Notes: Calling All Cubbies

- Bradley Zimmer remains unowned in about 80 percent of Yahoo leagues. I don’t think that should be the case. He’s not a lock for rest-of-season value, but he’s off to a nice start and he’s in a pretty good situation in Cleveland.

- Adrian Beltre is probably going back on the DL after injuring his ankle Tuesday, joining Mike Napoli (back) who landed on the DL earlier in the day. With Joey Gallo likely returning to third base, the Rangers could give Brett Nicholas a look, at least until Napoli is back. The Rangers want to develop Nicholas as a catcher, but it’s still up in the air whether that will work and he’s logged a lot of time at first base in previous years. He’s hitting .352/.406/.544 in Triple-A, so his bat is interesting. In a best-case scenario, he could even run away with the job at first base, making Napoli obsolete. He’ll be worth watching if he gets an opportunity.

- Cam Bedrosian (groin) is probably going to be activated by the Angels on Thursday. He won’t be the team’s closer initially, but he seems like a better bet than Bud Norris the rest of the way. It remains a difficult situation to speculate on, since the Angels are also hoping to get Huston Street back, too, though he just had a setback with some triceps tightness. Bedrosian is the one I’d most want to own, but it’s entirely possible that there aren’t more than a handful of saves in his future.

- Devon Travis was day-to-day with a wrist injury, the result of a Luis Severino HBP, when the Jays suddenly announced he was going on the DL with more right knee troubles Tuesday. Travis had offseason knee surgery and seemed iffy for Opening Day before debuting at the end of the end of the spring. There hadn’t been any indication at all of additional problems. It’s a shame that Travis can’t stay healthy, because he’s an All-Star talent; he’s racked up 6.0 WAR in 1 1/2 seasons of playing time since debuting in 2015. It’s too early to tell if the knee will be more than a 10-day thing, but unless the reports are positive these next couple of days, he can be dropped in mixed leagues.

- Carlos Rodon is another for mixed leaguers to consider. Coming back from biceps bursitis, he made his first of at least three or four rehab starts Tuesday. I haven’t been as high on Rodon as some, but it was promising that he got the walks under control last year and he’ll get to pitch in front of a quality defense for the first time this season. I don’t expect him to set the world on fire, but he has some upside. He’s struck out 307 in 304 1/3 innings as a major leaguer.

- Greg Bird , on the other hand, should join the Yankees within a week after missing a month with an ankle contusion. Because he struggled before going down, hitting just .100/.250/.200 in 60 at-bats, the Yankees want him to rack up a bunch of minor league at-bats before bringing him back as their primary first baseman. He’s done well so far, going 5-for-13 with a 1/5 K/BB ratio for Single-A Tampa, and he should be picked up in mixed leagues in which he’s available.

- Gleyber Torres hit his first homer for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday and is batting .256/.408/.359 in 12 games for his new team. There’s been increased chatter about how tired the Yankees are of Chase Headley ’s disappearing act; the third baseman has hit .167/.222/.230 in 33 games after a great first three weeks. Odds are that Headley will resemble an average regular the rest of the way, but he doesn’t seem to have any upside beyond that at this point. My guess is that a switch would be a lateral move for the Yankees. Torres is an outstanding prospect, but with his leg kick/timing mechanism at the plate, he’s likely to encounter difficulties going from minor league breaking balls off the plate to major league breaking balls that can be thrown for strikes. A switch, if it comes, is likely still a few weeks away.

- Masahiro Tanaka gave up three more homers Tuesday against the Red Sox, bringing his season total to 17 surrendered in 66 innings. Last year, he gave up 22 in 200 innings. In 2015, it was 25 in 154 innings. Superficially, everything else seems fine. His velocity is normal. He’s striking out batters at his career average. He’s inducing grounders as usual. His walk rate is up, but still hardly bad (19 BB to date). I’ve been blaming the splitter for his struggles these last few weeks, but watching him Tuesday, it also concerned me that he’s doing little to change a batter’s eye level. Everything, whether it’s the fastball, splitter or slider, seems aimed right for the knees, often right over the plate. I still don’t think there’s anything wrong here that can’t be fixed. Tanaka needs a more consistent splitter, for sure, but he also needs to revamp his mix. Furthermore, he might need to work regularly with Austin Romine ; he has a 3.19 ERA in seven starts with Romine, compared to an 11.57 ERA in six starts with Gary Sanchez .

- Jacob Faria will make his major league debut for the Rays on Wednesday after going 6-1 with a 3.07 ERA and an 84/22 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings for Triple-A Durham. The strikeout rate is a sight to behold -- only two major league starters have ever topped his current mark of 12.9 K/9 IP in a full season -- but command is an issue and some pegged him as a reliever going into this year. I’d still consider jumping on him now in mixed leagues if he were getting a permanent rotation spot, but it’s quite possible that he’ll be just one and done. If he succeeds Wednesday and the Rays say they’ll bump Erasmo Ramirez back to the pen to make room for him, then he’d be worth a try.

Lackey is the guy mixed leaguers have rightly considered dropping outright. On the one hand, his strikeout rate is easily the highest of his career, which is pretty amazing considering that he’s 38 now. His 4.90 ERA is a product of him giving up homers at twice his career rate, and while it doesn’t seem likely that he’ll remain quite so far there, he’s probably not going to get back to being a quality mixed-league option unless the Cubs’ defense rediscovers its mojo. It’s not happening unless they make it more of a priority.

Unlike Arrieta, Hendricks hasn’t showed any signs of recovering his velocity, and his margin for error is just so much slimmer at 84-87 mph than it was at 86-90 mph. More than anyone, he needs the Cubs to play their ‘A’ defense behind him, yet Happ has started in center in two of his last four starts. I’d feel better about him being an asset in mixed leagues if that begins to change.

That’s not everything, of course. The FIPs are all up this year, and even with better defense, the Cubs rotation isn’t bouncing all of the way back. I still trust Lester, but I struggle what to make of Arrieta right now. His velocity came up somewhat after his alarming first three starts, but it seems like he’s lost sinking movement in order to throw harder. The trade-off has led to more strikeouts, but also to many more flyballs, 11 of which have left the yard. I still ranked him as a top-20 SP last week, but I don’t feel great about it.

I think the Cubs need to get back to prioritizing defense as best they can. Addison Russell , who has been losing playing time because of his struggles, needs to be a fixture at shortstop. Javier Baez is fine there, but his spectacular instincts don’t make him a match for Russell, who gets to everything without being showy about it. Besides, Baez is better at second. I’m pretty sure Almora will prove to be an above average defensive center fielder, and he’s been fine offensively to date, coming in at .276/.326/.410 in 105 at-bats. It’s time to try him as a true starter. That would mean sending down either Schwarber or Ian Happ , so that there are still plenty of at-bats available for Baez and Ben Zobrist . I wouldn’t argue either way, but for all of his troubles this year, I do think Schwarber is the better bet than Happ offensively right now.

Last year, Cubs pitchers benefitted from allowing just a .255 BABIP, which is why two starters were able to beat their FIPs by a full run and the other three ( Jason Hammel included) came in with ERAs around a half-run lower than their FIPs. This year, Cubs pitchers are at .291 and only Hendricks, who seems to have a genuine knack for inducing soft contact, is beating his FIP.

This year, though, the Cubs are a middle-of-the-pack club defensively, coming in at 70.8%. The infield has remained elite, but the outfield has been the game’s second worst at converting flies into outs. It was a given that Kyle Schwarber ’s return would hurt the outfield (though the 2016 Cubs did give 72 starts in left field to Jorge Soler and Willson Contreras ), but going from Dexter Fowler to Albert Almora figured to help some, even if Fowler was surprisingly strong last year. Almora, though, has started just 19 games so far and has graded out as a tad below average defensively, a big surprise given his reputation.

Defense has clearly played a big role in the rotation’s struggles. The 2016 Cubs defense rated as one of the best of all-time, converting 74.5% of balls in play into outs. No other team in the league was higher than 71.7. Since 2000, only the 2001 Mariners, at 74.0, have come close to the Cubs’ mark.

American League notes

- Jacob Faria will make his major league debut for the Rays on Wednesday after going 6-1 with a 3.07 ERA and an 84/22 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings for Triple-A Durham. The strikeout rate is a sight to behold -- only two major league starters have ever topped his current mark of 12.9 K/9 IP in a full season -- but command is an issue and some pegged him as a reliever going into this year. I’d still consider jumping on him now in mixed leagues if he were getting a permanent rotation spot, but it’s quite possible that he’ll be just one and done. If he succeeds Wednesday and the Rays say they’ll bump Erasmo Ramirez back to the pen to make room for him, then he’d be worth a try.

