FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, June 01, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have another split slate today with a three-game early slate (SEA/COL is not included), followed by another four-game main slate. I’ll be focusing on the main evening set for today; overall it looks like an unimpressive slate, so this is a spot to take it easier on the bankroll and mostly save up for tomorrow’s big slate.

As always, make sure to check the released MLB lineups before locking in your teams.

Pitchers





Zack Greinke, Arizona Diamondbacks, $10,400 – I think you can pivot off of Greinke in GPPs, but for cash games I would bite the bullet and spend up for him, as I think he’s clearly the safest option on the board for this small slate. Marco Estrada is facing a Yankees team that is second in wOBA in MLB, and Eduardo Rodriguez is a volatile young pitcher in a game with a total of 9 runs. Those options leave me looking towards Greinke in cash games, as he’s rebounded in a big way this season and will be pitching in a positive environment against a mediocre offense. The Marlins have the lowest team total on the main slate, and while they don’t strike out a ton, Greinke has upped his strikeout rate to 29% this season with a 2.99 SIERRA. There are a few cheaper Boston RHB to save salary with, so for cash games Greinke is my pick.

In terms of GPPs, there are three pitchers I am considering in Marco Estrada, Eduardo Rodriguez and Adalberto Mejia. Estrada has topped 40 FanDuel points in seven of his last nine games, and has posted a very strong 27.9% strikeout rate this season. He also stymied this Yankees’ offense on May 1st, when he put up 43 FanDuel points. The worry with Estrada is that he’s an extreme fly ball pitcher and is facing a Yankees’ team that has tons of power and is second in wOBA this year. It’s a play I’ll consider in GPPs, as I think the win is also there, but I think Greinke is the safer cash game option given New York’s power upside. Following Estrada, we have Eduardo Rodriguez in a matchup with the Orioles. Baltimore has the second highest team total on the slate and has plenty of power, so this is not a safe spot by any means. However, they do strike out at a 24.4% clip against LHP and Rodriguez has posted a 26.6% strikeout rate this season. He struck out seven and allowed zero earned runs the last time he faced Baltimore, so there is upside here, but the Baltimore power and Vegas line leaves him as a GPP only option. Finally, if you’re just looking to load up on bats, Mejia is the bargain bin option I would choose tonight. He doesn’t provide a ton of upside, but he’s averaged 29 FanDuel points over his last two games. If those top three pitchers hang in the low 40 point range, that type of performance from Mejia will have you in contention. The draw for Mejia is the matchup, as he’ll face an Angels’ offense without Mike Trout. The Angels only imposing RHB remaining is the aging Albert Pujols, and we saw Jaime Garcia produce a serviceable outing last night against this team. The Angels do limit strikeouts, but in terms of run prevention and Mejia’s cheap salary, this is a spot I wouldn’t mind in a large field GPP.

Catcher





Russell Martin, Toronto Blue Jays, $2,700 – There are two teams that jump out to attack tonight for me in Boston and Toronto. C.C. Sabathia has pitched well over his past three games, but he’s faced some weaker offenses and his numbers against RHP are still very exploitable. He’s allowed a .323 wOBA, 38% hard hit rate and 1.4 HR/9 to RHB this season and will face a right-handed heavy Toronto lineup. Martin is affordable at $2,700 and provides exposure to a Toronto offense that is trending upwards.

Sandy Leon, Boston Red Sox, $2,100 – If you’re looking to punt the position, Sandy Leon sticks out at $2,100. As noted below with Hanley Ramirez, I’m eying the Boston RHB against Wade Miley, and Leon is cheap enough that you can squeeze in Boston RHB with an upper tier pitching option.

