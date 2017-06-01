June Reliever Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017

Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen.

Click to see other June rankings:



Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Relief Pitcher Rankings

Dropping off: Ryan Dull (66th), Grant Dayton (70th)

Trades still weigh on my thoughts in the closer rankings, but I moved Robertson up a few spots, figuring it’s becoming less likely by the day that he’ll be traded to a team that would use him as a setup man. Herrera is still a bit riskier in that department; I wouldn’t be stunned to see him setting up for the Red Sox or Dodgers in a couple of months. Colome is in between, but he’s not quite as likely to be dealt as the other two.

Hand and Justin Wilson are getting saves at the moment, but both seem increasingly likely to be traded and it’s doubtful either would close elsewhere. Because Wilson is a goner unless the Tigers step it up, Francisco Rodriguez stays in the top 50 for now. Of course, if Justin Wilson were traded today, it seems more likely that Shane Greene or Alex Wilson would close.

Even though Glover has been sharp lately, it’s still about as likely as ever that the Nationals will trade for a closer. After all, they don’t have any other glaring needs at the moment. They might get a center fielder, but Michael Taylor is just fine if he’s a team’s weakest regular.