MLB Power Rankings: Week 11

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The Houston Astros were awesome and won the World Series. The End.

Now be honest, is that a movie you’d go see on opening night? Would you even rent it on Netflix? No sir. That’s because there’s no conflict. Take it from me, an aspiring novelist who earned his MFA in Creative Writing—there’s no story without conflict. Luckily for us, the baseball gods are well-versed in story structure, so they threw in a few twists and turns.

The Astros’ lineup is still in tact, but their rotation took a major hit last week. Dallas Keuchel, he of nine wins and a league-leading 1.67 ERA, landed back on the disabled list after aggravating a neck injury and could be sidelined for an extended period. Back discomfort landed curveball king Lance McCullers on the DL only a few days later. Between the two, Keuchel and McCullers have posted an outrageous 15-1 record along with a 2.13 ERA and a 9.33 K/9 in 26 starts this year. Keep in mind that Collin McHugh (elbow) and Charlie Morton (lat) were already on the shelf when Keuchel and McCullers arrived on the disabled list. That leaves Houston without four of its starting pitchers.

Losing that much pitching depth—especially when it’s your two best pitchers—in such a short amount of time would be a deathblow for most clubs, but if any team can afford to tread water for a few weeks, it’s the Houston Astros. Equipped with one of the game’s best offenses and a comfortable 12-game lead in the AL West, the high-powered Astros should be able to make do with Mike Fiers and spare parts until Keuchel and McCullers are ready to do their thing.

But from a plot perspective, at least we’re finally sprinkling in some obstacles. Who knows, maybe Jose Altuve will take a heel turn and become the villain in Act Two. I can only imagine the possibilities. Now back to those Power Rankings you came here for.

1. Houston Astros

Record: 44-21

Last Week: 1

With McCullers and Keuchel out, rookie Francis Martes will make his first career start Wednesday against Texas. The 21-year-old ranks 15th on MLB.com’s list of Top 100 prospects, but he’s winless with a 5.29 ERA in eight Triple-A starts this year. Brian McCann has swung a hot bat lately with three homers over his past five games. He continued his career-long dominance of Ricky Nolasco on Sunday, homering off the Angels right-hander for the ninth time in his career.

2. New York Yankees

Record: 38-23

Last Week: 4

Aaron Judge sent a ball into outer space. That is all.

3. Washington Nationals

Record: 38-25

Last Week: 2

Trea Turner’s power stroke has eluded him—he’s homered just six times in 226 at-bats this season (though one of them came last night). Luckily for fantasy owners he’s been a menace on the base paths with 10 steals over his last 12 games. Matt Albers blew a save in disastrous fashion Monday versus the Braves. He’s been tasked with filling in for Koda Glover, who landed on the DL after injuring his back in the shower of all places. Washington’s bullpen continues to be a hot mess.

4. Colorado Rockies

Record: 41-25

Last Week: 5

The “out-of-nowhere” Rockies have to fade at some point, right? Maybe not. Last week they took five of six from last year’s World Series participants while opening up a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the ultra-competitive NL West. Greg Holland made a mess for himself in his last outing Friday against the Cubs—he walked the bases loaded—but somehow escaped with his league-leading 23rd save. He’s been so good that Buster Olney has already declared him the winter’s best offseason signing.

5. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 39-25

Last Week: 3

Kenta Maeda was lights out as a rookie last year. This year, he’s been lights on. Maeda has worked out of the bullpen since Alex Wood’s return from the DL and could stay there a while. Corey Seager had quite a weekend for the Dodgers. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year punished the Reds by slugging a walk-off double on Saturday and came through again with a go-ahead grand slam in the series finale. Kenley Jansen’s line this year—43 strikeouts, still no walks.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 39-26

Last Week: 7

Baseball’s hottest pitcher is Robbie Ray. The left-hander has been surgical over his last five starts, winning all five with a ludicrous 0.24 ERA and an 11.37 K/9. While Ray has spent the past month manhandling opposing hitters, Paul Goldschmidt has been an equally fearsome presence inside the batter’s box, hitting an absurd .406 with two homers and 12 RBI since June 1. He leads the majors in walks with 46

