June Reliever Rankings

Thursday, June 01, 2017


Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen.

 

Relief Pitcher Rankings

 

JuneRPTeam2017May
1 Kenley Jansen Dodgers 1 1
2 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox 7 5
3 Wade Davis Cubs 10 6
4 Ken Giles Astros 8 9
5 Edwin Diaz Mariners 2 2
6 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays 11 12
7 Mark Melancon Giants 6 7
8 Cody Allen Indians 13 8
9 Aroldis Chapman Yankees 4 3
10 Greg Holland Rockies 30 13
11 Seung-Hwan Oh Cardinals 5 11
12 Alex Colome Rays 9 14
13 David Robertson White Sox 16 16
14 Zach Britton Orioles 3 4
15 Kelvin Herrera Royals 12 15
16 Andrew Miller Indians 17 17
17 Dellin Betances Yankees 22 22
18 Raisel Iglesias Reds 21 20
19 Corey Knebel Brewers 62 56
20 A.J. Ramos Marlins 18 18
21 Matt Bush Rangers 40 30
22 Hector Neris Phillies 31 25
23 Jim Johnson Braves 32 32
24 Brandon Kintzler Twins 33 26
25 Addison Reed Mets 38 42
26 Koda Glover Nationals 61 35
27 Fernando Rodney Diamondbacks 25 34
28 Tony Watson Pirates 29 23
29 Nate Jones White Sox 27 28
30 Cam Bedrosian Angels 23 27
31 Santiago Casilla Athletics 96 29
32 Brandon Maurer Padres 24 21
33 Brad Hand Padres 58 58
34 Brad Brach Orioles 46 36
35 Justin Wilson Tigers 115 NR
36 Felipe Rivero Pirates 54 49
37 Bud Norris Angels 203 SP 37
38 Ryan Madson Athletics 34 40
39 Huston Street Angels 37 39
40 Trevor Rosenthal Cardinals 75 41
41 Jeurys Familia Mets 14 10
42 Carl Edwards Jr. Cubs 41 43
43 Derek Law Giants 59 59
44 Shawn Kelley Nationals 42 31
45 Francisco Rodriguez Tigers 15 19
46 Sam Dyson Rangers 19 33
47 Kyle Barraclough Marlins 44 46
48 Neftali Feliz Brewers 26 24
49 Juan Nicasio Pirates 50 60
50 Joe Kelly Red Sox 43 62
51 Adam Ottavino Rockies 35 48
52 Hunter Strickland Giants 45 44
53 Michael Lorenzen Reds 60 63
54 Joakim Soria Royals 52 53
55 Shane Greene Tigers 74 NR
56 Arodys Vizcaino Braves 64 68
57 Michael Feliz Astros 56 65
58 Andrew Chafin Diamondbacks 111 NR
59 Darren O'Day Orioles 66 NR
60 Carter Capps Padres 53 54
61 Joaquin Benoit Phillies 65 51
62 Pedro Strop Cubs 49 64
63 Blake Parker Angels 90 69
64 Luke Gregerson Astros 48 55
65 Sean Doolittle Athletics 47 38
66 Hector Rondon Cubs 51 45
67 J.J. Hoover Diamondbacks 185 52
68 Josh Fields Dodgers 92 NR
69 Drew Storen Reds 97 47
70 Jake McGee Rockies 127 NR
71 Tommy Kahnle White Sox 188 NR
72 Liam Hendriks Athletics 77 NR
73 Pedro Baez Dodgers 57 67
74 Will Harris Astros 71 NR
75 Jose Ramirez Braves 238 NR
76 Jacob Barnes Brewers 120 61
77 James Pazos Mariners 291 NR
78 Brad Boxberger Rays 84 NR
79 Alex Wilson Tigers 125 NR
80 Mychal Givens Orioles 70 57

 

Dropping off: Ryan Dull (66th), Grant Dayton (70th)

 

  • Trades still weigh on my thoughts in the closer rankings, but I moved Robertson up a few spots, figuring it’s becoming less likely by the day that he’ll be traded to a team that would use him as a setup man. Herrera is still a bit riskier in that department; I wouldn’t be stunned to see him setting up for the Red Sox or Dodgers in a couple of months. Colome is in between, but he’s not quite as likely to be dealt as the other two.

 

  • Hand and Justin Wilson are getting saves at the moment, but both seem increasingly likely to be traded and it’s doubtful either would close elsewhere. Because Wilson is a goner unless the Tigers step it up, Francisco Rodriguez stays in the top 50 for now. Of course, if Justin Wilson were traded today, it seems more likely that Shane Greene or Alex Wilson would close.

 

  • Even though Glover has been sharp lately, it’s still about as likely as ever that the Nationals will trade for a closer. After all, they don’t have any other glaring needs at the moment. They might get a center fielder, but Michael Taylor is just fine if he’s a team’s weakest regular.

 

  • Daniel Hudson has remained shaky, so it seems increasingly likely that Rivero will get to close if the Pirates trade Watson. I don’t think that’s exactly what they’d prefer; they’d rather not drive up Rivero’s future arbitration salaries by having him close already. He’s more than capable, though, and he could be their bullpen trade bait next summer anyway.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
