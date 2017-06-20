Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

There’s a new National League home run leader, and it’s a guy who spent nearly all of April in the minor leagues.

Cody Bellinger continued his assault on the NL Monday, clubbing a three-run homer and a solo shot in a victory over the Mets. The first baseman has now 21 longballs on the season, as he bypassed Eric Thames on Monday for the NL lead. He's the fastest player in baseball history to reach 21 bombs, doing it over just 51 games.

Only Aaron Judge has cranked more balls over the boards this season than Bellinger, and the Dodgers rookie has done it over just 215 plate appearances. The four other players that have hit 20+ dingers so far this season -- Thames, Judge, Logan Morrison and Justin Smoak -- have averaged 272 plate appearances between them.

We’ve seen the peaks and valleys with the 21-year-old slugger. After a 1.117 OPS with seven homers in his first 16 games, Bellinger had a .678 OPS with five homers over his next 26 contests. Since then, though, he’s been white-hot again with nine taters over his last nine games to go along with a .375 average.

Bellinger is striking out in over 30 percent of his plate appearances so far at the big league level, and whiffs have been an issue for him in the minors, too. His current .269 average is probably more likely to regress than improve. But, the power certainly isn’t going anywhere.

Plus, Bellinger has one of the prettiest home run swings in the game.

Miller Moves into Ninth

One of the best relievers in the game is finally getting a crack at the ninth inning.

Indians manager Terry Francona admitted Monday that he’s been “overusing” Andrew Miller of late, and his solution is to move Miller into the closer role and Cody Allen into high leverage situations earlier in the game. The idea is that Miller will throw less often as the closer and Allen will throw more, which will balance out the workloads of the team’s best two relievers.

Miller – who is on pace for 85 2/3 innings – closed out the Indians’ win over the Twins on Sunday to net his first save of the season. Allen – who is on pace for 65 innings – pitched the eighth inning ahead of Miller. It appears that will be the setup for the Tribe for a while.

"Normally, their innings are almost identical," Francona said. "And then for about a 10-day period, Andrew shot up. Well, we lost a couple where Andrew gave up the lead, so Cody didn't pitch. And I just want to kind of ensure that we keep their workloads kind of even."

Francona indicated that the flip-flopping of roles for Miller and Allen is something that could happen a few times during the season as the club looks to keep the two relievers fresh. The skipper revealed that it was actually Allen’s idea.

"When Cody came to me and said that, one, it didn't shock me, but I don't know how many guys would do that. I really don't," Francona said. "It'll probably, in the long run, cost him a few saves. I bet you it won't be very many, probably a few, but it will make our team a lot better. And for him to not only understand it, but be willing voluntarily. You know how much I brag about our bullpen. That's a reason right there."

Tito no doubt would prefer to keep Miller in the role he’s been in all year where he can be used whenever the manager thinks the game is on the line, but this move makes all the sense in the world as the club attempts to keep both Miller and Allen fresh. It’s not great news for Allen’s fantasy owners, as they’re going to lose some saves. However, it sounds like Allen could easily find himself back in the ninth inning in a matter of weeks, if not days.

Gleyber Gone for Season

Fantasy owners that have been stashing Gleyber Torres away in hopes that he could contribute this season received some rotten news Monday. Torres has been diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his left (non-throwing) elbow and will have season-ending Tommy John surgery.

"It's disappointing to lose Gleyber," Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. "He was obviously developing really well. We're going to lose three months of development time, plus winter ball. It's disappointing, but injuries are part of the game. Thankfully at this stage, it is still a correctable one."

A date for surgery hasn’t been set yet for Torres, who suffered the injury on an awkward slide into home plate this past Saturday in a game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The good news is that he’s expected to be ready to roll for spring training next year.

Ranked by MLB.com as the No. 2 overall prospect in baseball, Torres batted .287/.383/.480 with seven home runs, 34 RBI and seven stolen bases across 235 plate appearances this season between Double- and Triple-A. Keep in mind that he produced those fine numbers in his first taste of both levels and do so even though he won’t turn 21 until December. Torres’ status as one of the top prospects in the game is unchanged. It’s just going to take a bit longer before we get a look at him at the major league level.

As far as the Yankees go, they’ll continue to go with Chase Headley at third base with Torres no longer an option for 2017. Headley roared off to a .301/.402/.494 start in April before cratering with a .165/.211/.235 line in May. However, he has managed to come on strong of late with a .342/.458/.474 line over his last 11 games.

American League Quick Hits: Corey Kluber struck out 11 in a three-hit shutout of the Orioles on Monday … Lance McCullers (back) threw a bullpen session Monday and is expected to rejoin the Astros’ rotation this weekend in Seattle … Michael Brantley was placed on the disabled list Monday with a sprained right ankle. It’s an ailment he’s dealt with since early May … Jean Segura (ankle) began a rehab assignment Monday and is on track for activation from the disabled list on Wednesday or Thursday … Wilson Ramos (knee) is on track to be activated from the disabled list Sunday … Carlos Santana went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBI and two walks against the Orioles on Monday … Eric Hosmer slugged a two-run shot and drew two walks Monday against the Red Sox … Brad Peacock whiffed eight over 5 2/3 frames of one-run ball in Monday’s win over the A’s … Mike Zunino belted another two homers Monday – his seventh and eighth of June – in a win over the Tigers … Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) will face hitters later this week and if it goes well will be cleared for a rehab assignment … Marcus Semien (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Stockton on Friday … Dustin Pedroia (ribs) didn’t play Monday and is expected to miss a couple games … Jackie Bradley went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer Monday versus the Royals … Matt Chapman has been given antibiotics to treat an infection in his left knee. More will be known Tuesday about when he’ll be ready to return to the lineup … J.J. Hardy could be sidelined for up to two months after being diagnosed with a fractured right wrist … Salvador Perez didn’t start Monday due to some soreness in his left side, but he’s expected back in there Tuesday … Leury Garcia (finger) landed on the DL Monday …

National League Quick Hits: Zack Cozart landed on the DL Monday with a strained right quad … A.J. Pollock (groin) departed Monday's rehab game with Triple-A Reno due to right quad tightness. The Diamondbacks are calling him day-to-day … Justin Turner homered, drove in four runs and reached base five times in Monday's win over the Mets ... Justin Bour singled and launched a grand slam in Monday’s win over the Giants … Matt Adams swatted another home run – his 10th in 28 games as a Brave – in Monday’s win over the Giants … Anthony Rendon was lifted from Monday's game against the Marlins with a stinger in his neck area and is considered day-to-day … Andrew McCutchen homered and drove in three runs on Monday in a victory over the Brewers … Scott Schebler homered, doubled and walked twice Monday against the Rays … Giancarlo Stanton went 3-for-5 with a solo homer Monday versus the Nationals … Kyle Schwarber left Monday’s game against the Padres after fouling a ball off his right ankle, but X-rays were negative and he’s day-to-day … Jose Reyes homered twice off of Clayton Kershaw on Monday … Austin Hedges left Monday's game against the Cubs with a bruised right thigh following a collision at home plate with Anthony Rizzo … Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) is expected to be activated from the disabled list when first eligible on Friday … Kenta Maeda has been moved back to the Dodgers’ bullpen … Adrian Gonzalez was recently given an epidural to combat a herniated disc in his back and the hope is that he’ll return before the All-Star break … An MRI on Ben Zobrist's left wrist didn't reveal any structural damage and he hopes to return as soon as Friday … Jonathan Villar (back) will begin a rehab assignment later this week and is tracking toward a return next week … Freddie Freeman (wrist) played catch on Monday … Jayson Werth (foot) has yet to resume baseball activities …