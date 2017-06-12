Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, June 12, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from June 5-11.

Catcher

It isn’t just Aaron Judge who’s been hitting the cover off the ball in the Bronx. Gary Sanchez is on a run so far in June that looks similar to his ridiculous stretch last season, as he’s batting .308/.357/.821 with six home runs and 16 RBI over nine games so far this month. That stretch has pushed him to the No. 3-scoring fantasy catcher so far this season behind Buster Posey and Salvador Perez … Speaking of great runs in June, Elias Diaz is sporting a 1.333 OPS with one longball and 10 RBI in eight games this month. Diaz’s production as a hitter in the minors has been up and down, but he’s in line for regular starts while Francisco Cervelli (concussion) is sidelined. Diaz batted fifth for the Pirates on Sunday and picked up two hits and two RBI … Chris Iannetta is on this list solely because of his seven-RBI game last Thursday, but he’s rather quietly been very productive for a month now. Since May 12, only Sanchez has more dingers among catchers than Iannetta’s six. The problem remains, of course, that he’s still sharing playing time with two other catchers. Iannetta has started just four of the Diamondbacks’ 10 games so far this month … Devin Mesoraco has homered in two straight games and has gone deep three times this month. His .838 OPS is 157 points higher than Tucker Barnhart’s .681 mark. It’s been an even 5-5 split so far in games started in June between the two catchers, so manager Bryan Price doesn’t appear ready to up Mesoraco’s workload yet. Perhaps the backstop’s recent little power binge will change his mind …

First Base

The silly people who used to complain that Joey Votto should take fewer walks and expand his strike zone because “he’s paid to drive in runs?” Well, even they don’t have anything to grumble about this season. Votto is tied for the National League lead with 18 home runs, he’s fifth with 50 RBI and he’s third with his 16.1 percent walk rate. Oh, and Votto’s already-great strikeout rate is at a career-best 11.7 percent, which is sixth in the NL. What a hitter this guy is … Eric Hosmer has been excellent since a horrendous April, batting .367/.411/.573 with six homers and three steals since the beginning of May. He went deep in back-to-back games over the weekend, although he’s still on pace to drop back below the 20-homer mark this season. The Fly Ball Revolution has taken over in Major League Baseball, but Hosmer isn’t taking part, as his already-high groundball rate has been higher than ever the last two campaigns … Yulieski Gurriel hasn’t really gotten in on the fun with the rest of his teammates this season as the Astros steamroll through the American League. However, the Cuban defector has perked up of late during an 11-game hitting streak in which he’s sported a 1.014 OPS with three homers and 14 RBI … Tyler Moore has put up a .310/.323/.690 batting line with three dingers and nine RBI over eight games since taking over at first base for the Marlins following Justin Bour’s (ankle) injury. Bour is eligible for activation later this week, and the feeling seems to be that he’ll be ready then or shortly after, so Moore is about to head back to the bench …

Second Base

You guys might have heard something about Scooter Gennett’s big game last Tuesday. Gennett wasn’t hitting much prior to his four-homer, 10-RBI outburst, and he’s not a great bet to provide much going forward considering his pedestrian .275/.314/.424 line over the last four seasons. The 27-year-old could get more of an opportunity starting next month, assuming Zack Cozart is traded and Jose Peraza slides over to shortstop. I wish Dilson Herrera was doing enough at Triple-A Louisville to earn a look at that point, but he’s regressed again this season in his third year at the Triple-A level with an ugly .242/.291/.374 line … Brian Dozier’s rate stats have fallen back much more in line with his career rates this season after his absurd four-month run last year. He’s still been a fine power/speed option for fantasy owners, however, as the 30-year-old is currently on pace for a 27-homer, 25-steal season … DJ LeMahieu has actually been better on the road (.290/.359/.391) than he’s been at Coors Field (.271/.333/.347) so far this season. This is after he hit an obscene .391/.473/.591 in Denver last year on his way to a batting title. It’s something that will almost surely be corrected over the course of the season. LeMahieu remains a pretty decent bet to finish with an average around .300, and he’ll hopefully get things going in the stolen base department, as well …

