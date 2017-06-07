Watchin' Watson

Wednesday, June 07, 2017

On Friday, Johnson blew the save en route to an eventual Braves loss. The next day, Atlanta returned the favor to Cincinnati, supplying Johnson with a two-inning win.

Bush had a terrible week. He blew the save last Wednesday via a Kevin Kiermaier solo home run. In a tune up outing last night, he coughed up a couple more home runs. He's in need of a clean frame.

Edwin Diaz allowed a solo home run while working a non-save situation. The Mariners simply haven't been supplying many opportunities. Diaz has suffered from the same issues as Herrera. The stuff and repertoire are perfect fits for ninth inning work, but he's been strangely homer prone. The club has little reason to play musical chairs, hence his promotion back to Tier 3.

Oh pitched twice, recording four strikeout and two saves in two innings. After starting the season with a terrible strikeout rate, he's now climbed to 9.00 K/9. Since mid-May, he's posted 15.95 K/9. I will return him to the second tier if he has another good week.

Glover ruined your ratios in a non-save situation this week. He was tagged for four hits and a walk without recording an out. After leaving with the bases loaded, Shawn Kelley allowed everybody to score via a grand slam. That ended the rally with the Nationals clinging to a 11-10 victory. Glover since rebounded with a fine outing last night.

The bad news for Knebel is that he blew the save on Friday when he allowed a solo home run. The good news is that his four innings were generally successful for his owners. He tallied three saves and eight strikeouts.

The Astros tend to have a quick trigger when removing their closers. Giles pitched three times and allowed runs in each of those outings. He wound up with a no decision, save, and loss. I have little doubt he'll be fine moving forward, but another untimely failure could temporarily push him out of the ninth inning.

Robertson was handed a walkoff loss via a three-run homer. The White Sox have every reason to keep him in the ninth inning. Otherwise, he'll lose trade value. Besides, Robertson has a 3.38 ERA with 12.23 K/9 and 2.95 BB/9. Now is a good time to start rostering Tommy Kahnle .

Herrera only pitched once too – and in a non-save situation to boot. He was tagged for a two-run home run. He's been strangely homer prone this season. It's an issue that could affect his value and future role at the trade deadline.

Of those who had bad weeks, Colome's was the most acceptable. He hung on for the save despite allowing a run in his only appearance. It's been a full week since he last pitched.

It was a weird week for this tier. Let's get the ho-hum performances out of the way. Holland added two more saves to build upon his league lead. Roberto Osuna allowed a solo home run while recording three saves and seven strikeouts in three innings. Reed had a solitary two-inning save.

Davis saved two easy ones in two appearances. Allen and Betances barely worked. Aroldis Chapman is nearing a rehab assignment. Betances time as a closer is coming to an end.

Jansen picked up a win and a save in two appearances (three innings). He added five strikeouts. He's still yet to walk a hitter in 23 innings.

For a second straight week, Kimbrel recorded more strikeouts than outs in an appearance. He punched out five batters in 1.1 innings on Tuesday night. Overall, he picked up three more saves and 11 strikeouts in 3.2 innings. He did allow a run on Saturday.

On the stolen base front, Billy Hamilton has maintained an 80 steal pace. He's up to 28 swipes in 247 plate appearances. Second place is shared by Dee Gordon and Trea Turner – both with 18 thefts. The weekly leaderboard was dominated by Turner who took six bags in seven attempts. I recall mentioning last Wednesday that he was in for a big week. Four others stole three bases including Gordon, Taylor Motter , Chris Taylor , and Cody Bellinger .

Over on the saves leaderboard, Greg Holland 's 21 saves gives him a four save buffer over second place Craig Kimbrel and his 17 saves. Three others are tied for third with 15 saves. Over the last week, Kimbrel, Corey Knebel , Roberto Osuna , and Santiago Casilla all closed out three games apiece.

A trio of closers are on the hot seat – Tony Watson , Ken Giles , and Hector Neris . While the latter pair will probably bounce back from a bit of bad luck, Watson has looked shaky for most of the season. He began the year with a disastrous Spring Training. Since May 9, he's allowed 10 earned runs in 13 innings. Meanwhile, fellow southpaw Felipe Rivero has coughed up just one run since April 25. It's in the Pirates' best interest for Watson to retain the role until the trade deadline.

