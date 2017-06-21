Daily Dose: Norris Nicked

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

Bud Norris has been a terrific fill-in closer for the Angels this season, boasting a 2.43 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 42/13 K/BB ratio in 33 1/3 innings while averaging a career-high 94.1 mph on his fastball. But the 32-year-old right-hander tweaked his right knee in late May and he was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with lingering inflammation.

This could open a path back to the closer role for Cam Bedrosian, who opened the 2017 campaign as the Angels’ primary saves man before hitting the disabled list April 22 with a severe right groin strain. Bedrosian finally returned to the Halo’s bullpen on Saturday and he worked a scoreless eighth inning that night against the Royals. He struck out two of the three batters he faced in the seventh inning of Tuesday night’s 8-3 victory over the Yankees, with David Hernandez handling the ninth inning in a non-save situation.

Bedrosian has worked 8 2/3 scoreless frames this season out of the Anaheim bullpen, racking up 12 strikeouts and zero walks. Dating back to the beginning of 2016, the 25-year-old right-hander owns a dominant 0.92 ERA with 61 strikeouts over his last 48 major league innings.

You’re to be commended if you held on to Bedrosian this long in a standard fantasy league with only two DL spots. Heavy utilization of the new 10-day disabled list made that a difficult task.

Now root for Bedrosian to regain manager Mike Scioscia’s faith before Norris returns.

Segura Heading To Seattle

When the Mariners placed shortstop Jean Segura on the disabled list June 2 with a high right ankle sprain, the expectation was that he would be out for the rest of the month. And there was even a report that his absence might extend through the end of July. But you can go ahead and scrap both of those projected timetables.

Segura played a full nine innings at shortstop Tuesday in his second rehab game with Triple-A Tacoma and is scheduled to travel to Seattle on Wednesday, though the Mariners might wait until Thursday to activate him so that he’s properly rested for his return to the everyday lineup.

Segura was batting .341/.391/.462 with four home runs, 20 RBI, seven stolen bases, and 29 runs scored through 43 games this season with Seattle. While he was on the disabled list, the 27-year-old (and his agent) worked out a five-year, $70 million contract extension with the M’s.

Bailey Back This Weekend?

Since signing a six-year, $105 million contract extension with the Reds in February 2014, right-hander Homer Bailey has logged just 180 innings at the major league level -- to the tune of a mediocre 1.34 WHIP and 4.20 ERA. He missed all of spring training this year with bone spurs in his throwing elbow and has been on the disabled list since the opening of the 2017 regular season. But his return is now imminent and there is a case to be made that he might hold matchup-to-matchup streaming appeal in deeper fantasy formats.

Bailey is 3-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 17/3 K/BB ratio in three minor league rehab starts covering 16 2/3 innings. He’ll throw a bullpen session Wednesday afternoon in Louisville and could make his season debut this weekend at Nationals Park if that workout also goes smoothly.

"He's going to throw a bullpen tomorrow. We should have a better idea of the possibility of him pitching in the Nationals series," Reds manager Bryan Price told MLB.com on Tuesday evening. "That will be decided here in short order. We got great reports and I spoke with Homer this morning. He was throwing all of his pitches for strikes and was just feeling really good like he was right there at the tail end, if not finished, with his rehab."









