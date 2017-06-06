MLB Power Rankings: Week 10

Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Here we are, another week into the Power Rankings and Houston is still rolling. In fact, since pressing send on last week’s Rankings, the Astros haven’t lost a single game. If the ‘Stros have a weakness, we haven’t seen it yet. Just look at this nonsense. Dallas Keuchel hasn’t lost a game since August, curveball king Lance McCullers was the subject of a recent Sports Illustrated article and George Springer is revolutionizing the leadoff position with his game-changing power.

I could go on for several more paragraphs if not pages on Houston’s incredible success, but instead I’ll borrow a quote from soccer great Pep Guardiola, who said this of Lionel Messi: “Don’t write about him, don’t try to describe him, just watch him play.” The Astros are doing something special right now and they deserve our attention.

1. Houston Astros

Record: 42-16

Last Week: 1

George Springer has hit an astounding .447 with 14 RBI during his 10-game hitting streak. He’s on pace for 45 homers, which is as many as he had in his previous two seasons combined. Even 40-year-old Carlos Beltran has gotten into the act with three homers and eight RBI over his last eight outings. Only time will tell if they can keep this up but right now, the Astros can do no wrong.

2. Washington Nationals

Record: 36-20

Last Week: 2

So much attention is paid to Bryce Harper that it’s easy to forget Daniel Murphy finished second in NL MVP voting last year. He’s off to another brilliant start in 2017 and owns a .343 average since the start of last season. Max Scherzer carried more fantasy risk than usual this year after missing most of spring training with a nagging finger injury. The reigning Cy Young winner has quieted the doubters by dominating over his last two starts, going 2-0 with 24 strikeouts and a 1.02 ERA during that span.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 35-24

Last Week: 5

The mercurial Yasiel Puig has had a nice stretch recently, banging out nine hits with six RBI over his last 25 at-bats. The Dodgers would be wise to sell high on Puig before he falls into another one of his patented slumps. Hyun-Jin Ryu lost his rotation spot after a 10-run implosion against the Rockies last month, but he’s gotten back on track by delivering a tidy 2.82 ERA over his last four outings.

4. New York Yankees

Record: 32-22

Last Week: 4

It looks like Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) is going to be out a while, but so far the Yankees have looked just fine without him. Perhaps that’s because his replacement, Aaron Hicks, has hit an incredible .448 over his last nine games. Meanwhile interim closer Dellin Betances hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 8. That’s the only earned run he’s given up this year.

5. Colorado Rockies

Record: 36-23

Last Week: 3

Gerardo Parra has had to settle for a part-time role in the Rockies’ crowded outfield but he’s impressed in limited playing time, hitting .571 over his last seven appearances. Jeff Hoffman couldn’t hang last season (0-4, 4.88 ERA) but he’s fared much better in his second stab at the big leagues, going 3-0 with a 2.61 ERA to begin the year. Sunday’s gem against the Padres may have been his best start yet (7 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 9 Ks, 0 BB).

6. Boston Red Sox

Record: 31-25

Last Week: 7

David Price looked useless during his minor league rehab assignment (9.53 ERA in two starts for Triple-A Pawtucket) but hasn’t missed a beat since returning to Boston's rotation. So far he’s limited opponents to a .125 average with 11 strikeouts in 40 at-bats. Chris Sale is finally getting the run support that eluded him earlier this year but he hasn’t been pitching up to his usual standards. The left-hander carries an underwhelming 4.70 ERA over his last six starts.

7. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 34-25

Last Week: 6

Zack Godley has strung together a remarkable 2.39 ERA over six starts this season but was stunningly sent to the minors last week. His stay in Reno should be a short one. Archie Bradley never panned out as a starter but he’s been money in a setup role this year (1.40 ERA, eight holds). He may get a chance to pitch the ninth inning at some point, though veteran closer Fernando Rodney hasn’t allowed an earned run since April.

8. Cleveland Indians

Record: 29-26

Last Week: 9

You never know what to expect when a player comes back from a lengthy absence, but Corey Kluber showed no signs of rust in his return Thursday against Oakland. He throttled the A’s, fanning 10 hitters over six shutout frames. Meanwhile ace setup man Andrew Miller has been clowning hitters all year for the Tribe. The stud left-hander has compiled a filthy 0.96 ERA since joining Cleveland at last summer’s trade deadline.

9. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 29-26

Last Week: 11

Kevin Gausman has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last five outings. That seems vaguely positive, until you consider that Gausman has posted a hideous 1.73 WHIP during that span. Even after a productive series against the Red Sox, Manny Machado is still hitting just .219 for the year. That’s 60 points below his career average and a 75-point drop-off from last season.

