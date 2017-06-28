Matthew Pouliot

Notes: Oh No!

Wednesday, June 28, 2017


As the Mets move closer to selling, many of the usual suspects will have their names put out there next month: Jay Bruce, Curtis Granderson, Asdrubal Cabrera, Addison Reed, Lucas Duda, Jose Reyes (if anyone wants him), Neil Walker (if he can get healthy), Jerry Blevins. There is no shortage of candidates. One player who isn’t getting mentioned, but who seems due for a change of scenery, is Travis d’Arnaud. The Mets have gone back to d’Arnaud as their starting catcher this month, even though Rene Rivera has outperformed him offensively and defensively. At this point, they have nothing to lose in playing him, and it’s not like he’s been particularly bad.

 

D’Arnaud’s 2016 season was notable for his ridiculous total of 15 RBI in 251 at-bats. He slugged just .323 then after coming in at .485 in 239 at-bats in 2015. This year, his power has returned -- he has eight homers and a .444 slugging in 142 at-bats -- but he’s batting just .218 because of a .215 BABIP that ranks in the bottom 10 of the league. He should be doing better than that; his exit velocity is a tad better than the league average and significantly better than that of most of the guys at the bottom of the BABIP list (Kyle Schwarber excepted). He’s also striking out at less than the league average, just as he has every year he’s been in the bigs. I still think there’s a major league hitter here, though not one who can stay healthy as a catcher for any length of time. His injury this year was a wrist bone bruise, and he was more productive before getting hurt last month than he has been since returning from the disabled list.

 

At this point, I’d like to see d’Arnaud shipped to an AL team that would let him catch a couple of times per week, DH occasionally and maybe pick up another position; I’m not sure he’s still athletic enough for the outfield, but it’s been talked about as a possibility before. The A’s, Twins, White Sox, Angels and Rays would be some possible options.

 

American League notes

 

- I don’t believe the Yankees gained or lost much by having Tyler Austin replace Chris Carter at first base. Austin offers a somewhat better glove and some versatility. From an offensive standpoint, they boast similar skill sets, though I doubt Austin is capable of some of the same streaks we’ve seen from Carter in the past. Most likely, Carter would have gotten hot at some point, but he’s still a below average regular anyway. The Yankees can take a look at Austin now while waiting to see if Greg Bird sufficiently recovers from his leg injuries in the next few weeks. He’s a fringy option in mixed leagues, one best used when the Yankees are at home. If Austin stumbles along and Bird continues to struggle on the rehab front, there will be several first-base options available in trade next month.

 

- The Bombers had to put Aaron Hicks (oblique) on the DL on Monday, and Starlin Castro (hamstring) followed on Tuesday. They did get Jacoby Ellsbury back to fill in for Hicks for the next few weeks. As a part-timer, Ellsbury didn’t figure to have any mixed-league value upon returning from his concussion, but that changes with Hicks sidelined. Tyler Wade was called up to help fill in for Castro after hitting .313/.390/.444 with 24 steals as a utilityman in Triple-A. He has a chance to be a perfectly solid second baseman in the majors, though the Yankees have been getting him experience all over the field. If he excels, he might get to take time away from Chase Headley once Castro returns. That’s a long shot, but mixed leaguers should keep an eye on him anyway; the speed and decent bat make him pretty interesting.

 

- Apparently because of Matt Holliday's illness, the Yankees are set to call up 22-year-old Miguel Andujar to make his major league debut. Andujar is well short of a finished product both offensively and defensively at third base, but he's a nice prospect with plenty of contact ability and power potential. He's getting the call now after just seven games in Triple-A; he hit a combined .312/.346/.491 in 279 at-bats between Double- and Triple-A. He's probably not up to stay, but as with Wade, if he can start hot, he could challenge Headley.

 

- Yoan Moncada struggled in his first couple of weeks back from a thumb injury, but he’s hit .382/.476/.647 in his last eight games for Triple-A Charlotte and is at a fine .287.388/.455 overall. If he can stay hot, maybe the White Sox will give him a callup at the beginning of the second half. Yolmer Sanchez has slowed down after a surprising first two months, so second base would seem to be up for grabs, and it’s still likely that the White Sox will trade Todd Frazier, opening up more playing time in the infield (though that will go to others, since Moncada hasn’t played anywhere other than second this year). It’s probably time to pick Moncada up in any mixed leagues in which he was dropped.

 

- Carlos Rodon (biceps) will make his season debut Wednesday against the Yankees. I wouldn’t want him active in mixed leagues for that one, but he should have some rest-of-season value. He struck out a batter an inning in his first two major league seasons, and his K:BB went from 2:1 as a rookie to 3:1 as a sophomore. Also important: the White Sox are a top-five team in defensive efficiency right now, a huge improvement over where they were when Rodon entered the league.

