Dose: Julio Back at Practice

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

With most of the league playing on Saturday — Christmas Eve — this week, teams were back on the practice field Tuesday. Therefore, we started to get some injury updates a day earlier than normal.



Julio Jones has missed the past two games with a sprained toe. The Falcons still rolled to easy 42-14 and 41-13 wins over the lowly Rams and 49ers in Jones’ absence. And even with the two missed contests, Jones still leads the league in receiving yards. After the Week 15 win over San Francisco, coach Dan Quinn said he thought Jones would play Week 16 versus Carolina. Tuesday provided a good start to the week for Jones. He got in a limited practice, officially putting him on track to return. We’ll know more as the week advances, but fantasy owners can pencil Jones back into lineups. With Jones likely to be back in the fold, all three of Mohamed Sanu, Taylor Gabriel, and Aldrick Robinson get downgrades. Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman remain weekly must-starts.



Mike Evans was absent from Tuesday’s practice session. We wouldn’t read too much into it after the Bucs suffered a hard-fought loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night. Coach Dirk Koetter wouldn’t reveal exactly what was ailing Evans, but he did stress there is no concern about Evans’ Week 16 availability. Evans has been held out of the end zone for three consecutive games. A Sunday tilt with the Saints presents a get-right spot, even though he just went 4-42-0 against them in Week 14.







Melvin Gordon missed Week 15 with his hip and knee injuries. When asked Monday if Gordon would play this week, coach Mike McCoy was noncommittal. Well, on Tuesday, Gordon didn’t practice. It’s not a promising start to the practice week for Gordon, especially ahead of an absolute dream spot against the Browns. Kenneth Farrow was seriously underwhelming in Gordon’s absence last week, totaling just over 50 yards and fumbling twice. He’ll be someone to go back to in Week 16 if Gordon sits, but Farrow and Ronnie Hillman would certainly form some sort of timeshare.





In Other News…



We wouldn’t fault you if you were unaware, but the initial — stress the word “initial” — Pro Bowl rosters were announced on Tuesday night. The Raiders led the way with seven players selected, and the Falcons led the NFC with six players. The only argument you could make on the Oakland side of things is Michael Crabtree may have been more deserving than teammate Amari Cooper. Cooper has the overall stats edge, but Crabtree has been far more consistent and provided more big plays. Cooper has had a couple of massive weeks surrounded by duds. Either way, there’s no reason to get worked up about the Pro Bowl. Half, or even more than that, of the players will opt out of the exhibition before February. One cool story from the Pro Bowl rosters was Browns LT Joe Thomas being selected to his 10th-straight one. He’s now one of five players in league history to reach that feat, joining Hall of Famers Merlin Olsen, Mel Renfro, Barry Sanders, and Lawrence Taylor.



Making an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, Seahawks FS Earl Thomas (leg, I.R.) said he’s still weighing retirement. Thomas suffered a broken leg back in Week 13 and immediately tweeted out that he was considering hanging up his cleats. Most took it as Thomas blowing off steam following a year-ending injury, but he sounds somewhat serious about it. Thomas is only 27 years old, but has already accomplished a ton in the league, making four first-team All-Pro squads and winning a Super Bowl. He said he’s “enjoying just waking up in the morning without the pressure” right now.



Quarterback & Running Back Quick Slants



Jared Goff (concussion) practiced fully on Tuesday, putting him on track to start Week 16 against the 49ers. … The Seahawks are hopeful C.J. Prosise (shoulder) can return for the playoffs. … Eagles placed RB Kenjon Barner (hamstring) on injured reserve. He’ll be a free agent in March. … Aaron Rodgers (calf) expects to be healthier this week against the Vikings. He’s a top 3-5 fantasy option. … Darren Sproles has cleared the league’s concussion protocol and will return Week 16. … LeSean McCoy (knee) is practicing in full for Week 16. … Bryce Petty (chest) practiced on Tuesday after he was forced from Saturday night’s Week 15 game against the Dolphins following a crunching hit by Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake. … DeAngelo Williams (knee) is expected back as the Steelers’ No. 2 back this week against the Ravens. These two rivals play on Christmas Day. … The Bills aren’t expected to renegotiate Tyrod Taylor’s contract this offseason. His situation will largely depend on what happens with the Bills’ front office and coaching staff. … Giants placed backup QB Ryan Nassib on I.R. with an elbow injury that requires surgery. Josh Johnson is now the No. 2. … The Jaguars are sticking with Blake Bortles for Week 16. … Eagles signed RB Terrell Watson to their practice squad.



Wide Receiver & Tight End Quick Slants



Coach Jay Gruden said the plan remains for Jordan Reed (shoulder) to play Week 16 against the Bears, even though he hasn’t looked anywhere close to 100 percent the past two weeks. … Bears signed WR Bralon Addison off their practice squad. He takes Eddie Royal’s (toe, I.R.) roster spot. … Ladarius Green remains in the league’s concussion protocol. … Jordan Matthews (ankle) is practicing in full for Week 16. Matthews and the Eagles’ tight ends (Zach Ertz and Trey Burton) have dominated the pass-game targets for the past month. … Terrelle Pryor will wait until after the season to undergo surgery to repair a torn ligament in his finger. … Donte Moncrief (hamstring) was back at Colts practice Tuesday. He missed Week 15. … Austin Hooper (knee) appeared to be moving well on Tuesday. … Adam Thielen said he feels “fine” after injuring his neck in Week 15. … The 49ers promoted WR DeAndre Smelter off their practice squad for the final two games.