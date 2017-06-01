Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

June Top 300 Overall

Thursday, June 01, 2017


Welcome to the June rankings update. Players are ranked for the rest of the season based on a 5x5 scoring format. Included along with the position rankings is an updated top 300. Players are listed at the position at which they’re most valuable. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen.

 

Click to see other June rankings:

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
 
Top 300 Overall Rankings

 

JuneTop 300Team
1 Bryce Harper Nationals
2 Mookie Betts Red Sox
3 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers
4 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks
5 Trea Turner Nationals
6 Nolan Arenado Rockies
7 Jose Altuve Astros
8 Kris Bryant Cubs
9 Manny Machado Orioles
10 Charlie Blackmon Rockies
11 Carlos Correa Astros
12 Max Scherzer Nationals
13 Francisco Lindor Indians
14 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays
15 Chris Sale Red Sox
16 Corey Seager Dodgers
17 Nelson Cruz Mariners
18 George Springer Astros
19 Anthony Rizzo Cubs
20 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks
21 Gary Sanchez Yankees
22 Miguel Cabrera Tigers
23 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
24 Jacob deGrom Mets
25 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins
26 Stephen Strasburg Nationals
27 Yoenis Cespedes Mets
28 Jean Segura Mariners
29 Miguel Sano Twins
30 Edwin Encarnacion Indians
31 Rougned Odor Rangers
32 Christian Yelich Marlins
33 Yu Darvish Rangers
34 Robinson Cano Mariners
35 Buster Posey Giants
36 Dallas Keuchel Astros
37 Daniel Murphy Nationals
38 Eric Thames Brewers
39 Joey Votto Reds
40 Billy Hamilton Reds
41 Corey Kluber Indians
42 Ian Desmond Rockies
43 Jonathan Villar Brewers
44 Gerrit Cole Pirates
45 J.D. Martinez Tigers
46 Mike Trout Angels
47 Carlos Carrasco Indians
48 Ryan Braun Brewers
49 Kenley Jansen Dodgers
50 Jon Lester Cubs
51 Chris Owings Diamondbacks
52 Anthony Rendon Nationals
53 Carlos Gonzalez Rockies
54 Jake Arrieta Cubs
55 Michael Conforto Mets
56 Elvis Andrus Rangers
57 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox
58 Trevor Story Rockies
59 DJ LeMahieu Rockies
60 Justin Verlander Tigers
61 Michael Brantley Indians
62 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
63 Wade Davis Cubs
64 Kyle Seager Mariners
65 Johnny Cueto Giants
66 Dee Gordon Marlins
67 Marcell Ozuna Marlins
68 Masahiro Tanaka Yankees
69 Jose Abreu White Sox
70 David Price Red Sox
71 Matt Kemp Braves
72 Ken Giles Astros
73 Brian Dozier Twins
74 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks
75 Chris Davis Orioles
76 Gregory Polanco Pirates
77 Carlos Martinez Cardinals
78 Mark Trumbo Orioles
79 Jonathan Lucroy Rangers
80 Edwin Diaz Mariners
81 Jason Kipnis Indians
82 Lance McCullers Astros
83 Aaron Judge Yankees
84 Wil Myers Padres
85 Jose Ramirez Indians
86 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays
87 James Paxton Mariners
88 Justin Upton Tigers
89 Todd Frazier White Sox
90 Mark Melancon Giants
91 Kyle Hendricks Cubs
92 Cody Bellinger Dodgers
93 Michael Pineda Yankees
94 Justin Turner Dodgers
95 Andrew McCutchen Pirates
96 Chris Archer Rays
97 Cody Allen Indians
98 Eric Hosmer Royals
99 Aaron Nola Phillies
100 Yasmany Tomas Diamondbacks
101 Aroldis Chapman Yankees
102 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks
103 Adam Jones Orioles
104 J.T. Realmuto Marlins
105 Jose Quintana White Sox
106 Corey Dickerson Rays
107 Greg Holland Rockies
108 Adrian Beltre Rangers
109 Madison Bumgarner Giants
110 Brad Miller Rays
111 Khris Davis Athletics
112 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
113 Seung-Hwan Oh Cardinals
114 Jose Bautista Blue Jays
115 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays
116 Alex Colome Rays
117 Devon Travis Blue Jays
118 Rick Porcello Red Sox
119 Travis Shaw Brewers
120 David Robertson White Sox
121 Matt Carpenter Cardinals
122 Odubel Herrera Phillies
123 Michael Fulmer Tigers
124 Zach Britton Orioles
125 Kyle Schwarber Cubs
126 Maikel Franco Phillies
127 Willson Contreras Cubs
128 Jeff Samardzija Giants
129 Lorenzo Cain Royals
130 Starlin Castro Yankees
131 Kelvin Herrera Royals
132 Alex Bregman Astros
133 Aledmys Diaz Cardinals
134 Brandon McCarthy Dodgers
135 Matt Holliday Yankees
136 Salvador Perez Royals
137 Adam Duvall Reds
138 Jose Peraza Reds
139 Andrew Miller Indians
