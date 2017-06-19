Top 10 Prospects: June 19

Monday, June 19, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 57 G, .287/.386/.444, 44 R, 7 2B, 2 3B, 8 HR, 24 RBI, 38 BB, 74 K, 13 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



A much stronger week for Moncada, as he hit .331/.481/.524 with a homer, four runs batted in and six walks. It could be a case of him getting healthier, it could be “regression” to the mean, it could be a combination of a lot of things. Either way, he’s making more hard contact, and you should expect that continue through the summer. He’s still the best fantasy prospect in baseball, and there’s no way I can remove him from this top spot.



2. Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 55 G,.287/.383/.480, 31 R, 14 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 30 BB, 47 K at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Over his first couple of weeks, Torres did not look like he was quite ready for Triple-A. Now, he looks like he’s overqualified. He’s become much more assertive (note, not aggressive) at the plate, and he’s making a ton of hard contact. The rumors continue to fly that he’s going to take over for Chase Headley this summer, and he just might get the call before Moncada. He doesn’t offer the same power/speed combo, but he should be rostered in your redraft leagues.



3. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: 68 G, .327/.370/.484, 42 R, 15 2B, 4 3B, 7 HR, 48 RBI, 17 BB,49 K, 12 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



I preface this by saying there’s no reason he’s not a Met right now, or rather no good reason, but Rosario hasn’t been great in the month of June. He’s hitting .256/.306/403 since the first of the month, and while that’s not terrible, it’s not exactly tearing the cover off the ball in friendly confines, either. If this is Rosario at his worst, however, that’s pretty darn good. Here’s hoping the Mets realize that and change their mind to get this bat in the big league soon. We would all appreciate it.





4. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 60 G, .270/.319/.421, 40 R, 14 2B, 6 3B, 4 HR, 25 RBI, 17 BB, 57 K, 17 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



This was the Albies we’ve been looking for most of the 2017 season. He was outstanding this week, hitting .364, picking up five extra-base hits (including two triples) and stealing two bases. He looks fully recovered after missing a week and a half with an injury, and he’s showing why so many think he’s the best second base prospect in baseball, and yes, that includes Moncada. Albies is right back on track for a debut in 2017.



5. Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 63 G, .256/.347/.487, 41 R, 18 2B, 12 HR, 39 RBI, 33 BB, 59 K at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Frazier started the month off on a power surge, but hit “only” one homer last week, and slugged just .360 in the timeframe. That’s not reprehensible by any stretch of the word, but Frazier’s power is a big part of the selling point here, so it would be nice to see a little more pop to end the month. There has been some talk that Frazier could be moved for a piece at the deadline, and if he were to be moved, he could rise up these rankings, especially if he goes to a team that has room for him in the outfield.

6. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

2017 stats: 69 G, .287/.380/.574, 46 R, 68 H, 17 2B, 3 3B, 15 HR, 52 RBI, 36 BB, 42 K, 2 SB at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.



The curse of the top 10 list might be real. Hoskins was as hot as any hitter in the International League, and since being added, he’s hit .167. I don’t know how it’s my fault, but it clearly is. In reality, Hoskins is just going through things most 24-year-old hitters go through, and there’s still plenty of reason for optimism. He’ll be a Phillie before the end of July.

7. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2017 stats: 13 GS, 3.84 ERA, 72.2 IP, 72 H, 15 BB, 91 K at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.



Another outstanding start for Honeywell, who went six shutout innings and struck out seven against a quality Columbus lineup. If you take away the stinker against Pawtucket a few weeks ago, he’s been sensational; throwing all of his pitches for strikes and missing plenty of bats. If or when the Rays decide to trade Chris Archer, the person they SHOULD replace him in the rotation with is Honeywell.



8. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 13 G, 4.86 ERA, 67.2 IP, 66 H, 35 BB, 67 K at Triple-A Charlotte.



Last week we mentioned that Giolito was pitching better -- and he still is -- but still offering moments of frustration, which he’s still doing. Giolito has walked eight hitters in his last two starts, and he’s given up six runs in the process. He’s also struck out 10, but that’s just too much self-inflicted damage. The stuff is back, the command still has a way to go before he’s pitching in Chicago.



9. Dominic Smith, 1B, New York Mets

2017 stats: 70 G, .318/.372/.464, 37 R, 18 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 41 RB, 23 BB, 52 SO at Triple-A Las Vegas.



Welcome to the list, Mr. Smith. Here’s hoping that jinx I joked about isn’t real. A 2013 first-round pick, Smith has some of the best hitting talent in the minor leagues, and can make hard contact to all parts of the field. He hasn’t shown elite power -- and probably never will -- but he can hit 20-plus homers, and he should hit plenty of doubles. With the Mets falling out of contention and Lucas Duda on the trade block, he’s obviously a candidate to get time in the show this year, and he has enough offensive firepower to succeed if that happens.



10. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 51 G, .247/.307/.355, 41 R, 15 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 32 RBI, 21 BB, 47 K, 9 SB at Triple-A Indianapolis.



A few weeks after looking like he was ready to move into the top five -- if not off the list with a call-up – Meadows’ spot on this list is now tenuous. He’s once again struggling to make hard contact, and he’s not providing value on the bases, either. Starling Marte is only a few weeks away from ending his PED-suspension, so there’s no longer a golden opportunity to see time with Pittsburgh, either. He stays because there’s no clear-cut better prospect to put here, but another poor week will see a new name here.



Also considered: Christian Arroyo, 3B, San Francisco Giants; Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Sam Travis, 1B, Boston Red Sox