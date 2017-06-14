Notes: Brewers Go Young

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

The first-place Brewers decided the future is now in promoting Josh Hader on Friday and Lewis Brinson a day later. They weren’t moves forced by injuries or regulars losing their jobs. The Brewers just wanted to see if their top prospects were ready to help them make a run this year, and, in both cases, the timing seemed right.

Hader was called up as a reliever, which was disappointing only because his performance at Triple-A Colorado Springs dictated it. What was surprising was that the Brewers declined to introduce him to the pen in the minors; all of his appearances at Colorado Springs were starts and he went 3-4 with a 5.37 ERA and a 51/31 K/BB ratio in 52 innings. Of course, Colorado Springs is a notoriously difficult environment for pitchers. Still, Hader fared little better in his road starts. Command has always been Hader’s issue, and unless he can take a step forward there, he might find himself in the pen for the long haul. He would be a huge weapon there, though, with his mid-90s fastball and excellent slider. If he throws strikes, he could become a setup man in short order. I’m not sure he’ll be ready for the rotation at any point of this season.

Brinson was hitting .312/.397/.503 as Hader’s teammate. His performance was shaped by the rather extreme environment at Colorado Springs; he was hitting .382/.457/.551 at home and .238/.333/.452 on the road. He had fanned 45 times in 45 games and gone 7-for-12 stealing bases. The Brewers can play him in left field now and decide whether to have him replace the slumping Keon Broxton in center after Ryan Braun (calf) comes off the disabled list. I think they’ll give him that look in center -- as interesting as Broxton is for fantasy purposes, he seems like an awfully fringy regular for the Brewers -- but I’m not optimistic that Brinson is ready to play regularly in the majors. He’s not a particularly polished player; he’s plenty fast, but he doesn’t take great routes in center and he’s not as effective of a basestealer as he should be. He’s not overly aggressive at the plate, but he will chase while down in the count. There’s All-Star ability here and it might click for him sooner than I expect, but I think he’s still a ways away. While I wouldn’t dissuade people from stashing him away in mixed leagues -- he’s in a good lineup in a great offensive park -- my guess is that he won’t become an asset until next year. As for Broxton, unless he can string together a very good few days this week, he’ll be one to drop in mixed leagues once Braun is activated.

American League notes

- Lance McCullers wasn’t throwing 190 innings this season anyway, so his DL stint due to lower back discomfort could end up being a good thing, assuming it doesn’t turn out to be a serious problem. McCullers might be the AL’s most talented pitcher, but he was also one of its biggest injury risks after missing time early with shoulder soreness and later with an elbow strain last year. The Astros have enough of a cushion to be cautious and likely will be, given their aspirations. Really, they might have a better chance in October if McCullers saves his strength and doesn’t throw another pitch until August. At 76 2/3 innings already, he’s just 12 innings shy of his 2016 total. He did throw 164 innings in 2015, but his next highest total since being drafted is 105. I don’t really think they’ll hold him out that long if he overcomes the back soreness in short order, but I imagine they will do their best to manage his innings going forward.

- The A’s have both Jaycob Brugman and Matt Olson up to try to give their beleaguered outfield a lift. There’s more of an opportunity right now for Brugman, since he can play center field and Rajai Davis has been a disaster. Brugman, though, is a 25-year-old who has posted an .800 OPS only once in the minors, that in A-ball in 2014. He was at .288/.373/.364 in Triple-A, which was a nice step forward from his previous OBPs. He doesn’t have the stolen base ability to be of much interest in fantasy leagues, but he should prove better than Rajai against right-handers. Davis no longer has anything to offer in mixed leagues. Olson deserves a long look, but he can’t get one right now because the A’s are still hoping their Matt Joyce and Trevor Plouffe signings will pay off. Olson, 23, was hitting .286/.376/.582 with 15 homers in 50 games in Triple-A. He’s not ready to hit for average in the majors and I don’t think he has any mixed-league upside this year, but I’d prefer for the A’s to play him.

- Trey Mancini had already turned into a lineup fixture, so Chris Davis’s at-bats will mostly go to Hyun-Soo Kim and Joey Rickard while he sits out the next few weeks due to a strained oblique. I’ve been skeptical about Mancini lasting as a mixed-league asset, but he’s a better bet now that he’ll be hitting higher in the order.

- It seemed like an improved Masahiro Tanaka on Monday, not one who simply took advantage of a weak Angels lineup. Interestingly, a full 75 percent of his pitches were splitters and sliders; usually, it’s right around 50 percent. My complaint last week was that everything he was throwing was knee-height. That wasn’t the case as much Monday; he tickled the bottom of the strike zone occasionally, but he didn’t live there.

