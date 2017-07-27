Daily Dose: Athletic Clubbed

Thursday, July 27, 2017

The Oakland Athletics find themselves in the basement of the American League West Division, 13 games under .500 and 23 games back of the first-place Houston Astros. They also sit 9 1/2 games back in the wild-card standings, but perhaps things could be a little different if they had a dependable closer.

Santiago Casilla entered Wednesday's game in Toronto with a 2-0 lead after seven scoreless innings by Paul Blackburn and an inning of scoreless ball by Blake Treinen. In fact, the first two A's pitchers combined for eight scoreless, allowing just three hits and three walks while striking out four. And then entered Casilla. He immediately walked the leadoff batter Josh Donaldson, bringing All-Star Justin Smoak to the plate. And sitting fastball, Smoak smoked a two-run shot to tie the game. If that wasn't bad enough, Kendrys Morales stepped to the dish and ended the game, going back-to-back to deal Casilla his fifth loss of the season.

Casilla has now blown six saves this season, and this might have been the worst outing of all. He threw just five of his 11 pitches for strikes, serving up two homers. In the blink of an eye, a well-pitched game and should-be win was turned into another disappointing loss for the green and gold. He has an unsightly 4.66 ERA overall and if he were in any other organization he should likely have a much shorter leash. However, the truth of the matter is the A's do not have any other options in the pipeline, especially after dealing veterans Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to the Nationals earlier in the month.

Perhaps the organization might get creative and give one of their young pitchers at the Triple-A level a chance to close out games down the stretch. Or maybe Simon Castro, who has notched four saves at Nashville, will get a chance now that he is up with the big club. He wasn't much better with a 3-5 record and 3.32 ERA across 38 innings in the closer's role in Nashville. However, he has recorded an eye-popping 63 strikeouts during the span, so he might have the make-up to fill ninth-inning duties at the big-league level. The 29-year-old has appeared in three games since his mid-July recall, allowing two solo home runs, four hits, no walks and four strikeouts across 2 2/3 innings.

Another option could have been Jake Sanchez, who had a 1-2 record and 1.47 ERA with three saves over 18 1/3 innings across 14 appearances with Nashville. He was closing in on a call-up to the big-league team before suffering a right ulnar stress fracture, curtailing his 2017 season. Bobby Wahl is another name to watch. He has also been injured, dealing with a tight shoulder and last pitching May 23. However, he was sent out on a rehab assignment with Class A Stockton and he is nearing a return. Raul Alcantara (biceps) has been dealing with biceps tendinitis, but he could also be on the short list of potential replacements for Casilla should the team look in house for help.

Moon Shots Over Miami

Miami Marlins All-Star OF Giancarlo Stanton has been on a ridiculous tear lately. In fact, he has moved into the top spot in the majors for homers, ousting Yankees super rookie and fellow All-Star Aaron Judge from the perch. It's the first time since May 27 that Judge hasn't been holding court at the top of the homers list.

Stanton had been consistent so far this season, posting seven homers in April, seven homers in May and seven homers in June. However, he has taken it to a new level in the month of July, belting 12 homers with 20 RBI while slashing .305/.400/.805 with a ridiculous 1.205 OPS over 82 at-bats. That's pretty incredible considering the All-Star break falls in July. He is just four short of the major league record of 16 homers in a month, last accomplished by Mark McGwire in 1999 and Albert Belle in 1998.

Of course, as soon as he starts stealing some of the headlines from Judge, Stanton's name is suddenly linked to the New York Yankees again. They're reportedly interested in Stanton, but, of course, who isn't? The team is in the process of being sold and therefore the belief is that the new ownership group might want to clear Stanton off the books, since he is under control at least through the 2020 season. Instead of Judge and Stanton trying to beat each other in the home run category, might they be joining forces? That's a thought that might keep opposing American League East pitchers up at night.

Time For More Seasoning

The Atlanta Braves finally have decided to pull the plug on the Dansby Swanson show, at least for now. The rookie has struggled in 2017, posting a dismal .213 batting average with six home runs and 35 RBI. It's disappointing after he posted seven doubles, a triple and three homers with 17 RBI and a .302 average across 129 at-bats last season. His glove (and throwing) has also let him down, committing 14 errors and a fielding percentage of .963 through 93 games. He'll work out the kinks with Triple-A Gwinnett and might be back up with the big club before too long.

For now, Johan Camargo looks to be the biggest winner. He is expected to see regular starts at shortstop with Swanson out of the picture, and that's good news for everyone. Camargo has posted a .305 average with 16 doubles, two triples, two homers and 16 RBI over 151 at-bats across 53 outings. The Panamanian switch-hitting infielder's versatility helped him into a semi-regular role, as he can play three infield positions while hitting from both sides of the dish. Savvy fantasy owners and DFS players know him all too well. Now, even casual fans will get to know Camargo well.

National League Quick Hits: J.D. Martinez belted a pair of home runs while posting four RBI in a 10-3 win against the Braves. Martinez got off to a slow start after an HBP in his debut game for Arizona, but he is coming alive. … Paul Goldschmidt reached base five times, doubling twice while drawing three walks and tapping the plate three times. … Jeff Samardzija improved his potential trade stock, allowing just one run, four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings to cool off the Pirates and pick up his fifth win. Sam Dyson (remember him?) picked up his sixth save, working a perfect ninth inning for the Giants. … Bryce Harper was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, but not before collecting a single to push his hitting streak to 18 games, tied for longest active in the majors. Harper is hitting .417 (30-for-72) with seven homers, 17 RBI and 23 runs scored during the impressive run. … Doolittle fell apart in a non-save situation, allowing three earned runs and three hits in his inning of work. He has a 9.00 ERA so far with the Nats, while Madson has a 0.00. Both might see save chances down the stretch … Cameron Rupp cracked two homers with four RBI in a blowout of the Astros. … Aaron Nola allowed just four hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts over six scoreless innings to move to 8-6. He has an impressive 2.87 ERA with a .216 opponent batting average across 53 1/3 innings over eight home outings. … The Marlins set a major league record with all nine of their starters getting at least one hit and one RBI in their 22-10 win in Texas.

American League Quick Hits: Yu Darvish did himself no favors, getting smacked around for a career-high 10 runs, nine hits and two walks in just 3 2/3 innings. His record slipped to 6-9 while his ERA ballooned to 4.01. He is believed to be on the trade market, but this outing certainly hurt his stock. … Adrian Beltre was ejected while in the on-deck circle. He was asked to move out of the line of sight of the pitcher, and the home-plate umpire asked him to get closer to the plastic on-deck circle. Instead, Beltre dragged the mat over and immediately drew the ire of the ump who gave him the heave ho. Beltre finished with three hits before hitting the showers, giving him 2,996 for his career. … Bradley Zimmer posted a double, homer, two runs scored and two RBI with a walk. That's three straight multi-hit games for Zimmer, who has eight RBI during the span. … Jonathan Schoop swatted his 22nd homer of the season. He needs just four more to set a new career high. … The Royals have won eight in a row, but they can't make up any ground on the Indians, who have six straight victories. Eric Hosmer did a lot of the damage Wednesday, posting five hits, including a grand slam off of Warwick Saupold, with six RBI. The Royals had three players with at least three hits, as Whit Merrifield and Lorenzo Cain also joined the conga line around the bases. … Ervin Santana allowed four runs with seven hits and seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision, doing a decent job against a high-octane Dodgers offense in L.A.

