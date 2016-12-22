Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown

Thursday, December 22, 2016

I am assuming Luke Kuechly will still sit regardless of being cleared. The Panthers are already eliminated from playoff contention and another concussion for Kuechly in the last few games of the year could be catastrophic. Obviously if he plays, it will be very hard, if not impossible, to keep him on our bench regardless of any risk associated with him not playing full snaps.

The Falcons got hit with a few minor injuries last week as Keanu Neal dislocated a finger and De’Vondre Campbell is now in concussion protocol. It sounds like Neal should have no restrictions going forward but Campbell may miss this week’s game. If he does, Paul Worrilow becomes a low-end emergency start option if you are in a pinch.

The big news out of Chicago is Jerrell Freeman returning from suspension. He may be a bit rusty but he is going to play and play a lot. The biggest concern I have this week is against a Redskins team that seems to abandon the run altogether if it doesn’t work out of the gate, so he is more of an LB2 for me this week. As for Nick Kwiatkoski , there are still a full share of snaps for him and he can produce next to Freeman just like Danny Trevathan did.

One of the most ideal IDP matchups all season has been right defensive ends against LT T..J. Clemmings and while he is a linebacker, veteran sack artist Julius Peppers makes for a sneaky start this week. If you are an underdog, and your league rewards a good amount of points for taking down the QB, Peppers is a chance worth taking.

Yannick Ngakoue continues to impress and has solidified himself as the top edge rusher on the Jaguars. He has a very tough matchup against one of the top offensive tackle combos in the entire league but the upside is obvious for the rookie defensive end.

With Sean Spence inactive with an ankle injury, Avery Williamson played every snap for the first time since Week 4. Spence is back to practicing so he will likely play but Williamson should still get his 80% snap share with the possibility of more.

The Patriots continue to play the platoon game as Dont’a Hightower only played 42/62 snaps. Try to avoid this entire defense if you can. The one player from New England that is worthy as a start is Trey Flowers as he continues to get 60-65% snaps and be very productive with them.

Isa Abdul-Quddus had another nice game last week but his on-field usage is a bit worrisome. Bacarri Rambo has steadily increased his snaps at the spot opposite of IAQ and he is much less versatile. Rambo struggles in coverage so he is being used as the box safety which keeps IAQ farther back. The Dolphins are still a defense that gives up a lot of tackle opportunities, and this week should be no different against LeSean McCoy and the Buffalo Bills but it is wise to knock IAQ down your rankings a bit.

Brandon Graham plays DLE so he won’t get Ereck Flowers but he will get Bobby Hart who is not that much better. Connor Barwin has played extremely poorly recently, but if you are desperate, he makes for an intriguing streamer as he will be paired against Flowers for most of the game.

I was a big fan of Romeo Okwara in Week 15 after he broke out the week before but the newly-appointed starting defensive end struggled to make an impact last week. What was most worrisome is that he went from playing nearly every snap to only 36/62. The expectation of being on the field was one of the biggest positives for him for IDP so without that, he is an easy fade this weekend, especially with Lane Johnson back from suspension. Both Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod continue to produce way too many stinker games of three or less tackles so I wouldn’t consider starting either in your fantasy football championship matchup.

New York (Giants) @ Philadelphia

Studs: Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox

Starts: Jonathan Casillas (LB3), Devon Kennard (LB5), Jordan Hicks (LB3), Nigel Bradham (LB3)

Miami @ Buffalo

Studs: Ndamukong Suh (In DT Required)

Starts: Cameron Wake (DL2), Andre Branch (DL3), Kiko Alonso (LB2), Isa Abdul-Quddus (DB3), Bacarri Rambo (DB3), Kyle Williams (DL2), Marcell Dareus (DT1-DL3), Zach Brown (LB2), Preston Brown (LB3/4), Corey Graham (DB3)

New York (Jets) @ New England

Studs: Leonard Williams

Starts: Muhammad Wilkerson (DL3/4), Sheldon Richardson (DL3/4), David Harris (LB2/3), Darron Lee (LB3), Calvin Pryor (DB2/3), Rontez Miles (DB3), Trey Flowers (DL2/3), Logan Ryan (DB3)

Darron Lee left last week’s game with an injury but it appears minor as he is practicing in full this week.