7. Boston Red Sox

Record: 35-28

Last Week: 6

They can’t all be winners right? While many of Boston’s recent acquisitions have paid off handsomely—Chris Sale has been a stud this year—the David Price signing seems like it’s been doomed since Day 1. Price had a nightmare week, lashing out at the media for reasons unknown before tanking in a brutal loss to the Yankees on Thursday night. Meanwhile, it appears Josh Rutledge has supplanted Pablo Sandoval as the Red Sox’s everyday third baseman. Seventeen million a year and nothing but free time—I want Panda’s job.

8. Cleveland Indians

Record: 31-29

Last Week: 8

Edwin Encarnacion is beginning to show signs of life. He’s hit .367 over his last nine games while boosting his average from a sluggish .226 to a slightly more acceptable .246. On the other end of the spectrum, Francisco Lindor can’t buy a hit right now. He’s hit just .225 since May 1, though he still leads all major league shortstops with 12 homers and 17 doubles.

9. Minnesota Twins

Record: 32-28

Last Week: 11

Is Ervin Santana the new Clayton Kershaw? As crazy as it sounds, Santana and Kershaw are dead-even with eight wins and matching 2.20 ERAs this season. The Twins selected high-school shortstop Royce Lewis with the first overall pick in Monday’s draft. The last time the Twins picked first was in 2001 when they chose Joe Mauer out of Cretin-Derham Hall High School in nearby Saint Paul. Not many complaints about that pick.

10. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 33-31

Last Week: 12

What a relief that Eric Thames doesn’t have to play the Diamondbacks again this year. He’s hit .042 against the D’Backs with 10 strikeouts in 24 at-bats. Milwaukee’s youth movement is upon us. The Brewers have brought up top prospects Brett Phillips (though he was just sent back down), Lewis Brinson and Josh Hader all in the span of a few weeks. The key return piece in last summer’s Jonathan Lucroy trade, Brinson will immediately challenge Keon Broxton for playing time in center field.

11. Chicago Cubs

Record: 31-32

Last Week: 10

Last year, Cubs starting pitchers led the majors with a 2.96 ERA. This year they rank 21st in that category. That would be easier to stomach if Chicago didn’t have the league’s second-worst batting average at .232. With the Cubs floundering and troubling domestic violence allegations surfacing against shortstop Addison Russell, it feels like a black cloud is hanging over Wrigley Field.

12. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 31-31

Last Week: 9

It’s been a rough stretch for the Orioles. They were absolutely demolished at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, dropping all three games in the Bronx by a combined score of 38-8. Kevin Gausman has been dreadful, posting the league’s worst WHIP (1.90) and second-worst ERA (6.49) among starting pitchers. Chris Davis, who may be headed to the DL with a strained oblique, is on pace for 248 strikeouts. That would shatter the major league record of 223 set by Mark Reynolds in 2009.

13. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 34-32

Last Week: 13

Things had been going swimmingly for the Rays until they lost Kevin Kiermaier and Matt Andriese to hip injuries over the weekend. Luckily the Rays have a pair of capable replacements in Mallex Smith (.378 AVG with seven steals in 13 games this year) and Jacob Faria (6 1/3 IP, 1 R in his MLB debut last Wednesday). The Rays turned back the clock on Saturday with a doubleheader and throwback uniforms. It was groovy.

14. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 31-32

Last Week: 14

Toronto went through a brutal stretch in April but that feels like ancient history now. Josh Donaldson has been a bad man this month. He’s filled the stat sheet in June by hitting .351 with five homers and nine RBI. Now the Jays just need to get Marco Estrada back on track. The right-hander has cooled off over his last two starts, losing both while contributing an ugly 10.61 ERA during that span.

