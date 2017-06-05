Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, June 05, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from May 29-June 4.

Catcher

We saw a nice stretch from Mike Zunino last season after he was recalled from Triple-A, as he had an impressive 1.102 OPS with nine home runs in his first 26 games. That’s when things spiraled in the wrong direction with a .517 OPS the rest of the way. He’s off to a nice start again upon his recent recall, although a large chunk of that comes from his seven-RBI game over the weekend. The hope is that there will be enough peaks to make up for the inevitable valleys. Luckily for Zunino, the bar for a second catcher in mixed leagues is quite low … Austin Hedges power breakout last season at Triple-A El Paso has translated over this year, as he’s belted four more home runs than any other catcher in the National League. A little more BABIP luck (his is at .231 currently) could help to keep his average from looking so ugly … Among players with at least 450 plate appearances since the beginning of last season, Tyler Flowers ranks ninth in baseball with his .392 on-base percentage. That number is really boosted by the fact that Flowers has been hit by a whopping 21 pitches over that span, but still, that’s an impressive run. Over his last 10 games, Flowers’ OBP sits at an even .500. Unfortunately, Braves manager Brian Snitker insists on playing Kurt Suzuki a bunch, which keeps Flowers’ counting stats down … Gary Sanchez had a rotten first week and then went down with a biceps injury. But, the 24-year-old had a two-homer game over the weekend and is now batting .284/.382/.477 with five dingers in 24 contests since returning from the disabled list …

First Base

Hey, look who’s back at the top of the first base leaderboard. After a rough two-week stretch, Zimmerman has now batted .419/.469/.674 with three homers and 10 RBI across his last 11 games. His BABIP (.413) and HR/FB rate (29.6 percent) will drop, sure, but Zimmerman ranks 12th in baseball in exit velocity and he bats cleanup for the highest-scoring offense in the game. Let’s hope he can stay healthy … Danny Valencia’s OPS jumped 85 points (.693 to .778) over the last week thanks to an absurd 14-for-27 stretch at the dish. Valencia used to be considered just a lefty masher, but he’s actually sported a higher OPS against righties in two of the last three seasons (including this year) … Yonder Alonso was banged up for a bit with a sore knee and sore wrist, but he’s feeling good now and has picked up where he left off with a 1.386 OPS and four home runs over his last nine games. His flyball rate (51.8 percent) remains through the roof, his walk rate (13.4 percent) is excellent and his strikeout rate (22.1 percent) is more than OK for a power hitter. The breakout is real … He’s put up a sub-.300 OBP (.293) since joining the Braves, but Matt Adams has cranked five homers and driven in 12 runs over 13 games. Three of those longballs have come over his last two contests. Adams still can’t hit lefties and was in a 5-for-32 stretch before his two-game explosion. Consistency will never be his calling card. But he should slug enough to be relevant while Freddie Freeman (wrist) is out …

Second Base

Chris Taylor is leading the Dodgers with his .956 OPS. We all saw that coming, right? The 26-year-old hit a go-ahead grand slam and also stole two bases in the same game over the weekend. He batted third for the Dodgers on Sunday and has often found himself hitting leadoff, as well. Taylor’s overall swing rate (41.8 percent) is down significantly this season, and his swing rate on pitches outside the strike zone (18.8 percent) is way down, as well. Basically, what it boils down to is he’s waiting for his pitch and he’s hammering it when he gets it. That’s hitting, right? Joc Pederson was still experiencing concussion symptoms at last check, and even when he’s ready to return his center field job might not be waiting for him … Jose Peraza deserved a demotion to the bottom third of the Reds’ lineup after getting off to such an awful start (.516 OPS in April), but he’s starting to put together a nice run at the plate. Over his last 19 games, Peraza is sporting a .297/.342/.459 batting line with two home runs and six stolen bases. Peraza is allergic to drawing walks, which is unfortunate for a guy who’s going to rack up steals when he’s on base. But, his contact rate remains superb, so his average could continue to climb. Also worth noting with Peraza is that if/when Zack Cozart is traded, he’s likely to move back up to the No. 2 spot in the Reds’ order … Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 19 games on Sunday, which is the longest streak in the majors so far this season. He’s put up a blistering .409/.451/.636 line over that span, swatting three home runs while stealing four bases. The power with Merrifield won’t last, as his six home runs already are just four off his career high for a season. However, he doesn’t strike out much and has legit stolen base chops. Merrifield has remained stuck hitting toward the bottom of the Royals’ batting order, as manager Ned Yost prefers to have Alcides Escobar and his league-worst .204 OBP hitting leadoff …

