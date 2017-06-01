Waiver Wired: Go Go, Domingo

Thursday, June 01, 2017

However, the two-time Gold Glover is deserving of another look after putting up a .270/.347/.468 batting line with five home runs, 14 RBI, five steals, and 16 runs scored over 30 games in May. While Kiermaier has struggled all year against southpaws, he has at least reclaimed the No. 2 spot in the order against right-handed starters. While he doesn't stand out in any one category, he's a useful option for counting stats. Dinelson Lamet SP, Padres (Yahoo: 22 percent owned) Shutting down the Mets in his major league debut last week was one thing, but Lamet was even more impressive in his victory over the Cubs on Tuesday. Yes, the Cubs are somehow two games under .500 at the moment, but that’s a dangerous lineup for any pitcher to navigate. Through his first two starts, the 24-year-old Lamet has allowed just three runs in 10 innings to go along with 16 strikeouts and three walks. He induced 12 whiffs in his 91 pitches in his major league debut last week before getting 18 swinging strikes in 94 pitches against the Cubs this week. He’s throwing comfortably in the mid-90s with his fastball and getting the majority of his whiffs on his slider, but his changeup has also proved to be a weapon so far. Control has been an issue for him at times in the minors, but I have seen enough to buy in. Russell Martin C, Blue Jays (Yahoo: 49 percent owned) Just barely qualifying for this week’s column, Martin struggled out of the gate this season before landing on the disabled list with a nagging shoulder injury, but it looks like the time off did him some good. The 34-year-old is batting .343/.439/.543 with two home runs in 10 games since returning from the disabled list. Of course, we don’t expect that batting average to last, not with how often he strikes out at this stage of his career. But Martin has reached at least 20 home runs, 62 runs scored, and 74 RBI in each of the last two seasons. He remains a top-12 option at the catcher position, which means that he should be owned in most leagues. Brad Peacock SP/RP, Astros (Yahoo: 32 percent owned) Peacock was charged with four runs over 4 2/3 innings in his start against the Twins on Monday, but I still came away impressed. He tossed four scoreless innings before running out of gas at the end, which is understandable as he’s still in the process of getting stretched out. Peacock had eight strikeouts against one walk and induced 10 swings and misses in his 78 pitches. By the way, eight of those whiffs came on his slider, which has been a dominant pitch for him this season. I get it if you see him as more of a matchup play in mixed leagues. He’s lined up to face the Rangers in Texas this weekend before getting the Trout-less Angels next week at home. Whit Merrifield 2B/OF, Royals (Yahoo: 20 percent owned) One of the game’s hottest hitters in recent weeks, Merrifield is batting .400 (22-for-55) with six extra-base hits (including three home runs), six RBI, four steals, and nine runs scored during his current 16-game hitting streak. That’s the longest active hitting streak in the majors. It’s unfair to expect Merrifield to continue at this crazy pace, but he has really cut down on his strikeouts so far while putting the ball in the air more often. It’s still a wonder why the Royals decided to push young Raul Mondesi as their starting second baseman out of spring training rather than keep Merrfield in the majors. While Merrifield is still in the bottom-third of the order for some reason, he can be an asset in mixed leagues. I dig the speed and multi-position eligibility. Greg Bird 1B, Yankees (Yahoo: 23 percent owned) Bird had a ton of hype coming off a monster showing in Grapefruit League action, but he went just 6-for-60 (.100) with one homer and 22 strikeouts in 19 games before hitting the disabled list at the start of May with a bruised right ankle. The injury dates back to spring training and provides some context for his early struggles. After a month away, the 24-year-old participated in a simulated game on Wednesday and will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday. It’s unclear how much time he’ll spend in the minors, but the Yankees could use the lift at first base given Chris Carter ’s struggles. There’s obviously a lot to like about this situation from a fantasy perspective, so feel free to stash. Jon Gray SP, Rockies (Yahoo: 42 percent owned) I’m including not one, not two, but three Rockies starting pitchers in this week’s column. I know, 2017 is the weirdest. We’ll start with Gray, who has been sidelined since mid-April with a stress fracture in his left foot. His recovery has taken a little longer than originally anticipated, but he threw around 35 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday without his walking boot. He’ll still have to test his foot with fielding practice, but a minor league rehab assignment doesn’t sound too far off. After finishing 11th among qualified starters in strikeout percentage last year, Gray is worth waiting for in most fantasy leagues. Tyler Anderson SP, Rockies (Yahoo: 25 percent owned) Recommending a pitcher with a 5.85 ERA admittedly appears risky on the surface. The home run ball has been the biggest issue for Anderson this season, as he has allowed 13 of them in just 60 innings. Keep in mind that he gave up just 12 home runs in 114 1/3 innings all of last season. Still, he’s been much better this month, even if you include Tuesday’s outing against the Mariners. Anderson also has a strong 59/20 K/BB ratio on the year. He’s a sneaky streaming option this weekend against the Padres at PETCO Park. The Padres are last in the majors in OPS against left-handed pitching. German Marquez SP, Rockies (Yahoo: 25 percent owned) Marquez will also get a start in San Diego this weekend. Like Anderson, he’s an obvious streaming option for that matchup, but he deserves a mention here regardless. While Marquez didn’t begin the year in the rotation, he has been really good since his call-up in late April, posting a 3.76 ERA and 35/14 K/BB ratio in 40 2/3 innings across seven starts. The 22-year-old has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four straight starts and five out of his last six. He sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and gets plenty of swings and misses on his curveball. It will be interesting to see what the Rockies do with this rotation once Gray is ready to return, but Marquez is making a strong case to stick around. Shopping at the five-and-dime: (Players owned in under 10 percent of Yahoo leagues) Tommy Pham OF, Cardinals (Yahoo: 9 percent owned) With the struggling Randal Grichuk sent all the way down to High-A Palm Beach to work on his pitch recognition, Pham should see the majority of the starts in left field for now. He’s certainly deserving of the opportunity. After going 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday’s win over the Dodgers, the 29-year-old is now batting .320/.404/.573 with five homers, 14 RBI, four steals, and 15 runs scored over 22 games this season. He batted second in five out of his last six starts before sliding into the No. 5 spot on Wednesday. Either way, he’s in a good situation with this lineup. I’m intrigued by the pop and speed potential in deeper formats. Chad Pinder 2B, Athletics (Yahoo: 2 percent owned) Yonder Alonso is getting plenty of attention in fantasy leagues these days and Jed Lowrie ’s resurgence has been a nice surprise, but it’s time to put Pinder on the map in mixed leagues. After going deep twice in Wednesday’s win over the Indians, the 25-year-old is now batting .286 with seven home runs and a 1.056 OPS in 26 games this season. Five of his last eight hits have been home runs. And we’re not talking about cheapies here. He hit a 460-foot blast against the Red Sox back on May 29 and his home runs on Wednesday traveled 421 feet and 448 feet respectively. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said after the game that “he’s playing himself into a role where he’s going to get a lot more at-bats,” so I’m interested to see where this one goes. In deeper leagues, why not?

