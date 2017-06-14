Dose: A-Gone ... A While

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

The writing was on the wall Sunday and the Dodgers made it official Tuesday afternoon: Adrian Gonzalez has been placed back on the disabled list with a herniated disc, three weeks after returning from the first DL stint of his 14-year major league career.

Gonzalez underwent an MRI on his back Monday and visited a specialist Tuesday in San Diego, hoping for some answers about an issue that has been nagging him for most of the 2017 regular season. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters that surgery is not needed, but there’s no clear picture about when Gonzalez might be able to return.

“I think right now we’re just going to wait for that second opinion and figure out what’s best for Adrian,” Roberts said Tuesday, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register. “Can I see it happening (before the All-Star break)? Yes. Is it probable? I don’t want to put Adrian or us in a corner. I’m hopeful.”

In that same chat with the media, Roberts anointed Chris Taylor as the Dodgers’ primary left fielder, which allows Cody Bellinger to move back to first base. Taylor drew a walk, singled, stole a base, and scored two runs in the Dodgers’ 4-2 win over the Indians on Tuesday night at Cleveland’s Progressive Field. The versatile 26-year-old is batting .293/.383/.490 with seven home runs, five stolen bases, and 31 runs scored in 49 games (39 starts) this season for Los Angeles and carries legitimate fantasy upside as a multi-position guy with an everyday spot in a strong lineup. He’s currently owned in 57 percent of Yahoo leagues.

Bellinger finished Tuesday’s game 3-for-4 with a walk, four RBI, and his 16th and 17th home runs of the 2017 season. One of those homers was the first allowed this year by Indians reliever Andrew Miller.









Rizzo Rakes From Leadoff Spot

Entering play Tuesday, the Cubs were getting a combined .208 batting average and .306 on-base percentage from their leadoff hitters. It’s been a sore spot for the defending World Series champions and a major factor in the team’s sluggish overall start to the 2017 season.

Maybe manager Joe Maddon found his answer in Tuesday night’s 14-3 rout of the Mets.

Anthony Rizzo, batting leadoff for the first time in his career, slugged a 462-foot home run on the second pitch thrown by Mets starter Zack Wheeler. The ball left Rizzo’s bat at 110 mph, per Statcast, and sailed beyond the big apple that rises from the batter's eye at Citi Field. Rizzo also drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and stroked an RBI double in the third inning, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI before taking an early bow from the blowout.

Maddon acknowledged after the game that Rizzo will bat leadoff again on Wednesday versus Matt Harvey. More plate appearances will mean more opportunities for Rizzo to rack up stats of all shapes and sizes. If the Cubs begin turning over their lineup as much as they should, there won’t be an issue in the RBI department. Charlie Blackmon, the Rockies’ everyday leadoff man, ranks top-five across the league in runs batted in.









Franchy Revolution Hits San Diego

You’re to be excused if Padres outfielder Franchy Cordero was not on your fantasy radar leading into the 2017 season, but the 22-year-old should be rostered in most deeper mixed leagues at this point.

Cordero went 3-for-5 with two solo homers and three runs scored in the Padres’ 6-2 defeat of the Reds on Tuesday night at Petco Park and is now slashing .327/.375/.635 over his first 56 major league plate appearances. He was called up to the majors on May 22 after managing an .869 OPS with seven home runs, 23 RBI, eight stolen bases, and 29 runs scored over his first 42 games this season at Triple-A El Paso.

Regression is undoubtedly on the horizon, but there is some leash for Cordero in San Diego given that Alex Dickerson just had another setback with his lingering back injury and could be facing season-ending surgery and Travis Jankowski (foot) just recently resumed baseball activities. Manuel Margot (calf) is also currently on the disabled list, though he’s expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment within the next week. Cordero has started in center field and batted second in each of the Padres’ last four games. The kid also got a ton of exposure at shortstop in the minors and is probably capable of handling most of the positions on the diamond. He’ll stay active if the production continues.









