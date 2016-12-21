Week 15 AFC Targets/Touches

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Observations: The whole Jaguars’ offense struggled in the shoulders of Blake Bortles and his 92 passing yards (!!) Marqise Lee salvaged his fantasy day with a kick return because he failed to catch his three targets. The down year of Allen Robinson also continues as he hauled in just two of his eight targets for 15 yards. The Jacksonville offense is a fantasy wasteland.

Observations: The Vikings’ defense held T.Y. Hilton in check as he caught just three passes for 45 yards on seven targets. The Colts did most of their damage on the ground. Frank Gore tallied up 101 yards on 26 carries and also caught four passes. Sadly, Robert Turbin vultured two touchdowns from Gore from in close. The Colts have a nice matchup against the Raiders in Week 16.

Observations: In three quarters of play, Tom Savage threw for 260 passing yards and no touchdowns against the Jaguars on Sunday. For reference, Brock Osweiler last threw for more than 260 yards in Week 6 and had only managed to eclipse that mark twice this year. Ryan Griffen stepped in nicely for C.J. Fiedorowicz , as he snagged all eight of his targets for 85 yards. DeAndre Hopkins topped 85 yards receiving for just the second time all year, and the first time since Week 2. I think we’re all hoping Tom Savage continues to be the starter.

Observations: The Broncos failed to get much going against the Patriots on Sunday as Trevor Siemian failed to throw a touchdown pass in their 16-3 loss. Demaryius Thomas led the Broncos in targets (11) and yards (91.) Justin Forsett out-snapped Devontae Booker 34-to-28 and out-touched him 14-to-8. Neither are noteworthy performances. The Broncos draw a tough matchup against the Chiefs in Week 16.

Observations: The Browns’ “offense” is non-existent with Robert Griffin III as the signal caller. The last two weeks with Griffin III starting, he has yet to throw for more than 200 yards or throw a touchdown. But he has thrown one interception… The whole offense offers almost no fantasy relevancy with the inept QB play. Look at the bright side; you still have the Cavaliers and the Indians.

Observations: With the absence of A.J. Green Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd have been handling the primary WR duties. Since Week 12: Brandon LaFell has gone 18-246-1 on 31 targets, while Tyler Boyd has garnered 17-190-0 on 24 targets. Green is expected to be ready for Week 16 in which we can expect Boyd to be knocked out of fantasy consideration. LaFell’s volume could also take a hit with the attention AJG usually sees from Andy Dalton .

Observations: After playing 94 percent of the snaps in Week 14, Sammy Watkins played just 63 percent in Week 15. Granted, the Bills got out to a massive lead may have something to do with that, as there wouldn’t be any need to risk Watkins health in a blowout. LeSean McCoy erupted for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. McCoy had a chance for three touchdowns but was vultured by Mike Gillislee in the first quarter. Gillislee now has five touchdowns in six weeks. The Bills take on the Dolphins in Week 16.

Observations: It’s apparent that Kenneth Dixon ’s usage last week was game script dependent. Against the Eagles, Dixon played just 26 percent of the snaps, while being out-touched 17-to-9 by Terrance West . Dixon flopped but had a lucky bail out with a late touchdown run the in the 4th quarter. In theory, the game against the Steelers in Week 16 would be more appealing for Dixon.

Note: I decided to include more players into the Targets and Touches format for the rest of the season. For simplicity, cornerbacks who see at least 50 percent of the prior week’s snaps will be included.

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. NFC will debut on Tuesday, and the AFC will be posted on Wednesday. You can view the Week 15 NFC Touches and Target report here .

Targets and Touches will only have players’ six most recent games, regardless if they were active or on a bye. The data will be in descending order of games played. NFC will debut on Tuesday, and the AFC will be posted on Wednesday. You can view the Week 15 NFC Touches and Target report here.

All targets and touches data is compiled from Pro Football Reference. Cornerback data is sourced via Pro Football Focus.





Note: I decided to include more players into the Targets and Touches format for the rest of the season. For simplicity, cornerbacks who see at least 50 percent of the prior week’s snaps will be included.





