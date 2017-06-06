Roundtable: Pretenders & Stars

Tuesday, June 06, 2017

Drew Silva: We’re now two full months into the 2017 regular season, with some legitimate sample sizes of data to analyze. Let’s identify -- or rather, separate -- the pretenders from the players who appear headed for true breakouts. Let's get several from each side of the coin.









Nate Grimm: Even by his own standards, Ervin Santana is having a subpar year, metrics-wise. His strikeouts per nine is lower than his career average, his walks per nine is higher than his career average, and he's giving up more home runs per nine, on average, than he has since 2012. So how, then, is Santana one of the league's best starting pitchers, statistically, through the season's first two months? Smoke and mirrors, basically. The 34-year-old is living on a completely unsustainable .155 BABIP, and he's stranding 87.7 percent of runners, neither of which is anywhere close to league average or Santana's career marks. He's throwing slightly harder and relying on his changeup more than ever, so perhaps some of the positives are rooted in real changes, but this isn't a drastically different pitcher than the one we've come to know. It's just a luckier one, and lady luck is a fickle mistress.

On the other side, I'm a believer in Scott Schebler as a general idea. He's certainly flawed, striking out too much and not walking enough, but his 16 homers don't feel as fluky as some might try to say. (I'm not trying to create a straw man -- maybe nobody is calling him a fluke; but with someone like Scott Schebler you assume there are doubters.) The 26-year-old probably won't ever hit for average, so his ceiling is limited, but he hit 27 and 28 homers in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, respectively, while in the Dodgers' system, and he went deep nine times in 82 games as a rookie last year. His teammate Adam Duvall might be a good comp -- pedestrian average and on-base numbers, but power production that could bring highly-useful counting stats with it, if kept in a good situation. Assuming his recent shoulder injury isn't serious and doesn't compromise him physically, I will take Schebler topping 30 homers this year.









Ryan Boyer: Justin Smoak went undrafted in the bulk of mixed leagues this spring, but entering play Monday he ranked as the No. 9 fantasy first baseman and No. 36 overall hitter. He's already matched last season's home run total of 14 and seems poised to blow past his career high of 20 longballs. Smoak's hard-hit rate of 41.6 percent this season ranks 20th in baseball and is a mark in his favor for sustained success. He's also continued to hit plenty of balls in the air, but he's just getting way more of them to leave the yard this year, as his 23.3 percent HR/FB rate is a big jump over his career 14.4 percent rate. In addition to a likely HB/FB rate drop, the problem I have with Smoak's viability is an 18.0 percent strikeout rate that I'm just not buying. He has a career 23.5 percent whiff rate and it was at 32.8 percent last season. Nothing in Smoak's plate discipline metrics suggest an altered approach. He's just suddenly making way more contact than ever before. I could see Smoak slugging 25 bombs, but I think he's due for a big batting average regression.

Speaking of hitters who were relatively off the radar coming into the season, a first baseman that I'm more apt to buy into is Yonder Alonso. Alonso is the latest to buy into the flyball revolution, completely overhauling a swing that is now producing a 51.8 percent flyball rate. That number has never been higher than 38.5 percent before, and he did that in 2014 over just 84 games. Not only is Alonso hitting more balls in the air, he's hitting them harder, with a hard-hit rate of 43.6 percent that ranks 16th in baseball. The 30-year-old's new approach has resulted in a few more strikeouts, but a 22.1 percent strikeout rate is just fine and he's drawing a bunch of walks (13.4 percent). I'd much rather bet on Alonso than Smoak to hit for average, and I think the A's first baseman gets to 30 homers.









Matthew Pouliot: I’m still all for selling Mike Leake, who is relying on his defense just as much as ever but doing so with a defense that isn’t as good as what he had in Cincinnati a few years back. Just look:

2016: 1.0 HR/9 IP, 1.5 BB/9 IP, 6.4 K/9 IP

2017: 1.0 HR/9 IP, 1.4 BB/9 IP, 6.4 K/9 IP

He had a 4.69 ERA last year. He’s at 2.64 this season. His FIPs split the difference perfectly. I’d expect an ERA in the high-3.00s the rest of the way.