A trio of closers are on the hot seat – Tony Watson, Ken Giles, and Hector Neris. While the latter pair will probably bounce back from a bit of bad luck, Watson has looked shaky for most of the season. He began the year with a disastrous Spring Training. Since May 9, he's allowed 10 earned runs in 13 innings. Meanwhile, fellow southpaw Felipe Rivero has coughed up just one run since April 25. It's in the Pirates' best interest for Watson to retain the role until the trade deadline.

Over on the saves leaderboard, Greg Holland's 21 saves gives him a four save buffer over second place Craig Kimbrel and his 17 saves. Three others are tied for third with 15 saves. Over the last week, Kimbrel, Corey Knebel, Roberto Osuna, and Santiago Casilla all closed out three games apiece.

On the stolen base front, Billy Hamilton has maintained an 80 steal pace. He's up to 28 swipes in 247 plate appearances. Second place is shared by Dee Gordon and Trea Turner – both with 18 thefts. The weekly leaderboard was dominated by Turner who took six bags in seven attempts. I recall mentioning last Wednesday that he was in for a big week. Four others stole three bases including Gordon, Taylor Motter, Chris Taylor, and Cody Bellinger.

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

For a second straight week, Kimbrel recorded more strikeouts than outs in an appearance. He punched out five batters in 1.1 innings on Tuesday night. Overall, he picked up three more saves and 11 strikeouts in 3.2 innings. He did allow a run on Saturday.

Jansen picked up a win and a save in two appearances (three innings). He added five strikeouts. He's still yet to walk a hitter in 23 innings.

Davis saved two easy ones in two appearances. Allen and Betances barely worked. Aroldis Chapman is nearing a rehab assignment. Betances time as a closer is coming to an end.

Tier 2: The Core Performers (8)

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

It was a weird week for this tier. Let's get the ho-hum performances out of the way. Holland added two more saves to build upon his league lead. Roberto Osuna allowed a solo home run while recording three saves and seven strikeouts in three innings. Reed had a solitary two-inning save.

Of those who had bad weeks, Colome's was the most acceptable. He hung on for the save despite allowing a run in his only appearance. It's been a full week since he last pitched.

Herrera only pitched once too – and in a non-save situation to boot. He was tagged for a two-run home run. He's been strangely homer prone this season. It's an issue that could affect his value and future role at the trade deadline.

Robertson was handed a walkoff loss via a three-run homer. The White Sox have every reason to keep him in the ninth inning. Otherwise, he'll lose trade value. Besides, Robertson has a 3.38 ERA with 12.23 K/9 and 2.95 BB/9. Now is a good time to start rostering Tommy Kahnle.

The Astros tend to have a quick trigger when removing their closers. Giles pitched three times and allowed runs in each of those outings. He wound up with a no decision, save, and loss. I have little doubt he'll be fine moving forward, but another untimely failure could temporarily push him out of the ninth inning.

Tier 3: Stable Hands (6)

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Koda Glover, Washington Nationals

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

The bad news for Knebel is that he blew the save on Friday when he allowed a solo home run. The good news is that his four innings were generally successful for his owners. He tallied three saves and eight strikeouts.

Glover ruined your ratios in a non-save situation this week. He was tagged for four hits and a walk without recording an out. After leaving with the bases loaded, Shawn Kelley allowed everybody to score via a grand slam. That ended the rally with the Nationals clinging to a 11-10 victory. Glover since rebounded with a fine outing last night.

Oh pitched twice, recording four strikeout and two saves in two innings. After starting the season with a terrible strikeout rate, he's now climbed to 9.00 K/9. Since mid-May, he's posted 15.95 K/9. I will return him to the second tier if he has another good week.

Edwin Diaz allowed a solo home run while working a non-save situation. The Mariners simply haven't been supplying many opportunities. Diaz has suffered from the same issues as Herrera. The stuff and repertoire are perfect fits for ninth inning work, but he's been strangely homer prone. The club has little reason to play musical chairs, hence his promotion back to Tier 3.

