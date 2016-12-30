Week 17 NFL Chat

Welcome,
</>
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Anquan Boldin battling finger injury
Fitzgerald: I'll keep retirement plans secret
Sanchez expected to get 'majority' of snaps
Sammy Watkins: Bills need a culture change
Report: Tyrod Taylor could need hernia surgery
Jay Ajayi (shoulder) still 'limited' Thursday
Report: McFadden to get 'most' reps Sunday
Report: Prescott to get 'some' work Sunday
Jeremy Hill (knee) expected to miss Week 17
Report: Ware's operation not career-ending
Report: A.J. Green not attending meetings
Alshon Jeffery (illness) sidelined Thursday
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
Josh Richardson heating up, scores 20 points
Goran Dragic says his back tightened up
Patrick Patterson (knee) will not return
Russell Westbrook gets ejected for 2 techs
George Hill (toe) will start vs. the 76ers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
Jordan Eberle talllies two assists in win
Anthony Mantha buries Senators in overtime
Zetterberg lifts point streak to five games
Mikael Backlund stays hot in Flames loss
Kinkaid stands on head in S/O win over Caps
Sam Reinhart extends point streak to five
Brian Campbell will likely be healthy scratch
Pavel Zacha will be scratched Thursday night
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Martial rumours quashed by instagram post
Shkodran Mustafi back in the Arsenal squad
Theo Walcott will miss out on Palace match
Mohamed Elneny will join Egypt for AfCoN
Kieran Gibbs out for New Years Day
Gradel in Ivory Coast's provisional squad
Patrick Daugherty
Breaking News
Friday, December 30, 2016
Tweet
Patrick Daugherty answers all your Week 17 questions in a 12:30 PM ET Friday chat.
Patrick Daugherty answers all your Week 17 questions in a 12:30 PM ET Friday chat.
Patrick Daugherty is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld.com. He can be found
on Twitter
.
Email :
Patrick Daugherty