National League Quick Hits: Mets placed shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list with a left thumb sprain … Justin Bour (ankle) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Friday … Lance Lynn worked five scoreless innings in a combined shutout of the Brewers on Tuesday afternoon … Andrew McCutchen blasted a pair of home runs and drove in three Tuesday as the Pirates beat the Rockies … Ryan Zimmerman victimized R.A. Dickey for a pair of home runs as the Nationals doubled up the Braves on Tuesday … Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (hand) has been ruled out through the weekend … Zack Cozart was held out of the Reds’ lineup Tuesday due to quad tightness … Giancarlo Stanton slugged his 17th home run of the season Tuesday in the Marlins’ defeat of the A’s … Michael Conforto remains day-to-day with a stiff back … Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said Tuesday that Cesar Hernandez (oblique) will miss approximately six weeks … Jon Lester was outstanding in Tuesday's win over the Mets, allowing just one run on five hits and striking out 10 batters over seven frames … Brewers closer Corey Knebel earned his sixth save of the month Tuesday night in St. Louis … Rockies starter Tyler Anderson (knee) threw a three-inning, 52-pitch simulated game on Tuesday afternoon … Ben Zobrist is still being bothered by a nagging left wrist injury … David Peralta blasted a go-ahead homer in the ninth inning on Tuesday, leading the Diamondbacks past the Tigers … Rockies manager Bud Black acknowledged Tuesday that Gerardo Parra (quad) might be out longer than initially expected … Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Joe Panik (thumb) will return to the starting lineup Wednesday … Brewers right-hander Matt Garza (chest) will be activated from the disabled list to start Wednesday in St. Louis … Manuel Margot (calf) could begin a minor league rehab assignment within the next week … Trevor Cahill (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session on Tuesday at Petco Park … Martin Prado (hamstring) will begin a rehab assignment on Thursday … Marlins starter Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) is hoping to be cleared to resume a throwing program when he visits the doctor Wednesday.

American League Quick Hits: Tigers right-hander Michael Fulmer has been diagnosed with shoulder bursitis but is aiming to start Saturday against the Rays … Mike Trout (thumb) said Tuesday that he believes he can return before the July 11 All-Star Game … Rays rookie Jacob Faria was dominant in Tuesday's victory over the Blue Jays, racking up eight strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings of one-run ball … Orioles slugger Chris Davis will be placed on the disabled list Wednesday with a right oblique strain … Cole Hamels (oblique) threw a simulated game on Tuesday afternoon … Eddie Rosario slugged three home runs out of the ninth spot in the Twins’ lineup Tuesday against the Mariners … Aaron Sanchez (blister) expects to begin throwing off a mound in the next couple of days … Rays shortstop Tim Beckham is day-to-day with a sore knee … Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis underwent surgery to clean up cartilage damage in his right knee … Matt Davidson belted his first career grand slam as the White Sox beat the Orioles on Tuesday … Andrew Benintendi went 3-for-5 with a game-winning hit in the 12th as the Red Sox edged the Phillies on Tuesday … White Sox center fielder Leury Garcia remains day-to-day with a jammed left hand … Twins starter Hector Santiago (shoulder) played long toss from a distance of 200 feet on Tuesday … Jean Segura (ankle) is scheduled to take on-field batting practice Wednesday … Rougned Odor homered twice Tuesday in the Rangers’ victory over the Astros … Jason Vargas worked seven innings of one-run ball in the Royals’ rout of the Giants on Tuesday … Red Sox reliever Tyler Thornburg is not currently throwing due to ongoing shoulder discomfort … Steve Pearce (calf) is expected to return to the Blue Jays this weekend … Matt Strahm will join the Royals’ starting rotation on Thursday in Anaheim … White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon (biceps) is lined up to make at least two more rehab starts … Orioles released veteran right-hander Edwin Jackson.



