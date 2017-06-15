FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, June 15, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have another split slate today with a three-game early slate, followed by a seven-game main slate. I’ll be focusing on the main slate for today’s writeup. We have a standout arm in Chris Sale and a Coors Field game, which always makes for interesting decisions.

Pitchers





Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox, $11,500 – Sale is the clear-cut top arm on this slate, as the next highest priced arms are a struggling Justin Verlander and Gio Gonzalez, who can be erratic. We do have a Coors Field game on this slate, but especially for cash game, Sale looks like the easy choice to anchor cash game lineups. He’ll head to the National League, so he will get to face a pitcher instead of a DH, and the Phillies have by far the lowest run total on the MLB odds board at 3.4 runs. He has a 35% strikeout rate this season, which blows away anyone else on this slate, and offers the highest floor for cash games and highest ceiling for GPPs.

Jordan Montgomery, New York Yankees, $7,500 – There’s not a lot to love at pitching today, but I do really like this price point on Montgomery for GPPs. Rostering Montgomery will give you entirely different lineup construction than Sale lineups and will allow you to squeeze in more Colorado RHB, who I love tonight. Montgomery is getting a big park boost heading to Oakland and Oakland is striking out at the fourth highest clip against LHP this year (25.4%). Montgomery provides a solid 23% strikeout rate on the season and has held LHB to a .279 wOBA and RHB to a .287 wOBA. If I’m fading Sale, this is the clear pivot for me.

Catcher





Sandy Leon, Boston Red Sox, $2,100 – We have Chris Sale at $11,500 and then a game at Coors Field, so salary cap is an issue today. Based on that, I’ll be looking to punt in a few spots, and catcher is always one of the top spots to punt. Leon isn’t exciting, but he’s basically minimum price and Nick Pivetta looks very attackable with a 4.94 xFIP, 1.5 HR/9 and 35.6% hard-hit rate allowed.

Alex Avila, Detroit Tigers, $3,300 – I’d like to list Buster Posey at Coors Field here, but $4,600 is expensive and I’m prioritizing other positions over him today. If you’re rolling with Montgomery at pitcher and have some extra cap space, I like Avila in the mid-range. He’s been a huge surprise this year, posting a .466 wOBA and ridiculous 62% hard-hit rate against RHP and will get Alex Cobb, who is allowing a 41.7% hard-hit rate to LHB this year.

Also Consider – Buster Posey, Salvador Perez

First Base





Brandon Belt, San Francisco Giants, $3,600 – I much prefer the Colorado side for bats, and for GPPs I’ll definitely mix in some Mark Reynolds. However, I’ll also look to mix in Belt at this affordable price point heading to Coors. I stole this stat from an article on RotoGrinders called 10 Definitely Interesting, Possibly Helpful MLB Notes for June 15th, which is an article I highly recommend, so check it out. The article points out that Brandon Belt LOVES Coors as out of the 54 players with at least 50 at-bats since 2015 at Coors, Belt has the highest OPS at 1.211 and highest xwOBA at .437. Jeff Hoffman has been very good this year, but only one of those starts have come at home, so I’ll ride with Belt here.

Eric Thames, Milwaukee Brewers, $3,000 – At just $3,000, it’s hard not to take some shots with the power of Thames at this low price in GPPs (for cash games I’d try to find the extra $400 for Carpenter). He’s been up and down this year, but he homered last night, so maybe he’s getting hot again. He’ll draw Michael Wacha, who has struggled with LHB, allowing a .355 wOBA and 4.97 xFIP this year, so this is a solid upside spot for Thames in GPPs.

Also Consider – Matt Carpenter, Mark Reynolds

Second Base





D.J. LeMahieu, Colorado Rockies, $3,400 - The Rockies check in with the highest implied Vegas total on the board at 5.8 runs and this looks like an elite spot on paper. Matt Moore has shown extreme home/road splits this season and he’ll be going from the best park for pitching to the worst park for pitching. He’s allowed a .287 wOBA at home this year compared to a .433 wOBA on the road, and he flashed similar home/road splits last year (.281 home compared to .331 road). Moore has posted neutral career splits (.315 career wOBA to RHB and .320 wOBA to LHB) so the LHB are in play too, but for cash games I’ll take this price on D. J. as he’s the most affordable top of the order Colorado bat.