Curses, baseball gods. After taking Noah Syndergaard , Madison Bumgarner , and Freddie Freeman away from us in recent weeks, they came for Mike Trout this week. Trout, after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. That means fantasy owners will have to get by without him until around the All-Star break. It’s a bummer, not just in a fantasy sense, but for all baseball fans. Trout is truly a joy to watch and it’s a shame to see him go down in what could be his best season so far. That’s saying a lot. There’s no replacing Trout on your roster, but hopefully you drafted well and have the proper depth to stop the bleeding. If not, there are some useful alternatives widely-available on the waiver wire. You'll find a few of them below. Good luck out there. Have specific questions about your roster? Ask @djshort on Twitter.

Curses, baseball gods. After taking Noah Syndergaard, Madison Bumgarner, and Freddie Freeman away from us in recent weeks, they came for Mike Trout this week. Trout, after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left thumb, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks. That means fantasy owners will have to get by without him until around the All-Star break.



It’s a bummer, not just in a fantasy sense, but for all baseball fans. Trout is truly a joy to watch and it’s a shame to see him go down in what could be his best season so far. That’s saying a lot. There’s no replacing Trout on your roster, but hopefully you drafted well and have the proper depth to stop the bleeding. If not, there are some useful alternatives widely-available on the waiver wire. You'll find a few of them below. Good luck out there.



Have specific questions about your roster? Ask @djshort on Twitter.

MIXED LEAGUES



Domingo Santana OF, Brewers (Yahoo: 41 percent owned)



I talked about Santana as a possible outfield alternative after Starling Marte’s suspension last month, so it only makes sense that I do the same following Trout’s injury. By the way, Santana is batting .282/.378/.470 with six homers, 24 RBI, and 20 runs scored over 34 games since I mentioned him in that column. The 24-year-old has improved his contact percentage so far this season while continuing to show excellent patience. There’s useful pop and speed here and the on-base ability helps his chances of being an asset in runs scored. Consistently batting fifth in this lineup, Santana might be my favorite widely-available option if you are trying to piece things together until Trout is ready to return.



Kevin Kiermaier OF, Rays (Yahoo: 19 percent owned)



I had high hopes for Kiermaier coming into the year, but he batted just .220/.304/.300 with one homer in April and was understandably dropped in a lot of leagues. However, the two-time Gold Glover is deserving of another look after putting up a .270/.347/.468 batting line with five home runs, 14 RBI, five steals, and 16 runs scored over 30 games in May. While Kiermaier has struggled all year against southpaws, he has at least reclaimed the No. 2 spot in the order against right-handed starters. While he doesn't stand out in any one category, he's a useful option for counting stats.