- Alen Hanson was a shoo-in for the Pirates roster this spring because he was out of options, but with Josh Harrison and Adam Frazier playing so well, there just wasn’t a significant role for him on the club. The Pirates dropped him, and the White Sox claimed the longtime prospect last week. Hanson, a Baseball America Top 100 prospect in both 2013 and 2014, showed only an average bat in his two years in Triple-A, hitting .265/.316/.388 with 71 steals in 227 games for Indianapolis. He no longer projects as a major league regular, but he’s learning more positions and he should have enough bat to last as a utilityman. The steal potential makes him worth grabbing in deeper AL-only leagues. The White Sox will have Yoan Moncada coming up at some point, but they still figure to trade Todd Frazier and maybe Melky Cabrera, meaning there should be ample at-bats available in the second half.

- Nate Jones had a setback in his recovery from a sore elbow, which has definite fantasy ramifications with David Robertson still very likely to be traded away from the White Sox. A healthy Jones is the obvious heir to Robertson’s spot -- he has a 2.49 ERA and a 122/27 K/BB ratio in 101 1/3 innings since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2015 -- but now it seems quite possible that Jones won’t be ready when Robertson departs. If that’s the case, closing duties would presumably fall to Tommy Kahnle, who has miraculously found some control to go along with his top-flight stuff this year. The former Rockie has a 43/6 K/BB ratio to go along with his 1.48 ERA in 24 1/3 innings. He doesn’t have to be picked up in mixed leagues right now, but he should be grabbed as soon as there’s any hint that a Roberson deal is imminent.

- Devon Travis having “clean-up” surgery on his knee Tuesday was hardly the worst possible news. Players can return from such a procedure within four weeks, though the Jays will probably be more cautious with their oft-injured second baseman. As much as I like Travis, it doesn’t seem like it’s worth waiting around for him in mixed leagues.

- The Rays’ Jacob Faria was saved from being one-and-done in the rotation by Matt Andriese’s hip injury. I feel bad for Andriese, who was enjoying a mini-breakout, but Faria is mixed-league worthy now that he should get every opportunity to stick in the majors. Faria might walk a few too many to be consistently excellent, but I like what I see from both his slider and his changeup.

- There’s not much reason for me to endorse Mallex Smith at this point; if he wasn’t snatched up in your league immediately upon the news that Kevin Kiermaier (hip) would miss two months, he almost certainly was after homering and stealing three bases in his first game back in the majors Friday. Smith isn’t going to show much power, but he’s probably the best bet for steals in the AL for as long as he plays regularly.

- Detroit’s Buck Farmer had some excited after striking out 16 in 13 scoreless innings between his first two starts, but the air came out of those sails when he gave up six runs and nine hits in 2 1/3 innings against Arizona on Tuesday. Farmer has traded four-seamers for two-seamers in his return to the majors, but it hasn’t resulted in grounders thus far. I’m pretty pessimistic that he’ll be of use in mixed leagues.

- CC Sabathia is expected to land on the DL after injuring his leg Tuesday, potentially opening the door for Chance Adams to get a look. Adams, a 2015 fifth-round pick, has cruised through the minors, going 12-1 with a 1.72 ERA in Double-A the last two years and now 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in six Triple-A starts. He’s not overwhelming in terms of stuff and Yankee Stadium will limit his ERA upside, but he’s pretty interesting anyway. I wouldn’t drop a quality starter for him in a mixed league if he’s called up, but if he can be stashed away at a minimal cost, it’d be worth it.

National League notes

- An Asdrubal Cabrera DL stint, courtesy of a thumb strain, wasn’t enough to get Amed Rosario to the majors on Tuesday. Instead, the Mets will be content with Jose Reyes at shortstop for now. That seems like a bad idea to me; Reyes is hitting .188/.261/.293 in 208 at-bats and he’s probably a bigger liability defensively than offensively. I’m not sure the 21-year-old Rosario is a quality major league regular right now, but I’m pretty sure he’s better than Reyes. Perhaps the Mets would have made the move if they believed Cabrera would be out longer; it seems they’re hoping to get him back when his 10 days are up.

- The Phillies have moved Howie Kendrick back to the infield with Cesar Hernandez expected to miss 4-6 weeks due to an oblique strain, opening up outfield time for Michael Saunders and Daniel Nava. They could have called up Scott Kingery for second or Nick Williams for the outfield, but it seems they’re not convinced either is ready. Roman Quinn probably would have gotten the call if healthy, but he’s going to miss at least the next month with an elbow injury. It would have been fun to see Kingery; the 23-year-old has 18 homers, 14 steals and a .306/.382/.625 line for Double-A Reading, but his defense is rough. Williams has rebounded from a distressing Triple-A debut by hitting .282/.316/.523 in his second year at Lehigh Valley. Still, that comes with a 71/8 K/BB ratio in 220 at-bats. I don’t think he’s ready to help.