Ian Kinsler, Detroit Tigers, $3,600 – There’s not much I love as a cheap second base option today, so I’m looking to this $3,400 - $3.600 range. I prefer LeMahieu for cash games, but he does lack power for GPPs and Las Vegas does seem to like Detroit quite a bit tonight with an implied run total of 4.98 runs. Kinsler should be leading off, has some power and Cobb has struggled with hard-hits this year, so I like him as the GPP pivot from LeMahieu.

Third Base





Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies, $4,600 – He’s expensive, so he’s tough to fit with Sale, but if I’m playing Montgomery, Arenado will be in my lineups. I’ve already mentioned the struggles of Matt Moore on the road this year, and Arenado hammers LHP at Coors Field with a career .448 wOBA and .338 ISO.

Wilmer Flores, New York Mets, $2,700 – If you’re playing Sale, you’ll need some bats in the $2,800 and under range. I don’t go out of my way to pick on Gio Gonzalez, but Flores is cheap and has posted terrific number against LHP. In 2015, he posted a .410 wOBA against LHP and followed that up in 2016 by posting a .455 wOBA. So far this year he’s sitting at a .379 wOBA and is always a cheap option I look to whenever he faces a LHP.

Also Consider – Nick Castellanos

Shortstop





Aledyms Diaz, St. Louis Cardinals, $2,800 – I’m not in love with shortstop today, so if I’m playing Sale then it’s one of the spots I’ll consider punting along with catcher and one outfield spot. Diaz is cheap at $2,800 and has hit safely in nine of his last 11 games, including a home run last night. Zach Davies has been a league average pitcher, allowing a .326 wOBA to LHB and .318 to RHB, so while this isn’t a spot I’m loading up on, it’s also not a spot to shy away from a cheap bat at a tough position.

If you are rostering Montgomery and have extra cap space, I would look towards Brandon Crawford, Xander Bogaerts or Trevor Story, but I certainly don’t view this position as a must spend position.

Outfield





Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox, $3,700 – Along with the Coors Field bats, Betts is my favorite highest priced option. That $3,700 price is actually very affordable for him and he currently grades out as the highest point per dollar bat according to the RotoGrinders projections. It’s a small sample size (16.2 career innings pitched against RHB), but Nick Pivetta is getting crushed by RHB for a .428 wOBA, 2.70 HR/9, and 38.9% hard-hit rate. Meanwhile, Betts has four multi-hit games in his last six games and has always hit RHP very well. Andrew Benintendi at $3,200 is also a great option for cash games in the mid-range.

Ian Desmond, Colorado Rockies, $3,800 – Given Matt Moore’s neutral splits, Charlie Blackmon is very much in play for GPPs, but $5,100 is a high price with Chris Sale on the board, so I’ll highlight the cheaper Ian Desmond. He’s started to hit better in June and hammered LHP last year for a .369 wOBA. The Colorado bats are expensive today, but Desmond is one of the more affordable options and I definitely want exposure to the Rockies.

Mallex Smith, Tampa Bay Rays, $2,200 – I mentioned looking to punt in a few spots due to Sale and Coors Field, so that is where Smith comes in here. He’s been hitting leadoff against RHP recently and has now hit safely in each of his past six games. He’s still basically free on FanDuel at $2,200, so while the matchup with Verlander isn’t ideal, it’s a spot I’ll save at. Verlander is struggling this year, allowing a .316 wOBA, 5.07 xFIP, 1.3 HR/9 and 33.9% hard-hit rate to LHB, so at $2,200, Smith is a great value option if he’s leading off again, with Juan Lagares as another punt option if he’s leading off. For the BvP fans, Lagares is 15-for-38 against Gonzalez.

Also Consider – Charlie Blackmon, Andrew Benintendi, Juan Lagares (if he leads off)