Tennessee @ Jacksonville

Studs: Telvin Smith, Paul Posluszny, John Cyprien

Starts: Avery Williamson (LB2/3), Yannick Ngakoue (DL3)

Minnesota @ Green Bay

Studs: Everson Griffen, Morgan Burnett

Starts: Danielle Hunter (DL2), Linval Joseph (DT1-DL4), Eric Kendricks (LB3), Anthony Barr (LB4/5), Andrew Sendejo (DB2/3), Mike Daniels (DL3), Jake Ryan (LB3), Julius Peppers (LB2/3 in big play). Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (DB3)

San Diego @ Cleveland

Studs: N/A

Starts: Joey Bosa (DL2), Melvin Ingram (LB2/3 in big play), Jatavis Brown (LB3/4), Denzel Perryman (LB4), Jahleel Addae (DB3), Chris Kirskey (LB2), Jamie Collins (LB3), Ed Reynolds (DB3)

Nothing new to report here. Start your players as you would.

Washington @ Chicago

Studs: Mason Foster (If Compton and Cravens are inactive), Bashaud Breeland (In CB required)

Starts: Chris Baker (DL3), Martrell Speight (LB2 if Compton and Cravens are inactive), Akiem Hicks (DL2), Jerrell Freeman (LB2), Nick Kwiatkoski (LB3), Leonard Floyd (LB3/4 in big play)

Atlanta @ Carolina

Studs: Vic Beasley (If DL eligible), Keanu Neal

Starts: Deion Jones (LB2), Paul Worrilow (LB4/5 if Campbell inactive), Kawann Short (DT1/2-DL3/4), Thomas Davis (LB2), Kurt Coleman (DB2)

Indianapolis @ Oakland

Studs: Khalil Mack

Starts: Edwin Jackson (LB2), Mike Adams (DB2), Perry Riley (LB3), Malcolm Smith (LB3), Bruce Irvin (LB3 in big play), Nate Allen (DB2/3)

Nothing new to report here. Start your players as you would.

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans

Studs: Kwon Alexander, Cameron Jordan

Starts: Gerald McCoy (DT1-DL3/4), Robert Ayers (DL2), Lavonte David (LB2/3), Bradley McDougald (DB2/3), Keith Tandy (DB2), Craig Robertson (LB2/3), Vonn Bell (DB2), Jairus Byrd (DB3)

What was interesting about the Bucs defense last week was that Keith Tandy played as the top safety for the team. Chris Conte was active but Tandy drew the start and played every snap. Conte did siphon eight snaps from McDougald but the Bucs have shown that it’s Tandy’s job now and he has earned it with superb play.

Arizona @ Seattle

Studs: Calais Campbell, Tony Jefferson, Bobby Wagner, KJ Wright, Kam Chancellor

Starts: Kevin Minter (LB3), Sio Moore (LB3), Chandler Jones (LB3 in big play), D.J. Swearinger (DB3), Michael Bennett (DL2), Cliff Avril (DL2), Frank Clark (DL2)

Both Kevin Minter and Sio Moore had huge games last week against the Saints while playing all but one snap. The Cardinals do not have the depth in the secondary to sub either out in sub packages so expect the every-down roles of both to continue.

San Francisco @ St. Louis

Studs: Aaron Donald, Alec Ogletree

Starts: DeForest Buckner (DL2), Gerald Hodges (LB2/3), Antoine Bethea (DB2), Jaquiski Tartt (DB2), Mark Barron (LB2)

The Niners’ linebackers have been in shambles ever since Navorro Bowman went down but Week 14 was even a bigger disaster. Gerald Hodges was benched for reasons detrimental to the team and Nick Bellore got hurt after only three plays, so for the rest of the game it was Michael Wilhoite in every down with one of Antoine Bethea or Vinnie Sunseri next to him. It worked about as well as expected as Devonta Freeman ran all over San Francisco, who are on pace for being one of the worst defenses in the history of the NFL. This has led to a huge amount of tackle opportunities but this week they may not be that outmatched, going against a Rams offense that will be either starting Jared Goff or Sean Mannion (If Goff is not cleared of concussion). Hodges is returning to the starting lineup and Bethea will move back to strong safety but both should have nice games if Todd Gurley is capable of moving the chains.

