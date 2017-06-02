Podcast: Missing Trout

Friday, June 02, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva break down Mike Trout's unfortunate thumb injury and some alternatives in the outfield for fantasy owners. They also discuss updated player rankings, Danny Duffy's oblique injury, the pending returns of Jameson Taillon and Steven Matz, the hot-hitting of Whit Merrifield and Chad Pinder, and much more.

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan.

