Breeze’s Week 16 IDP Breakdown

Thursday, December 22, 2016


Below is your weekly breakdown of news, notes and injuries from the previous week to help with tough lineup decisions on the defensive side of the ball.

 

New York (Giants) @ Philadelphia
Studs: Olivier Vernon, Landon Collins, Brandon Graham, Fletcher Cox
StartsJonathan Casillas (LB3), Devon Kennard (LB5), Jordan Hicks (LB3), Nigel Bradham (LB3)

 

I was a big fan of Romeo Okwara in Week 15 after he broke out the week before but the newly-appointed starting defensive end struggled to make an impact last week. What was most worrisome is that he went from playing nearly every snap to only 36/62. The expectation of being on the field was one of the biggest positives for him for IDP so without that, he is an easy fade this weekend, especially with Lane Johnson back from suspension. Both Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod continue to produce way too many stinker games of three or less tackles so I wouldn’t consider starting either in your fantasy football championship matchup.

 

Brandon Graham plays DLE so he won’t get Ereck Flowers but he will get Bobby Hart who is not that much better. Connor Barwin has played extremely poorly recently, but if you are desperate, he makes for an intriguing streamer as he will be paired against Flowers for most of the game.

 

Miami @ Buffalo
Studs: Ndamukong Suh (In DT Required)
Starts: Cameron Wake (DL2), Andre Branch (DL3), Kiko Alonso (LB2), Isa Abdul-Quddus (DB3), Bacarri Rambo (DB3), Kyle Williams (DL2), Marcell Dareus (DT1-DL3), Zach Brown (LB2), Preston Brown (LB3/4), Corey Graham (DB3)

 

Isa Abdul-Quddus had another nice game last week but his on-field usage is a bit worrisome. Bacarri Rambo has steadily increased his snaps at the spot opposite of IAQ and he is much less versatile. Rambo struggles in coverage so he is being used as the box safety which keeps IAQ farther back. The Dolphins are still a defense that gives up a lot of tackle opportunities, and this week should be no different against LeSean McCoy and the Buffalo Bills but it is wise to knock IAQ down your rankings a bit.

 

New York (Jets) @ New England
Studs: Leonard Williams
Starts: Muhammad Wilkerson (DL3/4), Sheldon Richardson (DL3/4), David Harris (LB2/3), Darron Lee (LB3), Calvin Pryor (DB2/3), Rontez Miles (DB3), Trey Flowers (DL2/3), Logan Ryan (DB3)

 

Darron Lee left last week’s game with an injury but it appears minor as he is practicing in full this week.

 

The Patriots continue to play the platoon game as Dont’a Hightower only played 42/62 snaps. Try to avoid this entire defense if you can. The one player from New England that is worthy as a start is Trey Flowers as he continues to get 60-65% snaps and be very productive with them.

 

Tennessee @ Jacksonville
Studs: Telvin Smith, Paul Posluszny, John Cyprien
Starts: Avery Williamson (LB2/3), Yannick Ngakoue (DL3)

 

With Sean Spence inactive with an ankle injury, Avery Williamson played every snap for the first time since Week 4. Spence is back to practicing so he will likely play but Williamson should still get his 80% snap share with the possibility of more.

 

Yannick Ngakoue continues to impress and has solidified himself as the top edge rusher on the Jaguars. He has a very tough matchup against one of the top offensive tackle combos in the entire league but the upside is obvious for the rookie defensive end.

 

Minnesota @ Green Bay
Studs: Everson Griffen, Morgan Burnett
Starts: Danielle Hunter (DL2), Linval Joseph (DT1-DL4), Eric Kendricks (LB3), Anthony Barr (LB4/5), Andrew Sendejo (DB2/3), Mike Daniels (DL3), Jake Ryan (LB3), Julius Peppers (LB2/3 in big play). Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (DB3)

 

One of the most ideal IDP matchups all season has been right defensive ends against LT T..J. Clemmings and while he is a linebacker, veteran sack artist Julius Peppers makes for a sneaky start this week. If you are an underdog, and your league rewards a good amount of points for taking down the QB, Peppers is a chance worth taking.

 

San Diego @ Cleveland
Studs: N/A
Starts: Joey Bosa (DL2), Melvin Ingram (LB2/3 in big play), Jatavis Brown (LB3/4), Denzel Perryman (LB4), Jahleel Addae (DB3), Chris Kirskey (LB2), Jamie Collins (LB3), Ed Reynolds (DB3)

 

Nothing new to report here. Start your players as you would.

 

Washington @ Chicago
Studs: Mason Foster (If Compton and Cravens are inactive), Bashaud Breeland (In CB required)
Starts: Chris Baker (DL3), Martrell Speight (LB2 if Compton and Cravens are inactive), Akiem Hicks (DL2), Jerrell Freeman (LB2), Nick Kwiatkoski (LB3), Leonard Floyd (LB3/4 in big play)

 

The big news out of Chicago is Jerrell Freeman returning from suspension. He may be a bit rusty but he is going to play and play a lot. The biggest concern I have this week is against a Redskins team that seems to abandon the run altogether if it doesn’t work out of the gate, so he is more of an LB2 for me this week. As for Nick Kwiatkoski, there are still a full share of snaps for him and he can produce next to Freeman just like Danny Trevathan did.

 

Atlanta @ Carolina

Studs: Vic Beasley (If DL eligible), Keanu Neal
Starts: Deion Jones (LB2), Paul Worrilow (LB4/5 if Campbell inactive), Kawann Short (DT1/2-DL3/4), Thomas Davis (LB2), Kurt Coleman (DB2)

 

The Falcons got hit with a few minor injuries last week as Keanu Neal dislocated a finger and De’Vondre Campbell is now in concussion protocol. It sounds like Neal should have no restrictions going forward but Campbell may miss this week’s game. If he does, Paul Worrilow becomes a low-end emergency start option if you are in a pinch.

 

I am assuming Luke Kuechly will still sit regardless of being cleared. The Panthers are already eliminated from playoff contention and another concussion for Kuechly in the last few games of the year could be catastrophic. Obviously if he plays, it will be very hard, if not impossible, to keep him on our bench regardless of any risk associated with him not playing full snaps.

 


You can find Eric on Twitter @BreezeIDP.
Email :Eric Breeze