Third Base

His average is sitting down at .250, but Josh Donaldson has ripped four home runs in eight games since returning from the disabled list. The Blue Jays are tied for last place in the American League East, but they’re only 5.5 games out and are just two games out of a Wild Card spot. There’s been some speculation that Toronto could consider trading Donaldson, who is under team control through 2018, but it’s hard to imagine that happening if they’re still in striking distance for a playoff spot next month … Hopefully you didn’t kick Alex Bregman to the curb after he failed to homer in his first 35 games this season, as he’s clubbed six over the boards since then across 19 contests. Bregman’s .250/.315/.406 line this season is pretty close to his .257/.314/.443 career line, so I suspect there’s still a buying opportunity here. I remain in his corner … Wilmer Flores has been given more and more opportunities at third base with Jose Reyes off to a horrendous start and he’s taken hold of the position. Flores has put up a fantastic .375/.398/.563 batting line with three longballs and 13 RBI since the beginning of May. The 25-year-old has always creamed lefties and is doing so again this season (1.061 OPS), but he’s holding his own against righties (.765 OPS, three homers), as well …

Shortstop

Rangers manager Jeff Banister has seemingly picked names for his lineup out of hat this season, but one place he’s been settled on over the last month is Elvis Andrus in the No. 2 spot. Andrus initially wasn’t doing much with the opportunity after being moved up in the order, but he’s batted .452/.500/.738 with two dingers and seven stolen bases over his last 10 games. Keep an eye on Andrus’ chase rate. It’s way up this season at 34.8 percent, which has meant more strikeouts and fewer walks. Andrus’ average has remained up thanks to a .341 BABIP that would be a career high, but we could see some regression there if he doesn’t tone down the aggressiveness … Carlos Correa has literally completely stopped running. That’s a bummer for fantasy owners who were counting on double-digit stolen bases from the shortstop, but you can hardly blame him for not wanting to take risks when the likelihood is pretty high that his talented teammates are going to drive him in from whatever base he’s occupying. Correa is more than making up for the lack of steals with a .315 average and paces of 31 home runs, 111 RBI and 108 runs. He has an absurd 1.135 OPS since May 1 … Tim Beckham swatted a couple more home runs this past week, giving him nine for the season. He’s hit only .228/.279/.333 over his last 14 games, though, and his 33.8 percent strikeout rate is the seventh-worst mark in baseball. He’s already starting to get exposed and I expect the regression to continue … He has just two hits in 18 at-bats since being moved to the leadoff spot, but Andrelton Simmons sports an .869 OPS with three homers and four steals over his last 23 games. He’s run more since joining the Angels, but Simmons has traditionally been an inefficient base stealer and he remains an extreme groundball hitter. I don’t see mixed league value here …

Outfield

As is the case with his teammate Correa, the stolen bases have total dried up for George Springer, who has attempted just two steals this year and hasn’t been successful. Since the beginning of last season, Springer is 9-for-21 (43 percent) on stolen base attempts. Yikes. The good news is Springer has been ridiculously hot with the bat in his hands, going 20-for-42 (.476) with seven dingers and 13 RBI over his last nine games. With the hot streak, Springer is suddenly on pace for 45 home runs, 105 RBI and 122 runs scored … Jackie Bradley was benched for three straight games last month after his OPS fell to an embarrassing .513. Since then he’s batted .280/.393/.573 with six longballs, 18 RBI and a stolen base across 22 contests. He’s batted fifth or sixth in four of the last five games, which is certainly better than the eighth or ninth he was hitting a month ago … It’s bizarre seeing Andrew McCutchen batting sixth. Before Pirates manager Clint Hurdle made the move late last month the former MVP had never hit anywhere lower than cleanup in his career. But, the move seems to have worked, as ‘Cutch is batting .387/.500/.742 with three homers and eight RBI in nine games out of the No. 6 spot. Perhaps that will earn him a move back up in the order eventually, although Hurdle might stick with what’s working for now … Kole Calhoun was moved back up to the No. 2 spot in the Angels’ lineup not because he’d earned it but because the Halos don’t have many options to hit high in the order with Mike Trout (thumb) out. Calhoun had an ugly .618 OPS when Trout went down, but the light seems to have come on so far in June, with the outfielder picking up seven hits – including three home runs – over his first 13 at-bats this month. A big part of Calhoun’s appeal the last few years is that he scores a decent number of runs while hitting in front of Trout. He obviously can’t take advantage of that for a while, but he should still be mixed league-viable if he has indeed finally heated up at the plate …