15. Seattle Mariners

Record: 32-33

Last Week: 17

Given all their injuries, the Mariners have to be thrilled to be only a game under .500. And reinforcements have arrived. Mitch Haniger went 4-for-6 in his second game back from the disabled list while Felix Hernandez is expected to rejoin the starting rotation after one more tune-up with Triple-A Tacoma. Even Edwin Diaz seems to be settling in. He’s pitched to a stellar 1.00 ERA with 11 strikeouts and only two walks over his last eight outings.

16. Detroit Tigers

Record: 30-32

Last Week: 16

You had to figure it was just a matter of time before Justin Upton caught fire. That time has come. Upton has incinerated American League pitching over his last 10 games, hitting .410 with four homers and 17 RBI during that span. Nicholas Castellanos has followed suit by batting .333 with four long balls (including three in his last four contests) and nine RBI during his 10-game hitting streak.

17. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 33-34

Last Week: 18

They say you can’t run from your problems but Cameron Maybin has brought forth an interesting counterpoint. The speedy left-fielder has motored his way to fantasy relevance by swiping nine bases over his last six games. The Angels let Luis Valbuena loose against the Astros last weekend and he didn’t disappoint. He’s hit an impressive .375 against his ex-mates this year. Too bad he’s been a zombie against everyone else, batting just .138 with 29 strikeouts in 94 at-bats.

18. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 29-32

Last Week: 15

The Jhonny Peralta Era in St. Louis ended with a whimper last week. The Cardinals finally dumped him after he hit just .204 with no homers or RBI over 54 at-bats this year. Carlos Martinez continued his recent stretch of dominance by hurling his first career shutout Saturday against the Phillies. He’s been money over his last five starts, delivering a 1.82 ERA and a 0.73 WHIP during that span.

19. Texas Rangers

Record: 31-32

Last Week: 19

Nomar Mazara has gone through his fair share of growing pains since arriving in the big leagues at age 20, but the Rangers wouldn’t be where they are right now without him. He’s done his best work since May 1, hitting .331 with 11 doubles, four homers and 26 RBI. Another piece of the pitching puzzle will fall into place Friday when Tyson Ross makes his Rangers debut against Seattle. The big right-hander holds an impressive 3.15 ERA since the start of 2014.

20. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 29-34

Last Week: 20

Last week Scooter Gennett graced us with what had to be the most improbable four-home-run game in MLB history. The 27-year-old has lifted his average from .269 to .310 during his six-game hitting streak. Raisel Iglesias came unraveled in Sunday’s loss to the Dodgers, walking three batters and serving up a grand slam to Corey Seager for his first blown save of the year. Before that, he hadn’t allowed a run since April 23.

21. New York Mets

Record: 29-33

Last Week: 23

Well Mr. Met didn’t flip anyone off last week, so that’s progress. Yoenis Cespedes, out since April with a bum hamstring, socked a grand slam in his return from the disabled list on Saturday while Steven Matz (7 IP, 1 R, 2 Ks) and Seth Lugo (7 IP, 1 R, 6 Ks) looked sharp in their season debuts. Even the mercurial Matt Harvey was solid on Friday, limiting the Braves to four hits over five shutout frames. The Mets aren’t going to catch the Nats in the NL East but the Wild Card could be within their reach.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 29-35

Last Week: 21

Andrew McCutchen has been a fiend this month, batting .395 with eight RBI and a .579 slugging percentage since the calendar flipped to June. Tony Watson was rightfully relieved of his closer duties after blowing four straight saves, leaving Aroldis-Chapman-clone Felipe Rivero to man the ninth inning. Five weeks ago Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for testicular cancer. Monday night he spun five shutout innings to beat the team with the best record in the National League. Take that, cancer.

23. Kansas City Royals

Record: 28-34

Last Week: 24

Mike Moustakas is playing like a guy who wants to get paid. The soon-to-be free agent clobbered a pair of home runs in Sunday’s win over the Padres, giving him 17 for the year. He’s on pace for 44, which would demolish Steve Balboni’s team record of 36. Kelvin Herrera was one of the most lethal setup men in baseball last season but he’s scuffled in his move to closer this year, contributing a lackluster 5.33 ERA with a pair of blown saves.