- Masahiro Tanaka gave up three more homers Tuesday against the Red Sox, bringing his season total to 17 surrendered in 66 innings. Last year, he gave up 22 in 200 innings. In 2015, it was 25 in 154 innings. Superficially, everything else seems fine. His velocity is normal. He’s striking out batters at his career average. He’s inducing grounders as usual. His walk rate is up, but still hardly bad (19 BB to date). I’ve been blaming the splitter for his struggles these last few weeks, but watching him Tuesday, it also concerned me that he’s doing little to change a batter’s eye level. Everything, whether it’s the fastball, splitter or slider, seems aimed right for the knees, often right over the plate. I still don’t think there’s anything wrong here that can’t be fixed. Tanaka needs a more consistent splitter, for sure, but he also needs to revamp his mix. Furthermore, he might need to work regularly with Austin Romine; he has a 3.19 ERA in seven starts with Romine, compared to an 11.57 ERA in six starts with Gary Sanchez.

- Gleyber Torres hit his first homer for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday and is batting .256/.408/.359 in 12 games for his new team. There’s been increased chatter about how tired the Yankees are of Chase Headley’s disappearing act; the third baseman has hit .167/.222/.230 in 33 games after a great first three weeks. Odds are that Headley will resemble an average regular the rest of the way, but he doesn’t seem to have any upside beyond that at this point. My guess is that a switch would be a lateral move for the Yankees. Torres is an outstanding prospect, but with his leg kick/timing mechanism at the plate, he’s likely to encounter difficulties going from minor league breaking balls off the plate to major league breaking balls that can be thrown for strikes. A switch, if it comes, is likely still a few weeks away.

- Greg Bird, on the other hand, should join the Yankees within a week after missing a month with an ankle contusion. Because he struggled before going down, hitting just .100/.250/.200 in 60 at-bats, the Yankees want him to rack up a bunch of minor league at-bats before bringing him back as their primary first baseman. He’s done well so far, going 5-for-13 with a 1/5 K/BB ratio for Single-A Tampa, and he should be picked up in mixed leagues in which he’s available.

- Carlos Rodon is another for mixed leaguers to consider. Coming back from biceps bursitis, he made his first of at least three or four rehab starts Tuesday. I haven’t been as high on Rodon as some, but it was promising that he got the walks under control last year and he’ll get to pitch in front of a quality defense for the first time this season. I don’t expect him to set the world on fire, but he has some upside. He’s struck out 307 in 304 1/3 innings as a major leaguer.

- Devon Travis was day-to-day with a wrist injury, the result of a Luis Severino HBP, when the Jays suddenly announced he was going on the DL with more right knee troubles Tuesday. Travis had offseason knee surgery and seemed iffy for Opening Day before debuting at the end of the end of the spring. There hadn’t been any indication at all of additional problems. It’s a shame that Travis can’t stay healthy, because he’s an All-Star talent; he’s racked up 6.0 WAR in 1 1/2 seasons of playing time since debuting in 2015. It’s too early to tell if the knee will be more than a 10-day thing, but unless the reports are positive these next couple of days, he can be dropped in mixed leagues.

- Cam Bedrosian (groin) is probably going to be activated by the Angels on Thursday. He won’t be the team’s closer initially, but he seems like a better bet than Bud Norris the rest of the way. It remains a difficult situation to speculate on, since the Angels are also hoping to get Huston Street back, too, though he just had a setback with some triceps tightness. Bedrosian is the one I’d most want to own, but it’s entirely possible that there aren’t more than a handful of saves in his future.

- Adrian Beltre is probably going back on the DL after injuring his ankle Tuesday, joining Mike Napoli (back) who landed on the DL earlier in the day. With Joey Gallo likely returning to third base, the Rangers could give Brett Nicholas a look, at least until Napoli is back. The Rangers want to develop Nicholas as a catcher, but it’s still up in the air whether that will work and he’s logged a lot of time at first base in previous years. He’s hitting .352/.406/.544 in Triple-A, so his bat is interesting. In a best-case scenario, he could even run away with the job at first base, making Napoli obsolete. He’ll be worth watching if he gets an opportunity.

