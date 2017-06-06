Daily Dose: Herrera Heating Up

Tuesday, June 06, 2017

It was just a few days ago that Odubel Herrera was benched three times in a four-game span. That probably won’t happen again anytime soon.

Herrera homered, doubled twice and scored three times Monday in the Phillies' 11-4 blowout victory over the Braves. The 23-year-old outfielder has now compiled six doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last three days.

(Insert fire emoji.)

Those who spent a draft pick on Herrera this spring had been feeling awfully frustrated through the outfielder’s first 50 games, as he batted an ugly .218/.262/.326 with just three home runs and four stolen bases. Herrera had been chasing way too many pitches out of the strike zone, which wasn’t helping matters.

It’s just a three-game sample, of course, so we can’t be totally sure Herrera is all the way back. But, he certainly looks to be locked in right now. Here’s hoping that there’s plenty more bat flips in his future.

E-Rod Out Until Second Half

Aside from the otherworldly Chris Sale, Eduardo Rodriguez has been the Red Sox’ best starter this season. Unfortunately, it looks like Boston will have to do without E-Rod for a while.

Evan Drellich of CSN New England reported Monday evening that Dr. James Andrews has recommended that Rodriguez rest his ailing right knee for the next 3-4 weeks. That’s a complete shutdown for up to a month, which means the southpaw would have to rebuild his stamina after that. So, even in a best-case scenario, it looks like we probably won’t see Rodriguez until late July.

There’s a worst-case scenario, too, and it involves season-ending surgery.

The injury Rodriguez is dealing with is a right knee subluxation, which is another way of saying he has a dislocated knee cap. It’s been an off-and-on issue for the left-hander since the beginning of last season. He missed nearly the first two months of 2016 with the ailment and then aggravated it in winter ball, which resulted in a late start to spring training. Rodriguez hurt his knee once again last Thursday in Baltimore when he slipped during warm-ups. He made his start, anyway, but struggled, allowing seven runs and four homers over 5 2/3 innings. Rodriguez was placed on the DL Friday.

The hope, obviously, is that the rest and rehab route works for Rodriguez and he comes back strong in the second half. However, if his knee acts up on him again, Drellich writes that it “would likely send Rodriguez to the operating table,” and the surgery would sideline the lefty for “roughly five to six months.”

There’s no reason to assume the worst here at this point, as Rodriguez could very well return in late July and resemble the same guy who’s posted a 3.54 ERA and 65/21 K/BB ratio over 61 innings this season. However, that major surgery could be on the table at some point obviously isn’t great news for a guy who has been looking like he might have a breakout season.

Brian Johnson is in line to take Rodriguez’s spot in Boston’s rotation on Saturday versus the Tigers, provided that he’s healthy enough to do so. The left-hander strained his right hamstring this past Saturday in a start for Triple-A Pawtucket, exiting in the second inning. He threw on flat ground Sunday and Monday and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday to see if he’ll be ready to take the ball Saturday. Johnson struggled in the minors last season, but he’s posted a 2.72 ERA and 42/17 K/BB ratio over 46 1/3 frames for Pawtucket this year and spun a shutout in a spot start for the Red Sox last month. He’s worth a shot in AL-only formats.

Bad News for Bour

The Marlins have finally been playing some better ball of late, but it appears they might have to try to keep it going without their hottest hitter.

Justin Bour tweaked his right ankle when he landed awkwardly on the first base bag while turning to second during an RBI double Saturday. He remained in the game as Edinson Volquez finished off his no-hitter, but Bour’s ankle was sore Sunday.

Bour missed a second straight start Monday and underwent an MRI, which revealed a bone bruise and inflammation. Manager Don Mattingly indicated after a loss to the Cubs on Monday that Bour could be headed to the disabled list. The slugger has been wearing a walking boot on his ailing right foot.

“It doesn’t look great,” Mattingly said. “I heard bruise and that sounded good to me. But then when I see him walk in with a boot on his foot that didn’t look nearly as good.”