- Imagine sending down a guy on 37-homer pace. That would have led the NL as recently as 2013 and tied Giancarlo Stanton in 2014. Still, that’s what the lowly Padres did when they demoted Ryan Schimpf to Triple-A after 14 homers (and just 12 other hits) in 165 at-bats. I didn’t like the move -- Schimpf actually had the highest bWAR of any of the team’s position players at the time of his demotion -- but it’s not like the 29-year-old figured to be a part of the next good Padres team. His replacement, Cory Spangenburg, has suddenly gotten hot, but he’s not doing enough running (three steals in 139 at-bats) to result in any mixed-league value. Jose Pirela might be an improvement at third, but he’s mostly played outfield, second and first in the minors these last couple of years and he’s a poor enough second baseman that it’d make little sense to use him there and shift Yangervis Solarte back to third. Solarte back to third still seems like the long-term play here, assuming that he isn’t traded next month.

- Franchy Cordero, who is filling in for Manuel Margot (calf) in San Diego, has made a strong case to stick around a while longer by hitting three homers the last two days. I’m not buying it -- he strikes out a ton and his power isn’t fully developed yet -- but the Padres might as well ride the hot hand. Mixed leaguers can do better.

- The Cardinals picked Jhonny Peralta over Jedd Gyorko this spring. Now he’s off the roster after eight starts, a month on the DL and three weeks on the bench. Overall, he hit .204/.259/.204 in 54 at-bats. Peralta’s defense has fallen far enough that he’s no longer more than an emergency middle infielder. The bat might not be completely hopeless, but last year’s .715 OPS, combined with subpar defense, made him a replacement-level player then. There is talk the Red Sox could bring him in as a steadier hand at third base, but even if Pablo Sandoval is unsalvageable, Josh Rutledge might still be Peralta’s equal. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Braves signed him, given the team’s recent fondness for veterans and Adonis Garcia’s injury issues. Really, though, he makes more sense as a backup than as a starter going forward. If the Red Sox do add him, I imagine they’d still be on the lookout for a real upgrade through a trade.

- Koda Glover definitely has that true closer thing going on; he stared down Yasiel Puig for no reason after a game-ending strikeout last week and then decided not to tell anyone about a back injury and cost his team a game before going on the disabled list. He just needs to choke a teammate to complete the trifecta. With Matt Albers, of all people, closing, the Nationals blew another game on Monday. It’ll be a committee until Glover returns or a trade for an established closer is made. The Nationals have no rivals in the NL East, so they don’t need to overpay for David Robertson or another closer now when the market will be more favorable next month. Still, they’re going to be tempted to anyway.

- The Nationals likely will soon add prospect Erick Fedde to their pen. He gave up runs in his first three appearances after making the move to relief at Double-A Harrisburg last month, but he’s allowed just one run and posted a 12/2 K/BB ratio over 9 2/3 innings in his last seven outings and the Nationals bumped him up to Triple-A on Tuesday. Fedde probably won’t be a candidate for saves… that’d be super aggressive and the Nationals are just going to trade for a closer anyway. His arm is very intriguing, though. While the pen is where the Nationals need him now, he’s still a quality prospect as a starter.

- Atlanta’s Sean Newcomb threw strikes -- lots of them -- in an impressive debut Saturday against the Mets. He’s walked five batters per nine innings throughout his minor league career, but he issued just one unintentional free pass in 6 1/3 innings versus the Mets. It’d be great if it would continue, but his track record suggests it won’t. His stuff is legit, but I don’t think he’s going to have any mixed-league value.

- Since bottoming out at the Mendoza Line on May 23, Andrew McCutchen is hitting .400 with five homers in 65 at-bats. His hard-hit rate and exit velocities weren’t bad even when his numbers were way down, so it’s tempting to believe this surge is the real McCutchen shining through. Curious is that the Pirates have yet to respond by moving him back up in the order; he hit sixth for the 17th straight game on Tuesday. I get that Clint Hurdle doesn’t want to mess with what’s working, but McCutchen needs to be hitting in the top half of the order to maximize his run and RBI opportunities.

- At this point, it seems safe to abandon any thoughts of Archie Bradley reemerging as a starting pitcher this year; he’s taken over as the Diamondbacks’ eighth-inning guy in recent days and he hasn’t pitched more than inning in any of his six appearances this month. Now that he’s truly a short reliever, it seems obvious that he’s the fallback to Fernando Rodney in Arizona. Rodney has rebounded from his ugly April and has allowed just a single unearned run over 13 2/3 innings since the beginning of May, but he’s still a shaky bet going forward, making Bradley one of the most valuable setup men for fantasy purposes.