National League Quick Hits: Reds manager Bryan Price said he is "optimistic" that Zack Cozart (quad) will be ready for activation when first eligible on June 28 … Corey Seager went 4-for-5 with three home runs and six RBI in the Dodgers’ rout of the Mets on Tuesday … Anthony Rendon was held out of the Nationals’ starting lineup Tuesday due to a minor neck injury … Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that Ryan Braun's rehabilitation from a calf strain has stalled … Daniel Murphy homered and reached base four times Tuesday as the Nationals stomped the Marlins … Kyle Schwarber is day-to-day with a bruised right ankle … Padres manager Andy Green said Tuesday that Austin Hedges (thigh) will avoid the disabled list … A.J. Pollock (groin, quad) will be held out of action at Triple-A Reno for at least the next three days … Jason Heyward (hand) remained out of the Cubs’ starting lineup Tuesday night … Yangervis Solarte will be placed on the disabled list after suffering a right oblique strain during pregame batting practice Tuesday … Giants closer Mark Melancon slammed the door on the Braves in the ninth inning on Tuesday, retiring all three hitters he faced for his 11th save … Mike Leake bounced back with six sharp innings Tuesday, yielding one run and three hits in the Cardinals’ extra-innings defeat of the Phillies … Marlins top pitching prospect Braxton Garrett is scheduled to undergo Tommy John reconstructive elbow surgery … Eduardo Nunez could be placed on the 10-day disabled list with renewed hamstring discomfort … Jon Gray (foot) is scheduled for one more rehab start Saturday with Triple-A Albuquerque … Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery fired six scoreless innings in Tuesday's victory over the Padres … Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-3 with a homer and three RBI as the Pirates smashed the Brewers on Tuesday … Phillies placed starter Jerad Eickhoff on the 10-day disabled list with an upper back strain … Marlins agreed to terms with No. 13 overall pick Trevor Rogers … Braves starter Bartolo Colon has been ruled out for a potential return Wednesday due to a stiff back … Greg Holland picked up his MLB-leading 25th save Tuesday in the Rockies’ win over the Diamondbacks … Phillies designated reliever Jeanmar Gomez and outfielder Michael Saunders for assignment … Giants signed No. 19 overall pick Heliot Ramos … Braves manager Brian Snitker suggested Tuesday that Freddie Freeman (wrist) might play third base when he returns from the disabled list … Brewers signed reliever Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor league contract.

American League Quick Hits: Astros starter Lance McCullers (back) is due to return from the disabled list Saturday at Seattle … Dustin Pedroia (ribs) remained out of the Red Sox starting lineup on Tuesday night … Mike Trout (thumb) is expected to begin hitting off a tee within the next couple of days … Manny Machado went 4-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI, and three runs scored Tuesday in the Orioles’ win over the Indians … Zach Britton (forearm) threw a scoreless 12-pitch inning Tuesday in his rehab debut with Low-A Aberdeen … Aaron Judge hit homer No. 24 versus the Angels on Tuesday … Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 and hit his 16th homer Tuesday to help the Rays edge the Reds … Red Sox placed Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day disabled list with an inner ear infection … Jacoby Ellsbury (concussion) will take full batting practice on Wednesday … Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-4 with his 17th homer and a walk Tuesday against the Orioles … Tim Beckham (hand) said he hopes to return to the Rays' starting lineup in a couple of days … Chris Sale worked into the ninth inning, tallying 10 strikeouts, in a win over the Royals on Tuesday … Miguel Sano crushed his 17th home run on Tuesday, leading the Twins to a victory over the White Sox … Mariners left-hander Drew Smyly (elbow) is on track to throw a simulated game before the end of the week … Aaron Sanchez (blister) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Thursday … Matt Shoemaker (forearm) played catch Tuesday and could return to the Angels’ rotation Sunday in Boston … Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that Brad Miller (groin) is still in shutdown mode … A’s outfielder Matt Joyce was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday with a stiff back … Jose Abreu had a monster day at the plate in Tuesday's loss to the Twins, going 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles and two RBI … Danny Duffy (oblique) threw 40 pitches over two innings of simulated action on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium … Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder) is slated to make one more rehab start … Matt Chapman remained out of the Athletics’ starting lineup Tuesday due to a knee infection … George Springer hit his eighth leadoff homer of the season Tuesday night against the Athletics … Mariners outfielder Ben Gamel stayed red-hot Tuesday versus the Tigers, finishing 3-for-5 with a solo homer … Royals starter Nate Karns (elbow) is scheduled to resume throwing Wednesday … White Sox agreed to terms with No. 11 overall pick Jake Burger … Twins signed right-hander Dillon Gee to a minor league contract.