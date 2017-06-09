Dose: Sanchez Hammers Price

Friday, June 09, 2017

To quote esteemed fictional meteorologist Brick Tamland, “I DON’T KNOW WHAT WE’RE YELLING ABOUT!” And we may never know.

Of course, I’m referring to the shouting match that went down Wednesday between disgruntled Red Sox starter David Price and beat reporter Evan Drellich of CSN New England in the tunnel at Yankee Stadium. This came hours after Price announced that he was “done” making himself available to the Boston media except on days when he pitches. “Talk to me on the day I pitch and that’s it,” Price told Dan Shaughnessy of the Boston Globe. “There are no more personal interviews. There are no more asking me questions on a personal level. That’s done.”

After this announcement, Drellich tweeted out an excerpt from Shaughnessy’s article and even defended Price by saying that he was “within his rights” to stonewall the media on days when he’s not pitching. Apparently Price wasn’t a fan of Drellich’s tweet and confronted him about it during a heated altercation after Wednesday night’s game. News of the blow-up spread across social media and quickly became the backdrop of Thursday night’s nationally televised matchup between the first-place Yankees and the visiting Red Sox. And wouldn’t you know it, Price was scheduled to pitch.

As one does when they’re distracted, Price struggled mightily, serving up eight hits, six runs and four walks over five hard-to-watch innings in a 9-1 Yankees victory. Falling flat against New York is nothing new for Price. He went 1-3 against them last year and now sports a sluggish 4.69 ERA over 37 lifetime appearances (36 starts) versus the Bronx Bombers.

We’ve seen a full range of outcomes from Price since coming off the disabled list: a passable outing against the White Sox on Memorial Day (5 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 4 Ks), a standout effort Saturday at Baltimore (7 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 Ks) and a lousy showing Thursday at Yankee Stadium. This seesaw act has been going on for Price since he arrived in Boston last year. Set to turn 32 in August, the odds of Price returning to the Cy Young form he showed at previous stops in Toronto, Detroit and Tampa Bay get slimmer by the day.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez hasn’t been in the league very long, but he’s already made his mark against Price. Sanchez swatted a pair of home runs in Thursday’s lopsided victory, giving him four round-trippers in only seven career at-bats versus Price. The two homers both traveled the same distance (415 feet, according to ESPN’s Home Run Tracker) but went to opposite fields. They also came on different pitches with Sanchez clearing the left-field wall on a third-inning changeup before beating Price again on a 96 mph heater in the fifth. Price said after the game that he was dealing with a blister on his left ring finger and you’ll notice it’s the first thing he looked at after Sanchez took him deep for the second time. That would end up being Price’s last inning.

New York’s home run parade continued later with Brett Gardner tacking on a solo shot in the eighth. That gives Gardner 13 jacks for the year, which is nearly double his home run total from last season (seven) and only four off the career-high he set in 2014. Aaron Judge kept the ball in the park for change, but he still did plenty of damage, torching the Red Sox for three hits including a sixth-inning single that traveled off his bat at 119.8 mph. That’s the hardest hit ball by any player in baseball this year. Judge is also responsible for the second and third-hardest hit balls with both exceeding 119 mph. Leading the majors in home runs and within striking distance of the AL-lead in batting average, Judge looks like the early favorite for American League MVP. Judge’s MVP candidacy only stands to benefit from Mike Trout’s extended absence (he’s still recovering from thumb surgery).

The Yankees’ offense provided ample run support for Michael Pineda, but he didn’t need it. The towering 6’7” right-hander delivered a convincing effort, limiting the overmatched Red Sox to four hits and one unearned run over seven sparkling innings to claim his seventh win of the season. He notched eight strikeouts in the victory while issuing only two free passes. Pineda has an embarrassing history against the Red Sox after being caught with pine tar on his neck a few years back, which had to have made Thursday’s win that much sweeter. The 28-year-old is having his best season by far—Thursday lowered his ERA from 3.76 to 3.39—and what perfect timing with free agency right around the corner. If Pineda continues his recent string of dominance, you can bet there will be a big pot of gold waiting for him at the end of the rainbow.

