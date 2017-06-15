Daily Dose: New York Pity

Thursday, June 15, 2017

It isn't official yet, but CC Sabathia is likely headed for the 10-day disabled list after suffered a strained left hamstring Tuesday. He was forced out of his start early at L.A. Angels on his penultimate pitch of the fourth inning. He had an MRI on Wednesday and he has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain which likely will keep him sidelined for weeks, not days.

There isn't a specific timetable for when Sabathia will be able to return, and therefore no official rotation replacement has been tabbed yet. However, all indications are that Chad Green or Domingo German are the two best candidates to replace the big left-hander should he indeed hit the shelf. It appears there also might be a chance, a small one, that top pitching prospect Chance Adams could be summoned to the Bronx, too, although Yankees fans might have to wait until September to see the future cornerstone of the rotation.

The most likely option to slide into the rotation is Green, who has appeared in eight games (one start) while allowing just eight hits over 18 2/3 innings with five walks and 23 strikeouts. An 11.09 strikeouts per nine innings ratio is certain to grab the attention of fantasy owners. He posted three strikeouts over two innings in a start June 11 against the Orioles, sliding into a starting role when the team wanted to give Masahiro Tanaka an extra day of rest. If not Green, Domingo German could also get a crack. He allowed just two hits and a walk over 2 2/3 scoreless innings in his only relief appearance with the big club, also on June 11.

As far as Adams is concerned, he is the best prospect down on the farm at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He has a 3-2 record with a 2.52 ERA over 35 2/3 innings across six starts at Triple-A. During that span he has issued just 12 walks with 40 strikeouts. Those numbers come on the heels of a 4-0 record, 1.03 ERA and 32 strikeouts over 35 innings in six starts for Double-A Trenton. He has yielded three or fewer runs in all 12 of his starts across both minor-league levels and he appears to be progressing toward a call-up. However, most of the club's beat writers seem to be in agreement that the only way Adams gets a ticket to New York City at this juncture is if Sabathia is forced to miss a couple of months, not just weeks. He isn't on the 40-man roster yet.

There are a few other options to keep an eye on, although like Adams they also appear to be longshots to be promoted. Caleb Smith has the stuff to hold his own in New York. He is 4-0 with a 2.74 ERA over 12 starts at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, whiffing 59 batters with just 17 walks over 63 innings of work. Like Adams, Smith isn't yet on the 40-man roster so the club would need to make a roster move to clear a spot for him. He made a start on Tuesday, so he is on the same schedule as Sabathia would could potentially help his case. Also like Sabathia, Smith is a southpaw which would give the team continuity.

Luis Cessa has been hot at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lately, holding the opposition to a 2.25 ERA with three walks and 17 strikeouts over 20 innings across his past three starts. While that is impressive, his overall body of work suggests he might be a risky option. He is just 3-6 with a 4.15 ERA across 11 appearances (10 starts) with 22 walks and 47 strikeouts over 65 frames. There are probably better options, perhaps even Bryan Mitchell, who is being stretched out with the RailRiders.

Bad Day for Matts

It was a bad day to own a player named Matt in fantasy leagues on Wednesday.

Matt Harvey complained of a tired arm after his start against the Cubs. He allowed four earned runs, four hits and a walk with five strikeouts over four innings, throwing 44 of his 58 pitches for strikes. He hasn't won in three starts in the month of June and his ERA inched up to 5.25 after the no-decision. Harvey has 13 starts under his belt this season, but he has lasted longer than 5 1/3 innings just once over his past nine starts. The fact he has two major surgeries in recent seasons - both Tommy John surgery and thoracic outlet syndrome - makes his bout with a fatigued arm a little worrisome.

It's uncertain if Harvey will need a stint on the 10-day disabled list until he visits with a doctor to determine if there are any underlying issues. He was concerned by the fact his fastball was topping out in the mid-80's, although he didn't report feeling any issues during his pre-game bullpen work. As such it appears Seth Lugo could have a rotation spot for a while. He looked sharp in his season debut this past Sunday, allowing just one run over seven innings against the Braves.

