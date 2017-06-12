Top 10 Prospects: June 12

Monday, June 12, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 51 G, .278/.372/.434, 36 R, 6 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR,19 RBI, 31 BB, 66 K, 13 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



Since coming off the disabled list, Moncada is hitting .161/.314/.286 with 21 strikeouts in 70 plate appearances. That’s not very good. If there’s a bright spot to his past few weeks, it’s that he’s seeing a lot of pitches and still getting on at a fine clip. Still, this is an upper-echelon talent because he can do so much more than that, potentially, anyway. Right now, he looks lost, and he’s going to need to start bouncing back if he’s going to stay in this position.



2. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: 62 G, .337/.379/.494, 40 R, 14 2B, 4 3B, 6 HR, 43 RBI, 15 BB, 44 K, 11 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



The Mets recently came out and said that Rosario isn’t ready offensively to help the big-league club. I don’t know how to respond to this with a straight face. Yeah, he’s slowed down slightly, but the numbers are what the numbers are, and everyone I’ve spoken to who has seen Rosario play this year has given a glowing report. This could all be Super-2 speculation, but it’s very frustrating speculation, if that’s the case.



3. Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 50 G,.266/.367/.457, 29 R, 12 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 30 RBI, 28 BB, 44 K at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



The hits are starting to drop for Torres in Triple-A, and he’s still showing solid patience at the plate as well. The next thing we’d like to see are a few more extra-base hits; four in 63 at-bats isn’t exactly crushing the baseball, Gleyber, if you are reading this. Still, it’s hard to complain about what Torres has done in Triple-A so far, and it really does look like he’s on his way to New York before the end of the summer.





4. Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 56 G, .263/.355/.507, 38 R, 18 2B, 11 HR, 34 RBI, 30 BB, 52 K at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



It’s only nine games, but in the month of June, Frazier is now hitting .313/.421/.563 with four extra-base hits, two of them homers. This is good. It also means that he has a .900 OPS in two straight months. This is also good. It’s probably going to take an injury for him to get time with the Yankees, but Frazier looks like he’s ready, and in that park with that lineup, he could put up pretty darn good numbers.

5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

2017 stats: 63 G, .298/.395/.591, 44 R, 64 H, 15 2B, 3 3B, 14 HR, 49 RBI, 34 BB, 39 K, 2 SB at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.



Welcome to the list, Mr. Hoskins. A fifth-round pick out of Sacramento State, Hoskins was one of the best power hitters in 2016, and as you can see from the numbers above, he’s carried that over into the current season. Hoskins has a lengthy swing that might make hitting for average difficult, but the power is clearly legit. If or when the Phillies call it a year, they should give Hoskins a chance to play. That should be soon.

6. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 54 G, .262/.311/.391, 17 R, 12 2B, 4 3B, 3 HR, 18 RBI, 15 BB, 51 K, 15 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



Albies didn’t play this week, as he was placed on the seven-day disabled list with an injured foot. The injury doesn’t appear to be serious, so that’s certainly good news for his long-term success. In the short-term, however, this could be an issue. Brandon Phillips is still putting up quality numbers, and Albies hasn’t found his stride just yet. He’s still likely to debut in 2017, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon it appears. Bummer.



7. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2017 stats: 12 GS, 4.19 ERA, 66.2 IP, 64 H, 15 BB, 84 K at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.



Honeywell had a very nice bounceback start this week, striking out nine and giving up just one run in six innings of work for Durham. He was still throwing strikes even during the struggling starts, he just wasn’t missing as many bats. He might not be quite ready to help the Rays just yet, but he’s really close, and his complete arsenal along with excellent control gives him a chance to be an excellent starting pitcher.



8. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 12 G, 4.86 ERA, 63 IP, 61 H, 31 BB, 62 K at Triple-A Charlotte.



Welcome back, Mr. Giolito. There’s still moments of frustration, but they’re becoming less frequent. The fact of the matter is that Giolito has the best swing-and-miss stuff of any pitcher in the minors but one (don’t worry, we’ll talk about him soon). It’s sort of a complicated situation because of the depth the White Sox have in their starting pitching ranks, but I still believe that Giolito is the readiest to succeed.



9. Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 12 GS, 2.90 ERA, 62 IP, 36 H, 5 HR, 40 BB, 82 SO at Double-A Birmingham.



Kopech drops down partially because of a couple of so-so starts in the previous week, but it has more to do with the performance of some of the pitchers that end up ahead of him in this week’s list. As good as he is -- and he’s really, really good -- he’s still two levels away from the big leagues, which hurts his chances of reaching the show. He still belongs on the list because of his stuff, which can get anyone to swing and miss.



10. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 58 G, .253/.315/.356, 33 R, 15 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 29 RBI, 20 BB, 47 K, 9 SB at Triple-A Indianapolis.



Austin Meadows, you are starting to frustrate me. After putting up stellar numbers in May, Meadows has really struggled the past week or so, and his OPS in June is a less-than-spectacular .536. The biggest issue for Meadows has been that he can’t get on base versus lefties, and his OPS against them (.595) is nearly 100 points lower than versus righties (.690). The Pirates may be able to platoon him when they deem him ready, so that’s good. The Pirates may not want to call up a player that they want to platoon, so that’s bad.



Also considered: Christian Arroyo, 3B, San Francisco Giants; Dominic Smith, 1B, New York Mets; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Sam Travis, 1B, Boston Red Sox