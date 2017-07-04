Daily Dose: Aaron's Ascent

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Follow @Rotoworld_BB and @RyanPBoyer on Twitter.

Not a whole lot has gone right with the Phillies this season, but at least their best pitcher has been showing some encouraging signs of late.

Aaron Nola blanked the Pirates over seven outstanding innings on Monday, allowing just four hits and one walk on the night. He recorded eight strikeouts, needing 99 pitches to burn through his seven frames.

The right-hander has been on quite a run since the beginning of June, putting up a 2.68 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 43/12 K/BB ratio over 40 1/3 innings, covering six starts. He’s notched at least eight punchouts in three straight outings and boasts a 72/23 K/BB ratio across 72 1/3 frames on the year.

Nola had question marks surrounding him this spring in fantasy drafts. He didn’t pitch the final two months of last season after being diagnosed with a low-grade elbow sprain and flexor strain. He also held a 9.82 ERA over his final eight outings before being shut down (although it’s certainly fair to wonder whether the elbow injury was mostly at fault).

The injury red flag is why I personally avoided Nola in all of my drafts. But, while he did miss time with a back malady, the right-hander’s elbow has seemed to be a non-issue so far in 2017. The former No. 7 overall pick is currently still available in over a quarter of Yahoo leagues at the moment, but I suspect that won’t be the case for much longer.

Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Rangers Bullpen in Flux

On Saturday, Rangers manager Jeff Banister announced that scuffling closer Matt Bush would take a break from the role and the team would use a committee in the ninth inning. On Monday, the presumed leader of that committee went on the disabled list.

Keone Kela landed on the DL with right shoulder soreness, an injury that will keep him sidelined at least through the All-Star break. It’s unclear when the injury occurred, but Kela hadn’t pitched since last Tuesday so it’s apparently an ailment the Rangers thought would get better with a few days of rest but didn’t. Kela has been excellent this season, posting a 2.64 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 42/13 K/BB ratio over 30 2/3 innings.

Jose Leclerc has been quite good himself this year and probably was next in the pecking order after Kela, although he coughed up a lead in his last appearance Sunday by serving up a two-run dinger in the eighth inning. The 23-year-old might still be Banister’s best option at the moment even as he’s been prone to wildness. Leclerc holds a 3.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 39/15 K/BB ratio across 25 frames.

The Rangers acquired Jason Grilli from the Blue Jays over the weekend and it wouldn’t be out of the question that the former closer finds himself getting a shot in the ninth. Grilli has put up an ugly 6.65 ERA over 21 2/3 innings in 2017, but he has a 25/9 K/BB ratio and the 40-year-old also struck out 81 across 59 frames last year. Alex Claudio might also be in the mix for saves, and we can’t rule out Banister throwing Bush back into the ninth inning, either, if he has a couple nice outings in a row.

The Rangers currently sit two games back of a Wild Card spot in the American League and their relievers ranked 24th in baseball with a 4.69 ERA going into Monday’s game. If they’re buyers at the deadline, you can bet a bullpen arm will be on general manager Jon Daniels’ to-do list.

Rockies Get CarGo Back, Lose Desmond

The Rockies got one All-Star outfielder back on Monday, but they lost another.

Carlos Gonzalez returned from a right (non-throwing) shoulder injury, spending just the minimum 10 days on the disabled list. However, Ian Desmond swapped spots with him and went on the 10-day DL with a right calf strain. The Rockies initially called Desmond’s ailment a cramp when he was pulled from Sunday’s contest, but an MRI on Monday revealed the bad news.

It’s unclear at this point how long Desmond might be sidelined. He’ll be eligible to return immediately after the All-Star break, but we’ll see whether he’s ready at that time.

The Rockies are in line to get another outfielder back on Friday, as Gerardo Parra (quad) will begin a short rehab assignment Tuesday before returning this weekend if all goes well. The news has also finally been good lately on David Dahl (rib), although there remains no timetable for his return. For the next few days at least, Raimel Tapia will continue to get starts in the Rockies’ outfield. He fell a single short of the cycle in Monday’s win over the Reds, going 3-for-4 with a solo shot and two runs scored.

American League Quick Hits: The Angels announced Monday that Mike Trout (thumb) will not play in next week's All-Star Game. He’s hoping to be on a rehab assignment at that time … Masahiro Tanaka limited the Blue Jays to one run on five hits over seven innings Monday, striking out eight batters in the process … MLB Network's Jon Morosi has reported that the Cubs inquired to the Tigers regarding the availability of Justin Verlander and Alex Avila … Max Kepler went 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBI in Monday’s win over the Angels … Carlos Rodon struck out 10 while yielding two runs over 6 1/3 frames on Monday in Oakland … Xander Bogaerts (groin) missed a second straight contest Monday but is expected to return to the lineup Tuesday … Matt Shoemaker (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday and should rejoin the Angels’ rotation immediately after the All-Star break if all goes well … Nelson Cruz (knee) missed a second straight start Monday … Aaron Sanchez (blister) will rejoin the Blue Jays’ rotation this weekend … Eduardo Rodriguez (knee) will not rejoin the Red Sox' rotation before the All-Star break … Ryon Healy (back) sat out Monday’s game … Avisail Garcia (knee) missed a fifth straight game Monday but is expected back soon … Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Monday that it's possible Greg Bird (foot/ankle) will undergo exploratory surgery … Matt Chapman (knee infection) returned from the DL Monday … The Blue Jays acquired Miguel Montero from the Cubs on Monday … David Robertson was placed on the paternity leave list Monday. Tommy Kahnle will fill in as the White Sox’ closer in Robertson’s absence … Marcus Stroman dealt with a blister during Monday’s loss to the Yankees … Brian Dozier sat out Monday with a stiff back and isn’t expected to play Tuesday, either …

National League Quick Hits: Stephen Strasburg whiffed six across seven shutout frames but was saddled with a no-decision Monday against the Mets … Luke Voit went 2-for-5 with four RBI and cranked his first major league home run in Monday’s win over the Marlins … Maikel Franco went 2-for-4 and crushed his 11th home run of the season on Monday in a victory over the Pirates … Yoenis Cespedes felt a cramp in his right hamstring during the final play of the game in Monday's loss to the Nationals and he’s expected to sit out Tuesday … Steven Matz struck out four over seven scoreless innings in a no-decision Monday versus the Nationals … Travis Shaw departed Monday’s game after being hit in the left hand by a pitch, but X-rays came back clean and he expects to play Tuesday … Billy Hamilton was not in the Reds' lineup Monday due to lower back stiffness … Jedd Gyorko was lifted from Monday's game versus the Marlins with left leg cramping … Brent Suter allowed just an unearned run over six innings and struck out eight in beating the Orioles on Monday … MLB Network’s Peter Gammons has reported that the Red Sox called the Marlins about a possible Martin Prado trade … Scooter Gennett went 3-for-4 with a solo homer Monday in Colorado …