One mini-breakout I am feeling kind of good about is Tommy Pham’s in St. Louis. Contract struggles and injuries have always held him back, but the strikeout rate has shrunk this year and he has both power and stolen base ability if he can stay healthy and force the Cardinals to keep playing him. I wouldn’t expect him to remain useful in mixed leagues for the duration, in part because I don’t expect him to stay off the disabled list for a full six months. He’s nice right now, though.









Dave Shovein: One player that has had a crazy amount of success in the first two months of the season that doesn't quite look sustainable to me is Elvis Andrus. The 28-year-old shortstop is hitting .305/.350/.475 with seven homers, 32 RBI and 14 stolen bases through his first 56 games. He's trending for a career year across the board and is already just one home run away from matching his career-best set last season. The gain in batting average looks a bit suspect to me, as Andrus is posting the worst strikeout rate of his career (15.8 percent), as well as the lowest walk rate he's ever had (6.3 percent). It's the power surge that really doesn't seem sustainable though. His 12.1 percent HR/FB ratio is nearly triple his career average while his batted ball profile remains relatively stable. He should still provide ample stolen bases and counting stats while hitting in the middle of the Rangers' lineup, but look for a dip in batting average and power the rest of the way.

On the flip side, one player who has defied expectations that looks completely legit to me is Marwin Gonzalez. An afterthought in most fantasy drafts this spring, Gonzalez is slashing an absurd .314/.409/.636 with 12 homers, 34 RBI and three stolen bases to boot. He has been a much more patient hitter at the plate this year, posting a walk rate (12.0 percent) that's nearly three times his career average while cutting back on his strikeouts. Sure, the obscene 29.3 percent HR/FB ratio will come back to Earth a bit, but he's also hitting more balls in the air this season than he ever has. He has adjusted his approach from both sides of the plate this season and it looks to be paying massive dividends. He's a player that carries multi-position eligibility in most fantasy leagues and looks like he'll be a significant asset for the duration of the season.









Nick Doran: Robbie Ray put up an 8-15 record with a dismal 4.90 ERA last year but has improved to 5-3 with a 3.00 ERA in 2017. What has changed? He has made great strides in keeping the ball in the yard this season and his extremely unlucky BABIP and strand rate from last year have predictably improved. Last year he put up one of the top 25 strikeout rates for a single season that any pitcher in history has ever done. He is on pace to repeat that feat again this year. Keep in mind his extreme home and away splits -- Ray has a career 5.59 ERA at home and a 3.31 ERA on the road. Arizona is a tough place to pitch!

Antonio Senzatela has created quite a stir by going 7-2 with a 3.49 ERA as a 22-year-old rookie in Colorado. He ranks 24th out of all starting pitchers in Yahoo leagues. Since the Rockies joined the league, how many of their starting pitchers have ever been worth owning for an extended period? Anyone? Ubaldo Jimenez for his 2010 season is the only one I can think of. Is a rookie with only 44 strikeouts in 67 innings going to be the guy that tames Coors Field once and for all? Not likely. His 5.91 strikeouts per nine innings rank him 78th of 90 qualified pitchers. Stay away and don't get burned! If you have him trade him before his value tanks.

Jeff Samardzija has a 1-7 record and a 4.63 ERA but there is reason to think much better results are on the horizon. His 10.50 K/9 and 1.38 BB/9 are by far the best rates of his career and he ranks solidly inside the top 10 among all qualified pitchers in both categories. His 2.84 xFIP ranks fifth while his 24.6 K-BB percentage ranks fourth among all qualified pitchers. He has been unlucky in terms of BABIP and strand rate as well. If his peripherals hold steady his ERA is bound to improve dramatically and his win totals will grow accordingly. The Shark seems ripe for a buy-low trade offer in most fantasy leagues.



