Davidson For Dingers

Welcome back to Streaming Away, a twice weekly column serving all your fantasy streaming needs. I'll be using DFS techniques to help you select players for your normal fantasy leagues. With careful execution, you'll be one step closer to a fantasy championship. As always, the column will run on Sundays and Wednesdays to better prepare you for the thin Monday and Thursday schedules.

Nine games are to be played this Monday, and the weather forecast is superb. Jameson Taillon is set to make his return from the disabled list. The promising righty is owned in over 75 percent of leagues. If your format only has a couple spots for disabled players, there's a chance he's on the wire. The Rockies are visiting Pittsburgh.

Pitchers to Use

As for widely available pitchers, our options are touch and go. My inclination is to use Yankees versus Alex Meyer. If he wasn't pitching at home, I'd definitely have him listed as a “to abuse.” Meyer has pitched well recently, but command continues to be a serious issue. In his last four starts, he's posted a 2.01 ERA (3.13 FIP) with 10.88 K/9 and 4.84 BB/9. The healthy strikeout rate offers some upside to his owners even if he does allow a few too many walks and runs.

Mike Foltynewicz is the most talented of the available arms. Unfortunately, he's sitting on a bad matchup – Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals. Although the Washington lineup is a tad banged up, they are still a dangerous opponent. Folty is having a solid season with only two meltdowns in 11 outings. He's posted just 7.65 K/9 – much lower than expected.

Kyle Freeland keeps surviving outings despite poor peripherals. The ground balling lefty has just 5.66 K/9 and 3.60 BB/9 to go with a 3.34 ERA (4.59 FIP). He will have massive PNC Park on his side versus the Pirates. A quality start is possible. Just don't expect help in strikeouts, ERA, or WHIP.

The fourth and final arm I'd consider is Wade Miley. He's a solid southpaw for volume and a chance at a victory. The White Sox lineup is sneaky good against left-handed pitchers. In fact, they're not just good, they're the best by a healthy margin. Going forward, I expect serious regression in their team wide 123 wRC+. Even so, it will pay to be careful with Miley. He's allowed a 1.63 WHIP to right-handed hitters this year. You're looking for a win and a quality start here – nothing more.

Pitchers to Abuse

Our old friend Bronson Arroyo is on the bump versus the Padres. Nearly their entire lineup can be picked up in the majority of fantasy leagues. Arroyo has improved to 2.84 HR/9. The only time he didn't allow a home run was a four inning disaster. Some lucky Padre is going to go yard at Petco Park.

Arroyo's opponent, Luis Perdomo, has some positive qualities. He's a ground ball pitcher with a decent strikeout rate. As a former Rule 5 pick, he skipped all of his development time in the upper minors. He needs to discover how best to use his stuff to avoid home runs. Even though he has a 66 percent ground ball rate, he's been tagged for 1.16 HR/9. One of the main benefits of a big ground ball rate is allowing very few home runs. He'll get there eventually. In the meantime, the Reds should enjoy the matchup.

Jerad Eickhoff has struggled with his command at times this year. It's usually his bread and butter. These bouts of walks can sometimes signal a latent injury. Or maybe his mechanics are just slightly out of whack. The Phillies are visiting Boston, a poor opponent for a struggling righty.

Other pitchers to target include Mike Pelfrey hosting the Orioles and Yovani Gallardo at Adalberto Mejia.

Hitters: Power

John Lackey's strikeout and walk rate are fine, but he's allowing a career worst home run rate – 2.05 HR/9. Considering the other positive indicators, the homers are probably just a small sample fluke. Even so, if you need to stream home runs, you should consider going after Lackey. Lucas Duda is your best target. The lefty slugger is posting a career best season at the plate – at least when he's healthy. Give some consideration to Neil Walker and Wilmer Flores too.

As noted above, the White Sox are sneaky good against left-handed pitchers. Matt Davidson is the top power pick of the day. He's slashing .304/.361/.589 versus lefties, and the success is backed up by solid plate discipline numbers – an 8.2 percent walk rate and 23 percent strikeout rate. By comparison, against righties, he has a 4.7 percent walk rate and 46.7 percent strikeout rate. Davidson has been compared too a poor man's Joey Gallo.

Also as noted above, a host of Padres are on the wire for your perusal opposite Arroyo. Hunter Renfroe is the most potent option available. He recently went on a power binge to recover from an early season slump. Prospect Franchy Cordero has an awful lot of swing and miss to his game. However, he pummels hard hit line drives which allows him to post a high BABIP. Yangervis Solarte, Austin Hedges, and Allen Cordoba are also of interest for power potential.

Tommy Joseph likes low pitches. He actually has reverse platoon splits this year. I wouldn't read into those – it's just another sign that he's not a platoon hitter. He's opposed by Rick Porcello. The Boston righty likes to work down in the zone. Joseph could find his way to the Green Monster once or twice. On the opposite end of the matchup, Mitch Moreland has a favorable pairing against Eickhoff.

Any Twin you can get your hands on – Max Kepler, Kennys Vargas, or Joe Mauer – is worth a try versus Gallardo. Also consider Shin-Soo Choo against Joe Musgrove or Seth Smith at Mike Pelfrey.

Hitters: Speed

The running crowd is slightly deeper than normal. Delino DeShields is your best pick. He'll face Musgrove, a merely adequate righty. DeShields' biggest issue is a 27.4 percent strikeout rate. It just doesn't fit with his no power, speedy profile. He's stolen 12 bases in 157 plate appearances.

The Padres have been using former Yankee farmhand Jose Pirela as their leadoff man. He's not blazing fast, but he can offer something like 10 to 15 steals over a full season. There isn't much value in his bat.

Jose Reyes has lost playing time to Flores and Asdrubal Cabrera lately. If he's in the lineup, look to see who is catching for the Cubs. Miguel Montero is absolutely hopeless at gunning down runners. He finally caught one last week, putting him at 1-for-23 this season.

The Rays don't have a game tomorrow, but I should mention that Mallex Smith will play every day for the Rays. He has the ability to post superior numbers to Jose Peraza – especially in the base thieving department.