FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, June 01, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the evening contests starting at 7:05 ET. Due to the brevity of this four-game slate, I will create a straight list of sneaky GPP Pivots instead of running through every position. We’ll be back with the original format tomorrow, breaking down the hearty slate.

FANDUEL MLB PIVOTS

Adalberto Mejia – SP – Minnesota (FanDuel Price: $6,100)

It goes without saying that Mejia is only on your fantasy radar when assembling multiple tournament lineups. The rookie southpaw has been much better in his second major league stint, hitting 31 and 27 fantasy points respectively in his past two starts. Mejia can still be erratic an inefficient at times, but he’s slowly gaining confidence while pitching at this level. Starting in a pitcher-friendly park against a Mike Trout-less Angels team that ranks 24th in wRC+ this season could help the rookie pay off this non-prohibitive salary.

Sam Travis – 1B – Boston (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

While most people are focusing on the name-brand first basemen (Ramirez, Pujols, Goldschmidt, Smoak, Morales), don’t overlook Boston rookie Sam Travis. The recent call-up will likely get the starting nod against left-handed pitcher Wade Miley and his .352 wOBA, 1.43 HR/9 against RHB. In three starts this season, Travis has been a nice fantasy asset with five hits, five runs, and a stolen base.

Jefry Marte – 3B – LA Angels (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

If you are not utilizing the aforementioned-likes of Adalberto Mejia, then picking your spots against his erratic ways is another potential route. Marte is a boom-or-bust fantasy commodity who will likely enjoy a premium lineup spot for the Angels this evening. He owns a healthy .346 wOBA .243 ISO split against left-handed pitching that screams tournament consideration.

Eddie Rosario – OF – Minnesota (FanDuel Price: $2,600)

Rosario has been a very streak hitter over the past few years, and you better catch him while he’s hot. That’s currently the case as Eddie has racked up nine hits, two homers, four RBI, and six runs over his past six games. Most people will ignore him in the bottom half of Minnesota’s order, but there’s some reasonable upside against RHP Alex Meyer and his 5.79 ERA on the season.