Hot Hitter Rundown

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from June 12-18.

Catcher

Mike Zunino went deep three times this past week and is now hitting a robust .367/.407/.776 with six longballs and a whopping 22 RBI over 14 games in June. We all know a cold streak is coming at some point, but Zunino ranks third among catchers with 150+ plate appearances in hard-hit rate and he’s lifting the ball in the air a bunch like always. He’ll do damage when he makes contact … Manny Pina and Jett Bandy continue to split the catching duties for the Brewers right down the middle, but the two backstops have gone in opposite directions at the plate lately. Both players struggled in May after great Aprils, but while Bandy has continued to scuffle in June (1-for-31), Pina has caught fire (13-for-39, two homers). I’m not really buying that Pina can keep it up, but if he does he could steal more starts away from Bandy … Willson Contreras has been a disappointment like a few Cubs hitters, but a couple two-double, three-RBI days over the weekend helped him get on this list. He has just one homer over his last 29 games, but he’s batted .286 over that stretch and ranks fifth among catchers with his 31 RBI …

First Base

Matt Adams won’t go away, continuing his nice run with the Braves with a three-homer week that included four multi-hit showings. I suspect Adams will cool off before Freddie Freeman (wrist) returns and makes it a moot point, but if he stays hot the Braves will have an interesting decision on their hands. Adams looked lost in the outfield earlier this season when the Cardinals tried him there, so he’s almost surely limited to first base. I’m guessing the 28-year-old might be traded again this summer, perhaps to an American League team where he can do some DHing … Logan Morrison’s two-dinger effort Sunday pushed him to 21 for the season, as he joined Eric Thames and Aaron Judge in reaching the 20-homer plateau. Like many hitters are doing these days, LoMo is sacrificing some contact in order to hit the ball harder and hit it in the air more often. His 47.6 percent flyball percentage is easily a career high and is the 11th-highest mark in baseball, while his 42.8 percent hard-hit rate is also a career-best and comes in at 17th in baseball. I’m buying into the breakout for the 29-year-old, but we can’t forget about his injury history. Morrison landed on the DL twice last season and has made six trips there in his career … Leadoff hitter Anthony Rizzo is batting .409/.458/.909 with three homers and eight RBI over five contests since being moved to the top of the order. Of course, he also had a 1.132 OPS in 11 games this month out of the No. 3 spot, so save the narrative that the move has given him some sort of spark. It does appear that Cubs manager Joe Maddon will stick with Rizzo in the leadoff spot for now, which isn’t great news for his RBI total even though Maddon often hits a position player ninth …

Second Base

Marlins manager Don Mattingly demoted Dee Gordon to the bottom of the batting order for four games last month. Since being moved back to the leadoff spot, Gordon has hit .331 with 14 stolen bases over his last 32 contests. The hot streak has pushed him up to No. 4 overall among fantasy second basemen this season behind Jose Altuve, Daniel Murphy and Starlin Castro … After hitting .196 in April and .216 in May, Rougned Odor is batting .281 so far in June and has clubbed five longballs. He also sports a 20/1 K/BB ratio this month, as the 23-year-old is always going to be a hacker. It does appear Odor has re-earned the No. 5 spot in the Rangers’ batting order after often being moved down to the No. 7 spot … Joc Pederson is back and hitting well since returning from the DL, but Chris Taylor has simply shifted over to left field with Cody Bellinger moving in to first base to cover for Adrian Gonzalez (back). Taylor is less stretched defensively in left, anyway, and he’s kept hitting with a 7-for-21, one-homer, seven-RBI, three-steal week … Just missing from this list at No. 11 is Paul DeJong, who rejoined the Cardinals with Kolten Wong (forearm) going on the DL and swatted a couple homers over the weekend. DeJong swung and missed a lot in the minors and has a 19/1 K/BB ratio over his first 57 plate appearances in the majors. But, he has legitimate power with 23 bombs last season and 16 already this year between Triple-A Memphis and the big leagues. The 23-year-old is worth a shot in deeper leagues while Wong is on the shelf …

Third Base

Jose Ramirez has put together a ridiculous 16-for-27 stretch over his last six games, going deep three times in those contests. He’s already matched last year’s home run total of 11, putting him on pace for 27 bombs to go along with a 17-steal, 102-run pace … Justin Turner has managed just three home runs so far this season after last year’s 27-homer breakout. However, two of those dingers have come this month after he returned from a hamstring ailment, and he’s now hitting an absurd .468/.545/.660 during a 13-game hitting streak. Turner sports a .307 average since joining the Dodgers … Chase Headley has picked it back up lately with a .342/.458/.474 line over his last 11 games. That, combined with top prospect Gleyber Torres needing season-ending Tommy John surgery means that Headley’s job should be safe for a while … Anthony Rendon’s already-good strikeout rate is at a career-low this season (14.8 percent), and he’s improved his walk rate, as well (13.7 percent). It looks like he’ll remain in the No. 6 spot in the Nationals’ batting order, but if you’re not going to be in the top-half of the lineup, at least it’s still as part of one of the best offenses in baseball …

Shortstop

Trea Turner stole four bases in Sunday’s loss to the Mets and has already swiped 13 bags in 16 games this month. He’s also hitting .307/.340/.465 over his last 22 contests. Even with a trip to the disabled list mixed in, Turner is still on pace for 16 homers, 70 RBI, 61 steals and 99 runs. He’s the No. 8 position player in fantasy to this point … With a pair of steals on Sunday, Andrelton Simmons has already reached a new career high with 12 pilfers this year. He’s also already slugged seven homers, a number that’s only one shy of his total from the last two years combined. I’m buying the speed more than the power, as Simmons is still an extreme groundball hitter but he’s figured something out in the running game since becoming an Angel … Trevor Story has reached double-digit longballs with a couple taters this past week. The strikeouts aren’t going away, so we can’t count on the average coming up all that much. But, Story is due for an extended power binge. His 57 percent flyball percentage trails only Joey Gallo among hitters with at least 200 plate appearances … The Cubs’ batting order shakeup has resulted in Addison Russell hitting fourth or fifth in each of his last three starts. The 23-year-old is nursing a minor ankle injury, but he’s put up a 1.221 OPS with three homers and seven RBI across his last six games. It sounds like Russell will keep hitting in the middle of the order for now, assuming the injury isn’t a big deal as expected …

Outfield

After going deep just once in both April and May, Lorenzo Cain has already cranked eight over the boards in 16 games in June. He’s posted a 1.205 OPS this month, driven in 16 runs, scored 19 runs and also chipped in with a couple steals. The hot streak couldn’t be coming at a better time for a Royals team that’s playing better of late but which will still surely be sellers before the deadline. An impending free agent, Cain will no doubt draw interest from contenders … Trey Mancini went through a 21-game homerless drought during which he hit just .260/.321/.315, but he’s bounced back big time with a .386/.426/.841 line, five homers and 13 RBI over his last 12 contests. The 25-year-old has taken over as the Orioles’ No. 5 hitter since Chris Davis (oblique) went down last week … Dexter Fowler has gone deep in four straight games and has multiple hits in all four of those contests. Over his last 10 games, the center fielder is 15-for-34 at the dish. Fowler’s .844 OPS is suddenly higher than last year’s .840 mark, and he’s already tied last season’s home run total of 13 … Keon Broxton has homered five times and driven in 11 runs over his last eight games. The homer binge happens to have coincided with the promotion of Lewis Brinson, who is just 3-for-21 with 11 strikeouts to start off his major league career. Brinson has started just two of the Brewers’ last five games and looks likely to be returned to the minors when Ryan Braun (calf) comes back. Broxton, meanwhile, might have saved his job with his hot streak …