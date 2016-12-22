Matchup: Giants @ Eagles

Matchup: Giants @ EaglesThursday, December 22, 2016
Thursday Night Football
NY Giants @ Philadelphia
Vegas Projected Score: Giants 22, Eagles 19.5
This week’s Thursday nighter is an NFC East clash at Philly’s Lincoln Financial Field, where the Eagles have given up 27 points in consecutive games after playing stout early-season defense at home. All told, Philly’s collapsed defense has allowed 26 or more points in seven of its last eight games while yielding multiple touchdown passes in nine of its last 11. At the start of Philly’s defensive slide was a Week 9 trip to the Meadowlands, where Eli Manning carved up Jim Schwartz’s unit for four touchdown passes, one on a 26-yard Odell Beckham slant, another to Beckham on a goal-line jump ball, and the last two on 30-plus-yard bombs Sterling Shepard and Roger Lewis, neither of whom was covered. All of the matchup data is strong. Held under 260 passing yards in eight straight games, Manning’s fantasy results remain almost completely dependent upon Beckham turning easy completions into scores. This does set up as a game where those plays are at an elevated probability of happening. … Shane Vereen re-tore his triceps in last week’s win over Detroit, locking in Rashad Jennings and Paul Perkins as timeshare partners the rest of the way. Although Perkins (4.21 YPC) has out-produced Jennings (2.62 YPC) in terms of rushing efficiency over the past three weeks, there were no signs of a guard changing against the Lions. Jennings (18) out-touched Perkins (11) and they played the same number of snaps (39%). Committee backs in an inherently unsuccessful running game, Perkins and Jennings are both in need of touchdowns to hit. The Eagles have given up a lot of those lately, allowing six rushing touchdowns over their last five games.
Manning’s target distribution since the Giants’ Week 8 bye: Odell Beckham 72; Sterling Shepard 41; Will Tye 32; Jennings 25; Jerell Adams 16: Victor Cruz 14; Roger Lewis 13; Perkins 12. … Because Manning’s box score is so tied to Beckham’s performance and Eli has been particularly ineffective in road games this year, they both have significant home-road splits. OBJ has 75 yards or fewer in 4-of-6 away games and has scored seven of his ten touchdowns in home games this year. Beckham did hit in each of his last two road games (10-100, 6-96-2), of course. As the Eagles are allowing an NFC-high 185.8 yards per game to opposing wideouts and Beckham is the Giants’ lone big-yardage threat, there is every reason to believe this is an OBJ eruption spot. Philly’s cornerback trio is among the worst in the league. … Shepard went 3-50-1 on six targets against the Eagles in Week 9, paying off as a fantasy start with a wide-open 32-yard score. It’s always the same story for Shepard, who consistently hovers in the five-catch, 50-yard range but needs weekly touchdowns to hit. Philadelphia has given up seven touchdowns to wide receivers over the past four weeks, including three games where multiple opposing wideouts scored. … The Eagles held Tye to 33 scoreless yards in Week 9. It was one of Tye’s best games of the season.
The Giants have continued to play shutdown defense despite the loss of DE Jason Pierre-Paul (sports hernia), holding the Cowboys to seven points in Week 14 and the Lions to two field goals last week. Seven of the last eight quarterbacks to face the G-Men have finished outside the top-20 fantasy scorers on the week. It’s a road down which Carson Wentz is likely headed while being a target for the Giants’ fantasy D/ST. Wentz has dropped back to pass 38 or more times in eight straight weeks, taking 20 sacks with a 5:10 TD-to-INT ratio and eight fumbles during that stretch. The Giants intercepted Wentz twice when these clubs met in Week 9. … Darren Sproles was a featured part of the Eagles’ Week 9 offense at New York, handling 16 touches on 82% of the snaps compared to Ryan Mathews’ six touches on a measly 11% of the plays. The Eagles did spend all of that game in chase mode after falling behind 14-0 early, so Sproles benefited from the negative script. Still, Sproles’ return combined with another tough matchup are Week 16 concerns for Mathews, even after he crushed expectations in last week’s 20-128-1 demolition of the Ravens. The Giants rank No. 5 in run-defense DVOA and have limited enemy running backs to a combined 136-474-2 (3.49 YPC) rushing line over their last six games. Eagles RT Lane Johnson’s return from suspension does further optimism for Mathews, who remains the Eagles’ best bet to move the chains offensively. Ultimately, Mathews is in play as a risky RB2/flex option in Week 16.
Wentz’s target distribution with Jordan Matthews back the past two weeks: Matthews and Zach Ertz 21; Trey Burton 16; Nelson Agholor 8; Brent Celek 4; Sproles and Dorial Green-Beckham 3; Paul Turner and Ryan Mathews 2. … The Giants’ slot coverage has stiffened lately with Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie on a roll, checking Anquan Boldin (3-13-0), Cole Beasley (4-41-0), Eli Rogers (1-18-0), Andrew Hawkins (0-0), Cameron Meredith (4-49-0), and Tyler Boyd (2-12-0) over their last six games. Matthews did go 6-88 on 10 targets in these clubs’ Week 9 meeting, out-muscling Rodgers-Cromartie for 33 yards on a jump ball and picking up 25 after finding a soft spot in New York’s zone coverage. As a PPR floor play, Matthews is tough to abandon with double-digit targets in six straight games he has played start to finish. … The higher-upside Eagles pass-catcher bet is Ertz, whose monster second half of the season began in Week 9, when he flamed the G-Men for 8-97 on eight targets. Ertz also dropped a 9-152-0 number on nine targets against the Giants in Week 17 last year. The G-Men have allowed the NFL’s seventh most catches (76) and sixth most yards (900) to tight ends. Ertz has 80-plus yards and/or a touchdown in four of his last five games and is averaging 6.9 receptions per game since midseason. … Rotational tight end Burton played only 25% of the Eagles’ Week 15 snaps, while Green-Beckham returned from his oblique injury to log 61%. Burton is a useful role player in Philly’s offense but has little usefulness in fantasy. … Green-Beckham was a complete non-factor against the Giants in Week 9, going catch-less on five targets.
Score Prediction: Giants 20, Eagles 17
