Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
Daily
Lineups
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 19
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
Mr. Volatility and Friends
Jun 18
Daily Dose: Healy Powers
Jun 18
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Sanchez (blister) slated for live BP Thursday
Dallas Keuchel (neck) played catch Monday
Reds hope Cozart (quad) returns when eligible
Justin Turner posts four hits, extends streak
Cody Bellinger fastest to 21 HR in history
Mike Zunino stays hot with four more RBI
Jean Segura might return to M's on Friday
Astros option Derek Fisher back to Triple-A
Corey Kluber fans 11 in shutout of Orioles
Dickey fires seven shutout innings in victory
Anthony Rendon day-to-day with neck injury
Gerrit Cole goes seven strong to beat Brewers
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Silva's Team Fantasy Previews
Jun 19
Bills Fantasy Preview
Jun 19
Ravens Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Panthers Fantasy Preview
Jun 16
Bengals Fantasy Preview
Jun 15
Return of the Maclin
Jun 15
How Rookie QBs Impact Fantasy
Jun 15
Bears Fantasy Preview
Jun 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
ATL 'confident' of Devonta Freeman extension
Report: Kizer has narrowed the gap to Kessler
Jarvis Landry sets Week 1 deadline for deal
No chance Rams, Johnson reach long-term deal?
'80 percent' chance Cousins signs extension?
Quinn 'confident' Stafford deal will get done
Boldin wants to sign 'right before' camp
Browns see some Josh Cribbs in Peppers' game
Laquon Treadwell clear No. 3 during offseason
Possible T. Bridgewater returns this season?
Roethlisberger: Martavis 'looks like a stud'
Goff learned offense 'much quicker' this year
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
June NBA Fantasy Mock Part 2
Jun 20
Sam Hinkie and 76ers Podcast
Jun 19
Mailbag: Trusting the Process
Jun 19
2017 Free Agent Rankings: PF’s
Jun 19
Trust The Product
Jun 18
Eastern Conference Draft Needs
Jun 16
2017 Free Agent Rankings: SF’s
Jun 16
NBA News Roundup
Jun 15
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
David Lee expected to decline player option
Gasol opting out but plans to re-sign w/ SAS
Aron Baynes declines his player option
Dwyane Wade 'leaning toward' staying in CHI
Parsons (knee) 'close' to being 100 percent
Report: Cavs shopping Shumpert and Frye
Report: MIN-CHI have discussed Butler deal
Report: Durant will decline player option
Kawhi Leonard (ankle) making solid progress
76ers officially acquire No. 1 pick from BOS
Iguodala to 'seriously consider' leaving GSW
Sixers likely to take Markelle Fultz No. 1
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
It's Vegas Time!
Jun 19
What Went Wrong: WPG, PHI
Jun 19
Podcast: Drouin is Going Home
Jun 16
What Went Wrong: LAK, CAR
Jun 14
Penguins win the Stanley Cup!
Jun 12
Podcast: Pens are One Win Away
Jun 9
What Went Wrong: FLA, DAL
Jun 9
Murray, Penguins Bounce Back
Jun 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bolts may have a trade to keep young D-men
Source: John Tavares' extension put on hold
Report: TBL gives Peter Budaj a 2-year deal
Coyotes won't make Shane Doan contract offer
NHL cap will increase to $75M in 2017-18
Ryan Kesler (hip surgery) out 12 weeks
Devils acquire Mirco Mueller from Sharks
Wild won't make a trade before roster freeze
Flames land Mike Smith from Arizona
Habs send Nathan Beaulieu to Sabres
Report: CGY, ARZ working on Mike Smith trade
Toby Enstrom agrees to waive NMC
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Wrapup: Michigan and Gateway
Jun 18
Update: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 17
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stats
Jun 16
DFS: Michigan (Spring)
Jun 15
Chasing Michigan (Spring)
Jun 14
Caps After Pocono (Spring)
Jun 13
Wrapup: Pocono and Fort Worth
Jun 11
Update: Pocono (Spring)
Jun 10
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Preece roars to MTS 125 win at Riverhead
Alon Day: First NWES driver to make Cup debut
Sauter holds points lead after 3rd at Gateway
Bell: Second in NCWTS points after Gateway
Crafton: fourth at Gateway, third in points
Enfinger: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Sadler XFINITY points leader after Michigan
Allgaier: Runner-up in XFINITY Series points
Daniel Hemric: Irish Hills 250 results
Briscoe: Runner-up in Gateway truck race
Ryan Truex: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
Kaz Grala: Drivin' for Linemen 200 results
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Koepka bags 117th U.S. Open
Jun 19
BMW International Open Preview
Jun 19
U.S. Open: Preview and Ranks
Jun 14
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
Jun 13
Berger doubles up in Memphis
Jun 12
US Open European Sleepers
Jun 12
U.S. Open Preview
Jun 12
FedEx St. Jude: Power Ranking
Jun 6
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Knox returns to Travelers for title defense
Kaymer seeks to break 3 year winless streak
Hoge headlines the Travelers Monday qualifier
Wyndham Clark readies for PGA TOUR debut
Special Temporary Member Fleetwood solo 4th
Rookie Schauffele nets T5 in his major debut
Harman dips to two-way T2 w/ even-par 72
Koepka wins U.S. Open for first major title
Matsuyama day-low 66 good for co-runner-up
Champ finishes 1 back of Scheffler for low am
Harman takes 1-shot lead at U.S. Open w/ 67