Dinelson Lamet SP, Padres (Yahoo: 22 percent owned)



Shutting down the Mets in his major league debut last week was one thing, but Lamet was even more impressive in his victory over the Cubs on Tuesday. Yes, the Cubs are somehow two games under .500 at the moment, but that’s a dangerous lineup for any pitcher to navigate. Through his first two starts, the 24-year-old Lamet has allowed just three runs in 10 innings to go along with 16 strikeouts and three walks. He induced 12 whiffs in his 91 pitches in his major league debut last week before getting 18 swinging strikes in 94 pitches against the Cubs this week. He’s throwing comfortably in the mid-90s with his fastball and getting the majority of his whiffs on his slider, but his changeup has also proved to be a weapon so far. Control has been an issue for him at times in the minors, but I have seen enough to buy in.



Russell Martin C, Blue Jays (Yahoo: 49 percent owned)



Just barely qualifying for this week’s column, Martin struggled out of the gate this season before landing on the disabled list with a nagging shoulder injury, but it looks like the time off did him some good. The 34-year-old is batting .343/.439/.543 with two home runs in 10 games since returning from the disabled list. Of course, we don’t expect that batting average to last, not with how often he strikes out at this stage of his career. But Martin has reached at least 20 home runs, 62 runs scored, and 74 RBI in each of the last two seasons. He remains a top-12 option at the catcher position, which means that he should be owned in most leagues.



Brad Peacock SP/RP, Astros (Yahoo: 32 percent owned)



Peacock was charged with four runs over 4 2/3 innings in his start against the Twins on Monday, but I still came away impressed. He tossed four scoreless innings before running out of gas at the end, which is understandable as he’s still in the process of getting stretched out. Peacock had eight strikeouts against one walk and induced 10 swings and misses in his 78 pitches. By the way, eight of those whiffs came on his slider, which has been a dominant pitch for him this season. I get it if you see him as more of a matchup play in mixed leagues. He’s lined up to face the Rangers in Texas this weekend before getting the Trout-less Angels next week at home.



Whit Merrifield 2B/OF, Royals (Yahoo: 20 percent owned)



One of the game’s hottest hitters in recent weeks, Merrifield is batting .400 (22-for-55) with six extra-base hits (including three home runs), six RBI, four steals, and nine runs scored during his current 16-game hitting streak. That’s the longest active hitting streak in the majors. It’s unfair to expect Merrifield to continue at this crazy pace, but he has really cut down on his strikeouts so far while putting the ball in the air more often. It’s still a wonder why the Royals decided to push young Raul Mondesi as their starting second baseman out of spring training rather than keep Merrfield in the majors. While Merrifield is still in the bottom-third of the order for some reason, he can be an asset in mixed leagues. I dig the speed and multi-position eligibility.



Greg Bird 1B, Yankees (Yahoo: 23 percent owned)



Bird had a ton of hype coming off a monster showing in Grapefruit League action, but he went just 6-for-60 (.100) with one homer and 22 strikeouts in 19 games before hitting the disabled list at the start of May with a bruised right ankle. The injury dates back to spring training and provides some context for his early struggles. After a month away, the 24-year-old participated in a simulated game on Wednesday and will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Thursday. It’s unclear how much time he’ll spend in the minors, but the Yankees could use the lift at first base given Chris Carter’s struggles. There’s obviously a lot to like about this situation from a fantasy perspective, so feel free to stash.



Jon Gray SP, Rockies (Yahoo: 42 percent owned)



I’m including not one, not two, but three Rockies starting pitchers in this week’s column. I know, 2017 is the weirdest. We’ll start with Gray, who has been sidelined since mid-April with a stress fracture in his left foot. His recovery has taken a little longer than originally anticipated, but he threw around 35 pitches in a bullpen session Sunday without his walking boot. He’ll still have to test his foot with fielding practice, but a minor league rehab assignment doesn’t sound too far off. After finishing 11th among qualified starters in strikeout percentage last year, Gray is worth waiting for in most fantasy leagues.



Tyler Anderson SP, Rockies (Yahoo: 25 percent owned)



Recommending a pitcher with a 5.85 ERA admittedly appears risky on the surface. The home run ball has been the biggest issue for Anderson this season, as he has allowed 13 of them in just 60 innings. Keep in mind that he gave up just 12 home runs in 114 1/3 innings all of last season. Still, he’s been much better this month, even if you include Tuesday’s outing against the Mariners. Anderson also has a strong 59/20 K/BB ratio on the year. He’s a sneaky streaming option this weekend against the Padres at PETCO Park. The Padres are last in the majors in OPS against left-handed pitching.