Baltimore Ravens





Targets: Mike Wallace (5, 10, 4, 7, 8, 5), Dennis Pitta (6, 5, 5, 11, 5, 2), Steve L Smith (7, 9, 4, 10, 6, 7), Breshad Perriman (4, 0, 3, 3, 4, 1), Kamar Aiken (4, 5, 2, 3, 4, 2), Kyle Juszczyk (3, 3, 5, 1, 3, 4), Terrance West (2, 2, 4, 3, 4, 4), Kenneth Dixon (7, 1, 4, 4, 11, 1), Chris Moore (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Crockett Gillmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darren Waller (2, 0, 2, 2, 3, 2), Nick Boyle (0, 0, 0, 2, 3, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lorenzo Taliaferro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Terrance West (21, 8, 13, 10, 2, 13), Kenneth Dixon (6, 6, 13, 6, 11, 9), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Joe Flacco (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Javorius Allen (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Wallace (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Ryan Mallett (2, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Chris Moore (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kyle Juszczyk (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Lorenzo Taliaferro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Mike Campanaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Steve L Smith (2, 1, 1, 2, 1, 1), Mike Wallace (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dennis Pitta (1, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Terrance West (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Darren Waller (1, 0, 0, 1, 3, 1), Kyle Juszczyk (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Kamar Aiken (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Kenneth Dixon (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Crockett Gillmore (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Terrance West (4, 1, 3, 1, 0, 1), Joe Flacco (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Kenneth Dixon (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javorius Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At (via PFF): Tavon Young 9, 7, 10, 3, 3, 4 (5-23, 5-40-1, 5-47, 2-4, 3-16-1, 2-20), Jerraud Powers 13, 5, 7 (10-53-1, 4-46, 3-14), Shareece Wright 5 (2-5)





Observations: It’s apparent that Kenneth Dixon’s usage last week was game script dependent. Against the Eagles, Dixon played just 26 percent of the snaps, while being out-touched 17-to-9 by Terrance West. Dixon flopped but had a lucky bail out with a late touchdown run the in the 4th quarter. In theory, the game against the Steelers in Week 16 would be more appealing for Dixon.





Buffalo Bills





Targets: Charles Clay (0, 7, 4, 0, 6, 7), Robert Woods (0, 3, 0, 0, 3, 2), Marquise Goodwin (0, 3, 4, 8, 2, 4), LeSean McCoy (0, 3, 2, 7, 7, 3), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 3, 9, 6, 4), Walt Powell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hunter (0, 0, 1, 4, 0, 3), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 1, 3, 1, 1), Brandon Tate (0, 3, 1, 1, 0, 0), Mike Gillislee (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jerome Felton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Greg Salas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Percy Harvin (0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Gerald Christian (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Jonathan Williams (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Dezmin Lewis (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 5, 19, 17, 12, 19), Tyrod Taylor (0, 9, 7, 3, 3, 7), Mike Gillislee (0, 14, 0, 8, 2, 9), Jonathan Williams (0, 4, 3, 0, 0, 3), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), E.J. Manuel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jerome Felton (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Brandon Tate (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Percy Harvin (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert Woods (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Charles Clay (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 2), Robert Woods (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Hunter (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), LeSean McCoy (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Marquise Goodwin (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Sammy Watkins (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Mike Gillislee (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Walt Powell (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Greg Salas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Nick O'Leary (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeSean McCoy (0, 2, 4, 2, 2, 3), Mike Gillislee (0, 2, 0, 5, 0, 2), Tyrod Taylor (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 3), Jonathan Williams (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 3), Jerome Felton (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Reggie Bush (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), E.J. Manuel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Stephon Gilmore 5, 3, 7, 2, 4, 3 (4-105-1, 3-41, 5-63-1, 1-0, 2-15, 2-8), Ronald Darby 5 (4-46), Corey White 1 (0-0)





Observations: After playing 94 percent of the snaps in Week 14, Sammy Watkins played just 63 percent in Week 15. Granted, the Bills got out to a massive lead may have something to do with that, as there wouldn’t be any need to risk Watkins health in a blowout. LeSean McCoy erupted for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries. McCoy had a chance for three touchdowns but was vultured by Mike Gillislee in the first quarter. Gillislee now has five touchdowns in six weeks. The Bills take on the Dolphins in Week 16.





Editor’s Note: We're hosting a FREE NFL contest on FanDuel for the Holidays — win your share of $200 in prizes, including a $25 NBA entry for 1st Place. Play Now!

