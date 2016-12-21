Rich Hribar

The NFL Week 16 Worksheet

Wednesday, December 21, 2016


Happy Holidays! We’ve made it to Week 16 and hopefully you are in the championship for seasonal leagues. If you happened to miss or get eliminated from the playoffs already, fantasy football doesn’t have to end. Make sure you’re dabbling in DFS to tide you over for the rest of the season as you have the freedom to play any level you want. 

 

Let me provide the disclaimer that I encourage you use the game by game tables and data points in conjunction with your own information and thought process rather than searching out your own players in the individual player diagnosis and turning that section into a linear start/sit guide. This is an evidence-based expectation based column that you can always cross reference these thoughts with my weekly rankings for further context. With that out of the way, let’s hit all of the Week 16 games with a PPR light…

 

New York (NFC) vs. Philadelphia

 

GiantsRank@EaglesRank
-2.5   Spread 2.5  
22.0   Implied Total 19.5  
61.6 25 Plays/Gm 67.9 3
68.1 31 Opp. Plays/Gm 59.8 2
38.6% 21 Rush% 39.8% 18
61.4% 12 Pass% 60.2% 15
36.9% 7 Opp. Rush % 41.2% 18
63.1% 26 Opp. Pass % 58.8% 15

 

  • Odell Beckham has joined Randy Moss and John Jefferson as the only players to have 1,000 receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns in each of their first three seasons.
  • Beckham is the first player to accomplish that feat while also having at least 80 receptions in each of his first three seasons.
  • Eli Manning has thrown for fewer than 260 yards in eight consecutive games, tied for the longest streak in his career.
  • New York ranks 31st in red zone opportunities per game (2.5).
  • New York allows the fewest offensive touchdowns per game (1.6) in the league.
  • The Giants haven't allowed more than two touchdowns in 10 straight games, their longest streak since going 11 games in 1994.
  • Ryan Mathews has a touch or target on 58 percent of his snaps, the highest rate for all running backs.
  • Zach Ertz leads all tight ends in targets (53), receptions (34) and fantasy points (80.2) over the past five weeks.
  • Carson Wentz has thrown a touchdown once every 41.5 pass attempts, the lowest rate in the league for all passers with 200 or more attempts.
  • The Giants allows a touchdown pass once every 43.8 pass attempts, the second lowest rate behind Denver (48.3).

 

Trust: Odell Beckham (Beckham has typically gotten going at home more often this season than on the road, but the Eagles have allowed a top-12 receiver in seven of their past eight games), Zach Ertz (he’s been a top-10 scorer in six of his past seven games while the Giants allow the 7th most receptions per game to tight ends)

 

Bust: Carson Wentz (this is another game where his volume should be close to 40 or more pass attempts, but the Giants just haven’t allowed tangible fantasy games to quarterbacks so far), Rashad Jennings/Paul Perkins (both are splitting poor overall totals nearly right down the middle), Sterling Shepard (there are worse options if you’re chasing a touchdown as he’s scored in five of his past seven, but in the seven games in which he’s failed to reach the paint, his average weekly finish is WR63)

 

Reasonable Return: Eli Manning (by now our expectations for Eli are that he is likely going to throw for multiple touchdowns that are attached to low yardage totals unless Beckham drags those yards up), Ryan Mathews (he’s been a solid RB2 in every game that he’s been featured, but if Darren Sproles is back, then knock him back down to flex status with Sproles himself), Jordan Matthews (he has five or more receptions in six of his past seven games while the Giants are far more vulnerable to interior receivers than ones on the boundaries)

 

Atlanta vs. Carolina


FalconsRank@PanthersRank
-1.5   Spread 1.5  
26.8   Implied Total 25.3  
62.5 21 Plays/Gm 65.5 10
65.4 26 Opp. Plays/Gm 65.1 23
42.9% 10 Rush% 43.4% 8
57.1% 23 Pass% 56.6% 25
35.4% 3 Opp. Rush % 35.9% 5
64.6% 30 Opp. Pass % 64.1% 28

 

  • Matt Ryan is 19th in the league in pass attempts, yet leads all quarterbacks in yards per attempt (9.3) and passing points per attempt (.618).
  • Carolina has allowed 242.1 passing yards per game at home as opposed to 341 per game on the road.
  • Just 23.8 percent of the yardage gained against Carolina comes from the ground, the second lowest percentage in the league.
  • 48 percent of Devonta Freeman's fantasy output over the past four weeks has come from rushing touchdowns.
  • 22.3 percent of Freeman's carries have come from inside of the red zone, the second highest percentage in the league behind Ryan Mathews (22.6 percent).
  • Cam Newton averages 18 completions per game, 27th at the position.
  • Atlanta allows 26.8 completions per game, the most in the league.
  • Ted Ginn has outscored Kelvin Benjamin in five consecutive weeks with four top-22 scoring weeks over that stretch.

 

Trust: Greg Olsen (his yardage has bounced back the past two weeks and this is a prime spot for him as Atlanta has allowed the most top-12 scoring tight ends in the league at 10), Matt Ryan (after a small slow stretch, Ryan has bounced back with three straight top-10 scoring weeks and while Carolina has been a much better defense at home, they are still an extreme passing funnel to target), Cam Newton (Newton has run for just 56 yards total over his past five games, but he has been his best this season against extremely soft pass defenses and Atlanta is allowing the most passing points per game)

 

Bust: Tevin Coleman (he’s being used as a true complementary player at this point and hasn’t been involved in the passing game like he was earlier in the season. If he doesn’t score a touchdown, you’re not getting much), Mohamed Sanu (he’s been inside of the top-50 in just two of his past five games and he’s just not as attractive with Jones returning and Gabriel still providing points), Kelvin Benjamin (eight straight weeks outside of the top-30 with three in a row outside of the top-75), Jonathan Stewart (Atlanta allows the majority of their fantasy production to backs through the air, something that Stewart isn’t doing and he’s had just one top-40 week in which he failed to score a touchdown), Aldrick Robinson (Robinson's season-high for pass routes with Jones active is 10, so he takes a major downgrade with Jones returning)

 

Reasonable Return: Julio Jones (it’s hard to place ceiling expectations on him coming back from injury, but if he’s playing, you’re getting him into lineups), Taylor Gabriel (eventually touchdown regression is going to catch up to Gabriel, but in a game where I think Atlanta throws a lot, it’s hard to move away from him as a WR3 option), Devonta Freeman (this is a sketchy spot for Freeman because I don’t believe that he will post a high yardage total on the ground, but he’s still been a top-24 scorer in three of his five games without a touchdown on the season), Ted Ginn (he’s producing in a similar fashion that Gabriel is and Atlanta is more than beatable on the back end)

 

Miami vs. Buffalo

 

DolphinsRank@BillsRank
3.5   Spread -3.5  
19.3   Implied Total 22.8  
56.3 32 Plays/Gm 61.4 26
66.8 28 Opp. Plays/Gm 63.6 17
43.8% 6 Rush% 48.3% 3
56.2% 27 Pass% 51.7% 30
41.3% 20 Opp. Rush % 45.1% 28
58.7% 13 Opp. Pass % 54.9% 5

 

  • The Bills average 30.7 points per game at home, third in the league.
  • 61.4 percent of the Buffalo offensive touchdowns have been rushing, the highest percentage in the league. They were at 42.2 percent in 2015.
  • Buffalo has 27 rushing touchdowns on the season, the most ever in franchise history for a single season.
  • LeSean McCoy's .90 rushing points per carry leads all backs with 100 or more carries on the season.
  • Since their Week 8 bye, the Dolphins have allowed a league-high 5.4 yards per carry.
  • Miami averages 75.6 rushing yards per game on the road as opposed to 137 per game at home.
  • 25.6 percent of Jay Ajayi's carries have failed to gain positive yardage, the second highest rate in the league behind Doug Martin (27.8 percent).
  • Matt Moore was just the 7th quarterback to throw four or more touchdown passes while completing 12 or fewer passes since 2000.
  • Kenny Stills has seven touchdowns on throws 15 yards or further downfield, the second most in the league behind Antonio Brown (eight).

