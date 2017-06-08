FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, June 08, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the main slate starting at 7:05 ET.

STARTING PITCHER

Popular Picks: Lance McCullers, David Price, Jon Lester

Pivot: Jake Odorizzi – Tampa Bay (FanDuel Price: $7,900)

If you are looking to pivot away from the premium pitching options, Odorizzi is worth considering. He’s starting in a pitcher-friendly atmosphere vs a White Sox team that holds the sixth highest strikeout rate (23.7%) and second worst wRC+ against right-handed pitching. While Odorizzi struggled in his most recent outing (last Friday at Seattle), this is an excellent bounce-back situation.

CATCHER

Popular Picks: Brian McCann, Willson Contreras, J.T. Realmuto

Pivot: Tyler Flowers / Kurt Suzuki – Atlanta (FanDuel Price: $2700 & $2600)

Our favorite catcher platoon, “Tyler Suzuki”, is back in GPP Pivot consideration! This Atlanta-Philadelphia game has plenty of stacking potential from both sides, especially considering the hitter-friendly nature of SunTrust Park. While Philadelphia RHP Ben Lively was solid in his major league debut, tonight’s matchup could reach a different conclusion. The oddsmakers seem to think that will be the case, granting Atlanta a top five run-scoring projection on the night. Whoever gets the start between Flowers and Suzuki makes for a sneaky tournament pick within that.

FIRST BASE

Popular Picks: Anthony Rizzo, Matt Adams, Ryan Zimmerman

Pivot: Tommy Joseph – Philadelphia (FanDuel Price: $3,300)

Tommy Joseph has plenty of power to be considered in tournament formats. Facing the struggling-likes of R.A. Dickey in hitter-friendly SunTrust Park furthers that rationale. In fact, Dickey has been one of the worst rotational pitchers this season, holding a 6.26 FIP that ranks second highest among qualified starters. Needless to say, Joseph and company are in an excellent spot to make some fantasy noise.

SECOND BASE

Popular Picks: Jose Altuve, Brian Dozier, Daniel Murphy, Robinson Cano

Pivot: Brandon Phillips – Atlanta (FanDuel Price: $2,700)

Keeping the theme with Atlanta-Philadelphia, Phillips makes for a decent tournament bargain while looking for salary relief away from the high-end second basemen. As mentioned earlier, the oddsmakers have dubbed this matchup the highest over/under of the night (9.5 total runs), and Phillips will look to inflict some damage from his premium lineup spot.

THIRD BASE

Popular Picks: Miguel Sano, Anthony Rendon, Kris Bryant, Kyle Seager

Pivot: Evan Longoria – Tampa Bay (FanDuel Price: $3,400)

White Sox pitcher Derek Holland has been surprisingly good at times this season. However, his 5.05 FIP ranks 13th worst among qualified starters, suggesting regression is on the way. Evan Longoria is a topnotch candidate to make that a reality, owning a confident .346 wOBA .195 ISO against southpaws. Even though the park factor isn’t great, don’t forget about Longoria and the other Tampa RHB (Souza, Beckham, Norris) to jump on this matchup.

SHORTSTOP

Popular Picks: Carlos Correa, Trea Turner, Tim Beckham

Pivot: Freddy Galvis – Philadelphia (FanDuel Price: $2,600)

Galvis usually hits down in Philadelphia’s lineup, which will likely stifle his ownership rate despite the cheap salary and solid matchup vs R.A. Dickey in the highest projected scoring game of the night. Galvis has some capable “pop” for a bargain shotstop, also carrying decent career numbers against the veteran knuckleballer.

OUTFIELD

Popular Picks: Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts, George Springer, Matt Kemp, Ender Inciarte, Josh Reddick, Carlos Beltran, Kyle Schwarber, Odubel Herrera, Ben Gamel

Pivot 1: Max Kepler – Minnesota (FanDuel Price: $3,600)

Kepler hasn’t done much over the past three games, but facing Christian Bergman and his .347 wOBA 1.98 HR/9 vs LHB could change that. Safeco Field is a decent park for left-handed power, and Kepler certainly has the ability to take advantage while holding a premium lineup spot in the Twins’ order. The price is somewhat inflated, leading me to believe the DFS populous will look towards some of those aforementioned prevalent picks.

Pivot 2: Andrew Benintendi – Boston (FanDuel Price: $3,000)

This is a boom-or-bust pick, but a culmination of factors trend in Benintendi’s favor: 1) He has the necessary power to cash in on Yankee Stadium’s hitter-friendly dimensions. 2) NYY pitcher Michael Pineda has a track record being either really good or really bad in any particular outing. He struggled by allowing 10 hits and five earned runs (only one strikeout) at Toronto last Friday. If those control problems persist, the explosive Boston offense will take advantage. 3) Benintendi is still cheap despite heating up with five hits, three homers, four RBI, four runs, and a stolen base in his past two starts.

ALSO CONSIDER

Josh Bell – 1B - Pittsburgh (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

As you are probably aware, Edinson Volquez tossed a no-hitter last Saturday. However, let’s not let that sway our decision-making process moving forward. Volquez’s larger profile as a mediocre pitcher with a .353 wOBA, 1.11 HR/9 split vs left-handed hitters is definitely on the table for daily fantasy purposes. The hot-hitting likes of Josh Bell will look to take advantage, as he’s a switch-hitter with a stronger presence from the left side of the plate.

Gregory Polanco – OF - Pittsburgh (FanDuel Price: $3,200)

Polanco follows the same rationale mentioned in the previous paragraph with teammate Josh Bell. The Pittsburgh outfielder seems to be gaining momentum after a slow start to the season. Polanco is always a strong candidate for a homer and stolen base against right-handed pitching.

Howie Kendrick – OF - Philadelphia (FanDuel Price: $3,100)

Kendrick has been off the daily fantasy radar for some time, spending nearly six weeks on the disabled list (returning on May 29). Since his return, Howie has racked up 10 hits, two homers, and two stolen bases over eight games. As discussed several times in this article, facing R.A. Dickey’s struggles is good for fantasy upside.