Bush had a terrible week. He blew the save last Wednesday via a Kevin Kiermaier solo home run. In a tune up outing last night, he coughed up a couple more home runs. He's in need of a clean frame.

On Friday, Johnson blew the save en route to an eventual Braves loss. The next day, Atlanta returned the favor to Cincinnati, supplying Johnson with a two-inning win.

Tier 4: Questions (4)

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Bud Norris, Los Angeles Angels

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Brach hit a rough patch over the first couple weeks of May. Since May 16, he hasn't allowed a hit in six innings. He tallied a win and a save this week. Ramos also notched a couple no-hit saves.

Norris was the busiest closer. He pitched five times including three partial innings. Overall, he recorded two saves and five strikeouts in four innings. Norris was shaky at times which doesn't bode well for his ability to keep the job when Cam Bedrosian returns.

Iglesias tossed three more scoreless frames while picking up a win and a save. He hasn't allowed a run in 18 innings. It's too bad the Reds rarely hand him save opportunities.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (7)

Justin Wilson, Detroit Tigers

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Santiago Casilla, Oakland Athletics

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

Wilson flubbed a few outings from mid-to-late May. He's seemingly back on track. The Tigers handed him a win and a save this week.

Watson began the week on a good note with two scoreless, non-save appearances. Yesterday, he was dinged for a two-run home run and a blown save. It's his fourth blown save in 14 attempts. Meanwhile, Felipe Rivero is pitching masterfully.

After retiring just one of the first three batters he faced on Tuesday night, Neris was pulled in favor of Pat Neshek. The funky righty recorded his first save of the season. He may be in line for more attempts thanks to a 0.82 ERA and 8.59 K/9 in 22 innings. I still expect Neris to get a few more chances.

Maurer's mid-May meltdown is behind him. I've fallen for his stints of apparent dominance in the past. Remember that he can fall apart without warning.

Kintzler is playing the part of Jeanmar Gomez this year. He has one of the top save totals despite excessively mediocre numbers. He added two more saves this week.

Casilla nabbed three saves in a trio of scoreless frames. I still think Ryan Madson will recover the role at some point.

*************************************

Injured

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels (groin)

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles (forearm strain)

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees (shoulder)

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets (blood clot)

Bedrosian may be activated as soon as tomorrow. He won't slot directly back into the ninth inning. Any mistakes by Norris could open the door. Britton has progressed to flat ground work. Chapman is a bit ahead of him, having already thrown a bullpen. Familia hopes to begin a throwing program in a couple weeks.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Derek Law, San Francisco Giants

Dyson was traded to San Francisco this week. AT&T Field will give him plenty of real estate to work out the kinks in his approach.

*************************************

The Steals Department

The Blue Jays have joined the Athletics and Cubs among the top three most stolen upon clubs. For the Jays, Russell Martin has battled through too many injuries. He's caught just four of 25 attempts. No single pitcher stands out as particularly stolen base prone. A number of the club's relievers have had trouble holding runners.

Upcoming series against the Mariners and Rays offer several opportunities for fantasy owners. If you need steals, Jarrod Dyson and Taylor Motter are must-target individuals. Dyson is a one-category speedster capable of binging on bases – assuming he reaches in the first place. With Jean Segura sidelined, Motter is starting at shortstop. He's a much better hitter when in the lineup on a daily basis. He has fringy five category ability. After the series with the Mariners, try Kevin Kiermaier on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Oakland, the issues are Stephen Vogt, Andrew Triggs, Sonny Gray, and a couple high leverage relievers. Triggs and Gray face the Rays over the weekend – a great time to use Kiermaier. There's a small chance Tim Beckham will take a base if Vogt is catching. Expect to see Dee Gordon go wild next week when they host the Athletics in Miami.

For the Cubs, all that matters is the catcher. Willson Contreras catches his share of base runners 12 of 37 to be precise. Meanwhile, Miguel Montero has nailed zero of 19 attempts. Unfortunately, you don't have the option to add any Rockies. Jose Reyes could be worth adding early next week. He's the only Met who runs with any regularity, but he's also been losing playing time to Wilmer Flores.