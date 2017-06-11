Dose: Brinson Gets The Call

Sunday, June 11, 2017

Surprise contenders in the National League Central, the Brewers are pulling out all the stops in hopes of staying atop the division into the summer.



A day after promoting left-hander Josh Hader, the Crew called up outfielder and top prospect Lewis Brinson. Brinson takes the roster spot of Jonathan Villar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to a back strain.



Brinson joins an already-crowded group of outfielders that includes Domingo Santana, Keon Broxton and fellow rookie Brett Phillips. Injured star Ryan Braun will also rejoin that rotation, once healthy.



Despite the potential for a playing time crunch, Brewers manager Craig Counsell said he's not concerned about getting Brinson at-bats.



"I mean, he's a member of the position-player unit and we'll get him there," Counsell said. "We've had some injuries and a couple guys out, but we'll find a spot for him. We have a bunch of games in a row after the off-day and a doubleheader [in St. Louis] on Tuesday, so there will be spots for him to play."



Brinson is rated by MLB.com as the Brewers' top prospect and the No. 13 prospect overall. The 23-year-old was hitting .312/.397/.503 with six homers in 45 games with Triple-A Colorado Springs before the promotion.



The player most likely directly affected by Brinson's arrival is Broxton. Broxton enjoyed a strong second half last year, leading some to identify him as a breakout candidate this season, but his contact issues have proven to be too much for him to overcome thus far, batting .224/.294/.401 through 58 games.



Brinson wasn't promoted to ride the bench, so like Counsell said, he'll almost certainly see the field most days while he's up. As such, Brinson shouldn't be unowned in nearly any league for his upside and ability.





Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.



National Crisis



A freak accident may be what it takes for the Nationals to finally address an ongoing problem.



Koda Glover, the latest Nats closer in what has been a revolving door this year, suffered a blown save Saturday against the Rangers, and after the game he admitted that he had tweaked his back in the shower before the game but didn't tell any coaches until after the outing, in which he allowed two runs in a game the Nationals would eventually lose.



“I was taking a shower, bent over to get my body wash, stood up and had a little kink,” Glover said after the game. “With some issues I’ve had lately I kind of pushed myself. I didn’t want to take a day off. I’ve had three days off already, so I pushed the limits today, tried to pitch through it. And it’s one of them things where it was out of my control and I should have said something early. I didn’t and now my back’s in pretty bad shape.”



Even if Glover isn't forced to miss time, the Nats have bounced between Blake Treinen, Shawn Kelley and most recently Glover in hopes of getting saves, with little success. Glover owns a 5.12 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 19 1/3 innings this season.



The team has also been linked to basically any high-profile reliever believed to be available via trade, and with obvious designs on contending this year, it may be worth their while to bite the bullet and acquire one to solidify the back end of the bullpen going forward. Among those options are White Sox closer David Robertson, Royals closer Kelvin Herrera and Marlins reliever Brad Hand.



We'll see.



Taillon Up, Glasnow Out



Jameson Taillon and Tyler Glasnow have been linked for years, since both were up-and-coming pitching prospects within the Pirates' system.



Now, they're linked by a singular transaction.



Taillon, who has been working his way back to the majors after testicular cancer surgery, is set to be activated Monday for a start against the Rockies. To make room, the team informed Glasnow he would be sent to the minors.



“As you look now, the WHIP number [1.914] is real. It’s close to 2.00,” manager Clint Hurdle said, explaining the decision to remove Glasnow from the rotation. “… It’s unplugging him from this vacuum, clearing the space. There’s good stuff to pull. I think he walks away with an honest evaluation of why he was sent down, which was, at the end of the day, performance.”



Glasnow has struggled from the outset this season, posting a 7.45 ERA through 12 starts. He's walked 29 batters in 54 1/3 innings of work.



Taillon, on the other hand, owned a 3.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over six starts before the surgery in early May. He's been making rehab starts in recent weeks, building up to Monday's activation.



