Daily Dose: Healy Powers

Sunday, June 18, 2017

Ryon Healy continues to exceed expectations.



Perhaps it's the expectations.



Healy homered twice Saturday, giving him 17 homers and 42 RBI on the year, to lead the Athletics to a 5-2 win over the Yankees. Healy also had a single in the game, finishing 3-for-4 with the two solo homers.



Ever since being taken in the third round of the 2013 MLB Draft, Healy has hit. He struggled in his pro debut, batting .230/.255/.402 in 47 games in the low minors after being drafted, but he hit .285/.318/.428 at High-A Stockton in 2014 and improved his numbers while climbing the ranks in each of the next two seasons.



Still, the third baseman seemingly came out of nowhere last year, mashing 13 homers while hitting .305/.337/.524 in 72 games during his rookie season with the A's. Heading into this season, the questions about his viability remained.



Those are quickly going away.



“If you asked me that last year, I would have said: ‘Yeah.’ But not after what we saw last year," A's manager Bob Melvin said when asked if the 25-year-old's output has been “beyond the A’s wildest expectations."



"He went through a considerable struggle at one point this year, and then he made the adjustment. That’s what the really good hitters do.”



With the good day, Healy is now hitting .288/.317/.554 through 67 games this year. As we're learning, nobody should be surprised by that.





Trout (Thumb) Ahead of Schedule?



As if there's anything Mike Trout can't do, the all-everything outfielder is now hoping to return ahead of schedule from the torn ligaments in his left thumb.



Trout had surgery to repair the ligaments, torn when he slid head-first into second base, on May 31 and was given a six- to eight-week timetable, but the 25-year-old said Saturday that he'd like to be back before the All-Star break in early July.



"It would be pretty cool just to, hopefully, be back by then," Trout said. "Before the All-Star break, right at the All-Star break, just depending on how it goes."



Part of that recovery includes swinging a bat, which Trout will likely do next week. He'll at least hold a bat, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said, to see how his thumb responds.



Trout, of course, was having another terrific season prior to the injury, hitting .337/.461/.742 with 16 homers, 36 RBI, 36 runs scored and 10 steals. Cameron Maybin, who is hitting a respectable .267/.375/.408 with 21 steals, has taken over primary center field duties with Trout out; when Trout returns, Maybin will likely slide over to left to bump Ben Revere, who's hitting a less attractive .206/.218/.298, back to the bench.



Bumgarner (Shoulder) Progressing



Madison Bumgarner is moving in the right direction, even if his team is moving in the wrong one.



Bumgarner threw 40 pitches in a simulated game at the Giants' facility in Scottsdale, Arizona on Saturday and felt OK afterwards, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said. Bochy said another simulated game, possibly two more, would follow in the coming days and weeks before the southpaw embarks on a rehab assignment.



The good news means little, though, to a team that may not have much to play for by the time Bumgarner returns. With Saturday's loss, the Giants are now 26-44, last place in the NL West behind the anticipated doormat Padres.



Fantasy owners will be paying close attention, though, with hopes that Bumgarner might return at or shortly after the All-Star break. Before injuring his left shoulder in a dirt bike accident in late April, the 27-year-old had a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 28/4 K/BB ratio over 27 innings of work.



National League Quick Hits: Dexter Fowler went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday. The game was the third in a row in which the outfielder has gone yard, this time a three-run shot in the sixth inning. It's a microcosm of what has been a very good month for Fowler so far, as he's now hitting .315 (17-for-54) with five homers, 14 RBI and nine runs scored in June ... Yasiel Puig homered twice, driving in three runs in the Dodgers' 10-2 win over the Reds on Saturday. Puig hit a couple of solo shots, one in the sixth inning and one in the eighth to extend the Dodgers' lead. The dongs were his 11th and 12th of the year and matched his homer output since May 19. He's been picking it up in recent days, using four multi-hit games in the past seven days to raise his line to .247/.319/.445 ... Yangervis Solarte yanked a pair of home runs during a 7-5, extra-inning win over the Brewers on Saturday. He took Chase Anderson deep for a solo shot in the second inning. It looked like he would be the hero after punching a two-run shot in the top of the tenth inning off reliever Carlos Torres, but the Brewers hit a two-run bomb of their own in the bottom of the inning to keep the game going. Solarte has a .264 batting average with nine homers, 27 runs and 39 RBI in 280 plate appearances ... Brandon Phillips' third hit of the day Saturday was a walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning to give the Braves a come-from-behind, 8-7 win over the Marlins. Phillips had a double among his three hits and scored two runs on the afternoon, but it was his frozen rope back up the middle against Marlins closer A.J. Ramos that sent the fans home happy. The 35-year-old has had a heck of a few days, recording three games of three or more hits in his last four contests. That hot stretch has Phillips' overall line at .306/.346/.432 with four homers, 22 RBI, 32 runs scored and seven steals in 60 games played.



American League Quick Hits: Jean Segura (ankle) is expected to begin a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Segura has begun taking batting practice and was scheduled to run the bases and field ground balls on Saturday. He's expected to spend two days with Tacoma, playing one game at DH and the other at shortstop. If all goes well, he could be back in the Mariners' lineup Wednesday against Detroit. Segura has been out with an ankle sprain since June 1 ... Rays acquired INF Trevor Plouffe from the Athletics for cash considerations. The A's designated him for assignment on Thursday and are happy to get anything in return for the veteran infielder. Plouffe hit just .214/.276/.357 with seven homers, 14 RBI and a 58/16 K/BB ratio in 199 plate appearances with the Athletics. He's expected to join the Rays on Monday ... Angels placed RHP Matt Shoemaker on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right forearm. He didn't throw his usual day-after bullpen session after leaving Wednesday's start early and will now miss his next start, though Shoemaker figures to be back as soon as his 10 days are up. Parker Bridwell is expected to start in Shoemaker's place Tuesday against the Yankees ... Hanley Ramirez (neck) remained out of the Red Sox lineup Saturday against the Astros. It was his third straight absence. Ramirez has been battling a pinched nerve in his neck. The injury occurred after he played first base for just the second time this season Wednesday in Philadelphia ... Angels activated RHP Cam Bedrosian from the 10-day disabled list. He's back after missing almost two months with a strained groin. Bedrosian sports an absurd 0.96 ERA since the start of last season but isn't a lock to regain his closer job with Bud Norris pitching so well ... Jose Ramirez went berserk on Saturday, clubbing a pair of homers in the Indians’ win over the Twins. He also doubled as part of a three-hit afternoon while driving in four of Cleveland’s nine runs. Ramirez has hit a ridiculous .611 over his last four games while raising his season average from .279 to .304. Saturday was the 24-year-old's second multi-homer game of the season ... Jonathan Schoop finished 4-for-5 with a pair of homers, four RBI and three runs scored against the Cardinals. The O's pounded out 15 hits on the afternoon, including five homers. Schoop accounted for two of those, a two-run blast in the fourth and a solo jack in the seventh. He's now got 13 homers, 40 RBI and 39 runs scored on the year. Quietly, it's been a terrific first half for the 25-year-old, who's hitting a robust .293/.348/.540 in 65 games.