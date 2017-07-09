Wrapup: Kentucky Speedway

Wrapup: Kentucky SpeedwaySunday, July 9, 2017
The Kentucky Speedway hosted all three NASCAR premier series this past weekend. The Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 was featured late on Thursday night due to heavy rains earlier in the day. The XFINITY Series Alsco 300 was scheduled to run on Friday night at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in Sparta. Weather was again a factor and the race was rescheduled to run on Saturday afternoon prior to the Cup event. The Monster Energy Cup drivers closed out the weekend with the Quaker State 400 on Saturday evening. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the ARCA Racing Series, NASCAR Home Tracks and other covered series are also shown below.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Time Trials: Kyle Busch (No. 18 Snickers Toyota Camry) won the Coors Light Pole Award for the Quaker State 400 with a lap of 190.282 mph. This is his 22nd pole in 444 MENCS races. This is his third pole and 15th top-10 start in 2017 and his first pole in seven races at Kentucky Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. (second) posted his 14th top-10 start of 2017 and his fourth in seven races at Kentucky. Matt Kenseth (third) posted his first top-10 start at Kentucky and his 11th in 18 races this season. Daniel Suarez (ninth) was the fastest qualifying Rookie of the Year contender.
Did not qualify: No one. Only 40 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.
Results: Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry) won the Quaker State 400, his 10th victory in 423 MENCS races. This is his third victory and 12th top-10 finish in 2017 and his first victory and fourth top-10 finish in seven races at Kentucky Speedway. Kyle Larson (second) posted his first top-10 finish in four races at Kentucky and his 11th top-10 finish in 2017. Chase Elliott (third) posted his first top-10 finish in two races at Kentucky. Erik Jones (sixth) was the highest finishing Rookie of the Year contender. Pole-sitter Kyle Busch led 112 laps and finished the 274-lap event in fifth place.
Standings: Kyle Larson leads the point standings by one point over Martin Truex Jr.
Top 16 - Chase Contenders:
1. Kyle Larson
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Kyle Busch
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Chase Elliott
6. Jamie McMurray
7. Denny Hamlin
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Jimmie Johnson
10. Clint Bowyer
11. Matt Kenseth
12. Joey Logano
13. Ryan Blaney
14. Erik Jones
15. Kurt Busch
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Next: Sunday, July 16, Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)
Time Trials: MENCS regular Kyle Busch, driving the No. 18 NOS Energy Drink Rowdy Toyota, won the Coors Light Pole Award for the Alsco 300 with a lap of 181.935 mph. This is his 61st pole in 333 NXS races. It is his fourth pole and fourth top-10 NXS start in 2017 and his second pole in ten NXS races at Kentucky Speedway. Cup driver Erik Jones (second) posted his seventh top-10 NXS start of 2017 and his fifth in five NXS races at Kentucky. Another Cup driver, Ryan Blaney (third), posted his sixth top-10 NXS start at Kentucky. It is his sixth in seven NXS races this season. William Byron (fifth) was the fastest qualifying NXS Rookie of the Year contender.
Did not qualify: No. 89 Morgan Shepherd, No. 46 Quin Houff and No. 90 Brandon Brown.
Results: Pole-sitter Kyle Busch won the Alsco 300, his 88th NXS victory. This is his second victory and fifth top-10 NXS finish in 2017. It is his third victory and eighth top-10 finish in ten NXS races at Kentucky. Ryan Blaney (second) posted his seventh top-10 finish in eight NXS races at Kentucky and his seventh top-10 NXS finish in 2017. Erik Jones (third) posted his fourth top-10 finish in five NXS races at Kentucky. William Byron (seventh) was the highest finishing rookie.
Standings: Elliott Sadler leads the point standings by 45 points over William Byron.
Top 12 - Chase Contenders:
1. Elliott Sadler
2. William Byron
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Daniel Hemric
5. Brennan Poole
6. Cole Custer
7. Matt Tifft
8. Ryan Reed
9. Dakoda Armstrong
10. Michael Annett
11. Darrell Wallace Jr.
12. Blake Koch
Next: Saturday, July 15, Overton's 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS)
Time Trials: No time trials (rain). Lineup set by owner points. Johnny Sauter (No. 21 Allegiant Airlines Chevrolet Silverado) started first, Christopher Bell (No. 4 Toyota Tundra) second. Chase Briscoe, Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five in the lineup.
Did not qualify: No. 87 Joe Nemechek.
Results: Christopher Bell (No. 4 Toyota Tundra) won the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, his fifth victory in 40 NCWTS races. This is his third victory and ninth top-10 finish in 2017. It is his first victory and second top-10 finish in three races at Sparta. Brandon Jones (second) posted his third top-10 finish in three NCWTS races in Kentucky and his third top-10 finish in 2017. Justin Haley (third), in his first race at the Sparta track, was the highest finishing Rookie of the Year contender.
Standings: Johnny Sauter leads the point standings by 28 points over Christopher Bell.