Cincinnati @ Houston

Studs: Carlos Dunlap, Geno Atkins, Jadeveon Clowney (If DL eligible)

Starts: Vontaze Burfict (boom/bust LB2 if active), Karlos Dansby (LB3 if Burfict inactive, LB4 if active), Shawn Williams (DB2/3), Benardrick McKinney (LB2), Brian Cushing (LB4/5), Quintin Demps (DB2/3)

Vontaze Burfict was once again doing reckless and uncalled-for “Vontaze Burfict things” last week which resulted in him sustaining another concussion. It sounds like he will likely be out but it is something to monitor the next few days.

Baltimore @ Pittsburgh

Studs: Zachary Orr, C.J. Mosley, Ryan Shazier

Starts: Eric Weddle (DB2/3), Lawrence Timmons (LB3), Sean Davis (DB2/3)

C.J. Mosley had his first double-digit tackle game of the season and draws another very favorable matchup against Le’Veon Bell and the Steelers. Zachary Orr had a brutal game as he was engulfed by offensive linemen and had a few huge penalties that really hurt the Ravens. Look for a bounce back game and both Ravens ILBs are must-starts in your championship week.

Denver @ Kansas City

Studs: Von Miller (In Big play leagues)

Starts: Corey Nelson (LB2/3 if Brandon Marshall inactive), Todd Davis (LB4), T.J. Ward (DB2 if active), Darian Stewart (DB2 if Ward inactive, DB3 if Ward active), Ramik Wilson (LB2/3), Dee Ford (LB3 in big play), Justin Houston (LB3/4 in big play), Eric Berry (boom/bust DB3)

It sounds like Brandon Marshall is getting closer to returning but it may not be this week as he just started running. If he’s inactive once again, continue to start Corey Nelson as a solid but unspectacular IDP linebacker. T.J. Ward is in the league’s concussion protocol so keep an eye on his stats. If Ward is inactive, expect Darian Stewart to play strong safety and sub-package 3rd safety Justin Simmons to play full time strong safety. It is unknown if Stewart would move up to play linebacker in nickel packages but it is a possibility. Todd Davis getting a few more snaps is also a possibility if Ward misses Week 16.

Justin March-Lillard was activated from IR on Wednesday but I expect Ramik Wilson to continue to hold grasp of a full-time role. March-Lillard hasn’t played in over two months so expect him to be eased back at the expense of D.J. Alexander, not Wilson. Justin Houston was absolutely fantastic in Week 12 but has slowed down considerably and has missed practice this week with a knee injury. The dynamic pass rusher should still play, but his lack of impact the last three weeks and injury concerns make him a risky start even in big play leagues.

Detroit @ Dallas

Studs: Sean Lee, Barry Church

Starts: Kerry Hyder (DL2/3), Ezekiel Ansah (DL3), Tahir Whitehead (LB2), DeAndre Levy (LB4/5), Josh Bynes (LB4/5), Byron Jones (DB2/3), Tavon Wilson (DB2/3), Glover Quin (DB3)

Tahir Whitehead had one of his better games of the year in Week 14 as he was always around the ball and made a handful of big run stops at or around the line of scrimmage. What’s even more impressive is he made all those tackles on only 46 of 64 snaps. Whitehead was subbed out for two series in the game, both of which the Lions defense struggled and gave up 10 points (it would have been 14 but Giants were called for illegal hands to the face on a touchdown pass). Overall, 25 snaps were a combo of Whitehead and Josh Bynes, 12 were Whitehead and DeAndre Levy, nine were Whitehead and Miles Killebrew and when Whitehead was off the field it was Bynes and Levy. I’m not exactly sure what the Lions’ plan for all these personnel groupings is, but it is still clear that Whitehead is the lead linebacker. With the Giants being a three-WR offense, it is possible the Lions wanted to get all three of their linebackers some snaps to keep the rust off for playoff run and prevent over-usage since all three have dealt with injuries this year. The Cowboys do run a decent amount of three-WR sets, however not nearly as much as the Giants and the Lions will need to use three linebackers more often to counter the Dallas power run game. With all this in mind, Whitehead is not a stud this week but still a very nice start that should get +80% snaps and a ton of opportunities to tackle Ezekiel Elliott. Other notable Lions are Ezekiel Ansah who finally had his first sack of the season, but it will be hard to keep up the momentum as he squares off with Tyron Smith. Kerry Hyder on the other hand gets paired up against Doug Free, the weak link of the Cowboys’ elite offensive line, so he makes for an intriguing start in your fantasy football championship.