Twenty-four hours after declaring war on the media, it was time for Price to face the music. Standing in front of a row of tape recorders after a tough outing against a hated division rival had to be Price’s worst nightmare (not that anyone who makes $30 million a year can complain). He kept it short and sweet, lamenting his broken changeup while only mentioning Wednesday’s events in passing. When pressed for a comment, Price responded, “No I don’t [have one]. Stand behind it.” The left-hander was also asked about a potential sit-down with manager John Farrell, who said he was planning to discuss the incident with Price at a later date (aka, on a day when he’s not pitching). Price seemed open to having that discussion, saying, “I’ll talk to anybody who wants to talk about it in Boston.”

It takes time to adjust to the swarming media presence in Boston and some players never do. Carl Crawford was one of them. Jonathan Papelbon and Josh Beckett lasted a bit longer but eventually wore out their welcomes. Even Manny Ramirez ended his Red Sox tenure on a sour note. Maybe Price is just the latest in a long line of square pegs trying to fit in round holes. Before he inked a landmark, seven-year, $217 million pact with the Red Sox, Price had spent most of his career toiling in Tampa Bay, where media attention is relatively scarce. That doesn’t prepare you for the demands of a high-pressured environment like Boston.

The Red Sox are still in striking distance, sitting just three games back of the first-place Yankees in the AL East. But compared to past Red Sox teams, this one doesn’t seem to have an identity. Getting their on-field leader, Dustin Pedroia, back from injury is a good place to start. He’ll be in uniform Friday night against Detroit. Or maybe, depending on how trusting you are of Pedro Martinez as a source, the solution could be an old friend who called it quits not too long ago. Maybe the Red Sox should give that guy a call.

AL Quick Hits: Manny Machado was absent from the Orioles’ lineup Thursday against the Nationals and was seen wearing a protective brace on his strained left wrist. Luckily his X-rays and MRI both came back negative. Adam Jones also got the night off on Thursday, citing soreness from playing in back-to-back extra-inning games … Dallas Keuchel landed back on the disabled list just one day after being scratched from his scheduled start Wednesday against the Royals. Apparently the neck injury he suffered last month has resurfaced … Lance McCullers took a no-hitter into the seventh inning Thursday against the Royals. The Astros won 6-1 but McCullers was stuck with a no-decision … Nelson Cruz was a spectator for the second day in a row Thursday against the Twins. An MRI revealed a slight tear in Cruz’s calf, though he expects to DH Friday against the Rays … Kevin Kiermaier left Thursday night’s game after jamming his left hip on an awkward slide at first base. Kiermaier was getting around on crutches after the game and could be headed to the disabled list … Matt Andriese will return to the Rays’ rotation Saturday for Game 2 of their doubleheader against the Athletics. He had been out with a strained groin.

NL Quick Hits: If the Pirates make a change in the ninth inning—a near certainty given that Tony Watson has blown his last four save chances—it appears that Juan Nicasio would be next in line. Nicasio has looked sharp (1.35 ERA) but flame-throwing Felipe Rivero has been even more dominant for the Bucs, spinning a masterful 0.58 ERA over 31 innings this season … Fresh off Saturday’s no-hitter, Edinson Volquez impressed with another strong outing on Thursday, holding the Pirates to three hits over seven shutout frames. After starting the year 0-7, Volquez is now 3-0 with a 0.41 ERA over his last three starts … MLB is investigating domestic violence claims made against Addison Russell. On Instagram, a family friend accused Russell of “mentally and physically” abusing his wife Melisa while also cheating on her. Russell will be away from the Cubs until further notice … Kyle Hendricks was placed on the disabled list with hand inflammation, though it’s expected to be a minimum stint. Mike Montgomery will make a spot start in his place Friday against the Rockies … The Nationals rested Daniel Murphy, Anthony Rendon and Ryan Zimmerman Thursday night against the Orioles. Even with those three missing, the Nats still logged five steals (including three by Trea Turner) en route to a 6-1 victory … Things got ugly for the Padres Thursday in a 15-3 loss to Arizona. So ugly, in fact, that infielder Erick Aybar actually came on to pitch. He did surprisingly well for himself, allowing just one base-runner during a scoreless eighth inning. It was Aybar’s second pitching appearance this year … Hitting out of the No. 2 spot, Arizona catcher Chris Iannetta stroked his eighth home run of the season while contributing a career-high seven RBI in Thursday’s win over the Padres. 11 of the Diamondbacks’ 15 runs came over their last three innings … John McClain looked noticeably tired at Thursday’s senate hearing for fired FBI director James Comey. And there’s a reason for that—apparently he was up late watching the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.