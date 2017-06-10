Week That Was: Pirating Saves

Saturday, June 10, 2017

On the basis of his underlying stats from last season, Tony Watson looked like an iffy bet to succeed as full-time closer. Sure, he handled the role well enough after taking over following the Mark Melancon trade last summer, but Watson also finished with a 4.37 FIP, 7.7 K/9 rate and 10 homers allowed in 67 2/3 innings.

Nevertheless, he was handed the job this spring without much competition, and for a while he held his own. But after watching the left-hander blow back-to-back saves in Baltimore this week, pushing his total to six in 15 chances, skipper Clint Hurdle ran out of patience, announcing on Friday that Watson was out as Pirates closer.

The plan, for now, is to have Felipe Rivero and Juan Nicasio share ninth-inning duties. Presumably the lefty/righty combo will be deployed situationally, presenting a murky outlook for fantasy players. But if we had to bet on one guy assuming a firmer hold, it would be Rivero, who has been sensational all season with a 0.58 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 34-to-6 K/BB ratio in 31 innings. Though he's a southpaw, he isn't terribly vulnerable to the platoon split. Acquired in the Melancon trade last July, the 25-year-old could become a long-term closer for Pittsburgh whereas the veteran Nicasio is more of a short-term plug.

Therein lies the rub. The Pirates are in last place and probably not going anywhere this year. With a future focus, they may prioritize suppressing Rivero's future arbitration costs by keeping his saves total in check.

We'll keep an eye on it. Stay tuned.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

* We've seen some out-of-nowhere performances over the years, and even this year – Edinson Volquez's no-hitter for the Marlins last weekend certainly qualifies – but Scooter Gennett might top the list in terms of shock factor. On Tuesday, the Reds utilityman went off for four home runs and 10 RBI in a five-hit explosion against the Cardinals.

Prior to the contest, Gennett had three homers in 117 plate appearances on the season, and zero in his last 39 games. He's a career .281/.319/.431 hitter and has never been known for his pop. We don't expect any deeper fantasy implications, other than a boost in playing time for a while, but that was really something.

* The Blue Jays spent much of the early portion of this 2017 season without the starting left side of their infield. With Josh Donaldson and Troy Tulowitzki finally returning in late May, just as second baseman Devon Travis was hitting his stride following a slow start, it looked like everything was coming together. Now, another major setback.

Travis exited Sunday's game after being hit in the wrist by a pitch, and went for X-rays, which came back negative. But as it turns out, it is his knee that presents a much more alarming issue. The infielder was placed on the disabled list with a bone bruise and cartilage injury in his right knee, and he appears likely to be out for a while. Given his past bouts with leg problems, this is unsettling to say the least.

Ryan Goins appears to be in line for the majority of starts at second while Travis is sidelined indefinitely. He has a sub-600 career OPS and doesn't bring much to the table in fantasy.

* Perhaps Dallas Keuchel should have spent a little more time letting his neck heal up. The early Cy Young front-runner missed only one start during a brief DL stint in May but went back on the shelf this week due to lingering discomfort.

The plan is to shut Keuchel down for a week and then reevaluate. There is no reason to think this is particularly serious, but the Astros may take extra precautions this time to avoid another flare-up. Operating in championship mode, they need baseball's top starter to keep it rolling.

* They might have lost their best arm (again), but the Astros were able to add another pretty dang exciting one with the promotion of 21-year-old Francis Martes. Ranked by Baseball America as the game's 15th-best overall prospect entering this season, Martes brings lethal stuff to the mound and has piled up tons of strikeouts in the minors. But has also had an increasingly difficult time commanding that stuff, and issued 28 walks to go along with 38 strikeouts over 32 innings at Triple-A prior to the call-up.

Martes became the second-youngest pitcher to appear in a major-league game this year when he debuted for Houston on Friday. The good and bad were on display over his 3 2/3 innings. He threw some gas and induced 10 swinging strikes (two strikeouts), but also allowed four earned runs on two walks and four hits. It's unlikely he'll be around long, but that may depend on Keuchel's timetable.

* After he jammed his ankle on Tuesday night, there was some talk Adrian Beltre might need to go on the disabled list, but fortunately the injury healed up quickly. Beltre was back in the Rangers lineup on Saturday, batting cleanup.

* Desperately in need of an offensive spark, the Padres called up Triple-A infielder Jose Pirela on Tuesday. He started and slotted at the bottom of the lineup in his first game, then came off the bench with a three-hit effort on Wednesday and found himself in the leadoff spot Thursday.

If Pirela can stick near the top of the lineup and keep playing regularly, he offers some real intrigue. The 27-year-old was tearing it up in El Paso with a 1.022 OPS to go along with 13 homers and eight steals in 48 games. There's a chance for contributions in several key categories, and his defensive versatility should come in handy.

* Manny Machado hurt his left wrist sliding into third base on Wednesday, and it was evident the Orioles were concerned as they ordered both X-rays and an MRI, but both came back negative. Still, the third baseman hasn't played since and it's not clear when he will return to the lineup. The Orioles are reportedly considering a DL move.

* Justin Bour, whose prodigious power display has been one of the baseball's big storylines during the first half, went on the disabled list Tuesday with what's been termed a "left ankle contusion." The hope is that he'll only miss the minimum, which would have him back in the Marlins lineup next weekend, but there is no certainty on that end.

* The Mariners are impressed enough with the early returns on Jean Segura, acquired from Arizona during the offseason, that they're ready to make a long-term commitment. On Wednesday, they announced a five-year, $70 million extension with the shortstop, who was batting .341 in 43 games before landing on the DL with a high ankle sprain. He's not expected back until July, but he'll return to plenty of job security.

* Great news: Pirates starter Jameson Taillon is set to return next week, just one month after undergoing surgery for testicular cancer. It's a fast turnaround but there's no reason to think the 25-year-old righty, who holds a 3.31 ERA and 30-to-13 K/BB in 35 innings this season, won't pick up right where he left off.

Taillon will draw a tough assignment for his return when he gets the Rockies on Monday night. The Pirates optioned struggling youngster Tyler Glasnow to make room.

* The Cardinals designated Jhonny Peralta for assignment. He was barely playing and doesn't appear to have much left in the tank. Meanwhile, they activated Kolten Wong, who was back in the lineup Friday after missing two weeks with a sore left elbow.

* Under investigation for accusations of domestic abuse, Addison Russell sat out a few games this week, but was back in the lineup Saturday. Barring further revelations, it doesn't look his playing time will be affected going forward.