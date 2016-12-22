Dose: Star WRs Near Return

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Fantasy championship week is here and the season is coming to its usual bittersweet close. Let’s run down the most important news items to track during Week 16 as fantasyland collectively tries to win some hardware...

The Headlines

In a possible quagmire for lineup decisions, A.J. Green (hamstring) is tracking towards a return in Week 16. ESPN's Bob Holtzman reported on Monday that Green will play in Week 16 against the Texans barring "an unexpected setback." While the Bengals are drawing dead in the NFL playoffs, Green apparently wants to come back and finish out the year on a strong note. Prior to getting injured in Week 11, Green was averaging a career-best 96.4 yards/game and would have pushed for 1,600 total receiving yards had he stayed healthy for 16 games. Now, assuming Green does return for the Bengals’ road date in Houston, his activation will obviously relegate both Brandon LaFell and Tyler Boyd back to WR4 territory. The larger issue at hand is what to do with Green himself. It’s very tough to trust players in fantasy football -- especially receivers -- coming off of multi-week soft tissue injuries.

Essentially, fantasy owners’ decision whether to start Green will come down to risk tolerance. Houston has been lit on fire by boundary receivers as of late, allowing six top-20 receivers over the past six weeks. In fact, the Texans have allowed the ninth-most PPR points per reception in that span. Still, Green’s floor is very low since it is unlikely he will play his full allotment of snaps and there is a chance he re-tweaks his hammy. Green will be the definition of a boom-or-bust WR3 if he keeps trending in the right direction for Saturday night. It’s probably best to err on the side of caution in shallow leagues while Green could theoretically be fired up in leagues with four or more wide receiver/FLEX spots to help insulate his dangerously low floor.

In a situation similar to A.J. Green's, Julio Jones’ possible Week 16 return leaves an interesting dilemma. After resting through two games against a dead Rams team and the hapless ‘Niners, Atlanta is “hopeful” Julio Jones can return in Week 16 for their in-division date with the Panthers. Jones was limited in practice on Wednesday. Much like A.J. Green, barring an unprecedented setback, it would be a mild surprise not to see Julio take the field in Week 16. Keep in mind, Jones dropped a 300-yard fantasy bomb on the Panthers earlier this year and he has routinely torched Carolina over the past two years. In fact, Julio Jones’ stat-lines in his last three games versus Carolina are as follows: 7-88, 9-178-1 and 12-300-1. Julio apparently eats the Panthers’ Cover-3 zone for breakfast.

For fantasy decisions, Julio’s return should inspire a little more confidence than A.J. Green’s. First and foremost, Jones was dealing with a sprained toe and only missed two weeks. Green missed a month of action. At the very least, Julio is a WR2 with a slightly lower ceiling than usual. If he plays, his fantasy backers have to fire him up in all formats. Jones will probably come in at 15-20% less ownership than he usually would on DFS sites in this prime spot if he were fully healthy.

At 31-years-old and now dealing with a “nerve issue” along with a torn meniscus, it would be a surprise to see Matt Forte suit up in Week 16. He was surprisingly active after practicing on a limited basis in Week 15, but Forte only saw five touches on 13 total snaps against Miami. As his fantasy backers know well, Bilal Powell turned into PPR-god mode in Week 15, ripping the ‘Fins for 162 total yards on 16 carries and an absurd 11 receptions. For the second-straight week, Powell played over 80% of the Jets’ snaps and he is averaging an eye-popping 31 opportunities (attempts plus targets) per game with Forte banged up in Week 14-15. Even though New England owns the fourth-best run defense per Football Outsiders’ DVOA metrics, at the very least, Powell is a volume-driven RB2 on the road against the Patriots. While Powell may struggle to make headway on the ground in Week 16, 60% of the Patriots’ PPR points allowed to running backs have come via the passing game. That is by far the highest dependency in the league, with Atlanta and Dallas at a distant second (54%).

In potentially scary news, Ladarius Green (concussion) is still being held out of Steelers’ practice. He met with a specialist on Tuesday. Green had at least one documented concussion in 2015 and was reportedly still dealing with headaches in August of this year. Obviously Green will have to clear all five stages of the league’s protocol to suit up in Week 16 versus Baltimore, but those chances look slim right now. For what it is worth, Green played on a season-high 57% of the Steelers’ snaps in Week 15 and was on the field of 76% of Ben Roethlisberger’s drop backs. Jesse James will be a near full-time player for the duration of Green’s absence. Baltimore is fifth in DVOA versus tight ends per Football Outsiders and they are allowing the fourth-fewest PPR points per target to the position.

Quick Hits

Melvin Gordon (hip, knee) remained sidelined at Wednesday's practice… Stefon Diggs (hip) did not practice on Wednesday… Adrian Peterson (groin, knee) did not practice on Wednesday. Please don’t play Peterson unless you’re somehow desperate at this point… Jordan Reed (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday…Tyler Eifert (back) did not practice Wednesday… Jeremy Hill (knee) did not practice Wednesday… Aaron Rodgers (calf) is practicing in full for Week 16… Panthers HC Ron Rivera said he isn't concerned about Greg Olsen's (elbow) status for Week 16... Donte Moncrief (hamstring) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice… C.J. Fiedorowicz (concussion) returned to practice Wednesday… Michael Floyd's blood alcohol concentration was .217 when he was arrested for DUI last week, meaning he could face possible jail time in Arizona… Ravens CB Jimmy Smith (ankle) did not practice Wednesday… Michael Bennett (neck) didn't practice on Wednesday… James Starks remains in the league's concussion protocol… Bryce Petty (chest) practiced again Wednesday… Darren Sproles (concussion) and Jordan Matthews (ankle) are questionable for Thursday Night Football, but both are expected to play.