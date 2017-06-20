MLB Power Rankings: Week 12

Tuesday, June 20, 2017

I’ve lost count of how many weeks the Astros have held the top spot in my Power Rankings. Until the mighty ‘Stros give up their thrown, there’s not much more to say about them. So let’s shine a light on someone else for a change.

The Rangers and Royals both made up significant ground this week. Each leaped six spots in the rankings with Texas climbing from 19th to 13th and Kansas City ascending from 23rd to 17th. The Rangers, last year’s AL West Champs, and the Royals, a team just two years removed from winning the World Series, are exactly where they should be. They just took a convoluted path to get there.

Most left the Rangers for dead after they got off to a 13-20 start while it looked like the Royals were headed for an all-out fire sale after slumping to 10-20. Now both teams are on the cusp of .500. Texas has leaned on its stars (Yu Darvish and Elvis Andrus to name a couple) while the Royals have been propped up by the emergence of MLB wins leader Jason Vargas.

In an inherently streaky sport, either team could fall off at a moment’s notice. But predicting the future isn’t in my job description. I’m just here to take the temperature every Tuesday around noon while making the usual amount of pop culture references. Maybe they won’t be next week, but right now, the Rangers and Royals are piping hot.

1. Houston Astros

Record: 47-24

Last Week: 1

The ‘Stros have followed up an 11-game winning streak by dropping eight of their last 13. Losing Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers will do that to a team, though McCullers is targeting a return later this week and Keuchel shouldn’t be too far behind him. Even with the Astros cooling off, Jose Altuve has done his part by hitting .529 (9-for-17) over his last five games. The reigning AL batting champ has hit .349 with three homers, seven RBI and two steals since the calendar flipped to June.

2. Colorado Rockies

Record: 46-26

Last Week: 4

Nolan Arenado went for the cycle Sunday against the Giants while winning the game with a walk-off homer off All-Star closer Mark Melancon. He’s hit an even .500 with nine RBI during his four-game hitting streak. National League pitchers can’t seem to figure out DJ LeMahieu right now. Last year’s NL batting champ has hit .450 with nine RBI over his last nine games while catapulting his season average from .275 to .300. The Rockies are real and they’re spectacular.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 45-26

Last Week: 5

Rookie of the Year—more like Rookie of the Century. Cody Bellinger has socked nine homers over his last nine games, putting him on pace for 48 round-trippers. That would be the most by a rookie since Mark McGwire went deep 49 times in 1987. Alex Wood began the year as a long reliever. Since moving to the rotation he’s 6-0 with a 2.08 ERA and a 10.86 K/9.

4. Washington Nationals

Record: 42-28

Last Week: 3

Until the Nats seek closer help at the trade deadline (why are they waiting??), manager Dusty Baker will continue his trial-and-error approach to the ninth inning. With Koda Glover and Shawn Kelley on the disabled list and Matt Albers and Enny Romero coming off poor outings, Washington’s broken bullpen has never looked bleaker. Meanwhile, human Lamborghini Trea Turner is on pace for 60 steals. The last time a Nat stole that many bases—Marquis Grissom in 1992—they weren’t even called the Nats. They were the Montreal Expos.

5. New York Yankees

Record: 38-29

Last Week: 2

The Yankees have had better weeks. The Bronx Bombers were hoping to win at least a handful of games on their West Coast swing, but they ended up dropping six of seven against the Angels and A’s including an embarrassing four-game sweep at Oakland. The injury bug also hit New York with CC Sabathia (strained hamstring) landing on the DL and top prospect Gleyber Torres heading for Tommy John surgery.

6. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 44-26

Last Week: 6

Perennial All-Star Paul Goldschmidt may be having his best year yet. Right now he leads all first basemen in runs scored (60), RBI (57), steals (13), walks (47), on base percentage (.442) and wins above replacement (3.2). Playing for his fourth team in three seasons, 40-year-old Fernando Rodney hasn’t allowed an earned run since April 29. He’s nailed down 14-of-15 saves while limiting opponents to an absurd .041 average during that span.

7. Boston Red Sox

Record: 39-31

Last Week: 7

Last year Rick Porcello led the majors with 22 wins. This year he leads the majors with nine losses. Something very odd is happening with Jackie Bradley. JBJ, who, it should be noted, is left-handed, has hit an astounding .382 against lefties this year. That would be a much cooler stat if he wasn’t batting .233 versus right-handers. Matt Barnes faced his college buddy George Springer twice last weekend, finishing with a walk and a strikeout. Call it a draw.

8. Cleveland Indians

Record: 37-31

Last Week: 8

Jose Ramirez is on absolute fire. He’s hit an impossible .576 over his last seven games while boosting his season average from .279 to .318. He’s homered three times during that stretch with two coming in Saturday’s victory over the Twins. Andrew Miller has mostly been unhittable this year—except for last week. He had a rough stretch against the Dodgers, allowing five runs including two homers over 1 2/3 innings. Take note of Carlos Carrasco’s artistic talents.

9. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 38-34

Last Week: 10

We thought the Brewers would have faded by now but they’re still hanging tough in the up-for-grabs NL Central. Keon Broxton has treated his fantasy owners to a home-run frenzy, leaving the yard five times in his last nine games. Of course, he’s also struck out 15 times during that span and now leads the league with 97 of them. Eric Thames has also been flexing his power muscles. He’s homered in four of his last six outings and now ranks fourth in the majors with 20 round-trippers.

10. Chicago Cubs

Record: 35-34

Last Week: 11

Manager Joe Maddon is shaking things up. Moving Anthony Rizzo to the leadoff spot was a stroke of genius. Since ascending to the top of the Cubs’ lineup, Rizzo has cruised to a .440 average with three homers and nine RBI. The Cubs have been stuck in neutral all year and injuries aren’t helping. Ben Zobrist saw a hand specialist on Monday while Kyle Hendricks, who was only expected to miss one start with hand tendinitis, could be out until the All-Star break.

11. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 37-36

Last Week: 13

Logan Morrison had to wait until early February to sign a bargain one-year, $2.5 million contract to return as the Rays’ starting first baseman. Right now he’s on pace for 47 homers, which would best the team record established by Carlos Pena in 2007. Rookie Jacob Faria has been masterful in his three starts this year, winning all three with a 1.37 ERA. Opponents have hit a sluggish .208 against him with 22 strikeouts in 72 at-bats.

12. Minnesota Twins

Record: 34-33

Last Week: 9

The Twins hit a brick wall against Cleveland last weekend and now find themselves 2.5 games out of first in the AL Central. Eddie Rosario has gone ballistic over his last seven games, batting .440 with four homers and seven RBI. Three of those round-trippers came in Tuesday’s 20-7 rout of Seattle. Ervin Santana and Jose Berrios have gone a combined 14-5 with a 2.62 ERA this season but the rest of Minnesota’s rotation is just 13-19 with a 6.14 ERA.

13. Texas Rangers

Record: 34-35

Last Week: 19

The Rangers are rolling. Once as many as seven games under .500, Texas has roared back to life by winning seven of their last 10 with series wins over the Nationals, Astros and Mariners. Rougned Odor has erupted over his last 10 games, batting .317 with four homers during that stretch. Carlos Gomez has also brought the thunder for Texas. He’s already driven in eight runs since coming off the disabled list on Friday.

14. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 34-35

Last Week: 14

Jose Bautista is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re going to get. He started the year by hitting .178 in April, bounced back with a .317 average in May and is now batting a hideous .138 for the month of June. Luckily Kendrys Morales has picked up the slack by socking four homers over his last eight games. According to ESPN’s Home Run tracker, his 15 long balls this year have traveled an average distance of 424.9 feet, which leads the majors.

15. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 34-35

Last Week: 12

It’s good to know my Power Rankings are making the rounds on Orioles blogs. Baltimore has lost 25 of 37 games during its month-long tailspin and injuries to Chris Davis and J.J. Hardy may sink them further into the abyss. If you’re looking for a silver lining, start with Adam Jones. He’s injected life into the Orioles’ lineup by batting .355 over his last eight games. Trey Mancini has also been a bright spot, hitting .412 with three homers and eight RBI over his last nine outings.

16. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 36-37

Last Week: 17

Mike Trout is ahead of schedule in his recovery from thumb surgery, which can only be good news for the Halos. Alex Meyer, one of the few pitchers in baseball with a height advantage over Aaron Judge, has compiled a 1.91 ERA over his last six starts though his high walk rate (30 free passes in only 46 innings this year) has prevented him from pitching deep into games. Cameron Maybin has swiped eight bases since coming off the disabled list on June 9. He’s been caught on just one of his 22 attempts this year.

17. Kansas City Royals

Record: 34-35

Last Week: 23

The Moose is loose. Eleven of Mike Moustakas’ team-leading 45 RBI have come over his last nine games. Clearly it’s had an impact as the Royals have won eight of nine during that stretch. Late bloomer Jason Vargas has registered an eye-popping 2.20 ERA during his five-game winning streak. Many expected the Royals to be sellers at the trade deadline but now that they only trail Cleveland by 3.5 games in the AL Central, perhaps they’ll stand pat.

18. Detroit Tigers

Record: 32-37

Last Week: 16

Miguel Cabrera ended Thursday’s game in style, sending the Tigers to a walk-off win over Tampa Bay with a two-run blast off Tommy Hunter. Miggy has hit an even .300 this month. Slick-fielding Jose Iglesias has never made much noise with his bat, but he’s come on strong by slashing .392/.426/.451 this month. He’s lifted his season average from .229 to .270 during that span.

19. Seattle Mariners

Record: 35-37

Last Week: 15

Even after taking a beating last time out against the Twins (4 IP, 10 H, 6 ER), Ariel Miranda is still 3-1 with a respectable 3.27 ERA over his last seven starts. Seattle’s rotation will only get stronger with the additions of Felix Hernandez and Hisashi Iwakuma, who are both due to come off the disabled list later this week. The Mariners are also getting back Jean Segura, who carries a .324 average since the start of last season. Breaking news: Mike Zunino appears to be good. We’ll keep you posted.

20. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 31-37

Last Week: 18

The Cardinals have lost five of their last six games while falling to fourth in the NL Central. Despite their struggles, center fielder Dexter Fowler has been tearing it up offensively. He’s homered in four straight games, giving him 13 for the year. That’s as many as he had all of last season. Meanwhile Mike Leake has pitched to a disastrous 6.20 ERA during his four-game losing streak.

21. Chicago White Sox

Record: 31-37

Last Week: 24

Matt Davidson has embraced his inner Adam Dunn by homering five times with 11 strikeouts over his last seven games. At long last, things are finally shaping up for the White Sox’s beleaguered rotation. Jose Quintana snapped a six-start winless streak by beating the Jays last week while James Shields made his long-awaited return from the disabled list on Sunday. Rehabbing Carlos Rodon is also on the comeback trail.

22. New York Mets

Record: 31-38

Last Week: 21

You know the expression “dropping like flies?” I think it should be dropping like Mets. Asdrubal Cabrera, Neil Walker, Matt Harvey and Juan Lagares all landed on the disabled list within a four-day span last week. The Mets are running out of bodies but at least Jacob deGrom is still crushing it. The right-hander has allowed one earned run over his last two starts and cranked his first career homer in Sunday’s victory over the Nationals.

23. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 32-38

Last Week: 22

The Pirates have hit .282 as a team this month, which is well above their season average of .247. Jordy Mercer has been a beast, hitting .375 during his nine-game hitting streak. Among players with at least 20 innings pitched, only Dellin Betances (0.42) and Pat Neshek (0.67) carry a lower ERA than flame-throwing left-hander Felipe Rivero (0.72).

24. Miami Marlins

Record: 31-37

Last Week: 25

Christian Yelich had his nine-game hitting streak snapped in unusual fashion by drawing three walks and a hit-by-pitch Monday against the Nationals. He hit .366 with eight RBI during his streak. Underrated right-hander Dan Straily has limited opponents to an ugly .215 average in 288 at-bats this year. That ranks 13th in the majors, putting him just ahead of teammate Edinson Volquez (.227).

25. Oakland Athletics

Record: 31-39

Last Week: 27

Ryon Healy has gone ballistic by swatting eight homers since June 1. He’s tied with Lorenzo Cain, Justin Smoak and Mike Zunino for the American League lead this month. Coming off a career-worst season in 2016, Sonny Gray has been about the same this year. He’s contributed a lousy 5.87 ERA during his four-start winless streak. Strange but true: the A’s own the American League’s worst record but are only 4.5 games behind Minnesota and Tampa Bay, who are tied for the second Wild Card spot.

26. Atlanta Braves

Record: 32-37

Last Week: 26

The Freeze lost! Don’t worry, order was restored when he breezed to an easy victory the following night. If Matt Adams had it his way, June would never end. The ex-Cardinal bopped his eighth homer this month Monday in a 9-0 win over the Giants. Brandon Phillips, a native Georgian, saved the day with a walk-off single Sunday versus the Marlins. After circling the drain in May (.238 AVG), Phillips has bounced back by hitting a robust .325 since June 1.

27. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 30-39

Last Week: 20

Monday’s win over the Rays snapped a nine-game losing streak for the slumping Reds. Could this be the end for Bronson Arroyo? The 40-year-old sports a league-worst 7.35 ERA and has already served up 23 homers (also a league-high) in only 71 innings this year. The Reds gave Pete Rose a long overdue statue but Stugotz of The Dan Le Batard Show poses an important question: did the Reds make Pete Rose look like Wolverine? I’d still take Wolverine over whatever this is.

28. San Francisco Giants

Record: 26-46

Last Week: 28

The Giants have sunk to 20 games below .500, an unthinkable outcome for last year’s NL Wild Card winner. It doesn’t help that Mark Melancon is blowing leads left and right. San Francisco’s $62 million closer carries a ghastly 23.14 ERA this month and hasn’t recorded a save since May 27. It hasn’t been a barrel of laughs, but at least the Giants are finally getting something out of Hunter Pence. The 34-year-old has caught fire, batting .345 with six RBI over his last eight games.

29. San Diego Padres

Record: 28-43

Last Week: 29

Yangervis Solarte has put on a clinic during his seven-game hitting streak, batting .393 with five homers during that stretch. New left fielder Jose Pirela has also been a pleasant surprise, slashing .354/.436/.625 since his arrival from Triple-A earlier this month. Even with Solarte and Pirela standing tall, San Diego still owns the league’s worst batting average at .228, hence all the scrolling you had to do to get here.

30. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 22-46

Last Week: 30

This has been a nightmare stretch for the Phillies. They’ve lost 11 of their last 12 and unlike their basketball counterpart on the other side of the parking lot in South Philly, there’s no Markelle Fultz waiting at the end of the rainbow. On a more positive beat, rookie Nick Pivetta outdueled Red Sox ace Chris Sale in Thursday night’s win while Aaron Altherr has rediscovered his power stroke by clobbering three long balls over his last six contests.

Biggest Jump: Rangers, Royals 6

Biggest Drop: Reds 7