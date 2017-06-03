Week That Was: Trout Out

Saturday, June 03, 2017

Over the course of his major-league career, which began with a midseason debut for the Angels in 2011, Mike Trout has done many amazing things. At the plate, on the base paths, and in the outfield, he has pushed it to the max on a daily basis, resulting in some truly extraordinary numbers and achievements.

Perhaps most amazing of all has been his ability to bring such a fast and fierce style of play but still avoid the disabled list completely for nearly six years. That run finally came to an end this week, as Trout underwent surgery on Wednesday for a torn thumb ligament. The injury will sideline him for 6-8 weeks, pegging his return somewhere around the All Star break.

Until then, Trout's owners will simply have to subsist without their irreplaceable asset.

His absence should theoretically lead to regular playing time for both Cameron Maybin and Ben Revere, who had been sharing time in left field over the first two months, but Eric Young Jr. has been in the lineup in all five games since being recalled Monday to replace Trout on the roster.

The 32-year-old Young was raking in Salt Lake City, with a .948 OPS to go along with 15 steals and 18 extra-base hits in 44 games. He already has a homer and two steals in his first week since the promotion. If he continues to draw semi-regular starts he'll become an intriguing deep-league pickup.

* Another name that could enter the mix for the Angels is Michael Bourn, who signed a minor-league deal with the club on Friday. He opted out from Baltimore's Triple-A affiliate in May after batting just .220 in 11 games, but he did have a .373 OBP and still brings pretty good speed to the table. We'll see if the Halos call him up soon or stick with the current group.

* After losing a month to a back injury, Corey Kluber returned with a bang on Thursday, fanning 10 over six scoreless frames with only two hits and one walk allowed. His ERA still stands at a pedestrian 4.36 thanks to a few inflating outings before he went on the shelf, but Kluber's 3.28 xFIP speaks more accurately to what we can expect going forward. He's on track for a career-high strikeout rate.

* Cleveland isn't the only midwest team happy to have its ace again. The Brewers, who surprisingly find themselves atop the NL Central in early June, might have some staying power with Junior Guerra back at the head of their rotation. In his second start since returning from an absence that dated back to Opening Day, Guerra held the Mets without a run over six innings on Wednesday. He has allowed only three runs over 14 2/3 innings in total.

* In our blurb for Alex Wood on May 27th, when he improved to 6-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.69 with five shutout frames against the Cubs, we wrote that the oft-injured right-hander finally was "100 percent healthy this season and enjoying the best start of his career."

Welp, that didn't last long.

Wood landed on the disabled list two days later with SC joint inflammation. What initially appeared to be a short-term issue is evidently more significant, as Dodgers beat guy Andy McCullough tweeted on Thursday that the 26-year-old was flying home for an examination as his "condition hasn't improved as quickly as the team hoped."

In some good news, that exam concluded Wood's inflammation was as "benign as possible," so it looks like there is a good chance he'll be back before next weekend.

* Jean Segura suffered a high ankle sprain while sliding into second base on Thursday, and now he'll be out for a while. It's a brutal loss for the Mariners as Segura was batting .341 and excelling from the leadoff spot. Manager Scott Servais said the second baseman will be reevaluated in a week, indicating that we're looking at more than a 10-day absence.

Taylor Motter figures to fill in at second base indefinitely and hopefully he can get his bat going again after posting a .512 OPS in May. We're not expecting much but he's worth a look in deeper leagues with a 5 percent Yahoo ownership rate. One would think that .240 BABIP is bound to rise, and he showed really good pop early in the season.

* The collision at first base on Monday looked ugly, and the initial diagnosis of a "severe" sprained wrist sounded ominous, but it sounds like Dustin Pedroia is going to be OK. He's recovering well and there are indications he could return next Friday when his minimum DL term concludes. In the meantime, his interim fill-in Josh Rutledge is a fine plug and he's available everywhere.

* Any time a pitcher has to come out of a start with a barking elbow that coincides with a velo drop, it is obviously cause for concern. All things considered, Vince Velasquez can count himself lucky. The righty, amid a promising but frustrating season for the Phillies, exited Tuesday's game under those very circumstances but an MRI revealed only a flexor strain that is considered mild.

Philadelphia will of course show caution with the talented 24-year-old and give him ample time to heal up. Expect a fairly long hiatus. It is not yet clear who will fill the vacant rotation spot.

* At the start of the season, the Rangers designated Sam Dyson as their closer. On Friday, they designated him for assignment. That speaks to what a brutal two months it's been for the 29-year-old, who owns a 10.80 ERA and 2.52 WHIP in 17 appearances. Someone will probably take a chance on him, but his days of producing fantasy value are likely over.

* James Paxton returned to the mound for Seattle after missing almost a month with a forearm strain. He exhibited zero rust, shutting a solid Rockies lineup out over 5 1/3 innings with six strikeouts, zero walks and three hits allowed. As long as he can stay healthy, he's going to be a force.

* Called up to start in place of injured Joe Musgrove on Wednesday, David Paulino struck out eight of the 17 hitters he faced in four innings of two-run ball. He would have gotten the win in a blowout victory for Houston, but for the dumb five-inning minimum requirement.

Paulino is in line for another start in Kansas City next week and is definitely worth a stream. The Royals aren't nearly as K-prone as the Twins but they have the AL's worst OPS.

* Bryce Harper missed three games this week following a wild Memorial Day skirmish with Hunter Strickland (who will remain eligible to play until his appeal over a six-game suspension is heard on June 13th). Harper will be back on Sunday afternoon against the Athletics and I'm guessing Sonny Gray, scheduled to start for Oakland, isn't looking forward to it.