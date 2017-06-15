FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, June 15, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the main slate starting at 7:05 ET.

STARTING PITCHER

Popular Picks: Chris Sale, Justin Verlander, Michael Wacha

Pivot: Jordan Montgomery – NY Yankees (FanDuel Price: $7,500)

Don’t look now, but Jordan Montgomery has been lights out over the past three weeks. In his most recent four starts, the Yankee lefty has allowed just four runs over 24 innings with 24 strikeouts. That is very impressive, especially considering he notched fantasy performances of 39 and 49 FP through that stretch in hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium. He’ll see a nice park shift in Oakland tonight, which tends to favor those taking the bump.

CATCHER

Popular Picks: Gary Sanchez, Salvador Perez, Alex Avila

Pivot: Sandy Leon – Boston (FanDuel Price: $2,100)

Boston checks in with the second highest run scoring projection this evening. Despite that, I’m expecting whoever starts at catcher (Leon or Christian Vazquez) to take a backseat being teammates like Betts, Benintendi, Bogaerts, Pedroia, Ramirez, etc. There’s not much opportunity cost at the catcher position for this seven-game slate, so taking a chance on a value catcher isn’t a bad strategy.

FIRST BASE

Popular Picks: Mark Reynolds, Brandon Belt, Ryan Zimmermann, Eric Thames, Matt Carpenter

Pivot: Eric Hosmer – Kansas City (FanDuel Price: $3,200)

Hosmer has been warming as of late, racking up nine hits, two homers, and five runs over his past five games. Now he’ll face former AL Central foe Ricky Nolasco, who carries an inflated .347 wOBA against left-handed hitters. There’s enough viable first baseman to siphon ownership away from Hosmer despite his confident bat.

SECOND BASE

Popular Picks: Daniel Murphy, DJ LeMahieu, Joe Panik, Dustin Pedroia

Pivot: Starlin Castro – NY Yankees (FanDuel Price: $3,300)

Sonny Gray has been up-and-down this season. In the event his Mr. Hyde persona shows up, we’ll want to have some tournament exposure to the capable Yankee hitters. Gray holds an exploitable .353 wOBA 1.62 HR/9 split against right-handed hitters over the past few seasons. Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez, and Starlin Castro are in line to take advantage.

THIRD BASE

Popular Picks: Nolan Arenado, Eduardo Nunez, Jedd Gyorko, Mike Moustakas

Pivot: Jose Reyes – NY Mets (FanDuel Price: $2,500)

Reyes is a cheap pivot away from the high-end picks at this position. Washington lefty Gio Gonzalez is due for regression anytime now, and some of the current NYM bats have given him trouble in the past. That includes the switch-hitting likes of Jose Reyes, who has been reaching base regularly with some upside for steals/runs.

SHORTSTOP

Popular Picks: Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, Brandon Crawford

Pivot: Andrelton Simmons – LA Angels (FanDuel Price: $3,400)

Simmons has been better known for defense through his five year career, but his recent rise to fantasy prominence has been well document in the MLB Pivots column. The Angels’ shortstop is on fire with 11 hits, eight runs, seven RBI, and three stolen bases over his past seven games. That includes what turned out to be the game deciding two-run homer (from his knees) last night. Simmons has a fine opportunity to maintain this heater with the platoon advantage against Kansas City southpaw Matt Strahm, who is making his first MLB start.

OUTFIELD

Popular Picks: Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Yoenis Cespedes, Ian Desmond, Charlie Blackmon, Cameron Maybin, Khris Davis, Mallex Smith, Jackie Bradley Jr

Pivot 1: Jorge Bonifacio – Kansas City (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

If I had to create an All-Star team of MLB Pivots (by appearance in this column), Bonifacio may be a starter. He has been a diamond in the rough all season, carrying plausible upside despite hitting for an underachieving offense. He’s heating up again, collecting four hits, a double, a homer, and six RBI over his past two starts. Facing Ricky Nolasco (.340 wOBA, 1.96 HR/9 vs RHB) is a decent spot to hope for more fantasy output.

Pivot 2: Brian Goodwin – Washington (FanDuel Price: $2,400)

Goodwin will likely be hitting near the bottom of Washington’s order. That and a lack of name recognition/fantasy track record will keep the ownership rate very low. He’s filling in for the injured Jayson Werth, doing an amicable job with a homer in three straight starts. I’m not sure he can continue the power surge, but facing mediocre RHP Robert Gsellman for a bargain basement salary is a decent spot to take a chance in tournaments.