24. Chicago White Sox

Record: 27-35

Last Week: 22

June was Todd Frazier’s worst month last year (.167 AVG in 90 at-bats). This year it’s been his best. He’s been sizzling at the plate, batting an absurd .351 with three homers and eight RBI over his last 37 at-bats. James Shields should be ready to roll after one more rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte. He was off to a solid start before his shoulder injury, going undefeated with a 1.62 ERA over his first three outings.

25. Miami Marlins

Record: 27-35

Last Week: 26

Usually the word “streaky” is reserved for hitters but I think we can make an exception for Edinson Volquez. He’s won three straight with a 0.41 ERA after going winless in his first nine starts this season. One of those wins included his first career no-hitter. No one would confuse J.T. Realmuto for Giancarlo Stanton, but he’s flexed his power muscles by going deep in two of his last four games. That puts Realmuto on pace for 16 homers, which would establish a new career-high for the 26-year-old.

26. Atlanta Braves

Record: 28-35

Last Week: 27

I suppose we could delve into Dansby Swanson’s recent hot streak (.333, 2 HR, 9 RBI this month) or the phantom injury that sent Bartolo Colon to the disabled list last week. We could even discuss Tyler Flowers catching knuckleballer R.A. Dickey for the first time. But who cares about any of that when you have the Freeze out here clowning folks? Look at this work of art. And this. Long live the Freeze!

27. Oakland Athletics

Record: 27-36

Last Week: 25

Yonder Alonso had a heck of a doubleheader. He gashed the Rays for seven hits on Saturday including four in the nightcap, which the A’s won in convincing fashion after getting their hearts ripped out by Evan Longoria in the opener. Sean Manaea has had the Midas touch lately, compiling a mesmerizing 1.97 ERA during his five-game winning streak. Opponents have hit a mere .186 with 66 strikeouts in 220 at-bats against the left-hander this year.

28. San Francisco Giants

Record: 26-39

Last Week: 28

Eduardo Nunez went to the All-Star game a year ago and I think you’ll see him back there next month. He shrugged off a subpar April by hitting .307 in May and has been even hotter in June, batting a booming .386 with four steals. Jeff Samardzija has been mediocre by most metrics this year (2-8, 4.31 ERA) but you have to admire the man’s commitment to throwing strikes. He’s fanned 65 batters compared to just two walks over his last eight outings.

29. San Diego Padres

Record: 25-40

Last Week: 29

If you’re still with me, I commend you for scrolling all the way down to read about your beloved Padres. I wish I had better news to give you, but this is the Padres, after all. Ryan Schimpf has done Ryan Schimpf things this year, but now he’ll be doing them in the minor leagues because apparently hitting .158 with 70 strikeouts in 165 at-bats is frowned upon in the majors. Carter Capps was one of the best setup pitchers in baseball before his Tommy John surgery. Somehow he’s still not ready to join the Padres’ bullpen, even after running the clock out on his rehab assignment and being afforded three 10-day extensions. Don’t expect to see him in San Diego anytime soon.

30. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 21-41

Last Week: 30

The most impressive Phillie this year has been submarine-throwing 36-year-old Pat Neshek. He sports an incredible 0.75 ERA through 26 outings and hasn’t allowed an earned run since May 14. The Phillies will certainly dangle him as trade bait leading up to the July 31 deadline. Odubel Herrera has been arguably the best hitter in baseball this month, batting an impossible .442 with two homers and 11 RBI since June 1. Monday’s 11-inning loss to Boston was Philadelphia’s sixth straight defeat. It’s time for the Phillies to steal a page out of the Sixers’ book and #TrustTheProcess.

Biggest Jump: Brewers, Mariners, Mets, Twins, Yankees 2

Biggest Drop: Cardinals, Orioles 3