National League Quick Hits: Yoenis Cespedes enjoyed a rousing return Saturday in his first game back from the disabled list, registering two hits including his seventh home run of the season in the Mets’ 6-1 victory over the Braves. He made Luke Jackson pay for intentionally walking Michael Conforto to load the bases by slugging his fifth career grand slam in the ninth inning. Cespedes looked a bit sluggish in his first three at-bats but collected hits in his last two. The 31-year-old has been a monster this year, slashing .279/.375/.647 over 68 at-bats ... Giancarlo Stanton left Saturday's game against the Pirates with a bruised right hand. His X-rays came back negative. It's great news for the Marlins and anyone who owns Stanton in fantasy, though he's not out of the woods just yet. Stanton will likely need a day or two for the swelling to go down, casting doubt on his status for Sunday's series finale ... Steven Matz limited the Braves to one run over seven innings in his 2017 debut Saturday, leading the Mets to an 8-1 win in the second game of a doubleheader. Making his first start after an elbow injury cost him more than two months, Matz showed no ill effects. The southpaw scattered five hits and a walk, striking out two in the victory. Matz's injury issues are likely always going to hover over his head, but he's been very successful when on the mound in his major league career. The 26-year-old will make his next turn Thursday against the Nationals ... Wil Myers' was scratched from the Padres' starting lineup Saturday due to illness. Jose Pirela started at first base and hit leadoff versus Royals right-hander Ian Kennedy. Myers should be fine after a day or two of rest ... Jon Gray (foot) is set to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with High-A Lancaster. The plan calls for Gray to make two or three minor league rehab starts before returning to the Rockies' rotation sometime around late June. The talented 25-year-old right-hander has been sidelined since the middle of April because of a stress fracture in his left foot. He'll aim for four innings and around 60 pitches Wednesday in his rehab debut ... Yadier Molina (back) was not in the Cardinals' starting lineup on Saturday. He was in the lineup initially but apparently wasn't feeling well enough to play in the early-afternoon game at Busch Stadium. Eric Fryer filled in at catcher for Molina, who has now missed two straight starts due to lower back stiffness. Consider him day-to-day ... Carlos Martinez fanned 11 batters while firing a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 waxing of the Phillies. He allowed just hour hits and one walk in the dominant outing. Only two Phillies runners even made it to second base. Martinez evened his record at 5-5 with an elite 2.95 ERA through 13 starts. He has amassed 99 strikeouts and 30 walks in 88 1/3 innings of work ... Sean Newcomb performed admirably in his major league debut, holding the Mets to four hits and an unearned run over 6 1/3 stellar innings Saturday. He logged seven strikeouts while issuing only two free passes. Manager Brian Snitker wouldn't officially commit to Newcomb making another start, but with Bartolo Colon on the DL, it's likely we'll see him again Friday against the Marlins.



American League Quick Hits: Manny Machado (wrist) was out of the Orioles' starting lineup again on Saturday. Machado has been sidelined since getting spiked on the left wrist by Andrew McCutchen on Wednesday, though he's still expected to avoid the disabled list ... Dallas Keuchel (neck) will be shut down from throwing for a week. Keuchel was examined by team doctors on Friday after landing back on the disabled list Thursday, retroactive to June 5, with a lingering nerve issue in his neck. The hope is he'll only have to miss one or two more turns in the rotation, but the first-place Astros figure to play it safe with their ace. Keuchel missed a start in May with the very same issue ... Adrian Beltre (ankle) started at third base and batted cleanup Saturday against the Nationals. Beltre missed a handful of games with a left ankle sprain. He went through a full pregame workout on Friday evening and woke up Saturday feeling significantly improved. He went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in the game ... Matt Andriese will undergo an MRI on his injured right groin. Manager Kevin Cash said it's "highly likely" that Andriese will be placed on the disabled list. The Rays could probably use a fresh arm following Saturday's doubleheader, so a roster move should be coming soon. Jacob Faria, who impressed in his big league debut on Wednesday, would be the obvious choice to replace Andriese in the starting rotation ... Athletics activated LHP Sean Doolittle from the 10-day disabled list. Doolittle will be available out of the Oakland bullpen on Saturday against the Rays after missing over a month with a shoulder strain ... Orioles activated C Welington Castillo from the 10-day disabled list. Castillo missed exactly 10 days after taking a ricocheted ball to the groin on May 30. He has batted .317/.339/.467 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 29 games this year as Baltimore's primary catcher ... Mitch Haniger (oblique) will play one more rehab game for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday before being activated from the disabled list Sunday against the Blue Jays. There was talk of Haniger being activated on Saturday but instead he'll get a couple more at-bats in the minors before joining the Mariners on Sunday. The 26-year-old has gone 4-for-15 with a homer and two RBI over the first four games of his rehab assignment. He'll slot in as the Mariners' everyday right-fielder upon his return.