Top 8 - Chase Contenders:
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Christopher Bell
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Matt Crafton
5. Ben Rhodes
6. Grant Enfinger
7. Ryan Truex
8. John Hunter Nemechek
Next: Wednesday, July 19, Aspen Dental 150 at Eldora Speedway (0.5-mile clay oval in New Weston, OH)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
NASCAR Home Tracks
K&N Pro Series-East: July 8, Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mile oval)
Winner: Harrison Burton -Pole: Chase Purdy -Points Leader: Harrison Burton
Next: July 15, United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
K&N Pro Series-West: June 24, Carneros 200 at Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course)
Winner: Kevin Harvick -Pole: Will Rodgers -Points Leader: Todd Gilliland
Next: July 28, Casey's General Store 150 (Combo w/East) at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA)
Pinty’s Series: July 8th, Ecko Unlimited 100 at Circuit ICAR (2.125-mile road course)
Winner: Kevin Lacroix -Pole: Alex Tagliani -Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix
Next: July 15, Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto at Honda Indy Toronto (1.755-mile road course in Ontario)
Whelen Modified Tour: June 24, Buzz Chew Chev-Cadillac 200, Riverhead Raceway (0.25-mile)
Winner: Timmy Solomito -Pole: Timmy Solomito -Points Leader: Timmy Solomito
Next: July 14, All-Star Shootout (non-points) and July 15, Nor’easter 100 (points race)
both at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
Peak Mexico Series: June 25, Sidral Aga 90, Autódromo de León (0.75-mile road course)
Winner: Michel Jourdain Jr. -Pole: Jorge Goeters Points Leader: Ruben Rovelo
Next: July 16 at Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes (0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other Series
ARCA Racing Series: July 8, Fans With Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval)
Winner: Dalton Sargeant -Pole: Shane Lee -Points Leader: Austin Theriault
Next: July 21, Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway (0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana)
Southern Modified Racing Series: July 8 at Hickory Motor Speedway (0.363-mile oval)
Winner: Jeremy Gerstner -Pole: Brandon Ward -Points Leader: Brandon Ward
Next: July 21 at Caraway Speedway (0.455-mile oval in Sophia, NC)
EXIT Realty Modified Touring Series: July 8 at Monadnock Speedway (0.25-mile oval)
Winner: Chase Dowling -Pole: Jon McKennedy -Points Leader: Ryan Preece
Next: July 21 at Stafford Motor Speedway (0.5-mile oval in Stafford Springs, CT)
The Kentucky Speedway hosted all three NASCAR premier series this past weekend. The Camping World Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 was featured late on Thursday night due to heavy rains earlier in the day. The XFINITY Series Alsco 300 was scheduled to run on Friday night at the 1.5-mile tri-oval in Sparta. Weather was again a factor and the race was rescheduled to run on Saturday afternoon prior to the Cup event. The Monster Energy Cup drivers closed out the weekend with the Quaker State 400 on Saturday evening. The results and upcoming scheduled events for the ARCA Racing Series, NASCAR Home Tracks and other covered series are also shown below.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)
Time Trials: Kyle Busch (No. 18 Snickers Toyota Camry) won the Coors Light Pole Award for the Quaker State 400 with a lap of 190.282 mph. This is his 22nd pole in 444 MENCS races. This is his third pole and 15th top-10 start in 2017 and his first pole in seven races at Kentucky Speedway. Martin Truex Jr. (second) posted his 14th top-10 start of 2017 and his fourth in seven races at Kentucky. Matt Kenseth (third) posted his first top-10 start at Kentucky and his 11th in 18 races this season. Daniel Suarez (ninth) was the fastest qualifying Rookie of the Year contender.
Did not qualify: No one. Only 40 cars entered for 40 spots in the lineup.
Results: Martin Truex Jr. (No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry) won the Quaker State 400, his 10th victory in 423 MENCS races. This is his third victory and 12th top-10 finish in 2017 and his first victory and fourth top-10 finish in seven races at Kentucky Speedway. Kyle Larson (second) posted his first top-10 finish in four races at Kentucky and his 11th top-10 finish in 2017. Chase Elliott (third) posted his first top-10 finish in two races at Kentucky. Erik Jones (sixth) was the highest finishing Rookie of the Year contender. Pole-sitter Kyle Busch led 112 laps and finished the 274-lap event in fifth place.
Standings: Kyle Larson leads the point standings by one point over Martin Truex Jr.
Top 16 - Chase Contenders:
1. Kyle Larson
2. Martin Truex Jr.
3. Kyle Busch
4. Kevin Harvick
5. Chase Elliott
6. Jamie McMurray
7. Denny Hamlin
8. Brad Keselowski
9. Jimmie Johnson
10. Clint Bowyer
11. Matt Kenseth
12. Joey Logano
13. Ryan Blaney
14. Erik Jones
15. Kurt Busch
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Next: Sunday, July 16, Overton's 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)
Time Trials: MENCS regular Kyle Busch, driving the No. 18 NOS Energy Drink Rowdy Toyota, won the Coors Light Pole Award for the Alsco 300 with a lap of 181.935 mph. This is his 61st pole in 333 NXS races. It is his fourth pole and fourth top-10 NXS start in 2017 and his second pole in ten NXS races at Kentucky Speedway. Cup driver Erik Jones (second) posted his seventh top-10 NXS start of 2017 and his fifth in five NXS races at Kentucky. Another Cup driver, Ryan Blaney (third), posted his sixth top-10 NXS start at Kentucky. It is his sixth in seven NXS races this season. William Byron (fifth) was the fastest qualifying NXS Rookie of the Year contender.
Did not qualify: No. 89 Morgan Shepherd, No. 46 Quin Houff and No. 90 Brandon Brown.
Results: Pole-sitter Kyle Busch won the Alsco 300, his 88th NXS victory. This is his second victory and fifth top-10 NXS finish in 2017. It is his third victory and eighth top-10 finish in ten NXS races at Kentucky. Ryan Blaney (second) posted his seventh top-10 finish in eight NXS races at Kentucky and his seventh top-10 NXS finish in 2017. Erik Jones (third) posted his fourth top-10 finish in five NXS races at Kentucky. William Byron (seventh) was the highest finishing rookie.
Standings: Elliott Sadler leads the point standings by 45 points over William Byron.
Top 12 - Chase Contenders:
1. Elliott Sadler
2. William Byron
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Daniel Hemric
5. Brennan Poole
6. Cole Custer
7. Matt Tifft
8. Ryan Reed
9. Dakoda Armstrong
10. Michael Annett
11. Darrell Wallace Jr.
12. Blake Koch
Next: Saturday, July 15, Overton's 200 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS)
Time Trials: No time trials (rain). Lineup set by owner points. Johnny Sauter (No. 21 Allegiant Airlines Chevrolet Silverado) started first, Christopher Bell (No. 4 Toyota Tundra) second. Chase Briscoe, Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five in the lineup.
Did not qualify: No. 87 Joe Nemechek.
Results: Christopher Bell (No. 4 Toyota Tundra) won the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, his fifth victory in 40 NCWTS races. This is his third victory and ninth top-10 finish in 2017. It is his first victory and second top-10 finish in three races at Sparta. Brandon Jones (second) posted his third top-10 finish in three NCWTS races in Kentucky and his third top-10 finish in 2017. Justin Haley (third), in his first race at the Sparta track, was the highest finishing Rookie of the Year contender.
Standings: Johnny Sauter leads the point standings by 28 points over Christopher Bell.
Top 8 - Chase Contenders:
1. Johnny Sauter
2. Christopher Bell
3. Chase Briscoe
4. Matt Crafton
5. Ben Rhodes
6. Grant Enfinger
7. Ryan Truex
8. John Hunter Nemechek
Next: Wednesday, July 19, Aspen Dental 150 at Eldora Speedway (0.5-mile clay oval in New Weston, OH)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
NASCAR Home Tracks
K&N Pro Series-East: July 8, Busch North Throwback 100 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park (0.625-mile oval)
Winner: Harrison Burton -Pole: Chase Purdy -Points Leader: Harrison Burton
Next: July 15, United Site Services 70 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
K&N Pro Series-West: June 24, Carneros 200 at Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course)
Winner: Kevin Harvick -Pole: Will Rodgers -Points Leader: Todd Gilliland
Next: July 28, Casey's General Store 150 (Combo w/East) at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval in Newton, IA)
Pinty’s Series: July 8th, Ecko Unlimited 100 at Circuit ICAR (2.125-mile road course)
Winner: Kevin Lacroix -Pole: Alex Tagliani -Points Leader: Kevin Lacroix
Next: July 15, Pinty's Grand Prix of Toronto at Honda Indy Toronto (1.755-mile road course in Ontario)
Whelen Modified Tour: June 24, Buzz Chew Chev-Cadillac 200, Riverhead Raceway (0.25-mile)
Winner: Timmy Solomito -Pole: Timmy Solomito -Points Leader: Timmy Solomito
Next: July 14, All-Star Shootout (non-points) and July 15, Nor’easter 100 (points race)
both at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile oval in Loudon, NH)
Peak Mexico Series: June 25, Sidral Aga 90, Autódromo de León (0.75-mile road course)
Winner: Michel Jourdain Jr. -Pole: Jorge Goeters Points Leader: Ruben Rovelo
Next: July 16 at Autodromo Internacional de Aguascalientes (0.875-mile concrete oval in Mexico)
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other Series
ARCA Racing Series: July 8, Fans With Benefits 150 at Iowa Speedway (0.875-mile oval)
Winner: Dalton Sargeant -Pole: Shane Lee -Points Leader: Austin Theriault
Next: July 21, Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway (0.686-mile oval in Brownsburg, Indiana)
Southern Modified Racing Series: July 8 at Hickory Motor Speedway (0.363-mile oval)
Winner: Jeremy Gerstner -Pole: Brandon Ward -Points Leader: Brandon Ward
Next: July 21 at Caraway Speedway (0.455-mile oval in Sophia, NC)
EXIT Realty Modified Touring Series: July 8 at Monadnock Speedway (0.25-mile oval)
Winner: Chase Dowling -Pole: Jon McKennedy -Points Leader: Ryan Preece
Next: July 21 at Stafford Motor Speedway (0.5-mile oval in Stafford Springs, CT)