 

- The Rays’ Adeiny Hechavarria acquisition will only have much in the way of fantasy ramifications if it results in less playing time for Brad Miller or Tim Beckham later on. There’s a scenario in which Matt Duffy, Miller and Beckham are all healthy at the same time, giving the Rays a very crowded infield, but there’s little reason to think it’ll happen anytime soon. Miller (groin) seems doubtful to return before the All-Star break, and Duffy (heel) is probably looking at August at best. If the Rays do get completely healthy, they can flip Hechavarria again, since he’ll have outlived his usefulness. In the meantime, he’ll provide them with solid defense and very little offense at short.

 

- Alex Colome suddenly losing it to the tune of seven runs allowed in three appearances was something the Rays didn’t see coming. It’s probably not going to be a long-term issue, but if Colome can’t bounce back next time out, the Rays are going to have to remove him from the closer’s role for a spell. Tommy Hunter could lead the committee replacing him.

 

- As speculated on last week, Blake Snell is getting the call to replace Erasmo Ramirez in the Rays rotation on Wednesday. Snell probably isn’t going to be a particularly consistent pitcher this time around, but he is better than he showed while going 0-4 with a 4.71 ERA in eight starts before being sent down. He’ll be a spot starter in mixed leagues, and Wednesday’s matchup against the Pirates is a good one to try to take advantage of.

 

- It wasn’t the destination I expected, but Neftali Feliz picked one in Kansas City that could lead to fantasy relevance in the second half. It just happens to hinge on the Royals trading Kelvin Herrera. Joakim Soria is next in line for saves if anything happens to Herrera, but most every scenario that sees the Royals parting with Herrera also involves them sending Soria to a contender. The Royals are so close in the AL Central that a decision on whether to sell could go down the wire. There’s certainly no reason to grab Feliz now outside of deep AL-only leagues, but if he starts to get it back -- it should help that he’s in a ballpark that’s much better for his flyball tendencies -- then he could be a threat for saves down the stretch.

 

- Jorge Soler since his demotion: .333/.477/.754 with eight homers in 19 games. Brandon Moss since Soler was sent down: .150/.244/.175 with no homers in 40 at-bats. Let’s make a move here, Royals.

 

- Huston Street has pitched two scoreless innings since coming off the disabled list for the Angels last week. Cam Bedrosian had one shaky appearance, but has otherwise been strong in four of five outings since returning from his injury. Still, it was Blake Parker and Yusmeiro Petit getting saves for the Angels against the Red Sox over the weekend. It sounds like Bud Norris (knee) could be ready to go on Friday, and he’ll probably be Mike Scioscia’s preferred option in the closer’s role right away. Bedrosian is still worth owning in mixed leagues, though.

 

- Just when it seemed like Rougned Odor had turned it around -- he hit .311 with four doubles and five homers in an 11-game span from June 4-17 -- he’s fallen into his deepest slump yet, hitting .081/.081/.081 in 37 at-bats over his last nine games. Maybe it’s time for that trip to the minors that could have happened a month ago. I’m still sure he’ll bust out at some point, but he might need a little break first.

 

- Matt Bush rebounded from consecutive blown saves with a pair of tough saves in one-run games against the Yankees and Indians. At this point, I imagine Keone Kela gets the nod over Jose Leclerc if the Rangers need to make a change at closer. Bush seems safer than he did a few days ago, though.

 

- The Chad Pinder injury gave Oakland the excuse it needed to promote Franklin Barreto, even though Barreto is more projection than performance at this point. He was hitting .281/.326/.428 with a 92/17 K/BB ratio and four steals in nine tries in 309 plate appearances for Triple-A Nashville. It’s a solid line for a 21-year-old, but the nearly 40 percent spike in his strikeout rate from last year, when he fanned 94 times in 525 plate appearances, is rather scary. It’s doubtful that Barreto will prove useful in mixed leagues this year. Even if he can maintain that Triple-A line in the majors -- which is really optimistic -- he has a ways to go as a basestealer and he’s not in a great situation for runs and RBI in Oakland.

 

- I think the A’s made the right call in moving on from Stephen Vogt; it’s something I had written about a couple of times previously after his down second half in 2016 and slow start. I’m not very optimistic that Bruce Maxwell will turn into a long-term regular, but he has an intriguing bat that led to a .310/.378/.516 line in 277 at-bats in Triple-A the last two years. He’s not a bad choice as a second catcher in mixed leagues.

 


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years.