Cincinnati Bengals





Targets: A.J. Green (11, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (2, 9, 9, 7, 6, 9), Tyler Boyd (4, 8, 9, 6, 6, 3), Giovani Bernard (5, 8, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Eifert (5, 6, 11, 2, 6, 3), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Hill (0, 2, 6, 3, 4, 1), James Wright (0, 3, 6, 2, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 1, 2, 5, 2, 3), Tyler Kroft (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cody Core (0, 0, 1, 2, 2, 3), Alex Erickson (0, 2, 1, 1, 2, 0), Ryan Hewitt (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jeremy Hill (15, 16, 12, 23, 25, 20), Giovani Bernard (7, 7, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Dalton (1, 4, 3, 2, 2, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 5, 8, 9, 7), Tyler Boyd (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), James Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Brandon LaFell (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon LaFell (0, 1, 2, 1, 2, 1), Tyler Eifert (1, 1, 2, 1, 3, 1), A.J. Green (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Boyd (1, 2, 2, 1, 0, 0), Giovani Bernard (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Uzomah (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Hill (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Alex Erickson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Kroft (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Jeremy Hill (2, 4, 2, 9, 6, 7), Giovani Bernard (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andy Dalton (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Rex Burkhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 5), James Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Adam Jones 2, 10, 2, 3, 15, 6 (1-17, 7-62, 1-13, 3-18, 11-88-1, 4-16), Dre Kirkpatrick 7, 7, 7, 2, 5, 6 (6-51-1, 4-21, 6-87, 1-8, 3-37, 3-19, 2-40), Joshua Shaw 1, 6, 4 (1-1, 2-17, 3-77-1)





Observations: With the absence of A.J. Green Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd have been handling the primary WR duties. Since Week 12: Brandon LaFell has gone 18-246-1 on 31 targets, while Tyler Boyd has garnered 17-190-0 on 24 targets. Green is expected to be ready for Week 16 in which we can expect Boyd to be knocked out of fantasy consideration. LaFell’s volume could also take a hit with the attention AJG usually sees from Andy Dalton.





Cleveland Browns





Targets: Terrelle Pryor (9, 10, 12, 0, 3, 8), Duke Johnson (5, 4, 5, 0, 2, 7), Gary Barnidge (4, 5, 3, 0, 5, 3), Corey Coleman (5, 12, 7, 0, 11, 4), Andrew Hawkins (1, 1, 2, 0, 1, 1), Isaiah Crowell (5, 5, 7, 0, 2, 2), Ricardo Louis (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Seth DeValve (1, 1, 4, 0, 2, 1), Rashard Higgins (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Randall Telfer (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Dan Vitale (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1), Jordan Payton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Connor Hamlett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Isaiah Crowell (9, 8, 16, 0, 10, 8), Duke Johnson (2, 2, 5, 0, 4, 5), Robert Griffin (0, 0, 0, 0, 7, 8), Cody Kessler (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kevin Hogan (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh McCown (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andrew Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Charlie Whitehurst (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Andrew Hawkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Duke Johnson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 0), Gary Barnidge (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Crowell (0, 2, 1, 0, 0, 0), Corey Coleman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Ricardo Louis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Rashard Higgins (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Connor Hamlett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dan Vitale (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Seth DeValve (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Isaiah Crowell (0, 1, 1, 0, 2, 1), Duke Johnson (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 1), Cody Kessler (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Josh McCown (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robert Griffin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Malcolm Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terrelle Pryor (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Joe Haden 7, 4, 6, 10, 9, 3 (3-55, 3-30, 4-59, 8-68, 4-85-1, 2-31-1), Jamar Taylor 6, 1, 4 (4-23, 1-7, 2-21)





Observations: The Browns’ “offense” is non-existent with Robert Griffin III as the signal caller. The last two weeks with Griffin III starting, he has yet to throw for more than 200 yards or throw a touchdown. But he has thrown one interception… The whole offense offers almost no fantasy relevancy with the inept QB play. Look at the bright side; you still have the Cavaliers and the Indians.





Denver Broncos





Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (9, 0, 10, 9, 14, 6), Demaryius Thomas (11, 0, 8, 10, 16, 11), Jordan Norwood (3, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Devontae Booker (2, 0, 2, 1, 2, 4), Virgil Green (6, 0, 0, 1, 2, 2), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (0, 0, 2, 0, 4, 0), A.J. Derby (3, 0, 4, 1, 5, 6), Jordan Taylor (2, 0, 4, 0, 4, 1), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 0), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 5), Andy Janovich (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jeff Heuerman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 4), Kapri Bibbs (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Devontae Booker (24, 0, 24, 18, 3, 6), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (7, 0, 9, 5, 0, 0), Trevor Siemian (6, 0, 5, 0, 0, 1), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 10), Paxton Lynch (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Emmanuel Sanders (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jordan Norwood (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Emmanuel Sanders (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 1), Demaryius Thomas (1, 0, 1, 0, 6, 0), Devontae Booker (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jordan Taylor (1, 0, 3, 0, 1, 0), Jordan Norwood (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bennie Fowler (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Virgil Green (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), A.J. Derby (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), John Phillips (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Devontae Booker (6, 0, 2, 2, 0, 0), C.J. Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kapri Bibbs (1, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Trevor Siemian (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Justin Forsett (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Andy Janovich (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Juwan Thompson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Bradley Roby 9, 13, 6, 3, 5, 0 (2-34, 8-99, 4-83, 3-27-1, 1-12, 0-0), Chris Harris Jr. 6, 5, 3, 10, 9, 1 (3-53, 3-29, 2-13, 6-32, 3-25, 1-6), Aqib Talib 4, 6, 5 (4-42, 2-20, 3-31)