Matt Kemp also checked out of Wednesday's game in D.C. with a tight left hamstring. He pulled up lame after skidding into third base, although initial reports suggest his exit might have been precautionary. Kemp hung around long enough to deliver a single in two at-bats, raising his average to .327. He continues to enjoy quite the resurgence this season, and his average is similar to his 2011 season with the Dodgers when he was runner-up to Milwaukee's Ryan Braun for MVP honors.

Checked Out

Not only is Harvey heading for the MRI machine, but he has a partner to car pool with to the doctor's office. Neil Walker was lifted from the game against the Cubs on Wednesday due to an injury to his left leg. He was attempting to leg out a bunt, busting it down the line in the third inning. He was down on the ground for a while being requiring assistance to the dugout and clubhouse. Like Harvey, Walker will have an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of his injury and whether a stint on the DL will ne necessary.

If Walker needs time to mend, T.J. Rivera might be forced into a bigger role. He shifted over from first base to second when Walker departed, while Lucas Duda checked into the game and held down the fort at first. The Mets are already a little thin up the middle with Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) on the DL, so perhaps Amed Rosario gets a call to bolster the infield for Terry Collins. Rosario is hitting .338 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven homers and 45 RBI with 12 steals for Triple-A Las Vegas in 260 at-bats across 63 games.

National League Quick Hits: Marcell Ozuna belted his 17th home run of the season against the A's in a matinee, finishing 2-for-5 with a double, solo homer and three RBI. … Hunter Renfroe continues to show well. He was 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI. While his average sits at just .224, he has amassed 14 homers with 33 RBI, emerging as a surprise source of power for fantasy owners this season. … Brandon Phillips caught fire in D.C., finishing 4-for-6 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and three RBI. It wasn't all great, as he booted a grounder for his fifth error of the season. … Ender Inciarte has been on an extended tear, posting 14 multi-hit games in 32 games dating back to May 13 to raise his average from .246 to .304. … Raimel Tapia made the most of his start in Pittsburgh, collecting three singles and a double with three runs scored. The day wasn't perfect, as he was nabbed trying to steal second. … Kyle Schwarber is starting to show some signs of life, going 7-for-23 (.304) over the past eight outings. He has four homers with nine RBI over his past 11 outings. … After going 0-for-14 in a three-game set in Arizona from June 9-11, Eric Sogard is back at it again. He has four hits over his past seven at-bats to lift his average back to .354 after he has slipped to .333. … Eric Thames put the brakes on a 0-for-11 slide with a double, homer and three RBI over five at-bats. … Mike Leake was pounded for six earned runs, nine hits and two walks over six innings in a loss. Leake started out 5-2 with a 1.91 ERA, but he is 0-4 with a 6.20 ERA over his past four outings while his ERA has increased in each of his past four starts.

American League Quick Hits: Didi Gregorius went 1-for-4 with a single and a strikeout at L.A. Angels, but that was good enough to extend his hitting streak to 16 games. He owns the longest active hitting streak in the majors. … Gary Sanchez launched a three-run home run while finishing 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI against the Halos. After managing 12 RBI through his first 95 at-bats, Sanchez has seven homers and 19 RBI in 47 at-bats across 11 games in June. … Nicholas Castellanos took the collar with three strikeouts against Arizona, snapping his hitting streak at 11 games. He and Gregorius entered play Wednesday as the only two players in the majors with active runs in double digits. … Whit Merrifield continues to tear it up in the leadoff spot for manager Ned Yost, going 3-for-6 with a double, three runs scored and a stolen base in San Francisco. Since May 10 he has raised his average from .197 to .292. … Mookie Betts tore it up in Philadelphia, going 4-for-5 with a double, two home runs, four runs scored and three RBI, raising his average to .280. … Kendrys Morales belted a three-run home run and finished with four RBI in a win against the Rays. He has two homers and seven RBI over the past four outings. … Trey Mancini is enjoying a nice run, going 17-for-50 (.340) over his past 14 outings. He also has nine RBI over the past eight outings. … Miguel Gonzalez was punished by his former team, the Orioles, in a start at home. He allowed eight earned runs, nine hits and two walks over five innings, throwing just 64 of his 99 pitches for strikes. Gonzalez is 0-2 with a 7.72 ERA in two outings against the O's this season. … Francis Martes allowed a run, three hits and two walks over five innings with seven strikeouts in a win against the Rangers, as the Houston rotation is missing Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers Jr. at the moment.