140 Jameson Taillon Pirates
141 Dellin Betances Yankees
142 Starling Marte Pirates
143 Ender Inciarte Braves
144 Yasmani Grandal Dodgers
145 Evan Longoria Rays
146 Raisel Iglesias Reds
147 Matt Shoemaker Angels
148 Yasiel Puig Dodgers
149 Brandon Belt Giants
150 Jake Odorizzi Rays
151 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals
152 Corey Knebel Brewers
153 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals
154 Marco Estrada Blue Jays
155 Keon Broxton Brewers
156 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks
157 Evan Gattis Astros
158 A.J. Ramos Marlins
159 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays
160 Domingo Santana Brewers
161 Luis Severino Yankees
162 Matt Bush Rangers
163 Alex Wood Dodgers
164 Nomar Mazara Rangers
165 Carlos Santana Indians
166 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox
167 Brian McCann Astros
168 Joc Pederson Dodgers
169 Freddie Freeman Braves
170 Hector Neris Phillies
171 Lance Lynn Cardinals
172 Addison Russell Cubs
173 Jay Bruce Mets
174 Jim Johnson Braves
175 Joe Ross Nationals
176 Jonathan Schoop Orioles
177 Javier Baez Cubs
178 Rich Hill Dodgers
179 Justin Bour Marlins
180 David Peralta Diamondbacks
181 Brandon Kintzler Twins
182 Ian Kinsler Tigers
183 John Lackey Cubs
184 Kole Calhoun Angels
185 Matt Wieters Nationals
186 Ivan Nova Pirates
187 Cesar Hernandez Phillies
188 Addison Reed Mets
189 Steven Souza Rays
190 Danny Salazar Indians
191 Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
192 Justin Smoak Blue Jays
193 Julio Urias Dodgers
194 Koda Glover Nationals
195 Michael Taylor Nationals
196 Nick Castellanos Tigers
197 Sonny Gray Athletics
198 Mike Napoli Rangers
199 Aaron Altherr Phillies
200 Fernando Rodney Diamondbacks
201 Logan Forsythe Dodgers
202 Steven Matz Mets
203 Byron Buxton Twins
204 Eugenio Suarez Reds
205 Yonder Alonso Athletics
206 Alex Cobb Rays
207 Ben Zobrist Cubs
208 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays
209 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays
210 Tony Watson Pirates
211 Noah Syndergaard Mets
212 Joey Gallo Rangers
213 Greg Bird Yankees
214 Jon Gray Rockies
215 Max Kepler Twins
216 Russell Martin Blue Jays
217 Stephen Piscotty Cardinals
218 Jorge Soler Royals
219 Mike Moustakas Royals
220 Nate Jones White Sox
221 Mitch Haniger Mariners
222 Matt Harvey Mets
223 Cam Bedrosian Angels
224 Albert Pujols Angels
225 Julio Teheran Braves
226 Hunter Renfroe Padres
227 Devin Mesoraco Reds
228 Santiago Casilla Athletics
229 Felix Hernandez Mariners
230 Brett Gardner Yankees
231 Yoan Moncada White Sox
232 Matt Moore Giants
233 Kevin Kiermaier Rays
234 Brandon Maurer Padres
235 Logan Morrison Rays
236 Yan Gomes Indians
237 Michael Wacha Cardinals
238 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks
239 Shin-Soo Choo Rangers
240 Brad Hand Padres
241 Neil Walker Mets
242 Kenta Maeda Dodgers
243 Travis d'Arnaud Mets
244 Jacoby Ellsbury Yankees
245 Tim Anderson White Sox
246 Tanner Roark Nationals
247 Tommy Joseph Phillies
248 Brad Brach Orioles
249 Cole Hamels Rangers
250 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
251 Tom Murphy Rockies
252 Howie Kendrick Phillies
253 Justin Wilson Tigers
254 Hunter Pence Giants
255 Ryon Healy Athletics
256 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays
257 Lucas Duda Mets
258 Felipe Rivero Pirates
259 Avisail Garcia White Sox
260 Carlos Gomez Rangers
261 Mike Leake Cardinals
262 Eduardo Nunez Giants
263 Bud Norris Angels
264 Patrick Corbin Diamondbacks
265 Josh Reddick Astros
266 Jose Berrios Twins
267 Adam Frazier Pirates
268 Melky Cabrera White Sox
269 Ryan Madson Athletics
270 Sean Manaea Athletics
271 Carlos Beltran Astros
272 Dansby Swanson Braves
273 J.A. Happ Blue Jays
274 Cameron Maybin Angels
275 Huston Street Angels
276 Cameron Rupp Phillies
277 Jesse Hahn Athletics
278 Tommy Pham Cardinals
279 Mark Reynolds Rockies
280 Zack Cozart Reds
281 Trevor Rosenthal Cardinals
282 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox
283 Scott Schebler Reds
284 Welington Castillo Orioles
285 Adam Wainwright Cardinals
286 David Dahl Rockies
287 Victor Martinez Tigers
288 Dexter Fowler Cardinals
289 Mike Montgomery Cubs
290 Danny Duffy Royals
291 Jason Heyward Cubs
292 Jeurys Familia Mets
293 Aaron Hicks Yankees
294 Ervin Santana Twins
295 Yulieski Gurriel Astros
296 Kevin Gausman Orioles
297 Bradley Zimmer Indians
298 Carlos Rodon White Sox
299 Francisco Liriano Blue Jays
300 Brandon Crawford Giants


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