Observations: The Broncos failed to get much going against the Patriots on Sunday as Trevor Siemian failed to throw a touchdown pass in their 16-3 loss. Demaryius Thomas led the Broncos in targets (11) and yards (91.) Justin Forsett out-snapped Devontae Booker 34-to-28 and out-touched him 14-to-8. Neither are noteworthy performances. The Broncos draw a tough matchup against the Chiefs in Week 16.





Houston Texans





Targets: DeAndre Hopkins (13, 6, 10, 8, 4, 17), Will Fuller (0, 4, 6, 6, 4, 8), C.J. Fiedorowicz (5, 10, 6, 9, 7, 0), Ryan Griffin (4, 5, 5, 6, 2, 8), Lamar Miller (0, 3, 4, 1, 1, 2), Braxton Miller (2, 7, 3, 2, 0, 0), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Stephen Anderson (1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 3), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 0, 1, 2, 3), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Keith Mumphery (0, 2, 0, 0, 2, 2), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Wendall Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Akeem Hunt (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jay Prosch (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Lamar Miller (15, 24, 19, 14, 21, 22), Alfred Blue (7, 0, 0, 5, 16, 1), Brock Osweiler (3, 2, 3, 3, 2, 0), Akeem Hunt (8, 5, 2, 0, 1, 3), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 2, 5, 1, 1), Braxton Miller (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jay Prosch (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tom Savage (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Targets: Braxton Miller (0, 4, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Hopkins (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 2), C.J. Fiedorowicz (0, 0, 1, 1, 2, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Lamar Miller (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Ryan Griffin (1, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Stephen Anderson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Alfred Blue (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jaelen Strong (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keith Mumphery (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyler Ervin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Lamar Miller (0, 5, 3, 1, 6, 4), Alfred Blue (1, 0, 0, 0, 5, 0), Akeem Hunt (0, 3, 0, 0, 0, 2), Brock Osweiler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Braxton Miller (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Jonathan Grimes (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Will Fuller (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: A.J. Bouye 4, 9, 3, 6 (2-24, 7-57-1, 2-16, 1-11), Kareem Jackson 5, 9, 2 (4-42, 7-81-1, 1-2), Robert Nelson 3 (1-9)





Observations: In three quarters of play, Tom Savage threw for 260 passing yards and no touchdowns against the Jaguars on Sunday. For reference, Brock Osweiler last threw for more than 260 yards in Week 6 and had only managed to eclipse that mark twice this year. Ryan Griffen stepped in nicely for C.J. Fiedorowicz, as he snagged all eight of his targets for 85 yards. DeAndre Hopkins topped 85 yards receiving for just the second time all year, and the first time since Week 2. I think we’re all hoping Tom Savage continues to be the starter.





Indianapolis Colts





Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 9, 5, 10, 13, 7), Jack Doyle (0, 2, 2, 4, 6, 4), Phillip Dorsett (0, 3, 6, 1, 8, 1), Donte Moncrief (0, 7, 11, 6, 4, 0), Dwayne Allen (0, 2, 6, 4, 2, 2), Frank Gore (0, 4, 1, 1, 2, 4), Robert Turbin (0, 0, 3, 0, 7, 2), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 2, 5), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Erik Swoope (0, 0, 2, 3, 0, 3), Devin Street (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quan Bray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Todman (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Frank Gore (0, 18, 15, 20, 10, 26), Andrew Luck (0, 8, 0, 3, 2, 1), Robert Turbin (0, 2, 2, 6, 3, 7), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 0, 5, 0, 2), Jordan Todman (0, 0, 3, 2, 0, 4), Scott Tolzien (0, 0, 3, 3, 0, 0), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Quan Bray (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: T.Y. Hilton (0, 1, 0, 2, 0, 2), Jack Doyle (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Donte Moncrief (0, 2, 1, 1, 2, 0), Dwayne Allen (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 1), Frank Gore (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Phillip Dorsett (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Chester Rogers (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Robert Turbin (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Erik Swoope (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Frank Gore (0, 3, 4, 3, 2, 2), Robert Turbin (0, 2, 1, 2, 1, 3), Josh Ferguson (0, 0, 0, 4, 0, 2), Andrew Luck (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Todman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Scott Tolzien (0, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Vontae Davis 2, 5, 8, OUT, 4, 3 (1-14-1, 3-22, 4-67-1, OUT, 1-10, 1-5), Rashaan Melvin 10, 11, 2, 10, 4 (5-65, 7-54, 0-0, 5-36, 2-27), Darius Butler 1 (1-1), Darryl Morris 7 (4-33)





Observations: The Vikings’ defense held T.Y. Hilton in check as he caught just three passes for 45 yards on seven targets. The Colts did most of their damage on the ground. Frank Gore tallied up 101 yards on 26 carries and also caught four passes. Sadly, Robert Turbin vultured two touchdowns from Gore from in close. The Colts have a nice matchup against the Raiders in Week 16.