Third Base

One month ago, Eduardo Nunez was sitting on an unappealing .246/.275/.306 batting line and we were left to wonder whether an everyday role for him was secure. It’s certainly secure now, as the soon-to-be 30-year-old sports a .369/.393/.553 line with four homers, 17 RBI and 10 stolen bases over his last 25 games. Nunez boasts eligibility at shortstop, third base and in the outfield, which enhances the fantasy value of a guy who many were promoting as a likely bust this spring … Mike Moustakas’ walk rate is down (5.1 percent) and his strikeout rate is up a bit (although it’s still a very good 16.9 percent). However, the third baseman’s flyball rate (44.8 percent) is up and so is his pull rate (49.7 percent), as it’s clear what the intent is here. Pulling the ball in the air is a good recipe for home runs, and it’s worked for Moustakas, with all 17 of his longballs but one going over the right or right-center field wall. “Moose” is well on his way to setting a new career high in taters in what is his walk year … The usually-steady Kyle Seager has disappointed fantasy owners this season, but he’s shown some signs of late of putting it together with a .310/.355/.534 line, three homers and 13 RBI over his last 14 contests. Hopefully he’ll have a stretch where the home runs come in bunches, as he’s currently on pace for just 18 bombs after averaging 27 across the previous three seasons … Cory Spangenberg has taken over at third base for the Padres after the team elected to demote Ryan Schimpf, and he responded with a 7-for-12 (.583) weekend with a two-homer game Sunday. The 26-year-old isn’t going to continue to hit for power, though, and he’s been a relative disappointment as a base stealer in the majors after piling up pilfers in the minors. That said, he should swipe enough bags to have single-league value, and the Padres have batted him fifth the last two games …

Shortstop

I’ve been expecting Tim Beckham to fall off for a while now, as his 33.2 percent strikeout rate and 5.2 percent walk rate have been masked thanks in large part to a .394 BABIP. However, a big reason why his BABIP is so elevated is because he’s hitting the ball really hard. Only Miguel Sano, Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt, Nicholas Castellanos, Justin Bour, Wil Myers and Miguel Cabrera have posted a better hard-hit rate this season than Beckham. I’m still expecting regression, but perhaps the former No. 1 overall pick deserves a bit more credit than I’ve given him previously … The Yankees are getting production from virtually everywhere, and that includes from shortstop after Didi Gregorius returned from an early-season shoulder ailment. The 27-year-old is showing that last year’s power breakout was no fluke, and he’s also sporting a healthy .327 average so far. Gregorius’ .349 BABIP is 55 points higher than his career mark (.294), and he’s done that even with a low hard-hit rate (23 percent). That said, Gregorius is clearly making strides as a hitter, and with his elite contact rate I’m not ruling out a batting average jump … If you managed to stick it out through an ugly first two months with Dansby Swanson (.185/.272/.287), he’s started to reward your patience in June with a .960 OPS, two longballs and nine RBI in his first 11 games. BABIP hasn’t been kind to Swanson this season, as his sits at .255 after it was a blistering .383 last year. It’s a major reason why he’s hovered around the Mendoza line even though both his walk and strikeout rates have been a touch better than they were last year. It’s fair to question how much counting stats upside he has at this point, especially if he remains stuck at the bottom of the Braves’ batting order, but Swanson is probably worth another shot in mixed leagues where he was dropped … Speaking of talented young shortstops stuck at the bottom of batting orders, Orlando Arcia has tallied a hit in 18 of his last 19 starts, bumping his average from .208 to .262 over that stretch. Unfortunately, that span included no homers and just four RBI. I thought Arcia would at least be a steals asset in 2017 after he went a perfect 8-for-8 in stolen base attempts in 2016, but he’s attempted just six thefts so far this year and has been caught three times …

Outfield

Mallex Smith has been installed as the Rays’ everyday center fielder after Kevin Kiermaier suffered a fractured right hip last week. All the speedster has done in four games since then is hit .571 (8-for-14) with a home run while stealing four bases. He doesn’t have power and it looks like he’ll move down to the No. 8 spot in the order against lefties, but Smith will hit leadoff versus righties and should be among the league leaders in steals for the next couple months while Kiermaier is on the shelf … Cameron Maybin returned from a brief stint on the disabled list to go 5-for-8 with seven runs scored and six stolen bases in two games against the Astros over the weekend. He’s now swiped an American League-leading 19 bases this season while being caught only once. Perhaps the most impressive thing with Maybin so far is that he has his walk rate up to 16.2 percent, which is higher than the aforementioned Joey Votto’s 16.1 mark. The newfound patience will only enhance his run-scoring and stolen base opportunities, especially now that he appears locked into the leadoff spot. Stay healthy, Cam … Delino DeShields started every game for the Rangers this past week and went 8-for-18 with five stolen bases. The 24-year-old has gotten on base at a nice .350 clip this season and there’s no question that he can help out in the steals department when given the opportunity. However, playing time questions will arise again once Carlos Gomez (hamstring) and Mike Napoli (back) return … After hitting .331/.387/.635 with 13 home runs, 42 RBI and eight steals at Triple-A El Paso to earn a call-up, Jose Pirela has gone 11-for-22 with a couple longballs in his first six games with the Padres. The 27-year-old has started games at second and third base and in left field already and has hit leadoff in each of San Diego’s last four contests. Pirela struggled at El Paso last season, but he’s often put up some pretty big numbers in the minors. With a little pop, speed and positional versatility, I’m intrigued …