- Bradley Zimmer remains unowned in about 80 percent of Yahoo leagues. I don’t think that should be the case. He’s not a lock for rest-of-season value, but he’s off to a nice start and he’s in a pretty good situation in Cleveland.

National League notes

- Marcell Ozuna might net the biggest return of any position player traded at the deadline this year. The Marlins aren’t winning with this group, and they have to do something to bring more talent into their farm system. Ozuna isn’t a free agent until after 2019, but he’s about to get a lot more expensive and the Marlins would still have two excellent outfielders after moving him. I don’t buy Ozuna remaining a .300 hitter, but this could be the first in a string of 30-homer seasons and he seems to have settled in nicely in left field after spending his first few years stretched in center. The Dodgers should be taking a close look at him; they could send over Yasiel Puig with two of their better pitching prospects.

- Joe Ross still can’t seem to maintain his peak velocity for any length of time. Even in his one excellent outing after returning from the minors, his fastball dropped by five mph over the course of his 101-pitch start. I’d like to think there’s some sort of fix that’s going to help him through this, but it might be that the Nationals’ best course of action to get something out of him in 2017 would be to shift him to the pen and simply let him air it out for an inning at a time. If they go that route, he might even be their best reliever in short order. As a starter, I don’t want to think he’s hopeless, but even I’ve pretty much run out of patience now.

- The Braves stuck Bartolo Colon on the disabled list Tuesday, but now Lucas Sims is struggling in Triple-A and isn’t assured of replacing him this weekend. Matt Wisler is expected to get one start in a doubleheader Saturday, while the nod in the other game could go to Sims or Sean Newcomb. That could constitute a pitch-off to determine who remains in the rotation the following week. I want to see what Sims can do, but the 8.38 ERA in his last four starts for Gwinnett doesn’t bode well. The Braves also might want to give Kris Medlen a shot in a few weeks; he has a 2.91 ERA in four starts in high-A and Double-A as he tries to come back from last year’s shoulder issues.

- The pressure is on Tony Watson after his fourth blown save Tuesday against the Orioles. Daniel Hudson hasn’t stepped it up, so if the Pirates make a change in the closer’s role, it will almost certainly be to Felipe Rivero. That’s not ideal for Pittsburgh, given that Rivero will be a super-two arbitration player at season’s end. He still wouldn’t earn all that much in 2018 with 15-20 saves under his belt, but he’d be set up for some big paydays down the road. But then maybe they’ll just trade him for an Andrew Miller-like haul next summer before he gets too expensive. Rivero needs to be picked up in any mixed leagues in which he’s available.

- Scooter Gennett wouldn’t have even been in the Reds lineup Tuesday if Scott Schebler had been deemed ready to play after two days off with a shoulder injury. One thing is for certain: he’ll be in the lineup the next couple of days after his four-homer, 10-RBI outburst. Schebler is expected to be ready to go Wednesday, so Jose Peraza, who has resembled an average regular these last five weeks after his lousy April, will probably take a seat. Gennett, who raised his OPS from .758 to .914 in the span of 2 1/2 hours, shouldn’t be grabbed in mixed leagues. He might convince the Reds he deserves extra playing time, but he’s still going to sit against lefties and he’s not going to excel in any category.

- There could be no better illustration in how little faith Phillies manager Pete Mackanin has in nominal closer Hector Neris after he pulled Neris for giving up a pair of one-out singles Tuesday against the Braves. It was especially harsh considering that Matt Kemp and Matt Adams hit the singles, while the guys set to follow in the lineup, Adonis Garcia and Kurt Suzuki, rate as relatively easy outs for a righty. Neris has given up runs in just two of 14 appearances since the beginning of May. He has a pretty nice 29/8 K/BB ratio in 26 1/3 innings. It’d be nice if Mackanin showed a little more confidence in him, but, as is, he’s probably a blown save from finding himself back in a setup role, with Pat Neshek getting more work in the ninth.

- Jay Bruce’s last 30 days: .204/.266/.367 in 98 AB

Curtis Granderson’s last 30 days: .293/.392/.524 in 82 AB

I know which one I think should start after Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) is activated, which could happen this weekend. Granderson and Bruce are similar bets offensively, but one has more to offer defensively than the other. Since I doubt Terry Collins will simply banish one or the other, it’s possible neither will be worth using in mixed leagues after Cespedes returns.