 

Trust: LeSean McCoy (he’s averaged 146 yards from scrimmage over his past seven full games played and Miami has allowed a top-10 RB in six of their past seven games)

 

Bust: Sammy Watkins (he has just 11 receptions since returning and averaged just 5.5 targets per game), Jay Ajayi (he’s averaged 70.2 yards from scrimmage over the past six games with a high scoring week of RB17), Matt Moore (it will be hard for him to be carried by touchdown totals against the defense that has allowed the 4th fewest passing scores on the season), Kenny Stills (he’s had more than three receptions in just two of his past seven games, so he’s not quite trustworthy outside of taking a swing at a splash play), DeVante Parker (he’s had three or fewer catches in nine games and has hit 70 yards in just two of his past nine games), Dion Sims (there are worse options if you're chasing a touchdown as he's scored four times over the past four weeks, but he's also never cleared four targets in any of those games), Charles Clay (he's scored in back to back games if you want to chase some production, but those are also the only two weeks that he's been a top-12 option on the season)

 

Reasonable Return: Tyrod Taylor (he’s the quintessential reasonable return quarterback, going below 15 points just three times this season while reaching 20 points in just four games), Jarvis Landry (he’s masked some low target games the past two weeks with two long catch and runs, but he’s been a WR3 plus in four of his past five games and Buffalo has been vulnerable to slot options all season long)

 

Washington vs. Chicago


WashingtonRank@BearsRank
-3   Spread 3  
24.3   Implied Total 21.3  
63.6 17 Plays/Gm 60.1 30
65.4 25 Opp. Plays/Gm 63.3 15
36.9% 25 Rush% 37.7% 24
63.1% 8 Pass% 62.3% 9
39.0% 12 Opp. Rush % 43.1% 27
61.0% 21 Opp. Pass % 56.9% 6

 

  • Washington has had the lead for just 20.8 percent of the offensive plays, 27th in the league.
  • Chicago is allowing 146.4 rushing yards per game over the past five weeks after allowing 98.4 per game through nine games.
  • Jordan Reed has played just 10 and 19 snaps since returning from injury.
  • Washington averages the most yards per possession (40.8) on offense and allows the second most yards per possession (36.7) on defense in the league.
  • The Bears average 376 total yards per game in games not started by Jay Cutler as opposed to 308 yards per game with him starting under center.
  • 50.9 percent of Matt Barkley's fantasy output has been scored in the 4th Quarter, the highest percentage in the league.
  • Alshon Jeffery played 92 percent of the team snaps and had 20.9 percent of the team targets in his return from suspension.
  • Per Pro Football Focus, Cameron Meredith has run 75.2 percent of his routes from the slot over the past four weeks as opposed to 33.5 percent prior.
  • Since Week 8, Jordan Howard is fourth in the league in yards from scrimmage with at least 99 total yards in each of his seven games over that span.

 

Trust: Jordan Howard (he’s been a steady source of yardage and will be facing a Washington team allowing 4.5 yards per carry to backs, the 4th highest in the league), Kirk Cousins (he had his run of seven straight top-12 weeks snapped, but the high yardage totals were still there as he’s second in the league in passing yards per game)

 

Bust: Alshon Jeffery (seeing Jeffery perform last week was bittersweet since it was so late in the season, but it should be short lived as he’ll draw Josh Norman more than anyone else), Jamison Crowder (he’s faded down the stretch with fewer than 45 yards in four of his past six games while Jackson and Garcon has been more stable), Jordan Reed (him being active has been more for show than anything the past two weeks as he’s severely limited; I just don’t see how you can count on getting anything from him)

 

Reasonable Return: Matt Barkley (he’s been at his best for fantasy in extreme negative script, but Washington has allowed 17 or more points to seven of the past eight quarterbacks they’ve faced),  Cameron Meredith (moving into the slot has given Meredith new life as he’s had 34 targets over his past four games and working from the slot will allow him to avoid Norman) , Rob Kelley (the Chicago run defense has gotten leaky while Washington should control at least a portion of this game), DeSean Jackson (he’s been a top-24 scorer in four of five games since returning from injury and is coming off a season-high 10 targets), Pierre Garcon (he has 12.5 or more points in eight of his past 10 games, but has hit 20 points just once over that stretch)

 


Rich Hribar is a husband, father, sports meteorologist and a slave to statistics. A lifelong sports fan and fantasy gamer. You can find him on Twitter @LordReebs.
Email :Rich Hribar