Koepka three-way T2 thru 54 holes; one back
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Press Conference: Cowboys
Jun 19
Fantasy CFB expert mock draft
Jun 16
2018 NFL Mock Draft
Jun 2
Press Conference: NFC North
May 23
Podcast: NFC West
May 12
Press Conference: NFC West
May 11
Podcast: Post-Draft NFC South
May 8
Press Conference: NFC South
May 4
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
NCAA clears WVU QB Grier for opener vs. VT
Bama WR Foster hit by car while on dirt bike
NC State lands ex-Vols S Stephen Griffin
TP: Scouts give Landry 'stratospheric grade'
UNC snags Elite 11 finalist, 4-star QB Shough
OU QB Mayfield pleads guilty to 3 charges
Oregon loses QB Travis Jonsen to transfer
Speight declines to confirm offseason surgery
Four-star OL Matt Jones pledges to Buckeyes
Grant Perry won't play until legal resolution
Report: Five-star USC QB Corral decommits
Notre Dame WR Brent transfers to Nevada
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
The Transfer Hub
Jun 19
The Return of Newcastle
Jun 16
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 2
Jun 12
Early Summer Mock Draft - PT 1
Jun 2
Impact of Atletico Ban
Jun 1
Overreaction Monday - The Cups
May 28
Fuzzy's FPL Season Review
May 27
Overreaction Monday - Finale
May 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Coleman begins the long journey back
Rooney shows he still has the desire
Mixed injury update on Tottenham duo
Enner Valencia linked with return to Liga MX
Januzaj may consider move to Celtic
Leicester leapfrog rivals to sign City star
Everton seals move for Ajax captain Klaassen
Gundogan hopeful for preseason tour
£50 million asking price slapped on Eric Dier
Interviews in progress to replace Claude Puel
Jakupovic set to join Maguire at Leicester
Kone could be the next to leave
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Ryan Boyer
Live Chat
Select Another Column
MLB Live Chat
MLB Live Chat
MLB Live Chat
MLB Live Chat
MLB Live Chat
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Hot Hitter Rundown
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
MLB Live Chat
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Tweet
Ryan Boyer talks MLB news and takes fantasy questions in a 4 p.m. ET live chat.
Ryan Boyer talks MLB news and takes fantasy questions in a 4 p.m. ET live chat.
Ryan Boyer is a baseball writer for Rotoworld. He can also be found on
Twitter
.
Email :
Ryan Boyer
MLB Headlines
TOR
:
Sanchez (blister) slated for live BP Thursday
HOU
:
Dallas Keuchel (neck) played catch Monday
CIN
:
Reds hope Cozart (quad) returns when eligible
LA
:
Justin Turner posts four hits, extends streak
LA
:
Cody Bellinger fastest to 21 HR in history
SEA
:
Mike Zunino stays hot with four more RBI
SEA
:
Jean Segura might return to M's on Friday
HOU
:
Astros option Derek Fisher back to Triple-A
CLE
:
Corey Kluber fans 11 in shutout of Orioles
ATL
:
Dickey fires seven shutout innings in victory
WAS
:
Anthony Rendon day-to-day with neck injury
PIT
:
Gerrit Cole goes seven strong to beat Brewers
Headlines:
NFL
|
MLB
|
NBA
|
NHL
|
GOLF
|
NAS
|
CFB
|
BPL
Live Chat Articles
::
MLB Live Chat
::
MLB Live Chat
::
MLB Live Chat
::
MLB Live Chat
::
MLB Live Chat
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
D. Fisher
HOU
(3720)
2
A. Pollock
ARZ
(3367)
3
J. Faria
TB
(3227)
4
F. Freeman
ATL
(2986)
5
M. Trout
LAA
(2953)
6
L. McCullers
HOU
(2612)
7
C. Sabathia
NYY
(2592)
8
M. Harvey
NYM
(2527)
9
A. Hicks
NYY
(2495)
10
R. Braun
MLW
(2478)
Ryan Boyer Articles
::
MLB Live Chat
::
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
::
Hot Hitter Rundown
::
MLB Live Chat
::
Daily Dose: Matt the Bat
Video Center
«
1
2
3
4
»
Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
Boyer: Hot Hitters
Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
Boyer: Hot Hitters
Short: Waiver Wire
Short: Saves & Steals
Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
Boyer: Hot Hitters
Headlines
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
Ryan Boyer talks MLB news and takes fantasy questions in a 4 p.m. ET live chat.
More MLB Columns
»
MLB Live Chat
Jun 20
»
MLB Power Rankings: Week 12
Jun 20
»
Daily Dose: Bellinger Blasting
Jun 20
»
Hot Hitter Rundown
Jun 19
»
Top 10 Prospects: June 19
Jun 19
»
Daily Dose: Going Cycling
Jun 19
»
Mr. Volatility and Friends
Jun 18
»
Daily Dose: Healy Powers
Jun 18
MLB Headlines
»
Sanchez (blister) slated for live BP Thursday
»
Dallas Keuchel (neck) played catch Monday
»
Reds hope Cozart (quad) returns when eligible
»
Justin Turner posts four hits, extends streak
»
Cody Bellinger fastest to 21 HR in history
»
Mike Zunino stays hot with four more RBI
»
Jean Segura might return to M's on Friday
»
Astros option Derek Fisher back to Triple-A
»
Corey Kluber fans 11 in shutout of Orioles
»
Dickey fires seven shutout innings in victory
»
Anthony Rendon day-to-day with neck injury
»
Gerrit Cole goes seven strong to beat Brewers
MLB Links
»
Play FanDuel Golf for $4, win up to $50,000!
»
Introducing RotoGrinders Newest MLB Tool - PlateIQ!
»
Latest MLB Headlines
»
Get the MLB Draft Guide
»
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Create or join a league today
»
MLB on NBCSports.com
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
Get MLB Tickets
»
Follow @RotoGrinders for FanDuel strategy and news
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2017 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved