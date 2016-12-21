Justin Bailey

Targets and Touches

Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches

Wednesday, December 21, 2016


Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. NFC will debut on Tuesday, and the AFC will be posted on Wednesday. You can view the Week 15 NFC Touches and Target report here

 

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus.


Note: I decided to include more players into the Targets and Touches format for the rest of the season. For simplicity, cornerbacks who see at least 50 percent of the prior week’s snaps will be included.


Baltimore Ravens


Targets: Mike Wallace (5, 10, 4, 7, 8, 5), Dennis Pitta (6, 5, 5, 11, 5, 2), Steve L Smith (7, 9, 4, 10, 6, 7), Breshad Perriman (4, 0, 3, 3, 4, 1), Kamar Aiken (4, 5, 2, 3, 4, 2), Kyle Juszczyk (3, 3, 5, 1, 3, 4), Terrance West (2, 2, 4, 3, 4, 4), Kenneth Dixon (7, 1, 4, 4, 11, 1), Chris Moore (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Crockett Gillmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darren Waller (2, 0, 2, 2, 3, 2), Nick Boyle (0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lorenzo Taliaferro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)


Carries: Terrance West (21, 8, 13, 10, 2, 13), Kenneth Dixon (6, 6, 13, 6, 11, 9), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joe Flacco (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Mallett (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Chris Moore (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lorenzo Taliaferro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)


RZ Targets: Steve L Smith (2, 1, 1, 2, 1, 1), Mike Wallace (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dennis Pitta (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Terrance West (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Darren Waller (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kenneth Dixon (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Crockett Gillmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Carries: Terrance West (4, 1, 3, 1, 0, 1), Joe Flacco (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kenneth Dixon (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


CBs Thrown At (via PFF): Tavon Young 9, 7, 10, 3, 3, 4 (5-23, 5-40-1, 5-47, 2-4, 3-16-1, 2-20), Jerraud Powers 13, 5, 7 (10-53-1, 4-46, 3-14), Shareece Wright 5 (2-5)


Observations: It’s apparent that Kenneth Dixon’s usage last week was game script dependent. Against the Eagles, Dixon played just 26 percent of the snaps, while being out-touched 17-to-9 by Terrance West. Dixon flopped but had a lucky bail out with a late touchdown run the in the 4th quarter. In theory, the game against the Steelers in Week 16 would be more appealing for Dixon.


Buffalo Bills


Targets: Charles Clay (0, 7, 4, 0, 6, 7), Robert Woods (0, 3, 0, 0, 3, 2), Marquise Goodwin (0, 3, 4, 8, 2, 4), LeSean McCoy (0, 3, 2, 7, 7, 3), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 3, 9, 6, 4), Walt Powell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hunter (0, 0, 1, 4, 0, 3), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 1), Brandon Tate (0, 3, 1, 1, 0, 0), Mike Gillislee (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerome Felton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Greg Salas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Percy Harvin (0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gerald Christian (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jonathan Williams (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dezmin Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)


Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 5, 19, 17, 12, 19), Tyrod Taylor (0, 9, 7, 3, 3, 7), Mike Gillislee (0, 14, 0, 8, 2, 9), Jonathan Williams (0, 4, 3, 0, 0, 3), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), E.J. Manuel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jerome Felton (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Percy Harvin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Targets: Charles Clay (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Robert Woods (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hunter (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Mike Gillislee (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Walt Powell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Greg Salas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 2, 4, 2, 2, 3), Mike Gillislee (0, 2, 0, 5, 0, 2), Tyrod Taylor (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 3), Jonathan Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Jerome Felton (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), E.J. Manuel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)


CBs Thrown At: Stephon Gilmore 5, 3, 7, 2, 4, 3 (4-105-1, 3-41, 5-63-1, 1-0, 2-15, 2-8), Ronald Darby 5 (4-46), Corey White 1 (0-0)


Observations: After playing 94 percent of the snaps in Week 14, Sammy Watkins played just 63 percent in Week 15. Granted, the Bills got out to a massive lead may have something to do with that, as there wouldn’t be any need to risk Watkins health in a blowout. LeSean McCoy erupted for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. McCoy had a chance for three touchdowns but was vultured by Mike Gillislee in the first quarter. Gillislee now has five touchdowns in six weeks. The Bills take on the Dolphins in Week 16.


Cincinnati Bengals


Targets: A.J. Green (11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (2, 9, 9, 7, 6, 9), Tyler Boyd (4, 8, 9, 6, 6, 3), Giovani Bernard (5, 8, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Eifert (5, 6, 11, 2, 6, 3), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Hill (0, 2, 6, 3, 4, 1), James Wright (0, 3, 6, 2, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 1, 2, 5, 2, 3), Tyler Kroft (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cody Core (0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 3), Alex Erickson (0, 2, 1, 1, 2, 0), Ryan Hewitt (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)


Carries: Jeremy Hill (15, 16, 12, 23, 25, 20), Giovani Bernard (7, 7, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Dalton (1, 4, 3, 2, 2, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 5, 8, 9, 7), Tyler Boyd (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), James Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Tyler Eifert (1, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1), A.J. Green (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (1, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Alex Erickson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (2, 4, 2, 9, 6, 7), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Dalton (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 5), James Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


CBs Thrown At:  Adam Jones 2, 10, 2, 3, 15, 6 (1-17, 7-62, 1-13, 3-18, 11-88-1, 4-16), Dre Kirkpatrick 7, 7, 7, 2, 5, 6 (6-51-1, 4-21, 6-87, 1-8, 3-37, 3-19, 2-40), Joshua Shaw 1, 6, 4 (1-1, 2-17, 3-77-1)


Observations: With the absence of A.J. Green Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd have been handling the primary WR duties. Since Week 12: Brandon LaFell has gone 18-246-1 on 31 targets, while Tyler Boyd has garnered 17-190-0 on 24 targets. Green is expected to be ready for Week 16 in which we can expect Boyd to be knocked out of fantasy consideration. LaFell’s volume could also take a hit with the attention AJG usually sees from Andy Dalton.


Cleveland Browns


Targets: Terrelle Pryor (9, 10, 12, 0, 3, 8), Duke Johnson (5, 4, 5, 0, 2, 7), Gary Barnidge (4, 5, 3, 0, 5, 3), Corey Coleman (5, 12, 7, 0, 11, 4), Andrew Hawkins (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Isaiah Crowell (5, 5, 7, 0, 2, 2), Ricardo Louis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (1, 1, 4, 0, 2, 1), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Telfer (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dan Vitale (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Jordan Payton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Connor Hamlett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


Carries: Isaiah Crowell (9, 8, 16, 0, 10, 8), Duke Johnson (2, 2, 5, 0, 4, 5), Robert Griffin (0, 0, 0, 0, 7, 8), Cody Kessler (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kevin Hogan (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh McCown (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andrew Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charlie Whitehurst (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Targets: Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Andrew Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Gary Barnidge (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ricardo Louis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Connor Hamlett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dan Vitale (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Seth DeValve (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)


RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Cody Kessler (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh McCown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert Griffin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


CBs Thrown At: Joe Haden 7, 4, 6, 10, 9, 3 (3-55, 3-30, 4-59, 8-68, 4-85-1, 2-31-1), Jamar Taylor 6, 1, 4 (4-23, 1-7, 2-21)


Observations: The Browns’ “offense” is non-existent with Robert Griffin III as the signal caller. The last two weeks with Griffin III starting, he has yet to throw for more than 200 yards or throw a touchdown. But he has thrown one interception… The whole offense offers almost no fantasy relevancy with the inept QB play. Look at the bright side; you still have the Cavaliers and the Indians.


Denver Broncos


Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (9, 0, 10, 9, 14, 6), Demaryius Thomas (11, 0, 8, 10, 16, 11), Jordan Norwood (3, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 2, 1, 2, 4), Virgil Green (6, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (0, 0, 2, 0, 4, 0), A.J. Derby (3, 0, 4, 1, 5, 6), Jordan Taylor (2, 0, 4, 0, 4, 1), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 5), Andy Janovich (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Kapri Bibbs (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


Carries: Devontae Booker (24, 0, 24, 18, 3, 6), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (7, 0, 9, 5, 0, 0), Trevor Siemian (6, 0, 5, 0, 0, 1), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 10), Paxton Lynch (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Norwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Demaryius Thomas (1, 0, 1, 0, 6, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Taylor (1, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Norwood (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Virgil Green (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), A.J. Derby (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Carries: Devontae Booker (6, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Siemian (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


CBs Thrown At: Bradley Roby 9, 13, 6, 3, 5, 0 (2-34, 8-99, 4-83, 3-27-1, 1-12, 0-0), Chris Harris Jr. 6, 5, 3, 10, 9, 1 (3-53, 3-29, 2-13, 6-32, 3-25, 1-6), Aqib Talib 4, 6, 5 (4-42, 2-20, 3-31)


Observations: The Broncos failed to get much going against the Patriots on Sunday as Trevor Siemian failed to throw a touchdown pass in their 16-3 loss. Demaryius Thomas led the Broncos in targets (11) and yards (91.) Justin Forsett out-snapped Devontae Booker 34-to-28 and out-touched him 14-to-8. Neither are noteworthy performances. The Broncos draw a tough matchup against the Chiefs in Week 16.


Houston Texans


Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 6, 10, 8, 4, 17), Will Fuller (0, 4, 6, 6, 4, 8), C.J. Fiedorowicz (5, 10, 6, 9, 7, 0), Ryan Griffin (4, 5, 5, 6, 2, 8), Lamar Miller (0, 3, 4, 1, 1, 2), Braxton Miller (2, 7, 3, 2, 0, 0), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stephen Anderson (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 3), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Keith Mumphery (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 2), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wendall Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Akeem Hunt (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jay Prosch (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


Carries: Lamar Miller (15, 24, 19, 14, 21, 22), Alfred Blue (7, 0, 0, 5, 16, 1), Brock Osweiler (3, 2, 3, 3, 2, 0), Akeem Hunt (8, 5, 2, 0, 1, 3), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 2, 5, 1, 1), Braxton Miller (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jay Prosch (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tom Savage (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)


RZ Targets: Braxton Miller (0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Lamar Miller (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ryan Griffin (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Stephen Anderson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keith Mumphery (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 5, 3, 1, 6, 4), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 0, 5, 0), Akeem Hunt (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 2), Brock Osweiler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)


CBs Thrown At: A.J. Bouye 4, 9, 3, 6 (2-24, 7-57-1, 2-16, 1-11), Kareem Jackson 5, 9, 2 (4-42, 7-81-1, 1-2), Robert Nelson 3 (1-9)


Observations: In three quarters of play, Tom Savage threw for 260 passing yards and no touchdowns against the Jaguars on Sunday. For reference, Brock Osweiler last threw for more than 260 yards in Week 6 and had only managed to eclipse that mark twice this year. Ryan Griffen stepped in nicely for C.J. Fiedorowicz, as he snagged all eight of his targets for 85 yards. DeAndre Hopkins topped 85 yards receiving for just the second time all year, and the first time since Week 2. I think we’re all hoping Tom Savage continues to be the starter.


Indianapolis Colts


Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 9, 5, 10, 13, 7), Jack Doyle (0, 2, 2, 4, 6, 4), Phillip Dorsett (0, 3, 6, 1, 8, 1), Donte Moncrief (0, 7, 11, 6, 4, 0), Dwayne Allen (0, 2, 6, 4, 2, 2), Frank Gore (0, 4, 1, 1, 2, 4), Robert Turbin (0, 0, 3, 0, 7, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 5), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Erik Swoope (0, 0, 2, 3, 0, 3), Devin Street (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quan Bray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Todman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)


Carries: Frank Gore (0, 18, 15, 20, 10, 26), Andrew Luck (0, 8, 0, 3, 2, 1), Robert Turbin (0, 2, 2, 6, 3, 7), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 2), Jordan Todman (0, 0, 3, 2, 0, 4), Scott Tolzien (0, 0, 3, 3, 0, 0), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quan Bray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 1, 1, 2, 0), Dwayne Allen (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Robert Turbin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Erik Swoope (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 3, 4, 3, 2, 2), Robert Turbin (0, 2, 1, 2, 1, 3), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 2), Andrew Luck (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Todman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Scott Tolzien (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)


CBs Thrown At: Vontae Davis 2, 5, 8, OUT, 4, 3 (1-14-1, 3-22, 4-67-1, OUT, 1-10, 1-5), Rashaan Melvin 10, 11, 2, 10, 4 (5-65, 7-54, 0-0, 5-36, 2-27), Darius Butler 1 (1-1), Darryl Morris 7 (4-33)


Observations: The Vikings’ defense held T.Y. Hilton in check as he caught just three passes for 45 yards on seven targets. The Colts did most of their damage on the ground. Frank Gore tallied up 101 yards on 26 carries and also caught four passes. Sadly, Robert Turbin vultured two touchdowns from Gore from in close. The Colts have a nice matchup against the Raiders in Week 16.


Jacksonville Jaguars


Targets: Allen Robinson (13, 7, 4, 10, 3, 8), Marqise Lee (6, 8, 6, 9, 8, 3), Allen Hurns (7, 2, 7, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (3, 3, 2, 7, 9, 7), Julius Thomas (10, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (4, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (3, 6, 1, 0, 0, 1), Bryan Walters (0, 0, 0, 6, 4, 5), Ben Koyack (3, 1, 2, 3, 2, 2), Neal Sterling (0, 0, 3, 6, 5, 1), Arrelious Benn (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rashad Greene (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Denard Robinson (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Shane Wynn (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Alex Ellis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)


Carries: T.J. Yeldon (9, 4, 6, 14, 17, 8), Chris Ivory (9, 17, 9, 0, 0, 10), Blake Bortles (3, 1, 8, 2, 3, 2), Denard Robinson (0, 3, 13, 17, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 0), Shane Wynn (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Chad Henne (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Julius Thomas (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryan Walters (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Arrelious Benn (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Denard Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Neal Sterling (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rashad Greene (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)


RZ Carries: Chris Ivory (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Blake Bortles (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)


CBs Thrown At: Jalen Ramsey 2, 12, 6, 3, 8, 4 (1-9, 6-97-1, 5-36, 2-74, 2-23, 2-23), Prince Amukamara 4, 3, 2, 4, 8, 4 (2-17, 2-37, 2-11, 1-15, 4-20, 6-61, 2-23)


Observations:  The whole Jaguars’ offense struggled in the shoulders of Blake Bortles and his 92 passing yards (!!) Marqise Lee salvaged his fantasy day with a kick return because he failed to catch his three targets. The down year of Allen Robinson also continues as he hauled in just two of his eight targets for 15 yards. The Jacksonville offense is a fantasy wasteland.