Jacksonville Jaguars





Targets: Allen Robinson (13, 7, 4, 10, 3, 8), Marqise Lee (6, 8, 6, 9, 8, 3), Allen Hurns (7, 2, 7, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (3, 3, 2, 7, 9, 7), Julius Thomas (10, 5, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (4, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Ivory (3, 6, 1, 0, 0, 1), Bryan Walters (0, 0, 0, 6, 4, 5), Ben Koyack (3, 1, 2, 3, 2, 2), Neal Sterling (0, 0, 3, 6, 5, 1), Arrelious Benn (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rashad Greene (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Denard Robinson (0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 0), Shane Wynn (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 0), Alex Ellis (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: T.J. Yeldon (9, 4, 6, 14, 17, 8), Chris Ivory (9, 17, 9, 0, 0, 10), Blake Bortles (3, 1, 8, 2, 3, 2), Denard Robinson (0, 3, 13, 17, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (1, 1, 1, 2, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 1, 4, 0), Shane Wynn (0, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Chad Henne (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Allen Hurns (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Marqise Lee (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), T.J. Yeldon (1, 1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Julius Thomas (2, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Marcedes Lewis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Bryan Walters (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Arrelious Benn (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Corey Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Denard Robinson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Neal Sterling (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Rashad Greene (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Chris Ivory (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), T.J. Yeldon (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Blake Bortles (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2)





CBs Thrown At: Jalen Ramsey 2, 12, 6, 3, 8, 4 (1-9, 6-97-1, 5-36, 2-74, 2-23, 2-23), Prince Amukamara 4, 3, 2, 4, 8, 4 (2-17, 2-37, 2-11, 1-15, 4-20, 6-61, 2-23)





Observations: The whole Jaguars’ offense struggled in the shoulders of Blake Bortles and his 92 passing yards (!!) Marqise Lee salvaged his fantasy day with a kick return because he failed to catch his three targets. The down year of Allen Robinson also continues as he hauled in just two of his eight targets for 15 yards. The Jacksonville offense is a fantasy wasteland.





~







Kansas City Chiefs





Targets: Travis Kelce (6, 9, 15, 8, 8, 5), Tyreek Hill (13, 5, 10, 6, 6, 3), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 0, 3, 8), Chris Conley (3, 8, 4, 2, 3, 4), Albert Wilson (7, 4, 6, 4, 1, 1), Spencer Ware (3, 2, 2, 4, 2, 3), Charcandrick West (3, 3, 1, 0, 0, 0), Demetrius Harris (1, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Ross Travis (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Sherman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Knile Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), James O'Shaughnessy (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1)





Carries: Spencer Ware (13, 17, 17, 14, 20, 18), Charcandrick West (2, 0, 3, 1, 2, 4), Alex Smith (4, 2, 2, 3, 4, 4), Tyreek Hill (1, 1, 1, 2, 1, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Nick Foles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Travis Kelce (1, 2, 1, 0, 0, 1), Chris Conley (2, 3, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tyreek Hill (0, 0, 3, 1, 1, 0), Jeremy Maclin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Albert Wilson (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Charcandrick West (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Spencer Ware (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Demetrius Harris (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ross Travis (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Spencer Ware (0, 4, 2, 2, 1, 4), Alex Smith (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Charcandrick West (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Jamaal Charles (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tyreek Hill (0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Knile Davis (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Albert Wilson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAnthony Thomas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Marcus Peters 4, 7, 3 (2-19, 5-53-1, 3-87), Steven Nelson 8, 4 (8-110, 3-33), Terrance Mitchell 7 (1-4)





Observations: Travis Kelce’s streak of 100-yard games came to an end Sunday when he was targeted just five times and managed 41 yards with three receptions. Jeremy Maclin was targeted a team-high seven times and led the Chiefs in receiving with 82 yards. However, he draws a tough matchup with the Broncos’ secondary in Week 16. Tyreek Hill played just 52 percent of the snaps and was targeted a mere three times. He failed to catch a single target but saved his fantasy day with a 68-yard touchdown run.





Miami Dolphins





Targets: Jarvis Landry (6, 5, 7, 14, 6, 4), DeVante Parker (8, 10, 6, 4, 3, 3), Kenny Stills (3, 9, 6, 5, 7, 3), Dion Sims (1, 4, 4, 4, 2, 4), Jay Ajayi (1, 4, 2, 7, 3, 0), Damien Williams (1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 0), MarQueis Gray (2, 1, 2, 0, 0, 3), Jordan Cameron (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Jones (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Leonte Carroo (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Isaiah Pead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jakeem Grant (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Jay Ajayi (19, 16, 18, 12, 20, 19), Ryan Tannehill (3, 2, 6, 1, 5, 0), Damien Williams (2, 0, 1, 1, 5, 3), Kenyan Drake (1, 1, 1, 1, 1, 5), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Pead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jarvis Landry (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeVante Parker (1, 1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Dion Sims (1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 2), Jarvis Landry (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Damien Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Jay Ajayi (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenny Stills (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), MarQueis Gray (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), Leonte Carroo (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dominique Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jordan Cameron (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Carries: Jay Ajayi (2, 0, 3, 0, 1, 2), Damien Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Ryan Tannehill (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Arian Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenyan Drake (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Tony Lippett 2, 11, 7, 3, 8, 5 (2-18, 5-58, 4-42, 2-14, 8-130-1, 0-0), Bobby McCain 8, 7, 6 (6-59, 5-65, 4-39), Xavien Howard 10 (3-66)





Observations: Matt Moore threw for four touchdowns and 236 yards in his start over the injured Ryan Tannehill. His fantasy output is even more impressive when you see that he attempted just 18 passes. 33 percent of Moore’s completions were for touchdown passes. Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, and DeVante Parker were all targeted four times or less. Stills got loose for a 52-yard TD, and Landry managed 108 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. Dion Sims also caught a pair of touchdowns. Landry is the only pass-catcher you’d feel comfortable starting in your fantasy playoffs.





New England Patriots





Targets: Julian Edelman (9, 17, 11, 12, 15, 12), James White (4, 6, 9, 5, 3, 8), Martellus Bennett (7, 2, 5, 4, 4, 4), Chris Hogan (3, 0, 5, 5, 7, 2), Malcolm Mitchell (2, 5, 7, 10, 5, 1), Rob Gronkowski (6, 0, 2, 0, 0, 0), Danny Amendola (1, 3, 1, 4, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 5, 7, 5, 1, 3), LeGarrette Blount (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), James Develin (0, 0, 2, 1, 1, 1), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matthew Slater (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeGarrette Blount (21, 19, 11, 18, 17, 17), Dion Lewis (0, 5, 6, 5, 3, 18), James White (2, 0, 0, 3, 2, 3), Tom Brady (5, 4, 3, 3, 1, 1), Jacoby Brissett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Julian Edelman (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brandon Bolden (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matthew Slater (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Julian Edelman (0, 3, 0, 0, 1, 1), Malcolm Mitchell (0, 1, 2, 2, 4, 1), James White (0, 1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Martellus Bennett (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Danny Amendola (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Chris Hogan (0, 0, 0, 1, 3, 0), Rob Gronkowski (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0), James Develin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: LeGarrette Blount (7, 7, 1, 0, 4, 2), Tom Brady (3, 2, 3, 1, 0, 0), Dion Lewis (0, 1, 3, 1, 0, 1), James White (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Julian Edelman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), D.J. Foster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jacoby Brissett (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Malcolm Butler 8, 4, 6, 7, 3, 3 (7-69-1, 2-35, 6-106-2, 3-78, 2-27, 0-0), Logan Ryan 7, 8, 7 (3-78, 4-72, 6-58), Eric Rowe 6 (3-43)





Observations: Dion Lewis led the Patriots in carries (18) and rushing yards (95.) Lewis out-carried Blount by one carry, but rushed for 64 more yards. James White saw just six total touches against Denver. Next week against the Jets should set up to be a “Blount game,” but sometimes you never know with Bill Belichick. Malcolm Mitchell led the Patriots with 89 percent of the snaps but was targeted just once. With Michael Floyd expected to be active in Week 16, it’ll be interesting to see how the snap counts pan out.





