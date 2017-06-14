Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

National Disaster

Wednesday, June 14, 2017


As predicted last week, Tony Watson quickly lost his ninth inning role in Pittsburgh. Unforeseen was Koda Glover's latest stint on the disabled list. It's fortunate the rest of the NL East is so bad. The Nationals bullpen ranks 29th in the majors – ahead of only the Twins. The Nationals are fortunate in another way – they have the fewest innings thrown by relievers. It pays to have a couple stud aces.

 

Greg Holland's lead in the saves category stand at five. He's closed out 23 games. Craig Kimbrel and Alex Colome are tied second with 18 saves. Six relievers tied with three saves for the weekly lead.

 

Over in stolen base land, Billy Hamilton still has a sizable six steal lead over second place Trea Turner. Dee Gordon is seven back from Hamilton. It was a huge week for base thieves. Cameron Maybin stole six bags. Five others – Turner, Mallex Smith, Delino DeShields, Howie Kendrick, and Eduardo Nunez nabbed four bases. Weird to see Kendrick running.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (5)

 

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Dellin Betances, New York Yankees

 

Jansen remains nearly flawless, adding three saves and a win in three appearances. He's still yet to allow a walk. Kimbrel also tossed three perfect innings, albeit for only one save. Allen and Davis earned one save apiece.

 

Aroldis Chapman is likely to be activated from the disabled list on Sunday. Wave goodbye to Betances.

 

Tier 2: The Core Performers (9)

 

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Addison Reed, New York Mets

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

Corey Knebel, Milwaukee Brewers

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

 

Holland padded his saves lead with two more this week. Of note, he did walk four batters in his two innings, including three on Friday. Maybe keep an eye out for more walk issues in the future.

 

Osuna has pitched superbly this season. He did allow a run this week, but it didn't affect the outcome of the game. Overall, he saved three games.

 

Colome blew the save on Saturday while protecting a one-run lead. He managed three other scoreless saves as part of a four appearance week. Opponents reached the bases in each of his outings. Even so, there's no cause for concern.

 

Melancon blew the save via two-run home run on Thursday. The Giants bailed him out by supplying a vulture win.

 

Three saves for Reed in a nearly flawless week. Robertson and Giles both saved their only appearance. Diaz pitched well in two outings, good for a save and a win.

 

I've bumped Knebel up after an excellent three save week. He tossed 3.1 innings with six strikeouts and one hit allowed. The biggest concern is hise walk rate, but he issued no free passes in his last four appearances.

 

Tier 3: Stable Hands (4)

 

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

 

Tier 3 is becoming endangered. I said I'd move Oh up to the second tier with another clean week. Alas, he allowed a pair of runs to the Phillies. Luckily, the Cardinals had a three run lead at the time so it counts as a save. He pitched three more times – all scoreless.

 

Bush allowed an unearned run in a tie game last Wednesday. He was saddled with an unfortunate loss. He rebounded from three consecutive bad outings to pick up two saves.

 

Herrera continued his baffling season. Whilst defending a 1-1 tie, Herrera was touched up for four runs. His other two appearances were great. I keep expecting him to clamp down on the home runs. It just isn't happening.

 

The Braves don't supply Johnson with many save opportunities, but he converts them. He tallied a win and two saves in three appearances. He allowed one unimportant run on Monday.

 


Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball.
Email :Brad Johnson