First Base





Hanley Ramirez, Boston Red Sox, $3,500 – The Red Sox look like the top team to target tonight, as they’ll face off with Wade Miley. Boston has the highest team total on the main slate and their RHB look to be in a good spot. Miley allowed a .360 wOBA and 1.5 HR/9 to RHB last season, and so far this year those numbers are a .338 wOBA and 1.2 HR/9 to RHB. He’s also struggling with his control, allowing 5.2 BB/9 this season, so there is the opportunity for a big inning here. Hanley has posted a .425 wOBA against LHP since the start of last year and is my top option at first base if you are spending up.

Sam Travis, Boston Red Sox, $2,700 - If you’re looking to get contrarian and save some money, you could pivot to another RHB on the Red Sox in Sam Travis. He’s hit well since being called up from the minors and helps provide salary relief if you’re trying to squeeze in Greinke. The risk here is that he could very well be pinch hit for if a RHP enters after Wade Miley, so he’s someone I’m looking at more in GPPs.

Second Base





Brandon Drury, Arizona Diamondbacks, $2,300 – FanDuel has provided a free square of sorts, as second base isn’t very good tonight and Drury is sitting there at just $2,300. Given the weak position and Drury’s price, it makes sense to just plug him in and move along. Arizona is getting a big negative park shift, but that is factored into the price here. Drury will also have the platoon splits in his favor against an average at best LHP in Jeff Locke, who will be making his first MLB start this year and allowed a .372 wOBA and 34.9% hard-hit rate to RHB last season.

Starlin Castro, New York Yankees, $3,200 – If you’re a fan of BvP, Castro is an interesting GPP pivot off of Drury and Devon Travis, who will both be popular. Marco Estrada is not someone I like to target, but Castro is having a big year and has hit Estrada hard in his career (15-for-35 with four doubles and a triple).

Third Base





Josh Donaldson, Toronto Blue Jays, $4,100 – Third base is an ugly position on this short slate, so Donaldson has positional scarcity working in his favor. He’s expensive but the other options are far from ideal with Miguel Sano questionable to play with an illness. Donaldson is always an elite option against LHP, and he’ll draw Sabathia, who is getting hit hard by RHB this season. Donaldson has posted a career .409 wOBA and .288 ISO against LHP and is head and shoulders above the other third base options today.

As far as GPP pivots, Miguel Sano would be a quality option against Alex Meyer, but he’s battling a stomach bug, so he may not even play. That really just leaves a punt option in Jefry Marte, as I’d prefer to find the extra $500 to roster Donaldson over Manny Machado.

Shortstop

Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox, $3,800 – As noted with Hanley Ramirez, I’m looking to target the Boston RHB tonight, so Bogaerts checks in at the top of my shortstop list. As mentioned, Miley has struggled with RHB recently and Bogaerts has hit LHP for a career .371 wOBA.

Troy Tulowitzki, Toronto Blue Jays, $3,000 – If I can’t squeeze in Bogaerts, I’ll settle for Tulowitzki beacuse I do want exposure to this Toronto offense. With Donaldson and Tulo back in the mix, this Toronto offense suddenly looks much better against LHP. Tulo has posted a career .400 wOBA against LHP (.345 on the road to help account for his years at Coors Field), so this is a plus matchup for him today.

Outfield





Mookie Betts ($4,500) and Chris Young ($2,400), Boston Red Sox – Sticking with the Boston theme, we have a high priced option in Mookie and a low-punt priced option in Young. I’ll be targeting both heavily and it just depends on what you need in terms of salary as to which one you’re targeting. Betts is obviously the preferred option as one of the best outfielders in baseball, but Young is a great way to save salary with a career .364 wOBA against LHP.

Yasmany Tomas, Arizona Diamondbacks, $3,600 – Outside of Boston and Toronto, the Arizona RHB would be my next target, although the Baltimore right-handed power is in play for GPPs. I mentioned Jeff Locke’s struggles against RHB last year, and Arizona has some potent RHB in Goldschmidt and Tomas. The park shift isn’t ideal but Tomas has enough power to hit it out anywhere. He’s hammered LHP in his career with a .379 wOBA and .250 ISO, so he’s my favorite outfield option outside of Boston and Toronto.