New York Jets





Targets: Brandon Marshall (6, 0, 9, 8, 5, 11), Quincy Enunwa (6, 0, 5, 2, 7, 9), Bilal Powell (7, 0, 3, 1, 5, 12), Robby Anderson (6, 0, 2, 12, 11, 6), Matt Forte (3, 0, 4, 4, 0, 1), Charone Peake (2, 0, 0, 2, 2, 4), Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalin Marshall (0, 0, 3, 0, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 2, 5, 3, 2), Brandon Bostick (0, 0, 2, 1, 2, 0), C.J. Spiller (1, 0, 1, 2, 0, 0), Braedon Bowman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kellen Davis (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Matt Forte (20, 0, 13, 9, 3, 4), Bilal Powell (4, 0, 8, 1, 29, 16), Ryan Fitzpatrick (0, 0, 2, 2, 0, 2), Bryce Petty (0, 0, 0, 0, 4, 1), C.J. Spiller (1, 0, 0, 2, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Brandon Wilds (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Geno Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Troymaine Pope (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Brandon Marshall (1, 0, 1, 0, 0, 2), Quincy Enunwa (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 2), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Eric Decker (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Forte (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Robby Anderson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jalin Marshall (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Seferian-Jenkins (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Charone Peake (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Matt Forte (1, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Bilal Powell (0, 0, 3, 1, 3, 2), Ryan Fitzpatrick (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Bryce Petty (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Darrelle Revis 16, 0, 7, 5, 4, 3 (10-122, 0-0, 4-69, 4-41-2, 3-36, 1-17), Juston Burris 4 (1-52-1)





Observations: Matt Forte was highly questionable for Week 15, but ended up being active. However, he played just 17 percent of the snaps, while Bilal Powell was in on 84 percent of the snaps. Powell out-carried Forte 16-to-4, and also had 11 receptions. Powell garnered 162 total yards on 27 touches. Brandon Marshall caught just one of his 11 targets and is tough to see as anything more than a WR3 next week.





Oakland Raiders





Targets: Michael Crabtree (0, 7, 13, 11, 7, 8), Amari Cooper (0, 5, 7, 4, 10, 3), Seth Roberts (0, 3, 4, 5, 9, 3), Clive Walford (0, 4, 4, 3, 3, 3), Latavius Murray (0, 5, 4, 5, 1, 1), Jalen Richard (0, 3, 0, 0, 4, 5), Mychal Rivera (0, 0, 2, 5, 5, 2), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 3), Andre Holmes (0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Jamize Olawale (0, 3, 1, 0, 1, 1), Lee Smith (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Taiwan Jones (0, 0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 12, 19, 20, 22, 13), Jalen Richard (0, 3, 7, 9, 6, 6), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 5), Derek Carr (0, 2, 4, 2, 2, 5), Jamize Olawale (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Johnny Holton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Taiwan Jones (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Michael Crabtree (0, 0, 2, 4, 2, 2), Seth Roberts (0, 1, 1, 0, 5, 2), Amari Cooper (0, 1, 2, 0, 0, 1), Clive Walford (0, 2, 2, 0, 0, 1), Andre Holmes (0, 0, 1, 0, 1, 0), Latavius Murray (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 1, 0, 0, 1, 0), Mychal Rivera (0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jamize Olawale (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 1), DeAndre Washington (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (0, 2, 7, 5, 4, 4), Derek Carr (0, 2, 0, 1, 0, 3), Jamize Olawale (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAndre Washington (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalen Richard (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Sean Smith 2, 7, 9, 6 (1-6, 4-77-1, 5-54, 4-86-2), David Amerson 5, 8 (2-21, 5-21)





Observations: Amari Cooper was shadowed by Casey Hayward and Cooper failed to garner much production after going just 1-28 on three targets. Michael Crabtree caught six of his eight targets for 60 yards and a score. Per Graham Barfield, Crabtree has now out-targeted Cooper in eight of 14 games, more 60+ yard games (8:6) and more games with 10+ targets (6:5.)





Pittsburgh Steelers





Targets: Antonio Brown (18, 10, 6, 7, 11, 5), LeVeon Bell (10, 9, 5, 7, 5, 8), Eli Rogers (5, 6, 2, 3, 3, 6), Jesse James (4, 4, 1, 4, 3, 1), Sammie Coates (1, 0, 3, 0, 0, 4), Ladarius Green (4, 2, 3, 11, 6, 8), Cobi Hamilton (1, 5, 1, 3, 2, 2), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Grimble (2, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Fitzgerald Toussaint (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: LeVeon Bell (17, 28, 23, 29, 38, 23), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ben Roethlisberger (1, 0, 0, 0, 3, 4), Fitzgerald Toussaint (0, 0, 6, 0, 1, 0), Landry Jones (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Antonio Brown (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Daryl Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Brown (3, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Jesse James (1, 2, 0, 0, 2, 0), LeVeon Bell (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Eli Rogers (2, 2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ladarius Green (0, 2, 0, 2, 2, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Cobi Hamilton (0, 2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Darrius Heyward-Bey (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Markus Wheaton (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Xavier Grimble (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Johnson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: LeVeon Bell (5, 7, 2, 0, 9, 4), DeAngelo Williams (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Ben Roethlisberger (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Daryl Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Sammie Coates (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





