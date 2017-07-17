Top 10 Prospects: July 17

Monday, July 17, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 77 G, .287/.382/.457, 56 R, 9 2B, 3 3B, 12 HR, 36 RBI, 48 BB, 100 K, 17 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



Moncada was able to raise his average this week, but much of that has to do with inflated BABIP luck. He walked just once, and he struck out seven times. The biggest concern with him going forward is that he doesn’t put the ball in play enough to trust his hitting talent, at least at this point. There’s a chance he’s that rare player who strikes out a great deal and still makes so much hard contact that he hits for average, but there’s a reason that’s a rare player. The White Sox would like to see more consistency in that regard.



2. Lewis Brinson, Of, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 60 G, .338/.409/.573, 58 R, 19 2B, 3 3B, 10 HR, 42 RBI, 26 BB, 52 K, 10 SB at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



Brinson just keeps on hitting at Colorado Springs, which surprises absolutely no one. The real question now is how much longer will Brinson be playing his home games there, but also will that be the Triple-A team he’ll belong to in a few weeks? The Brewers are absolutely in contention, and Milwaukee has plenty of outfield depth. Brinson’s upside likely keeps him in Milwaukee, but don’t be terribly surprised if he’s playing centerfield for a different team before the end of the year. He’s still a great fantasy prospect on any roster.



3. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: 85 G, .328/.367/.475, 56 R, 17 2B, 7 3B, 7 HR, 52 RBI, 21 BB, 58 K, 17 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



The Mets are now 13 games back of the NL East, and 9.5 games back of the Wild Card. The postseason isn’t happening. New York claims he needs reps at the Triple-A level. I -- and almost all of the scouts I’ve spoken with -- don’t agree, and those who do can admit that getting reps at the highest level won’t destroy his development. Rosario is ready, and this is getting very frustrating.



4. Rafael Devers, 3B, Boston Red Sox

2017 stats: 79 G, .305/.374/.586, 50 R, 20 2B, 3 3B, 19 HR, 58 RBI, 32BB, 55 K at Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket.



We told you that Devers was close to a Triple-A promotion. We did not, however, expect him to go 4-for-4 with a homer in his debut with Pawtucket. Perhaps we should have. Devers can swing the bat with the best of them, and with the Red Sox showing a clear need at the hot corner, he’s absolutely in line to spend time with Boston before the end of the year. This escalated very quickly, and that’s fun.





5. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 83 G, .289/.333/.445, 59 R, 18 2B, 8 3B, 7 HR, 38 RBI, 23 BB, 73 K, 21 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



Albies only played a couple of games this week, and didn’t have very much success. Considering how hot he’s been over the past month or so, that’s okay. The biggest issue facing Albies right now is that Brandon Phillips is holding his own, and the Braves have somehow achieved respectability. Albies is ready to help and probably can outperform Phillips, but that’s not a lock, so he’s stuck waiting, at least for a little while.



6. Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Philadelphia Phillies

2017 stats: 92 G, .288/.382/.564, 63 R, 20 2B, 4 3B, 20 HR, 68 RBI, 47 BB, 57 K, 3 SB at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.



Hoskins was also a participant in the Triple-A All-Star game, and like Albies, he’s gone through a bit of a downward period in his 2017 campaign. The overall numbers are still spectacular, however, and there’s no reason to be concerned with 10 games of struggles when the other 80-plus have been so good. The Phillies are awful, and they need to see what they have in Hoskins.



7. Chance Adams, RHP, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 17 G, 1.94 ERA, 92.2 IP, 56 H, 6 HR, 37 BB, 96 K at Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Joe Girardi recently stated that they aren’t considering Adams as a potential reliever to end the year. Some might take that as a negative. I’m an optimist. Right now, it’s tough to believe there are five starters better than Adams currently on the Yankee roster, and he should get a chance to show that before the end of the year. This is especially true with the recent news that Michael Pineda will likely have Tommy John Surgery and end his season. Be ready to pick up Adams if or when the Yankees add him to the rotation.



8. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 18 G, 5.00 ERA, 95.1 IP, 92 H, 15 HR, 45 BB, 103 K at Triple-A Charlotte.



Giolito ended the first half on a high note. He started the second half with another inconsistent outing. He did strike out six in his five innings, but he gave up three runs and walked four. It’s one thing to see the results vary, but Giolito’s command showing so little consistency has to be a major concern. His full arsenal is as good as any starting pitching prospect in baseball -- which is why he stays on this list -- but saying his command has backtracked over the past couple of seasons is an understatement.



9. Dominic Smith, 1B, New York Mets

2017 stats: 91 G, .33/.386/.501, 61 R, 24 2B, 1 3B, 12 HR, 58 RB, 31 BB, 65 SO at Triple-A Las Vegas.



Over the last month, Smith is hitting .376/.432/.624. Yes, he’s playing in very friendly confines, but even the biggest doubters have to admit that’s impressive. If there’s one complaint it’s that Smith has a pretty extreme split between right and left-handed pitchers, but his .273/.337/.455 line is certainly passable. Smith has some of the best hitting talent in all of minor-league baseball, and it’ll be fun to see how he handles big-league pitching whenever he gets the chance to show that skillset.



10. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 64 G, .248/.313/.558, 43 R, 16 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 35 RBI, 23 BB, 47 K, 10 SB at Triple-A Indianapolis.



Meadows remains on this list, but it’s getting a little harder to justify. Call it a case of there being no real obvious candidate to replace him, and the fact that there’s a strong chance that the Pirates move Andrew McCutchen before the trade deadline. That would open up a clear spot for Meadows, and despite those not-so-spectacular numbers, he’s talented enough to succeed. He’ll also need to get healthy, but assuming he does, there’s a golden opportunity here. Again.



Also considered: Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Willy Adames, SS, Tampa Bay Rays; Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays