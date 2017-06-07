Daily Dose: Scooterrific

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

Follow @drewsilv and @Rotoworld_BB on Twitter.





Scooter Gennett isn’t the type of player we’d usually feature in a Daily Dose here at Rotoworld, but the 27-year-old utilityman made history on Tuesday night with a rare four-homer performance against the visiting Cardinals -- the 17th four-homer game since Major League Baseball’s conception.

There is an argument to be made that Gennett had the most productive game in the history of the sport.

He hit an RBI single in the first inning, a grand slam in the third inning, a two-run homer in the fourth inning, a solo shot in the sixth inning, and another two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth. Gennett finished the 13-1 victory 5-for-5 with 10 RBI, four runs scored, and 17 total bases.

Only five times in history has a player tallied 17 or more total bases in a major league game. Shawn Green did it in 2002 during his own four-homer game, but he finished that night with seven RBI. Josh Hamilton socked four homers in a Rangers uniform in 2012 -- the last four-homer game prior to Gennett’s -- but he finished that one with eight RBI. Mark Whiten racked up four homers and 12 RBI in a game for the Cardinals in 1993, but he went 4-for-5.

Gennett, a late-March waiver claim by Reds general manager Dick Williams, now boasts a .302/.336/.578 batting line with seven home runs and 30 RBI in 47 games this season. But to put things in perspective, he entered the evening batting .270/.308/.450 with just three home runs in 46 games and a career OPS+ of 99. Gennett seems doubtful to provide consistent fantasy value moving forward even if this historic night buys him a little more regular playing time.

Jose Peraza is locked in for the Reds at second base, the position Gennett typically played during his four years with the Brewers, and right fielder Scott Schebler is due back from a shoulder injury before the end of the week. Maybe a spot opens up when shortstop Zack Cozart is traded, but by then Gennett’s big night will probably be nothing more than a fun footnote -- at least in the world of fantasy baseball where extended stretches of production are what matter most.









Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.





Toronto Loses Hot-Hitting 2B Travis

Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis was a hot topic on our latest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast. He ended the month of April with a dreadful .130 batting average and .388 OPS, but the dynamic 26-year-old was slashing .352/.363/.611 with four home runs, 20 RBI, two stolen bases, and 17 runs scored in 29 games since the beginning of May.

Unfortunately for all parties involved, that hot streak is going to have to be put on hold.

Travis was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with a bone bruise and cartilage damage in his right knee and it sounds like his absence will probably extend through the end of June -- possibly much longer.

“It doesn’t seem real,” Travis told Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca on Tuesday evening. “I don’t really get it but I know there’s no time to feel sorry for myself. I have to do all I can to get back on the field.”

Davidi says Travis repeatedly wiped away tears from his eyes during his chat with the media. He suffered a similar knee injury in Game 1 of the 2016 ALCS and didn’t see another at-bat in that series. His subsequent offseason rehab extended into the early part of spring training.

Travis also missed a huge chunk of time in 2015 because of a serious left shoulder injury.

Ryan Goins, a .219/.284/.352 career hitter, started at second base for Toronto on Tuesday.









Seattle About To Lock Up Segura

As first reported by Dominican journalist Hector Gomez and confirmed by FOX Sports’ Jon Morosi, the Mariners are working toward finalizing a contract extension with shortstop Jean Segura.

Gomez says it will be for five years and carry a guaranteed value of $70 million with a $17 million option for 2023. Look for an official announcement from the Mariners’ front office by the end of this week.

Segura is currently on the disabled list with a high right ankle sprain and probably won’t be ready to return until late June or early July, but the 27-year-old was batting .341/.391/.462 with four home runs, 20 RBI, seven stolen bases, and 29 runs scored through his first 43 games this season for Seattle. And he batted .319/.368/.499 with 20 home runs, 64 RBI, 33 stolen bases, and 102 runs scored in 153 games last season for the Diamondbacks.

Segura had been scheduled to become a free agent after the 2018 campaign. It’s probably going to look like a great deal for the Mariners if his progression as a player continues on its current pace.









National League Quick Hits: Nationals ace Max Scherzer racked up 14 strikeouts and allowed just one (unearned) run over seven innings Tuesday in a win over the Dodgers … Marlins placed first baseman Justin Bour on the 10-day disabled list with a left ankle contusion … Brewers right-hander Chase Anderson shut out the Giants for 7 2/3 innings Tuesday to improve to 5-1 this season … Aaron Nola was brilliant over eight innings of one-run ball in Atlanta on Tuesday … Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring, quad) ran full speed indoors on Tuesday … Madison Bumgarner (shoulder) is on track to resume throwing off a mound in a week … Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and four RBI as the Cubs smoked the Marlins on Tuesday … Ivan Nova was removed from his start Tuesday night against the Orioles with left knee inflammation … Scott Schebler (shoulder) remained out of the Reds’ starting lineup on Tuesday night against the Cardinals … Rockies starter Jon Gray (foot) threw around 36 pitches in a two-inning simulated game on Tuesday … Ryan Braun (calf) took live batting practice on Tuesday afternoon at Miller Park … Diamondbacks placed outfielder Yasmany Tomas on the 10-day disabled list with right groin tendinitis … Rockies first baseman Mark Reynolds finished Tuesday's game against the Indians with a pair of home runs and five RBI … Gerardo Parra left Tuesday’s game against the Indians after suffering a right quad strain and will be placed on the disabled list … Pirates manager Clint Hurdle confirmed late Tuesday that there have been internal discussions about making Felipe Rivero the team's closer … Zack Godley will return to the Diamondbacks’ rotation Saturday against the Brewers … Matt Garza (chest) cut short his bullpen session on Tuesday and will not make his scheduled start Thursday … Braves placed veteran starter Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain … Adam Ottavino (shoulder) is expected to return to the Rockies' bullpen later this week … Padres placed starter Jarred Cosart on the 10-day disabled list with a right elbow strain … Diamondbacks catcher Chris Herrmann left Tuesday’s game against the Padres with a sore right hand … Rockies right-hander Chad Bettis (cancer) said he expects to return to a major league mound by mid-July … Giants acquired reliever Sam Dyson from the Rangers for a player to be named later or cash considerations … Jake Peavy (family) told Alex Speier of the Boston Globe that he plans to return to Major League Baseball eventually.

American League Quick Hits: Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (shoulder) expects to be activated from the disabled list around June 16-June 18 … Mike Moustakas capped off the Royals' comeback win over the Astros on Tuesday with a walkoff, two-run blast against closer Ken Giles … Marwin Gonzalez remains day-to-day with a left hand contusion … Felix Hernandez (shoulder) allowed five runs on four hits and two walks over two innings in his rehab debut Tuesday with Triple-A Tacoma … Jonathan Schoop homered in the seventh and ninth Tuesday to help the Orioles edge the Pirates … Adrian Beltre was removed from Tuesday’s game against the Mets with a jammed left ankle and was spotted in a walking boot afterward … Mitch Haniger (oblique) went 1-for-4 with a single in his rehab debut Tuesday with Triple-A Tacoma … Rangers placed first baseman Mike Napoli on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back injury … Rays pitching prospect Jacob Faria is scheduled to make his MLB debut in a start Wednesday against the White Sox … Matt Andriese (groin) is hoping to rejoin the Rays' rotation on Sunday against the Athletics … Carlos Gomez (hamstring) could begin a minor league rehab assignment this weekend … Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday that Jacoby Ellsbury is still experiencing concussion symptoms … White Sox closer David Robertson worked a scoreless inning for his ninth save Tuesday against the Rays … Cam Bedrosian (groin) is expected to be activated from the disabled list Thursday … Orioles catcher Welington Castillo (groin) could be activated from the disabled list Saturday … Nomar Mazara went 4-for-5 with a homer as the Rangers held off the Mets on Tuesday … Athletics outfielder Matt Joyce is day-to-day with a minor left quad strain … Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) will resume throwing on flat ground within the next few days … Indians placed right-hander Danny Salazar on the 10-day disabled list with a sore right shoulder … Tyson Ross (shoulder) will make another rehab start Friday with Triple-A Round Rock … Royals starter Nate Karns (elbow) has begun throwing long toss … Zach Britton (forearm, elbow) threw off a flat mound on Tuesday … Carlos Rodon (biceps) allowed five earned runs over 3 1/3 innings in his rehab debut Tuesday with High-A Winston-Salem … Yankees first baseman Greg Bird (ankle) will advance his minor league rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday … Buck Farmer will be called up to start for the Tigers on Wednesday against the Angels … Rangers signed reliever Ernesto Frieri to a minor league contract; assigned him to Triple-A Round Rock.



