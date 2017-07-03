Top 10 Prospects: July 3

Monday, July 3, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 68 G, .281/.311/.449, 51 R, 9 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 30 RBI, 45 BB, 85 K, 16 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



For the month of June, Yoan Moncada is hitting .244/.370/.403. That’s not great. Since June 13, however, Moncada is hitting .378/.500/.622. That is. Moncada also picked up a couple of steals this week, so it appears they’re starting to let him run more. That could be a good sign that they want those wheels working when he gets a call-up. That call-up should be soon, as there’s nothing left to prove at the Triple-A level. You’ll get a chance to see him in the Futures Game in Miami in the meantime, which is fun.



2. Lewis Brinson, Of, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 52 G, .322/.400/.535, 48 R, 17 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 35 RBI, 24 BB, 49 K, 8 SB at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



Brinson’s time with Milwaukee didn’t go well. That’s probably an understatement. He struck out 13 times in 31 at-bats, and he had just one extra-base hit. Yes, that wasn’t fun -- especially if Brinson was on your roster -- but no, you shouldn’t give up on him in the short or long term yet. The fact of the matter is that the sample size was small, and he really didn’t get a chance to have an adjustment period. Expect him to crush the ball in Triple-A, and then expect him to handle his time with the Brewers much better when he gets another chance. He should.



3. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: 78 G, .315/.356/.463, 48 R, 15 2B, 6 3B, 7 HR, 49 RBI, 19 BB, 58 K, 14 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



Again, there’s still not a good baseball reason for him to still be in the PCL, but again, it’s worth mentioning that Rosario did not set the world on fire with the bat in June. Quite the opposite, in fact. Still, what’s frustrating is Rosario should be taking his lumps in the bigs now, because the hits not falling there at least can help him. There’s really nothing gained by him playing in Las Vegas right now. The Mets are getting closer and closer to being irrelevant in 2017, and here’s to hoping that means they let Rosario get a chance to play at the highest level.





4. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 73 G, .285/.330/.447, 43 R, 15 2B, 7 3B, 7 HR, 34 RBI, 20 BB, 68 K, 20 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



Albies is scorching hot. He finished the month of June with a .925 OPS, and perhaps the most impressive part of that is that he slugged .559 in that time frame. No, you shouldn’t expect those kinds of numbers when he gets a chance to play in the bigs, but he’s certainly shown he can drive the ball, particularly as a left-handed hitter. At this point, you could make a case that Albies belongs ahead of Rosario. I’m not quite there yet, but it’s darn close.

5. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

2017 stats: 83 G, .296/.391/.589, 58 R, 85 H, 19 2B, 4 3B, 19 HR, 63 RBI, 44 BB, 50 K, 2 SB at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.



The bad: Hoskins saw all of his triple-slash numbers drop this week. The good, when your triple-slash numbers are this high, they’re just going to have to drop, and Hoskins did hit a couple of homers. He’s going to the Futures Game this week, and it’ll be fun to see how his power plays against the best prospects in baseball in batting practice. There’s very little reason to expect him not to get a chance to hit big-league pitching before the end of the season.

6. Chance Adams, RHP, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 16 G, 1.85 ERA, 87.2 IP, 53 H, 5 HR, 34 BB, 90 K at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Expectations for Adams in every start are sky high, so seeing a five inning start where he gives up two runs and strikes out six is borderline disappointing. That’s not the way it should be, but we have grown accustomed to seeing him dominate. The Yankees are likely going to monitor his innings, but if they are serious about making a run in 2017, it sure seems like Adams is one of the arms that could make it happen.



7. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

2017 stats: 71 GS, .306/.370.590, 43 R, 19 2B,3 3B, 17 HR, 52 RBI, 27 BB, 52 K at Double-A Portland.



Welcome to the list, Mr. Devers. Yes, he’s still in Double-A, but he’s looked too impressive with the bat to not consider him. Let’s also keep in mind that the Red Sox have a hole at the position he plays, and that always goes into consideration with these lists. He can hit for average, he can hit for power and he can hold his own at the hot corner. He’s the least likely player to make his debut by a considerable margin, but there’s just too much to like with that bat right now to keep him off this list in July.



8. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 16 G, 5.40 ERA, 83.1 IP, 85 H, 39 BB, 87 K at Triple-A Charlotte.



Giolito made two starts this week. One of them was fine; seven innings of three-run baseball where he struck out six, and one of them was terrible. Unfortunately, the terrible start is the most recent and the one that sticks in the craw, as he gave up seven runs and nine hits in less than four innings of work. His stuff is too good for these type of starts to be happening in Triple-A, but, here we are. He’ll have to show more consistency if he’s going to get the chance to pitch in Chicago.



9. Dominic Smith, 1B, New York Mets

2017 stats: 81 G, .323/.378/.466, 47 R, 20 2B, 1 3B, 8 HR, 46 RB, 27 BB, 60 SO at Triple-A Las Vegas.



Smith is currently on a 17-game hitting streak, and he’s batting .355/.431/.468 during that time. He’s better with his hitting talent, but it’s not like he’s bereft of power, as seen in the 28 extra-base hits he’s picked up this year. The Mets are a borderline disaster -- compared to expectations, anyway -- and it would behoove them to see what they have in Smith before the end of the year. If or when they make that call, you should give him a shot. He can hit.



10. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 64 G, .248/.313/.558, 43 R, 16 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 23 BB, 47 K, 10 SB at Triple-A Indianapolis.



Ranking Meadows is entirely too difficult at this point. This should be a slam dunk considering the talent he possesses. Unfortunately, it’s not, partially because Meadows has been lethargic in June, and he’s going to miss time with a hamstring issue. We’re just repeating ourselves at this point, but Meadows has the skill set to be an excellent fantasy baseball player, but he just hasn’t put it together. Here’s hoping he pulls an Ozzie Albies and figures things out when he’s back from the disabled list, because there’s a great opportunity here if or when he does.



Also considered: Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Willy Adames, SS, Tampa Bay Rays; Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays