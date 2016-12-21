Week 16 Power Rankings

Jesse Pantuosco



Earlier in the year there was an element of surprise to these Power Rankings. I think we’re well past that at this point. It’s become increasingly clear that the league has two goliaths (one from each conference) that could hold the top spot at any point. This week it’s New England’s turn to carry the torch.

 

The Patriots have finished with the exact same record each of the last four seasons—12-4. This year the Pats can better that mark by winning either of their next two games. They’re 16-point favorites against the Jets this week, so Vegas seems to like their chances. Remember the Patriots lost Rob Gronkowski to back surgery and played their first four games without Tom Brady. For them to improve on last year’s win total while facing those obstacles is pretty remarkable.

 

But can the Pats parlay their regular season success into a fifth Super Bowl? We won’t know until February but Sunday’s win over Denver should have the rest of the league worried. We know the Patriots can score at will but their defense hasn’t been nearly as convincing. Sunday the defense finally pulled its own weight, forcing three Denver turnovers while limiting the Broncos to three points in 60 minutes of football. Sunday was just one game against a below-average offense, but if the Patriots can buckle down on D while exhibiting their usual dominance on offense, they’re going to be hard to beat.

 

1. New England Patriots

 

Record: 12-2

 

Last Week: 1

 

Tom Brady was out of sorts on Sunday (16-of-32, 188 yards, no touchdowns), but you would be too if Von Miller was breathing down your neck. LeGarrette Blount was also bottled up (41 yards on 17 carries), though he did set a franchise record by recording his 15th rushing touchdown of the year. A victory Saturday will give the Patriots their first 13-win season since 2011.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Dion Lewis set career-highs with 18 carries and 95 rushing yards Sunday against Denver.

 

2. Dallas Cowboys

 

Record: 12-2

 

Last Week: 2

 

Ezekiel Elliott gashed the Bucs for a career-high 159 rushing yards on Sunday and now needs 257 yards over the next two weeks to tie Eric Dickerson’s rookie record. With the way Zeke has run the ball this year, I wouldn’t put it past him. When the Cowboys needed a stop on Sunday, they called on David Irving. The second-year defensive end sealed the game with two fourth-quarter sacks on Jameis Winston.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Dak Prescott completed 88.9 percent of his passes on Sunday. That’s the second-highest completion percentage in NFL history (minimum 30 passes).

 

3. Oakland Raiders

 

Record: 11-3

 

Last Week: 4

 

For the first time since 2002, the Raiders are headed to the postseason. That’s a nice accomplishment, but if the Raiders want to make a deep run in the playoffs, they’ll need Derek Carr to play better than he has the last two weeks (50.7 completion percentage, 77.6 quarterback rating). The same goes for Amari Cooper. In his last two games, he’s caught just six-of-13 targets for 57 yards with no touchdowns.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Sunday against the Chargers was Khalil Mack’s first game without a sack since Week 3.

 

4. Seattle Seahawks

 

Record: 9-4-1

 

Last Week: 7

 

Tyler Lockett’s sophomore campaign has mostly been a disappointment but Thursday against the Rams was a different story. Lockett snagged seven catches for a career-high 130 yards while scoring his first receiving touchdown of the year. It didn’t hurt them in Week 15, but Seattle’s insistence on throwing from the one-yard line is puzzling to say the least. Don’t they remember what happened last time?

 

Fantasy Tidbit: In games following a loss this year, Russell Wilson has completed 72.1 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and only two interceptions.

 

5. Kansas City Chiefs

 

Record: 10-4

 

Last Week: 3

 

Sunday ended Travis Kelce’s streak of four consecutive 100-yard games. He took a backseat to Jeremy Maclin, who registered a season-high 82 yards on six catches. Despite Maclin’s resurgence, the Chiefs fell to the Titans on a last-second field goal while dropping from the No. 2 seed all the way to fifth. Such is life in the ultra-competitive AFC West.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Rookie Tyreek Hill has scored 10 touchdowns this year (six receiving, two rushing, two return) with six of those coming in his last four games.

 

6. Atlanta Falcons

 

Record: 9-5

 

Last Week: 8

 

Well that was easy. For the second week in a row, the Falcons embarrassed an NFC West opponent, this time whipping the listless 49ers by a lopsided 41-13 margin. Devonta Freeman scored three times in the victory, giving him an incredible seven touchdowns over his last four games. With Julio Jones (toe) out for the second straight week, Aldrick Robinson led the team with a career-high 111 receiving yards.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Taylor Gabriel has scored seven touchdowns (six receiving, one rushing) in his last seven games.

 

7. Pittsburgh Steelers

 

Record: 9-5

 

Last Week: 6

 

Antonio Brown is in the midst of a mini-slump. He’s averaged 70.3 receiving yards over his last four games and has only drawn double-digit targets once in that span. Despite the recent dry spell (at least by his standards), Brown still ranks second in the NFL in catches (96), second in touchdowns (11) and third in yards (1,188). The Steelers have taken control of the AFC North by winning five straight. They’ve outscored their opponents 127-70 over that stretch.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Sunday ended Le’Veon Bell’s streak of four straight games with at least 100 yards rushing.

 

8. New York Giants

 

Record: 10-4

 

Last Week: 5

 

Shane Vereen’s return from I.R. was short-lived. He lasted just two games before re-tearing his triceps. That leaves backfield duties in the hands of Rashad Jennings and Paul Perkins. Those two have combined for an underwhelming 3.4 yards per carry this year. Second-year safety Landon Collins was just named to his first Pro Bowl. It’s a well-deserved honor for Collins, who leads the team in both tackles (108) and interceptions (five).

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Odell Beckham has recorded a touchdown or 100 yards receiving in four straight games.

 

9. Detroit Lions

 

Record: 9-5

 

Last Week: 9

 

Golden Tate got off to a painfully slow start this season but has averaged a jaw-dropping 89.8 yards over his last nine outings. Sunday marked his second 100-yard game in the last three weeks. Tate has kept the passing game afloat but Detroit’s ground game still leaves a lot to be desired. Only three teams—the Vikings, Rams and Giants—have averaged fewer rushing yards per game than the Lions this year.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: The Lions haven’t had a 100-yard rusher since Week 13 of 2013.

 

10. Green Bay Packers

 

Record: 8-6

 

Last Week: 13

 

The transformation is complete. In a span of two months, Ty Montgomery has gone from being a fringe wide receiver to a legitimate workhorse back. Montgomery throttled the Bears in Week 15, producing a career-high 162 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Montgomery may have done the heavy lifting but it was Jordy Nelson’s 60-yard catch that led to the game-winning field goal. Nelson, who leads the NFL with 12 receiving touchdowns, is easily the year’s biggest Pro Bowl snub.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Sunday was Nelson’s fourth 100-yard game of the season. He’s reached the century mark in two of his last three outings.

 

11. Baltimore Ravens

 

Record: 8-6

 

Last Week: 14

 

One week after Kenneth Dixon out-touched Terrance West by a decisive 19-6 margin, West returned the favor by out-touching Dixon 17-9 in Sunday’s victory over the Eagles. Luckily for fantasy owners, Dixon salvaged the day with a late touchdown. The fourth-round rookie has now scored in back-to-back weeks. If the Ravens lose to the Steelers on Christmas Day, they can probably kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Kamar Aiken’s touchdown against the Eagles in Week 15 was his first of the season.

 

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

 

Record: 8-6

 

Last Week: 11

 

Mike Evans has officially cooled off. He’s had an uneventful last three games, averaging 46.3 yards with no touchdowns during that span. We can’t say Doug Martin has cooled off because he was never hot to begin with. Martin has averaged a sluggish 2.9 yards per carry this year, which ranks dead-last among qualified running backs. At least Cameron Brate showed up on Sunday. He scored his seventh touchdown of the year, which is tied for the league-lead among tight ends.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Jameis Winston’s three interceptions on Sunday were his most since Week 2 against Atlanta.

 

13. Miami Dolphins

 

Record: 9-5

 

Last Week: 15

 

Jarvis Landry has been on a mission the last two weeks. During that span he’s caught seven-of-10 targets for 211 yards and one touchdown. That’s an average of 30.1 yards per catch. Kenny Stills chipped in with his team-leading seventh touchdown Saturday as the Dolphins clinched their first winning season since 2008. That was also the last time they made the playoffs.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: After going his first eight games without a touchdown, Dion Sims has scored four times in his last four appearances.

 

14. Tennessee Titans

 

Record: 8-6

 

Last Week: 17

 

Marcus Mariota has completed only 45.4 percent of his passes with no touchdowns and one interception over his last two games. Miraculously, the Titans are 2-0 in that span. Derrick Henry is starting to heat up. The second-round rookie has averaged 5.52 yards per carry with three touchdowns over his last three games. If the Titans take care of business against Jacksonville on Saturday, they’ll be playing for a division title against Houston in Week 17.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: DeMarco Murray’s 52 receiving yards on Sunday were his most since Week 2.

 

15. Washington Redskins

 

Record: 7-6-1

 

Last Week: 12

 

Washington will have to leapfrog both Tampa Bay and Green Bay to qualify for the playoffs after losing in embarrassing fashion Monday against Carolina. Kirk Cousins committed two turnovers in the loss but nobody had a worse night than Jordan Reed. Clearly compromised by a painful shoulder injury, Reed caught just one pass before getting ejected for throwing a punch at Kurt Coleman. Every game left is a must-win for the ‘Skins.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: The Redskins have three receivers (DeSean Jackson, Pierre Garcon and Jamison Crowder) with at least 800 receiving yards. No other team has more than two.

 

16. Denver Broncos

 

Record: 8-6

 

Last Week: 10

 

Tension is growing in Denver as the offense continues to disappoint. The Broncos have averaged a meager 38 yards on the ground over the last two weeks. Maybe that’s why they’ve managed just 13 points during that span. With games against Kansas City and Oakland to close out the season, the playoffs are a pipe dream at this point.

 

Fantasy Tidbit: Justin Forsett has out-touched Devontae Booker 23-13 over the last two weeks.

 


Jesse Pantuosco is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld. He has won three Fantasy Sports Writers Association Awards.



