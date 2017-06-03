Daily Dose: The K in Kershaw

Saturday, June 03, 2017

When Clayton Kershaw fanned Jonathan Villar in the second inning on Friday, the star southpaw achieved yet another personal milestone, recording his 2000th career strikeout.

Accomplishing that feat in 1836 innings makes him the third fastest in terms of innings to reach the 2000 strikeout plateau in MLB history, behind only Pedro Martinez (1715 1/3 innings) and Randy Johnson (1734 innings).

If looking instead by games, Kershaw became the second fastest to the mark, doing so in his 277th career appearance. That puts him behind only Johnson, who got there in 262.

The 29-year-old hurler already ranks 78th on the all-time strikeout leaderboard. It's a list that he'll continue to climb for as long as he can remain healthy.

The three-time National League Cy Young Award winner has led the league in strikeouts three times in his career, fanning a career-high 301 batters in 2015.

By the end of the night on Friday, Kershaw had racked up a season-high 14 punch-outs. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to earn a victory as he was out-dueled by Jimmy Nelson on the other side of the diamond.

Kershaw surrendered just two hits in his seven innings of work, but one was a solo homer to Domingo Santana in the seventh inning. Nelson was just a tad better this evening. The 27-year-old right-hander shut the Dodgers out through eight innings, allowing just five hits and striking out a career-best 11 batters.

As much as Kershaw deserved a victory for his fantastic effort on the night that he achieved his milestone, Nelson was absolutely worthy and should have walked away with his fourth victory of the season.

Unfortunately for him, the Brewers' bullpen was unable to oblige. Nelson was removed after his eight masterful innings, having thrown 101 pitches. Brewers' manager Craig Counsell turned to newly-installed closer Corey Knebel to close it out. After retiring the first hitter though, he surrendered a game-tying home run to Yasmani Grandal.

It would take another couple of innings for the Dodgers to put the game away, with Cody Bellinger crushing his 12th home run of the season leading off the 12th inning against Neftali Feliz.

Dodgers' closer Kenley Jansen allowed a one-out double to Jonathan Villar in the bottom half of the 12th, but was able to close out the game and put in a win in the books for the Dodgers.

The flame-throwing right-hander also etched his name into a bit of history on Friday night. When Jansen whiffed Hernan Perez in the 11th inning, he tallied his 36th strikeout of the season. That set a new major league record for the most strikeouts to begin a season without walking a batter. Jansen wound up striking out four batters in his two innings of work and now owns a jaw-dropping 39/0 K/BB ratio in 22 innings on the season.

The Dodgers also set a new franchise record for most strikeouts in a single game. The previous record was 22, which was set during a 19-inning affair against the Reds in 1972. That mark was obliterated on Friday as Kershaw (14), Pedro Baez (5), Grant Dayton (3) and Jansen (4) combined to fan 26 Brewers across 12 innings. That means that just 10 outs that the Brewers made on Friday were balls that were put into play.

Cabrera notches 1000th extra-base hit

Kerhaw wasn't the game's only superstar to achieve a personal milestone on Friday. Tigers' slugger Miguel Cabera made some history of his own. With doubles in each of his first two at-bats against Derek Holland on Friday, Cabrera notched the 1000th extra-base hit of his major league career.

In doing so, he became just the 39th player in major league history to achieve the milestone. He's one of only three active players to have accomplished the feat, joining Albert Pujols and Adrian Beltre.

One of the greatest right-handed hitters of his generation, and perhaps of all-time, Cabrera continues to be one of the most feared hitters in the league. The 34-year-old has battled injuries this season and is just starting to fire on all cylinders, yet he's still hitting .275/.381/.436 with five homers and 26 RBI in his 41 games.

For his career, the two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star is slashing an absurd .320/.398/.559 with 451 home runs. He has recently stated that he's interested in playing another six or seven seasons, and given what a joy he is to watch that would certainly be to the benefit of baseball fans everywhere.

American League Quick Hits: Dallas Keuchel improved to 9-0 on the season, firing six shutout innings against the Rangers... Carlos Correa clubbed a three-run homer off of Yu Darvish in that victory... Adrian Beltre launched his first home run of the season in a losing effort... Jason Vargas hurled his seventh career shutout, and first since 2014, in a masterful win over the Indians... J.D. Martinez blasted his ninth home run as the Tigers routed the White Sox... Josh Donaldson swatted a pair of home runs, leading the Blue Jays past the Yankees... Aaron Judge socked his league-leading 18th home run in a loss... Francisco Liriano allowed two runs over five innings in his return from the disabled list... Yonder Alonso blasted his 15th home run in a loss to the Nationals... Joe Mauer remained hot, belting his fourth homer in a rout of the Angels... Kevin Kiermaier had three hits and a homer in a loss to the Mariners... Danny Valencia went 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBI in a win over the Rays... The Tigers optioned struggling left-hander Matt Boyd to Triple-A Toledo...Victor Martinez left Friday's game with flu-like symptoms, he's day-to-day... Jean Segura landed on the disabled list with a high ankle sprain... Taylor Motter started in his place at shortstop on Friday and blasted a grand slam in a win over the Rays... Felix Hernandez (shoulder) is set to make a minor league rehab start with Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday... The Angels signed veteran outfielder Michael Bourn to a minor league contract... The Rangers designated former closer Sam Dyson for assignment... Eduardo Rodriguez was placed on the 10-day DL with a right knee subluxation.

National League Quick Hits: Justin Bour continued his power barrage with a blast off of left-hander Patrick Corbin. Bour has now slugged 12 home runs in his last 21 games... Giancarlo Stanton clubbed his 15th homer in a win over the Diamondbacks. That blast accounted for his 579th career RBI, making him the Marlins' all-time franchise leader, passing Mike Lowell... Ty Blach pitched the first shutout of his major league career, allowing just seven singles over nine terrific innings against the Phillies... Paul Goldschmidt crushed his 13th home run in a losing effort... Elias Diaz whacked a go-ahead homer and drove in six runs in a victory over the Mets... Lucas Duda continued his hot-hitting with a pair of homers in a loss to the Pirates... Devin Mesoraco blasted a walk-off home run in the 10th inning to beat the Braves...Mike Foltynewicz racked up a career-high 10 strikeouts over seven shutout innings in a no-decision against the Reds... Denard Span went 5-for-6 and scored three runs as the Giants thrashed the Phillies... Austin Hedges, Wil Myers and Yangervis Solarte homered in a win over the Rockies... The Dodgers acquired Jason Wheeler from the Twins for cash considerations... Stephen Strasburg fanned seven over seven innings of two-run ball in a win over the Athletics... Phillies' pitching prospect Ben Lively will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to start on Saturday against the Giants.... Hunter Pence (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the disabled list at some point over the weekend... The appeal of Hunter Strickland's six-game suspension won't be heard until June 13... Austin Slater started in right field and collected a hit in his major league debut on Friday... Taijuan Walker (blister) will not start for the Diamondbacks on Sunday, as the club wants to wait until he's fully healed before activating him... Justin Turner (hamstring) ran the bases without issue and is expected to be activated from the disabled list next weekend... The Giants designated Justin Ruggiano for assignment.. The Braves designated Emilio Bonifacio for assignment...