German Marquez SP, Rockies (Yahoo: 25 percent owned)



Marquez will also get a start in San Diego this weekend. Like Anderson, he’s an obvious streaming option for that matchup, but he deserves a mention here regardless. While Marquez didn’t begin the year in the rotation, he has been really good since his call-up in late April, posting a 3.76 ERA and 35/14 K/BB ratio in 40 2/3 innings across seven starts. The 22-year-old has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four straight starts and five out of his last six. He sits in the mid-90s with his fastball and gets plenty of swings and misses on his curveball. It will be interesting to see what the Rockies do with this rotation once Gray is ready to return, but Marquez is making a strong case to stick around.



Shopping at the five-and-dime:



(Players owned in under 10 percent of Yahoo leagues)



Tommy Pham OF, Cardinals (Yahoo: 9 percent owned)



With the struggling Randal Grichuk sent all the way down to High-A Palm Beach to work on his pitch recognition, Pham should see the majority of the starts in left field for now. He’s certainly deserving of the opportunity. After going 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday’s win over the Dodgers, the 29-year-old is now batting .320/.404/.573 with five homers, 14 RBI, four steals, and 15 runs scored over 22 games this season. He batted second in five out of his last six starts before sliding into the No. 5 spot on Wednesday. Either way, he’s in a good situation with this lineup. I’m intrigued by the pop and speed potential in deeper formats.



Chad Pinder 2B, Athletics (Yahoo: 2 percent owned)



Yonder Alonso is getting plenty of attention in fantasy leagues these days and Jed Lowrie’s resurgence has been a nice surprise, but it’s time to put Pinder on the map in mixed leagues. After going deep twice in Wednesday’s win over the Indians, the 25-year-old is now batting .286 with seven home runs and a 1.056 OPS in 26 games this season. Five of his last eight hits have been home runs. And we’re not talking about cheapies here. He hit a 460-foot blast against the Red Sox back on May 29 and his home runs on Wednesday traveled 421 feet and 448 feet respectively. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said after the game that “he’s playing himself into a role where he’s going to get a lot more at-bats,” so I’m interested to see where this one goes. In deeper leagues, why not?



AL ONLY



Eric Young, Jr. OF, Angels (Yahoo: 1 percent owned)



Young only has 107 plate appearances in the majors dating back to the start of 2015, but he has shown since his call-up that his wheels haven’t gone anywhere. He’s 5-for-11 (.455) with a homer and two steals through his first three games since replacing Mike Trout on the active roster. He could end up pushing Ben Revere for playing time. The power isn’t worth paying attention to — Young has nine career homers in 1,696 plate appearances — but he should be owned if you need a speed boost. He could even be relevant in some deeper mixed formats if the playing time is there.



Jake Junis SP, Royals (Yahoo: 0 percent owned)



Royals left-hander Eric Skoglund is the big add of the week in AL-only formats. I’m not quite ready to go there yet in mixed leagues, especially with a start against the Astros up next, but Skoglund lines up to face the Padres after that. Keep him in mind if you need a streaming option. David Paulino (Yahoo: 2 percent) will likely head back down to the minors if Joe Musgrove’s shoulder checks out, so I’ll instead focus on Junis, who should get a chance in the Royals’ rotation with Danny Duffy and Nate Karns both sidelined. We know Duffy will miss 6-8 weeks with his oblique strain, but Karns has some lingering discomfort in his right arm. Junis, a 24-year-old right-hander, gave up two runs over 4 2/3 innings in a spot-start against the Twins last month.



NL ONLY



Franchy Cordero OF, Padres (Yahoo: 0 percent owned)



My new favorite name in MLB, Cordero is seeing playing time in the Padres’ outfield while Manuel Margot recovers from a strained right calf. Originally signed as a shortstop, the 22-year-old was batting .289/.349/.529 with seven homers and eight steals through 42 games this season with Triple-A El Paso. He might be best-suited for a fourth-outfielder role in the long-term, but there’s enough pop and speed here for him to be interesting in deeper fantasy formats.

UPDATE: Austin Slater is reportedly being called up by the Giants and is also worthy of consideration. The 24-year-old socked 18 homers between Double-A and Triple-A last year and was batting .322/.381/.460 through 46 games in Sacramento this season.



Paul DeJong 3B, Cardinals (Yahoo: 1 percent owned)



Called up after Kolten Wong’s elbow injury, DeJong is 4-for-11 (.364) with a homer and two doubles through his first four games in the majors. The Cardinals have multiple options at second base, but DeJong has drawn three straight starts at second base. The 23-year-old doesn’t offer much in the way of plate discipline, but the power is intriguing. He was hitting .294 with 11 home runs and an .873 OPS through 46 games this season in Triple-A. Wong could be ready to return when he’s first eligible, but DeJong is at least worth a short-term play.