10. Chicago Cubs

Record: 29-27

Last Week: 10

The Cubs dropped six straight before saving face with their current four-game winning streak, continuing their trend of being the most schizophrenic team in baseball. Chicago’s pitching has been steady enough (though certainly not as strong as last season) but if the Cubs want the World Series to come through Chi-Town, they’ll have to pick up the pace on offense. Nobody hit for a worse average than the Cubs during the month of May (.216) and only two—the Giants and Padres—have hit for a worse average all year.

11. Minnesota Twins

Record: 29-24

Last Week: 8

The Twins got worked by the Astros (I wrote about it in Thursday’s Dose), but they recovered by taking three of four over the Angels last weekend. Miguel Sano began the year as a .249 career hitter. This season he’s batting .303 with 14 homers and 43 RBI. Three of his 14 round-trippers have come in the last five games.

12. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 30-28

Last Week: 12

After going weeks without one, Eric Thames has now homered twice in his last six games. His reward? More drug tests. Ace is a word we usually reserve for guys like Clayton Kershaw but what are we supposed to call Jimmy Nelson? He’s been a man possessed, delivering eight or more strikeouts in four of his last five starts while going 2-1 with a 1.93 ERA during that span. That’s quite the turnaround for a guy who led the NL with 16 losses a year ago.

13. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 29-30

Last Week: 14

The jig is up for Corey Dickerson. Just kidding. Though he’s only homered once in his last 11 games, Dickerson has maintained a steady .308 average during that span. The 28-year-old is a shoe-in to make his first All-Star team this year. While Chris Archer sports a relatively modest (by his standards) 3.74 ERA this season, he’s already racked up 95 Ks, which ranks third in the majors behind only Chris Sale (119) and Max Scherzer (100).

14. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 28-30

Last Week: 18

It looked like the Jays were toast after starting the year 10-20 but they’re slowly clawing their way back to .500. Who would have guessed that Justin Smoak, Toronto’s unheralded first baseman, would be leading the team in nearly every offensive category? Josh Donaldson is making up for lost time after missing six weeks with a strained calf. He’s stroked four homers over his last six games while raising his average from .268 to .277.

15. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 26-29

Last Week: 13

Dexter Fowler cashed in with a monster five-year, $82.5 million contract over the winter. So far he hasn’t given the Cardinals much bang for their buck, hitting a lackluster .225 with 47 strikeouts and only three stolen bases. Adam Wainwright surely ended up on the waiver wire in some leagues after beginning the year 0-3. Since then, he’s gone 6-0 with four quality starts. The 35-year-old has really brought it over his last four outings, winning all four with a 0.34 ERA.

16. Detroit Tigers

Record: 28-28

Last Week: 19

Justin Upton capped Detroit’s three-game sweep with a walk-off three-run blast Sunday against the White Sox. The 29-year-old leads the Tigers in home runs (11), RBI (30), hits (48) and steals (five). An MRI on Justin Verlander’s groin came back clean but it’s still uncertain whether he’ll make his next start Saturday against the Red Sox. Only three pitchers in baseball have walked more batters than Verlander this year (33).

17. Seattle Mariners

Record: 28-30

Last Week: 25

James Paxton brought the house down in his return from the DL last week, limiting the hot-hitting Rockies to three hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. That stretched his unbeaten streak to nine starts. Injuries have been the bane of Seattle’s existence this year. Add another one to the pile—Jean Segura, the AL’s current leader in batting average, could miss up to two months with a severely sprained ankle.

18. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 29-31

Last Week: 16

Has there ever been a more underappreciated superstar than Albert Pujols? The 37-year-old just whacked his 600th homer, a milestone reached by only nine players in history, yet the accomplishment barely registered. Pujols isn’t the all-powerful baseball sorcerer he once was, but he’s still arguably the greatest right-handed hitter of all-time. Success sure is fleeting, isn’t it? Just ask Andrelton Simmons, who has followed up a 12-game hitting streak by batting .111 over his last five games.

19. Texas Rangers

Record: 26-31

Last Week: 15

It’s been a frustrating year for Texas but that hasn’t stopped Elvis Andrus from flexing his muscles. He’s been on an epic tear, batting .452 with two homers, 11 RBI and seven steals over his last 10 games. Adrian Beltre has been white-hot since coming off the disabled list, surging to a .391 average after missing nearly two months with a strained calf. Beltre should reach the 3,000-hit plateau this summer, which would strengthen his already rock-solid case for Cooperstown.

20. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 26-30

Last Week: 17

The Reds are slumping, but at least they’ve been able to dodge a few injury bullets. Steal artist Billy Hamilton’s shoulder injury only cost him one game while power-hitting Scott Schebler is hoping to return from his own shoulder injury on Tuesday. Looking for a deep-league flyer to eat up innings? Tim Adleman might be a name to consider. His strikeout numbers won’t wow you (7.63 K/9) but it’s hard to argue with the 1.93 ERA he’s contributed over his last two starts.

21. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 26-31

Last Week: 21

Fantasy owners who were patient enough to stick with Andrew McCutchen have been rewarded. McCutchen has come roaring back to life with 11 hits including three homers in his last 27 at-bats. Josh Harrison has also been swinging a hot bat. He’s slugged his way to a noteworthy .385 average over his last 12 outings while keeping the Bucs within striking distance in the bunched-up NL Central.

22. Chicago White Sox

Record: 24-31

Last Week: 20

It’s no secret the White Sox haven’t played their best ball lately. They’ve been outscored 49-18 during their five-game losing streak while falling six games back in the AL Central. Has anyone had a more disappointing season than Jose Quintana? He’s been an absolute disaster over his last two outings, losing both while producing a miserable 19.29 ERA. His seven losses are tied for the major-league lead.

23. New York Mets

Record: 24-31

Last Week: 24

As you may have heard, the Mets fired their mascot for going rogue last week. That seems par for the course in a season that’s already given us one of the stranger sports controversies in recent memory (yes, I’m talking about Julian Edelman stealing Matt Harvey’s girlfriend). The Mets are getting lapped by the Nationals in the NL East but they might be even further back in the standings if not for Michael Conforto, who has paced New York with 14 homers and 36 RBI. Conforto’s .628 slugging percentage ranks third in the NL behind Ryan Zimmerman and Bryce Harper.

24. Kansas City Royals

Record: 24-32

Last Week: 23

If any Royal deserves to be on the All-Star team, it’s Jason Vargas. The 34-year-old hurled his seventh career shutout Friday against the Indians and is now in possession of the league’s second-lowest ERA behind Dallas Keuchel. Hot-hitting Whit Merrifield recently supplanted Alcides Escobar as the Royals’ leadoff hitter. That change was long overdue as Escobar is hitting a career-worst .181 with no homers and only one stolen base this year.

25. Oakland Athletics

Record: 25-32

Last Week: 26

The last week has been a bloodbath for the A’s. They’ve lost seven of their last 10 while falling 16.5 games behind the first-place Astros in the AL West. Despite their struggles, the A’s may have uncovered a hidden gem in Ryon Healy. The 25-year-old has cruised to a .421 average with five homers and 14 RBI over his last 10 games. Yonder Alonso has also been raking. He’s tied for third in the majors with 16 homers despite missing seven games with wrist and knee injuries last month.

26. Miami Marlins

Record: 19-30

Last Week: 28

Edinson Volquez pulled out all the stops in his no-hitter Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He’s gone 2-0 with a 0.60 ERA since snapping his 16-start winless streak. Marcell Ozuna got off to a blazing start this year and hasn’t taken his foot off the gas. He’s hit a ridiculous .388 with three homers and 11 RBI over his last 16 games while boosting his average from .302 to .329.

27. Atlanta Braves

Record: 24-31

Last Week: 27

After spending some lean years in Southern California, Matt Kemp has enjoyed a renaissance in Atlanta, hitting .328 with 10 homers this season. The last time Kemp finished with a .300 average was in 2012, long before covfefe and Lonzo Ball entered the pop culture lexicon. You try and make sense of Julio Teheran’s season so far: six shutout innings against the Mets, seven runs against the Nationals, nine against the Blue Jays, none against Miami and seven against the Reds. If I wanted to go on a roller coaster I would have gone to Six Flags.

28. San Francisco Giants

Record: 24-35

Last Week: 22

Things are as dire as they’ve ever been in San Francisco as some pundits are calling for the Giants to break up the band. Top prospect Christian Arroyo showed flashes during his 34-game stint in San Fran but ultimately didn’t hit well enough to stay in the bigs (.192 AVG in 125 at-bats). Ty Blach has fared a bit better. The 26-year-old has worked at least seven innings in each of his last five starts, contributing four wins and a 1.91 ERA during that stretch. Blach notched his first career shutout Friday against the Phillies.

29. San Diego Padres

Record: 23-35

Last Week: 30

The Padres were flying high on a five-game winning streak before the Rockies came and took their lunch money. But hey, that’s life in the big leagues. Allen Cordoba has hit a respectable .287 while settling in as the Friars’ everyday left fielder. That’s a sign of progress, though teammate Ryan Schimpf owns the majors’ worst batting average at .161, proving there’s still plenty of room for improvement.

30. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 20-35

Last Week: 29

Philadelphia is the City of Brotherly Love, but the Phillies aren’t getting any from me this week. How bleak is it? The Phils have won three straight and still have the league’s worst record. On the plus side, Odubel Herrera is slowly coming out of his season-long funk. He’s clubbed six doubles and two homers since the calendar flipped to June while increasing his average from .218 to .243.

Biggest Jump: Mariners 8

Biggest Drop: Giants 6