Bour got off to an ugly .184/.267/.329 start with three homers over just first 22 games this season. Since then, he’s batted .368/.438/.763 with 13 dingers and 31 RBI over 33 contests. He’s even been hitting left-handers, sporting a whopping 1.197 OPS with five longballs over 40 at-bats versus southpaws.

Bour missed nearly two months last season with an injury to his other ankle. He noted that this is a “different part of the body, different leg, different everything,” but Bour also indicated that it’s probably best to go ahead and shut things down for a bit now so that the ailment doesn’t get worse as last year’s malady did.

“Just being proactive about it, being a little more careful,” Bour said. “Last year I got myself in a situation where I missed more time than I wanted to, so starting off with just being smart, taking care of it right away and getting back on the field as soon as possible.”

Needless to say, losing Bour for any amount of time would be a big void for the Marlins and for the 29-year-old’s fantasy owners to fill. Unfortunately, Miami doesn’t have great options to replace Bour. Journeyman Tyler Moore is probably at the top of the list. Tomas Telis has played some first base at Triple-A New Orleans and could replace Bour on the roster. Christian Colon could also pick up some extra at-bats. None of them are enticing for fantasy purposes.

American League Quick Hits: Ryon Healy slugged a pair of home runs and drove in five runs in Monday’s win over the Blue Jays. He now has two multi-homer games over his last three contests … Marwin Gonzalez exited Monday’s game with an aggravation of a left hand injury that he initially suffered over a week ago. He’s not expected to play Tuesday … An MRI taken Sunday on Justin Verlander's right groin turned up negative for structural damage. He’s expected to make his next start … The Rangers haven't ruled out placing Mike Napoli (back) on the disabled list … Jorge Bonifacio went 2-for-5 and hit his eighth homer Monday in the loss to the Astros … Justin Smoak singled and smacked a solo homer Monday in Oakland … Wilson Ramos (knee) drew a walk in one of his two plate appearances in his first rehab game with High-A Charlotte on Monday … Devon Travis (wrist) sat out Monday but is hoping to return sometime during the series versus the A’s … Aaron Sanchez (blister) played catch Monday for the first time since going back on the DL … Rangers general manager Jon Daniels said in an interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Monday that he hopes to complete a trade of Sam Dyson in the next day or two … Marcus Semien (wrist) has resumed hitting off a tee and throwing but isn't expected to return before the end of June … Tyson Ross (shoulder) will make at least one more rehab start …

National League Quick Hits: Alex Wood (shoulder) expects to rejoin the Dodgers’ rotation this weekend … Jeff Samardzija struck out 10 and didn’t walk anyone while being charged with two runs – one earned – over 7 2/3 frames in Monday’s win over the Brewers … Anthony Rendon doubled, homered and drew walk Monday versus the Dodgers … Aaron Altherr went 3-for-4 with a homer and a walk versus the Braves on Monday … The Dodgers hope Joc Pederson (concussion) will be ready to begin a rehab assignment on Friday. His rehab assignment could be a relatively lengthy one … Eduardo Nunez homered for the second straight game and added a single Monday against Milwaukee … Scott Schebler (shoulder) said he felt great while hitting in a batting cage Monday and hopes to return to the lineup Tuesday … Justin Turner (hamstring) began a rehab assignment Monday and is expected back this weekend … Billy Hamilton (shoulder) returned to the Reds’ lineup Monday … Jayson Werth (foot) landed on the DL Monday … Wade Davis was placed on the paternity leave list Monday. Mike Montgomery picked up a 3 1/3-inning save against the Marlins in the closer’s absence … Kolten Wong (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday and could return as soon as Friday. It’s possible that Jhonny Peralta could lose his roster spot when Wong is activated … Bartolo Colon could be removed from the Braves’ rotation after getting lit up again Monday in a loss to the Phillies …