CBs Thrown At: Ross Cockrell 1, 4, 6, 6, 5, 5 (1-3, 2-14, 4-89, 2-19, 4-31, 4-48) Artie Burns 12, 7, 12, 6, 6, 5 (4-132-1, 6-107-1, 5-54-1, 3-19, 5-32, 2-23)





Observations: It was a rough fantasy day for Steelers players. Antonio Brown went 3-58 but had numerous close calls with touchdowns. Le’Veon Bell had a “down” game by Bell standards as he still had 131 total yards. The Steelers draw a tough matchup against the Ravens on Christmas Day, but you’re not benching any of the usual fantasy plays with the Steelers at home.





San Diego Chargers





Targets: Tyrell Williams (11, 0, 14, 4, 5, 9), Dontrelle Inman (9, 0, 6, 5, 7, 8), Antonio Gates (9, 0, 0, 4, 9, 2), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 2, 4, 3, 3), Melvin Gordon (8, 0, 4, 6, 1, 0), Hunter Henry (2, 0, 3, 1, 5, 4), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 0, 0, 6, 3), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Keenan Allen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Griff Whalen (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Watt (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Butler (0, 0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Sean McGrath (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Isaiah Burse (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





Carries: Melvin Gordon (24, 0, 17, 17, 3, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 1, 4, 16, 15), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Philip Rivers (0, 0, 0, 3, 0, 0), Ronnie Hillman (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 7), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derek Watt (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kellen Clemens (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





RZ Targets: Antonio Gates (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Hunter Henry (1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 2), Tyrell Williams (1, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Melvin Gordon (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Travis Benjamin (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Dontrelle Inman (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Griff Whalen (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jeremy Butler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1)





RZ Carries: Melvin Gordon (4, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Kenneth Farrow (0, 0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Danny Woodhead (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Philip Rivers (0, 0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Dexter McCluster (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: Casey Hayward 9, 7, 4, 10, 5, 4 (5-80, 3-59, 2-6, 6-68, 3-28, 2-38), Trevor Williams 4, 2, 8 (2-20, 2-31, 7-81)





Observations: Kenneth Farrow led the Chargers with 75 percent of the RB snaps, but failed to do much damage with 39 yards and a lost fumble on 15 carries. Ronnie Hillman wasn’t much of a factor as he played only 24 percent of the carries had just seven carries. After nine targets in Week 14, Antonio Gates was targeted just twice, but still out-snapped Hunter Henry 35-to-29. The Chargers are in a nice spot to bounce back against the Browns in Week 16.





Tennessee Titans





Targets: Delanie Walker (11, 6, 4, 0, 7, 7), Rishard Matthews (5, 13, 7, 0, 3, 10), Tajae Sharpe (4, 7, 3, 0, 1, 4), DeMarco Murray (3, 3, 5, 0, 2, 6), Kendall Wright (3, 6, 1, 0, 0, 2), Andre Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Harry Douglas (0, 1, 2, 0, 2, 0), Anthony Fasano (1, 0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Phillip Supernaw (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jace Amaro (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalston Fowler (0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0)





Carries: DeMarco Murray (17, 21, 17, 0, 21, 18), Derrick Henry (9, 0, 8, 0, 12, 9), Marcus Mariota (4, 5, 4, 0, 9, 1), Antonio Andrews (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Matt Cassel (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Targets: DeMarco Murray (0, 1, 0, 0, 0, 1), Delanie Walker (2, 0, 2, 0, 2, 0), Rishard Matthews (0, 1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Andre Johnson (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Harry Douglas (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kendall Wright (1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Anthony Fasano (1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jalston Fowler (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





RZ Carries: DeMarco Murray (5, 2, 4, 0, 3, 0), Derrick Henry (0, 0, 2, 0, 2, 5), Marcus Mariota (2, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0), Tajae Sharpe (0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0)





CBs Thrown At: LeShaun Sims 11, 5 (8-108-1, 1-4), Antwon Blake 6 (5-71)





Observations: Since Week 8, Derrick Henry has seen eight or more carries in every game. Before Week 8, DeMarco Murray topped 20 carries in four of those seven games. After Week 8, Murray has topped 20 carries in two of the six games. Murray still sees plenty of work with 17 or more carries in five of the last six games, but Henry has taken away some goal line touches, as he punched in two from in close against the Chiefs on Sunday. Rishard Matthews led the Titans with 10 targets and 104 receiving yards. Delanie Walker was held in check with a tough matchup against Eric Berry.